More than 100 borderland artists will display and sell their work at the annual Las Artistas Art and Fine Crafts Show Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 20-21.
The show, now in its 51st year, is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the Epic Railyard Event Center, 2201 E. Mills. Admission is $10.
El Paso muralists Tino Ortega, Babak Tavakoli and Christin Apodaca will do a live painting on site on Saturday.
The nonprofit organization was founded in 1970 with a mission to promote appreciation for fine crafts and art in the borderland while providing arts education opportunities. It began as a backyard art show by a handful of El Paso artists seeking a venue to show and sell their work.
The organization is among area artists and cultural nonprofits who collectively received $250,000 in grants from the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department Cultural Funding Program.
Arts and cultural programming has an annual economic impact of more than $103 million in El Paso, according to an economic impact study by Americans for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.