2021 was a year of swings and in-betweens: From mass vaccination to boosters, from Delta to Omicron, from virtual classes to the return of in-class schooling and from a cold February freeze to a hot November performance by Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias.
Frontline health care workers were honored, a beloved university president was remembered, humans were launched into space, chalk art was created across Downtown and a dental school was established.
Here are some photos of some of the events of 2021.
