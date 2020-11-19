Desertaire Elementary School administration

Desertaire Elementary School is a recipient of the 2020 National Blue Ribbon School award. Desertaire was one of 367 private and public schools nationwide recognized for demonstrating overall academic excellence or notable improvement in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. In 2016-17, the school was designated as a “Focus School” for its wide achievement gaps in reading and math when compared to other schools. By implementing practices that included data talks and analysis, progress monitoring, instructional rounds, tiered intervention and teachers teaching teachers, the campus went on to earn a B rating in 2018-19 and an A rating in 2019-20. It is the 12th school in the Ysleta Independent School District to become a Blue Ribbon school.

