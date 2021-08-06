The power of art is healing, clearing our minds and allowing us to connect to our feelings.
There’s been no better healing process for some families impacted by the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting in El Paso than through their creativity.
The nonprofit Creative Kids, in partnership with the El Paso United Family Resiliency Center, created the Resiliency Art Program in 2020 to empower individuals to cope and grow regardless of what they are facing.
“A Retrospective of a Year of Healing” is an exhibit showcasing those pieces at the Creative Kids oLo Gallery, 504 San Francisco in the Union Plaza Downtown. A private opening on Saturday, July 31, preceded the second anniversary of the shooting.
The exhibit will remain indefinitely open.
“By utilizing the power of the arts, we have been able to tap their inner creativity and show them a path for healing in a positive and constructive manner,” said Andrea Gates-Ingle, co-founder of Creative Kids.
“You will see from their artwork that is showcased in this exhibit, the depth and creativity these families have to offer and demonstrates the courage of the human spirit in the face of great adversity.”
Information: 915-533-9575; creativekidsart.org.
