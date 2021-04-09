SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, May 7, 2021
Kitchen Exhaust Vent/Hood Cleaning, RFP No. E2201, Until 12:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx)
