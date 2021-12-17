5-plus cool things to know about El Paso

El Paso is strong, resilient and beautiful.
Not only do we live around the Franklin Mountains in the Chihuahuan Desert, but we are known as one the sunniest and friendliest cities in the nation.
We’re rich in culture, tradition and history – and recently have faced tragedy and loss with grace and unity.
Our multicultural border city made international headlines on Aug. 3, 2019, when a terrorist killed 23 people at a Walmart and forever left a mark in our hearts. Amid the devastation, we grew stronger together.
We’ve done so again the past two years as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged our community and killed some 2,980 of our family members and friends.
Through both tragedies, we’ve shown the world our true resolve, our friendliness and our love of neighbor.
Here are five-plus things to know about this region we call the borderland, and why we are El Paso Strong.
1. VIVA THE PEOPLE
El Paso County has a population of nearly 866,000 and is among the top 10 most populous city in Texas. Nearly 83% of El Pasoans identified as Hispanic or Latino in 2020, according to the U.S. Census.
The city sits amid the Chihuahuan desert; and the Franklin Mountains run through it.
Our Star on the Mountain – a string of 500 light bulbs that stretches 275-by-460 feet – shines bright on the Franklin’s south side and always guides us home.
2. AMIGO MAN’S SUNNY DISPOSITION
With his sunny disposition, the Amigo Man for nearly 50 years has been a perfect representative of El Paso – nicknamed the Sun City for its average 297 sunny days a year. Amigo is Spanish for friend – fitting because El Paso is known for being a friendly city.
Amigo Man is a smiling yellow sun who wears a giant blue sombrero and red cowboy boots.
3. ART & SONG
Our culture and history extend beyond our museum’s walls: From murals to songs to poems and books, the borderland comes to live all around us.
Singer-songwriter Marty Robbins immortalized the city in his 1959 hit “El Paso,” singing “out in the West Texas town of El Paso, I fell in love with a Mexican girl.”
Most recently, El Paso’s own Grammy-nominated R&B singer, Khalid, has heated up the music charts and taken home a slew of awards for his work that often praises the Sun City – including “Suncity” and most recently, “Scenic Drive.”
Other famous El Paso artists and celebrities include Academy Award winning actor F. Murray Abraham; Academy Award nominee Debbie Reynolds; newsman Sam Donaldson; “Archie” cartoonist Tom Moore; TV actor Sherman Hemsely; professional wrestler Eddie Guerrero; musician Jim Ward; celebrity TV chef and author Aarón Sánchez; and award-winning author and poet Benjamin Alire Sáenz, whose “Aristotle and Dante” series is being adapted into a film.
4. DOGS, BATS, RHINOS & TIGERS
Rich in sports traditions and mascots, El Paso is home to the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The team, whose mascot is Chico the Chihuahua, has made the playoffs five times since its inaugural season in 2014.
El Paso’s baseball history includes minor league teams such as the Texans, Sun Kings and Diablos, which have entertained borderland sports fans for decades.
Before Chico, the Diablos’ mascots included the silly Kasey the Chicken and a hot red pepper named Chili D.
After Chico came Ozzy, a Mexican free-tailed bat who serves as the mascot for the El Paso Locomotive FC. The United Soccer League team has made the playoffs each year since its inaugural season in 2019.
The Sun City even boasts an ice hockey team: The El Paso Rhinos, which won four Thorne Cup championships and made 13 playoff appearances in the Western States Hockey League before moving to the North American Hockey League in the 2020-21 season.
The Rhinos mascot is Spike, a friendly Rhino (who replaced a devious looking buzzard when the team was, well, the Buzzards).
And now an athletic, friendly tiger calls El Paso home: Tony the Tiger, the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes mascot, carries the name of the annual Sun Bowl game. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is the second oldest college bowl in the nation.
5.CHAMPIONS & CHAMPIONSHIPS
The most celebrated sports moment in El Paso dates back to 1966, when Texas Western College – now the University of Texas at El Paso – won the national basketball championship.
Texas Western became the first school to start five African American players in a NCAA title game, beating Kentucky 72-65.
The team was coached by Don “The Bear” Haskins, who led the Miners to 719 wins, 12 NCCA Tournament appearances and seven Western Athletic Conference championships during his tenure from 1961-99. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer died in 2008 at the age of 78.
Other great El Paso athletes and coaches in history include Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Nolan Richardson; baseball player, coach, and manager Andy Cohen of the New York Giants; and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Don Maynard.
Today, El Paso’s Aaron Jones is scoring big as a Green Bay Packer. The former UTEP standout often signs “915,” El Paso’s area code, on the field. He was recently nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.
