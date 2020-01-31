ABC is developing a family restaurant comedy inspired by the memoir of El Paso’s celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez.
The series is coming to TV under Eva Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment company, with writer/producer Rob Sudduth on board. No release date has been set.
The storyline will center on divorced chef Zoila Sanchez, who uproots her twin sons Alex and Rafael from El Paso to New York to fulfill her dreams of owning a restaurant.
The story is inspired by Sánchez’s memoir, “Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef,” which was published in October. The characters are based on Sánchez’s family – his mother, famous chef Zarela Martinez, and his twin brother Rodrigo.
The chef was born and raised in El Paso before moving to New York with his mother and twin brother as a teenager, then settling in New Orleans. He held a fundraising dinner and event in El Paso after the Aug. 3 mass shooting, and later held a book release tour that stopped in the borderland.
Sánchez, 43, has appeared on the Food Network’s Master Chef, Chopped and Chopped Junior, among other shows, and has authored two cookbooks. He’s part owner of the popular Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans.
Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble company produced the ABC TV show “Grand Hotel,” which was canceled last year after one season. The company also produced “Reversing Roe,” an Emmy-nominated documentary about various longtime efforts to overturn abortion rights.