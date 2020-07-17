LOS ANGELES — Kelly Preston, who played dramatic and comic foil to actors ranging from Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire” to Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Twins,” has died. She was 57.
Her husband, John Travolta, said in an Instagram post that his wife of 28 years died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” he posted.
Born Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on Oct. 13, 1962, in Honolulu, Hawaii, Preston had a lengthy acting career in movies and television beginning in the 1980s, including the 1985 teen comedy “Mischief,” 1986’s “Space Camp” and her breakthrough, 1988’s “Twins.” Preston played Marnie, the woman who marries Schwarzenegger’s character.
Preston was first married to actor Kevin Gage. They divorced in 1987.
The year after, Preston met Travolta while shooting the 1989 film “The Experts.” They were married in 1991 while expecting their first son, Jett.
Preston starred opposite Kevin Costner in the 1999 film “For the Love of the Game” and later appeared in the music video for Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”
Preston gave one of her most well-received performances in “Jerry Maguire” as the ex-fiancée of Cruise’s sports agent who dumps him early in the movie.
In January 2009, Jett Travolta, 16, died after a seizure at the family’s vacation home in the Bahamas. In addition to Jett and Ella Bleu, who was born in 2000, the couple had son Benjamin in 2010.
Ella wrote on Instagram Sunday: “Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”
