When it was founded in El Paso 1870, the Church of St. Clement was the only Protestant church between Santa Fe, New Mexico and Brownsville, Texas. Its members first worshipped in an adobe church, then one built of wood, and now gather in the neo-Gothic-style church constructed in 1907.
To mark the St. Clement’s 150th anniversary, the church is creating a series of historical presentations. On the Oct. 10 broadcast of “The El Paso History Radio Show” hosted by Jackson Polk and Melissa Sargent, we’ll hear from some important figures in the church’s history, as portrayed by current church leaders and members.
The guests are Rev. William C. Cobb, St. Clement’s rector, pastor Rev. John Dixon and members David Etzold and Karen Hoover.
The only live radio program about El Paso history airs from 10 a.m. till noon Saturday on News Talk 690 KTSM. For more information, visit EPHistory.com.
