Historic preservation is good for communities. In fact, according to studies in several cities, there are 24 reasons why it’s good for communities, including economic, social and environmental impacts.
Now the El Paso County Historical Commission is hosting a webinar titled “24 Reasons Historic Preservation is Good for Your Community.” On the July 19 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show,” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll hear all about the project with guests from the commission.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM and streams live at Facebook.com/ElPasoHistoryRadioShow. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
