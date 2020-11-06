In partnership with Poe Toyota, El Paso Inc. asked readers to submit photos of their favorite military veterans. Here are the faces of just a few brave men and women who have proudly served our country. There’s still time to submit yours to our online gallery by visiting elpasoinc.comand clicking on the Poe Toyota Military Photo Salutebanner.
Photos submitted by readers; some were not identified.
