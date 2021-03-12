They are Mogollon, El Paso polychrome and other kinds of ancient pottery. They depict fantastical animals and beings; some are covered with intricate patterns.
They are part of the treasures at the El Paso Museum of Archaeology. On the March 20 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, the special guest is Jeff Romney, the museum’s director.
He’ll describe the many kinds of Native American and indigenous peoples’ pottery housed in the museum’s collection, and what they tell us about the early people who lived in the American Southwest.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPaso-HistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
