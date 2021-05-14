On May 18, 2021, the Star on the Mountain will be lit in honor of the 100th birthday of Texas State Philanthropical Education Organization Chapter D, the oldest PEO chapter in El Paso and the fourth chapter to be formed in Texas.
The PEO is a sisterhood of women whose aim is to support other women, primarily through education.
Their motto is “Women Helping Women Reach for the Stars.”
The organization celebrates the advancement of women; educates women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivates women to achieve their highest aspirations.
It was founded by seven women in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. It has had over a half a million members in the United States and Canada.
POE is one of the oldest women’s organization in North America and boasts more than 6,000 chapters.
The El Paso chapter was founded
by 13 women:
• Nellie Hershberger Codington
• Blanche Campbell
• Lena S. Bergman
• Margaret Bentley Swansen
• Sallie A. Bosserman
• Minnie A. Gotthelf Martin
• Chettie L. Morris
• Jennie Mackenzie Cady
• June C. Morris
• May Callahan
• Anne Liebendorfer
• Elizabeth M. Hunter
• Florence Yellaud Cathcart
Six of the women were transfers from other state chapters and seven were new initiates.
Information: peotexas.org.
