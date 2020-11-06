The Junior League of El Paso’s iconic holiday event, A Christmas Fair, will celebrate its 47th year mostly online with a slew of virtual events starting this weekend.
The nonprofit’s annual fundraiser traditionally kicks off the holiday season in the borderland with a fair filled with vendors, a farmer’s market, Santa’s Village and more at the convention center.
But as with most events this year, the fair instead will be held virtually and with only one socially distant in-person event.
Founded here 88 years ago as part of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world, the Junior League of El Paso sponsors or supports more than 100 community projects and programs across the borderland.
Here’s what’s in store for this year’s fair, themed “There’s SNOW Place like A Christmas Fair.”
Virtual Special Events
Tree-decorating Class with Annie Mo
Learn the tips and tricks for decorating the perfect holiday tree
Participants receive a 20% discount at Annie Mo’s
7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 via Zoom
$25 per person
Quarantine Date Night
Pick-up a meal for two from G2 along with a cocktail of your choice
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13
Geogeske G2, 2701 N. Stanton
$75 per couple
Girls Night with Kendra Scott
Receive a curated holiday boxed gift and some bubbly as Scott debuts her new holiday collection
5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14
(Pick up baskets at Kendra Scott)
$75 for gift basket and event
Kids Holiday Baskets
Interact with Santa on a video call where he will read a Christmas story. Santa will be joined by Luke Lowenfield & Hal Marcus for the debut of their new book, “Muchas Gracias Maria.”
Children receive a basket with stationery to write a letter to Santa, cookie decorating kits, and other hands-on holiday activities.
9 a.m. Nov. 14 or Nov. 28
$35 per basket (with virtual event), delivered on day of event
$20 additional for book
Kids Sugar Plum Fairy Dance Class
The El Paso Ballet Theatre teach position by position the Sugar Plum Fairy dance.
1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
$30 first child
$15 additional children
(includes tutu and themed cookie)
Tell Your Story with Luke Lowenfield & Hal Marcus
The authors of “Buenas Noches El Paso” and “Muchas Gracias Maria” guide you in the process of telling and illustrating your own story.
10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5
$35 per person
(includes art supplies and a copy of “Muchas Gracias Maria” and a coloring book by the same title)
Information: achristmasfair.com
