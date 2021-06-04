It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas.
The Junior League of El Paso is bringing back its annual holiday event, A Christmas Fair, this winter holiday season.
“We are incredibly excited for this event to return in-person,” Laura Gunter, A Christmas Fair 2021 Chair, said in a statement. “A Christmas Fair is an El Paso tradition, and we are excited to bring the community together to experience the magic of the season with our theme ‘The Sweetest Time of Year,’ it will have us all in for a treat.”
Now in its 48th year, A Christmas Fair is slated for Nov. 5-7 at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center.
The event brings merchants and vendors from all over the region to showcase their items for sale and supports the Junior League in its philanthropic efforts.
“A Christmas Fair is the primary fundraiser for the Junior League of El Paso, Inc.,” said Wendy Lanski, president for the Junior League of El Paso.
“It enables our organization to support the El Paso community through our various volunteer service projects in collaboration with community stakeholders to meet the needs of the El Paso community.”
Tickets and information: achristmasfair.org
