Nerds, assemble!
Fans of comics, anime, sci-fi and all things pop culture will gather at the El Paso Comic Con – the ever-growing convention that brings some of the best screen actors, voice actors, artists, creators and cosplayers to the convention center Downtown – on Sept. 10-12.
The event gives fans a forum to “fly their nerd flag high,” said Troy Stegner, who has organized the convention since 2016.
“We want everybody to come and have a good time,” Stegner said. “We tried to cover everything this year and get a little something for everybody. We want everyone to come out and forget this whole (pandemic) fiasco that went on last year.”
Stegner gave El Paso Inc. his top six things to watch for at this year’s El Paso Comic Con.
1. FEATURED GUESTS
From a star of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” to ‘80s wrestling superstars and everything in between, there is no lack of star power in EPCON’s return, which features more than 20 guest appearances.
Actor Giancarlo Esposito, who has had roles in “Breaking Bad” and the aforementioned hit streaming “Star Wars” spinoff that introduced the world to Baby Yoda, is perhaps the most recognizable guest. But Stegner says he’s also looking forward to welcoming David Yost, from “The Power Rangers,” Scify Channel star Gigi Edgley and retired pro wrestlers Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Greg “The Hammer” Valentine.
For comic book fans, former Marvel writer and editor-in-chief Jim Shooter will appear along with other well-known comic book artists.
Stegner says to also look out for guests from the hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King;” Derek Riggs, the artist behind many of heavy metal band Iron Maiden’s iconic album covers; and voice actors from hit anime movies and series.
2. PANELS
Some guests will hold Q&A sessions where fans can geek out and learn about their favorite shows, movies and comics behind-the-scenes. There are also how-to panels on different topics like cosplay and comic books and toy making.
3. COSTUME CONTEST
What is a Comic Con without cosplay?
Fans of dressing up as their favorite anime character, superhero or super villain will have a chance to win cash prizes on Saturday.
If you want to win, says Stegner, bring your creativity because past El Paso Comic Con costume contest participants have gone all out to recreate iconic looks from all over the pop culture spectrum.
4. MOVIE VEHICLES
Actors aren’t the only recognizable stars you’ll find at EPCON. You can also get a chance to see and take a photo with the van from the ‘80s TV series “A-Team” and a replica of the Batmobile.
These exhibits can be just as popular as the actors themselves, said Stegner.
5. HEAVY METAL HARPISTS
Heavy metal and harp. Two great things that you never knew would go great together.
Identical twin harpists Camille and Kennerly Kitt – the Harp Twins – are best known for their duet harp arrangements of contemporary songs from Iron Maiden, Kansas, The Rolling Stones, Metallica and Lady Gaga, as well as musical scores for video games, films and television.
6. CHARITY POKER
Think you know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em?
The convention will also hold a Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament on Saturday.
Proceeds from the tournament will go to local radio DJ Mike Dee’s nonprofit organization, Mike Dee’s Big Adventure. Each year, the organization organizes a trip for local kids with disabilities and special needs.
