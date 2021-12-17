A reign of service and the tale of two queens

When Jaylene Placencia was a child, she looked forward to the pomp and cheer of El Paso’s Sun Bowl Thanksgiving Parade. She lined up on Montana Avenue to appreciate themed floats, diverse military groups and musical performances.
But what made the young girl’s experience truly special was the Sun Court, whose members would wave hello with kindness and grace.
Placencia, now 22, and a nursing student at UTEP, carried a new role at the now named Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade – as the 2021-2022 Sun Queen. She was bestowed the title by the Sun Bowl Association during Sun Court Coronation in August.
“I’m proud to be part of an association that gives back to a community I love and admire,” Placencia said. “There’s no other city like El Paso. We are El Paso Strong! A melting pot of many cultures that come together as one.”
She describes being queen and representing her city as “out-of-this-world.”
“I still see myself as the little girl watching the Sun Queen and her court from the sideline,” Placencia said. “To experience these wonderful El Paso traditions first-hand is very special.”
Coronation has been an El Paso custom since the first-ever college Sun Bowl game in 1936. The queen and her court serve as city ambassadors, making appearances at events, and volunteering at the All-America Golf Classic, Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game, Helen of Troy Charm Camp and the Don Haskins Basketball Invitational, among others.
The early years
In its earlier years, the event was the Sun Carnival, a week-long pageant that ran for 90 miles.
“The Sun Carnival was a true tourist attraction that drew people from six states and two countries,” said Ruth Katherine Brennand (previously Fulwiler), the Sun Queen in 1956. “The excitement lasted for weeks!”
At the time, the emphasis was less about sports and more about family and pageantry, Brennand said.
“It was a way to market the attributes of the community,” she said. “It brought unity. We showed the world the value of cooperation, respect and kindness.”
Though the festivities were nothing short of fabulous, the former queen says the Sun Court’s focus was always community service.
“It was what you did for the community,” she said. “Never about looks; they drew names from a hat. I was the youngest queen they had. I gave it my all and had the best time doing it!”
Once a queen, always a queen
Brennand remains active in the community. She’s helped open theaters and launch city projects, such as the Siglo de Oro drama festival at the Chamizal National Memorial. She serves on the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Board and the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation and was vice-chair of the El Paso Water Utilities Public Service Board. In addition, she taught finance and economics at UTEP for six years and has affiliations with Leadership Texas, Leadership America, Paso del Norte Group and the Junior League of El Paso.
The reign of service, giving and respect is reiterated with her latest successor. Placencia loves to engage, support and care for others in multiple capacities, whether by visiting an exhibit, a children’s camp or through the role she will play in health care.
“My grandpa passed away from cancer. Seeing the care and compassion nurses provided him and all of our family inspired me to pursue the career,” said Placencia.
“We are not just girls who wear crowns,” she said. “We are accomplished young women, volunteers, and ambassadors who want to give back to a community that has given us so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.