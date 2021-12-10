Aaron Jones nominated for NFL’s Man of the Year award

El Paso’s Aaron Jones is among the nominees for the NFL’s prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
The ex-Miner, now a star NFL running back, was nominated by his team – the Green Bay Packers – for his work with children and veterans in El Paso.
“This is truly a honor! Mom & Dad I’m becoming the man y’all raised,” Jones posted on Twitter.
Each of the NFL’s 32 teams nominated a player for the award, which will be presented at the NFL Honors Feb. 10.
The show will be aired on ABC and simulcast on the NFL Network.
The nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice, with the winner receiving $250,000 for their chosen organization.
The public can also help Jones and other nominees earn a donation to their charity through a social media challenge. Fans can vote on Twitter by using the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag followed by the nominees Twitter handle or last name. Jones’ Twitter handle is @Showtyme_33.
Jones and his twin brother Alvin Jones launched the nonprofit A&A All the Way Foundation in fall 2020 to help children and families in El Paso and other communities. Under the foundation, the brothers have held turkey giveaways for families in need; donated bicycles and shoes to underprivileged students; provided military families with trips to the zoo, movie nights and other experiences, and supported children with cancer.
Raised in a military family, Jones in 2018 was nominated for the NFL’s Salute to Service Award for his work in supporting military veterans and families.
“(Jones) exemplifies what it means to be devoted to both his team and his community,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “He is a great player and an even better person.”
