When artist Gloria Osuna Perez took on the job of creating art for a Cinco Puntos Press book, she told publishers Lee and Bobby Byrd she didn’t want a contract.
“I have cancer. I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Perez told them.
The book was folklorist Joe Hayes’ Spanish Cinderella story, “Little Gold Star – La Estrellita de Oro,” published in 2000.
“After she had finished the first five paintings, she said, ‘I think I’m not going to make it. But my daughter (Lucia Angela Perez) is going to finish it.’ She died about a week later,” Lee Byrd said. And darned if her daughter didn’t finish it in incredible style.”
Last year the El Paso Museum of Art held an exhibition of the art. And Lucia went on to illustrate another book for the Byrds.
And therein is the tale of Lee and Bobby Byrd and their Cinco Puntos Press, which was founded in 1985 and is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
Authors and artists become friends and like family because of the Byrd’s dedication to publishing books not only relevant to the El Paso Southwest but also books that have heart.
“Cinco Puntos Press acts locally, but thinks globally,” Bill Clark, co-owner of Literarity Book Shop said. “Because the Byrds are so engaged in our community and because they often publish local authors, some people perceive Cinco Puntos as a small, local business. But it’s important to recognize that Cinco Puntos is a publisher with national distribution and international impact. You’ll find Cinco Puntos books in libraries and bookstores around the globe, but they are still strongly rooted in and committed to El Paso’s binational community.”
Perhaps some of the heart comes in because the Byrds are both writers – Lee Byrd a novelist and Bobby Byrd a poet. The idea for starting a publishing house began when they were both tech writers and their children were involved in a playhouse fire in Galveston. They started to rethink their lives.
“We decided to become publishers. Our first book (in 1985) was “Winners on the Pass Line” by Dagoberto Gilb. We did well because we didn’t know what we were doing. We followed our instincts,” Lee Byrd said.
“We discovered publishing is a lot like writing,” Bobby Byrd added. “It’s an act of self-discovery. We started by publishing friends. That led to other friends. Little by little, one book led to the next organically.”
One thing they were surprised to find is that few publishing houses created multicultural books.
Even though the Byrds aren’t native El Pasoans, they were fascinated by the area’s culture and stories. Friend and bilingual folklore storyteller Joe Hayes encouraged them to do bilingual books.
When the two asked which of his stories they should do, he immediately answered, “La Llorona.” Lee Byrd said that book has gone on to sell between 900,000 and a million copies – and continues to sell well.
As far as choosing a favorite book the two have published, Lee Byrd laughed and said, “That’s like asking which kid is your favorite kid. Every book makes me happy.”
Having said that, she does feel some books have really been important additions: “Playing for the Devil’s Fire” by Philllippe Diederich, about how the drug trade moved into a tiny Mexican town and affected a 13-year-old boy’s life; “Gabi, a Girl in Pieces” by Isabel Quintero, about a young Latina who resolves her screwed-up life with poetry; “They Call Me Guero” by David Bowles that was instrumental fighting against the book “American Dirt” many said didn’t represent Mexicans well; “The Everything I Have Lost” by Sylvia Aguilar-Zéleny, about a girl growing up with Juárez femicide who realizes her father is a hit man.
One of the books the two are most proud of is “Ringside Seat to a Revolution” by David Romo, which tells about the Mexican Revolution (which many El Pasoans witnessed from the top of the Camino Real Downtown) from the Mexican perspective.
Instead of being written like a typical history book, history is told through micro stories. Lee Byrd said when the book came out in 2005 many wondered why this history hadn’t been told before.
“Chicano kids were especially appreciative of it,” Bobby Byrd said. “Our three children went to public high school in the ‘80s and early ‘90s. They never were taught the history of the Mexican Revolution. It was sort of representative of the educational system in El Paso. It’s mostly from the Anglo point of view. It’s very limited in terms of the Mexican American point of view.”
Like many other businesses, Cinco Puntos has taken a hit from the COVID-19 crisis.
“We are down 25% for the year,” Bobby Byrd said. “We are doing better than a lot of independent presses, but it still really hurts.”
Friends started a GoFundMe to help the business, located at 701 Texas near Downtown. It remains closed but continues doing business online.
“We’ve raised a good deal of money (more than $40,000) and reconnected with a lot of old friends. It’s been incredibly wonderful,” Bobby Byrd said.
For those who didn’t want to give directly, they could give to a program that buys books for school children.
“Like everybody, we are doing our own dance to get through a terrible time,” Lee Byrd said. “Even when times have been bad, we’ve always pressed ahead.”
