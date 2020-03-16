_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE
Pursuant to Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, EP Easy Storage Tony Lama, EP Easy Storage Montana, EP Easy Storage Dyer, EP Easy Storage Zaragoza, Hawkins Self Storage and Valley Self Storage will hold a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 @ 9:00 AM. We will start at 344 N. Zaragoza where we have a total of 19 units (A158, A162, A173, A186, C98, C111,C118, D43, D45, D78, D81, F199, G232, H256, 1347, J386, J375, J380 AND P8.) Then we will head over to 829 N. Zaragoza where we have a total of 23 units (A48,B07, B41, D13, D29, E28, F01, F30, G07, G10, G26, G44, G45, G52, G67, G79, G102, G106, H03, H16, H38, P24, and P45.) The we will proceed to 11100 Montana where we have a total of 10 units.
(B24/25, C23, D04, D07, F36G07, G11, H22, J09 AND J39.) Next we head over to 10355 Dyer St. where we have a total of 3 units. (C82, C106 AND D161). To Finalize, drive over to 923 Hawkins where we have our 2 units (D40 and A2.) Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only. Deposit for clean up and removal is required. Property in each space will be sold as a whole unit.
IN THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS
PROBATE DEPARTMENT
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
To adopt
CADDIE ANALIE NIEVES
DOB: July 27, 2009
A Minor Child.
Pursuant to Chapter 59 of Kansas Statutes annotated
Case No. 2020 AD 73
NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in the above-named Court praying for an Order and Decree of said Court that the Petitioners be permitted and authorized to adopt CADDIE ANALIE NIEVES as their own child; that an Order and Decree of Adoption of the child by the Petitioners be made and entered by said Court; and that they have all other proper relief. You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 2nd day of April 2020, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. of said day, in said Court at the Sedgwick County District Court, 1900 E. Morris, in the City of Wichita, State of Kansas, before Judge Rob Rumsey or his designate, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail thereof, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.
If you are unable to obtain counsel to obtain counsel to represent you in this matter based on your income, you may qualify for appointed counsel. You must complete an affidavit from the Clerk’s office regarding your lack of funds or assets and file the affidavit with the Clerk’s office prior to the final hearing set for April 2, 2020, so that a determination can be made by the Court
Martin, Pringle, Oliver,
Wallace & Bauer, L.L.P.
Martin W. Baur (08269)
Amanda M. Marino (21751)
Attorneys for Petitioners
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on March 24th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
DANIEL TOCA – Tools, supplies, construction material, ect.
MARTHA GONZALEZ – Shoes, cart candles
TRINITY VAUTAW – Microwave, children’s toys, drum set, bed, household items
STEPHANIE AVILA – Kitchen items, window AC, fan
BRANDON RAMIREZ – Motorcycle helmet, water dispenser, gardening tools, terrarium
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD ESTATES UNIT FOUR
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), co TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., March 24, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Emerald Estates Unit Four Drainage, Water and Wastewater improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to b pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Emerald Estates Unit Four Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on March 24, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10 ) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO
Petitioner,
v.
ARTURO RUBIO,
Respondent
Case:
D202-DM-2020-00158
PETITION TO DOMESTICATE AND AMEND FOREIGN ORDER
COMES NOW, Petitioner, GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO, by and through her attorneys of record, JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP (Amanda D. Navarro/Anthony Griego), pursuant to the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act and respectfully petitions this Court to domesticate and amend a foreign order and in support hereof states as follows:
1.This Court has jurisdiction over the parties and subject matter herein and venue in this case is proper
2. The parties’ are the parents of the two minor children, namely, Sebastian G. Rubio, Born December 2004 and Arturo Rubio, born September 2007.
3.Petitioner (hereinafter “Mother”) and Respondent (hereinafter “Father”) were issued a custody and child support order in El Paso County, Texas on January 26, 2011. A certified copy of the order is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.
4.The parties were awarded joint legal custody of the minor children.
5.Mother was awarded primary physical custody of the children.
6.Father was ordered to pay $113.00 in monthly child support to Mother
7.Petitioner now resides in New Mexico.
8.Father’s permanent state of residence is unknown. Under information and belief, he may now reside in Mexico.
9.Mother has not seen Father since at least 2011.
10.Mother has lived in New Mexico since on or about 2011.
11.Mother has reason to believe that Father was incarcerated in Texas and may have been deported to Mexico.
12.Father’s last known address is Annex Jail, 12501 Montana, PID: 1618069, El Paso, Texas 79901 as of April 30, 2019.
13.Mother’s current address is 417 Minturn Loop Dr., Rio Rancho, 87124.
14.Father has not attempted to make contact with the minor children.
15.There is available in New Mexico substantial evidence concerning the children’s presence and future care, protection, education, training, and personal relationships.
16.New Mexico is the home state of the minor children pursuant to the UCCJEA.
17.Pursuant to NMSA § 40-10A-203, this Court has jurisdiction to make a custody determination under 40-10A-201 (a) (1).
18.Mother has no information of any other custody proceedings concerning the children pending in a court of this or any other state.
19.Mother knows of no other person, other than the parties to these proceedings, who claim to have custody or visitation rights with respect to the children.
20.This Court should amend the Texas order to award Mother sole legal and physical custody to reflect the major change in circumstances since the entry of the last order.
21.There have been no modifications to the Order that was filed on January 26, 2011.
WHEREFORE Petitioner requests this Court for an order that, established the following:
1. The Texas order is domesticated by this Court;
2. Mother should have sole legal and physical custody of the minor children;
3. Such other and further relief that this court may deem just and appropriate.
Respectfully submitted,
JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
Anthony Griego
Attorneys for Petitioner
1516 San Pedro Dr. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
Certificate of Service
I certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing pleading will b mailed to the opposing party upon determination of his whereabouts.
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF
PETITIONER, being first duly sworn upon her oath deposes and states that Petitioner has read, knows and understands the contents of this Petition, and the statements herein are true to Petitioner’s own knowledge and belief.
/s/ Georgina Rueda
Subscribed and sworn to before me this 15th day of January, 2020 by Georgina Rueda
/s/ Notary Public
12/5/2020
Commission Expires
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-024
As-Needed Architectural Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Architectural Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 26, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-025
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the
Office of the Medical Examiner (Re-Bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner (Re-Bid).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 26, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOUISE PARQUETTE, Deceased, were issued on February 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01650, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL NORWOOD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ALICIA R. SOLIS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01197
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALICIA R. SOLIS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ALICIA R. SOLIS, Cause Number 2019-CPR01197, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of February, 2020 to OFELIA SOLIS, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt,
PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 4, 2020
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Administrator,
OFELIA SOLIS
IN THE ESTATE OF TOMAS R. HUERTA A/K/A TOMAS R. HUERTA, SR. A/K/A RUBEN HUERTA, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01527
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of TOMAS R. HUERTA A/K/A TOMAS R. HUERTA, SR. A/K/A RUBEN HUERTA, Deceased, were issued on March 4, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01527, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ANTONIETA VIJIL HUERTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 5th day of March, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: OSVALDO AGUSTO MINJARES,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 9th day of October, 2019 against OSVALDO AGUSTO MINJARES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM6578 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest of V.M.M. A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: VERONICA MONSERRAT MINJARES VIZCARRA Date of Birth; 06/21/2005 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of March, 2020.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By Stephannie Najera
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JEREMY LAVERDIERE,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of November, 2019 against JEREMY LAVERDIERE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7455 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of M.L. AND P.L. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: PAISLEY LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: 05/27/2015 Place of Birth: San Diego, CA Child’s Name: MASON LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: 08/27/2013 Place of Birth: San Diego, CA The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 2nd day of March, 2020.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LACY STRAKA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of November, 2019 against JEREMY LAVERDIERE, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7455 on the docket of said Court and entitled; In the Interest of M.L. AND P.L. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition in Suit Affecting Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: PAISLEY LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: 05/27/2015 Place of Birth: San Diego, CA Child’s Name: MASON LAVERDIERE Date of Birth: 08/27/2013 Place of Birth: San Diego, CA The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 2nd day of March, 2020.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Amelia Partida
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law 7 of El Paso County on the 4th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Villa Serena Condominium Association, Plaintiff, vs. 2520 San Jose Trust, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2151, Docket No. 2020-SO-02464, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2020,it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest 2520 San Jose Trust, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNIT 2A, VILLA SERENA CONDOMINIUMS, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO ENABLING DECLARATION RECORDED IN BOOK 1284, PAGE 1192, AND AMENDED IN BOOK 1294, PAGE 527, CONDOMINIUM RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, TOGETHER WITH THE UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE GENERAL COMMON ELEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED
Levied on the 21st day of February, 2020 as the property of 2520 San Jose Trust, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Thousand Ninety-One and 74/100 Dollars ($5,091.74) together with the interest due thereof, and all costs of suit, against the said Defendant 2520 San Jose Trust, in favor of Villa Serena Condominium Association.
ALL WARRANTIES EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of January, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Copperfield Townhomes Association, Inc. Plaintiff, vs. Javier Quinones, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV2079, Docket No. 2020-SO-01561, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Javier Quinones, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1, COPPERFIELD TOWNHOMES, (CORRECTION PLAT),
AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 60, PAGE 72, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 3rd day of February, 2020 as the property of Javier Quinones, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Seven and 61/100 Dollars ($7,857.61) in which $5,525.61 in actual damages through February 15, 2017, with pre-judgment interest on the actual damages at the rate of 10% per annum, plus post-judgment interest at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of this judgment until paid, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,000.00 plus the additional amount of $332.00 for costs of suit, against the said Defendant, Javier Quionones, and all costs of suit, in favor of Copperfield Townhomes Association Inc.,
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS VILLALOBOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00340 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS VILLALOBOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship and for independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CONCEPCION CAMPOS SALAZAR, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00337 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CONCEPCION CAMPOS SALAZAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY CHAVEZ ACOSTA a/k/a HENRY C. ACOSTA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00308 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HENRY CHAVEZ ACOSTA a/k/a HENRY C. ACOSTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN B. ZLOTOPOLSKI, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00301 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN B. ZLOTOPOLSKI, JR., , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODOLFO C. LAIJA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00330 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RODOLFO C. LAIJA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE READ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00313 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGE READ , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO ENRIQUE JACQUEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01051 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO ENRIQUE JACQUEZ , Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA TERESA JACQUEZ., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01048 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA TERESA JACQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIDAL HERRERA Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00352 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIDAL HERRERA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Or In The Alternative Dependent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNA LOUISE OLIMSKI Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00348 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANNA LOUISE OLIMSKI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Dependent Administration And For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HECTOR SOTO, JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00336 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR SOTO, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Third-Party Independent Administration And For Judicial Declaration Of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUANA ANDREA GOMEZ A/K/A JUANA ANDREA BELTRAN DE GOMEZ A/K/A JUANA A. GOMEZ A/K/A JUANA A. BELTRAN A/K/A JUANA GOMEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of Febraury, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00309 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUANA ANDREA GOMEZ A/K/A JUANA ANDREA BELTRAN DE GOMEZ A/K/A JUANA A. GOMEZ A/K/A JUANA A. BELTRAN A/K/A JUANA GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of March 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
IN STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ENGRACIA CHAVEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2017-CPR01112
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ENGRACIA CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2020, in Cause No. 2017CPR0112, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTA LOYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Marta Loya
1155 Westemoreland Dr.,
Suite 120
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 4th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Jose Montes, Jr.
Attorney for MARTA LOYA
1155 Westmoreland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Telephone: (915) 881-8600
Facsimile: (915) 881-8787
E-mail: monteslawoffice@yahoo.com
By: Jose Montes Jr.
Texas Bar No. 14284600
IN STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: CONSUELO ESCOBAR, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01155
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of CONSUELO ESCOBAR, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01155, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 El Paso County, Texas, to: ROSA M. ESCOBAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/O ROSA M. ESCOBAR
1155 Westmoreland Dr. Suite 120
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 4th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Jose Montes, Jr.
Attorney for ROSA M. ESCOBAR
1155 Westemoreland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Telephone: (915) 881-8600
Facsimile: (915) 881-8787
E-mail; monteslawoffice@yahoo.com
By: Jose Montes Jr.
Texas Bar No. 14284600
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ISIDRO MORENO, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00314
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JUAN RODRIGUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the estate of ISIDRO MORENO, Cause number 2019-CPR00314 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 18th day of November, 2019 to DELMA MORENO, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o The Law Office of Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Orlando Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 543-0900
Fax: (915) 533-1119
Date: February 20, 2020
By: Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
State Bar No. 24071256
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALLAN LEE PERSKY DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00295
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of ALLAN LEE PERSKY, Deceased, were granted on March 5, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00295 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LISA E. LUNCEFORD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CONSUELO MONTES, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01555
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of CONSUELO MONTES, Deceased, were granted on February 20, 2020 under Docket Number 2019-CPR01555 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: FRANCISCO MONTES III and CHARLES ROBERT MONTES Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSEFINA VALLEJO DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00123
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA VALLEJO were issued on the 26th day of February 2020 in cause No.
2020-CPR00123 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to RODOLFO L. VALLEJO, JR., Independent Executor. The address of record for RODOLFO L. VALLEJO, JR. is
915 N. Lee
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having a claim against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 9th day of March 2020.
/s/ Brenda Lyon
Attorney for Independent Executor
310 N. Mesa, Suite 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
Texas Bar No. 24092734
(915) 881-9300 Office
(915) 317-1708 fax
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MARTHA DEEN WHITWORTH UNDERWOOD, Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2019, in Cause No.
2018-CPR00335, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN CHARLES DUCHOUQUETTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 10, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for JOHN CHARLES DUCHOUQUETTE
State Bar No.: 02991800
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915)_ 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
Email: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of HAMILTON M. UNDERWOOD, Deceased, were issued on February 14, 2019, in Cause No.
2018-CPR00333, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN CHARLES DUCHOUQUETTE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 10, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for JOHN CHARLES DUCHOUQUETTE
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915)_ 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
Email: jbright2@elp.rr.com
IN THE ESTATE OF REFUGIO MORENO, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00217
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of REFUGIO MORENO, Deceased, were issued on March 9, 2020 in cause No. 2020-CPR00217, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MANUEL MORENO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 10th day of March, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BEN A. ENDLICH, Deceased, were issued on February 26, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00199, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SHARON L. ENDLICH. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 9, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for SHARON L. ENDLICH
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that the Far West Texas Water Planning Group (FWTWPG), also known as Region E, will conduct a public hearing to receive comments on the Far West Texas Region Initially Prepared Water Plan (IPP). The comments will be used in developing an approved regional water plan for the FWTWPG area. The Far West Texas Region includes the counties of Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspecth, Jeff Davis, Presidio and Terrell.
The Public Hearing will be held:
TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020
AT 6:00 P.M.
El Paso County Water Improvement District #1
13247 Alameda Avenue
CLINT, TEXAS
The Far West Texas Water Planning Group (FWTWPG) will accept written and oral comments at the public hearing.
Questions related to the public hearing or requests for additional information should be referred to Jesus “Chuy” Reyes, Chairman, at (915) 872-4000 or submitted in writing to the address listed below.
All written comments are due to the FWTWPG by 5:00 P.M. on June 15, 2020, and may be submitted to:
Mr. Jesus “Chuy” Reyes Chairman
Far West Texas Water Planning Group (Region E)
8037 Lockheed, Suite 100
El Paso, TX 79925
The Initially Prepared Plan can be found on the FWTWPG website at http://westtexaswaterplanning.org/. A paper or digital copy of the IPP will be available for viewing by March 13, 2020, at the County Clerk’s Office in the following counties: Brewster, Culbertson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Presidio and Terrell. A paper or digital copy will also be available for viewing at the following libraries: Alpine Public Library, Marathon Public Library, Big Bend High School Library, Van Horn City-County Library, El Paso Public Library, Law Library, El Paso County Courthouse, Clint, ISD/Public Library, Clint Grace Grebing Public Library, FT. Hancock ISD/Public Library, Jeff Davis County Library, Marfa Public Library, City of Presidio Library, Valentine Public Library, and Terrell County Public Library.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE E. SANTAGUIDA, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2020, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01604 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHRISTOPHER R. SANTAGUIDA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of GEORGE E. SANTAGUIDA
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated March 10, 2020.
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA LAZCANO LAVENDER WARD, Deceased, were issued on February 12, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01648, pending in the Probate Court no. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA ANNA LAVENDER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for PATRICIA ANNA LAVENDER
State Bar No. 08130710
1522 Montana Ave.
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (9150 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ISABEL G. FUSHILLE, Deceased, were issued to MARIA ISABLE FUSHILLE (MARISA) on February 24, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00169, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
MARIA ISABEL FUSHILLE (MARISA)
Independent Executrix
4521 Ricrock Trail
Austin, Texas 78723
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 11th of March, 2020.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ALICIA G. SALAIZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020CPR00061
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA G. SALAIZ, Deceased, were issued on March 11, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR00061, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: EMMA A. HYDER. The residence of the Independent Executor is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in he manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 11, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of EMMA A. HYDER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given of issuance of Letters Testamentary for the estate of JAMES M. MYERS, on March 10, 2020, No. 2020-CPR0014 in Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas to DORA D. MYERS, independent Executor.
The address for Claims is
Estate of JAMES M. MYERS
% R. Keith Thompson
Attorney at Law
7350 Remcon, Ste. 6
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present them within the time and manner prescribed by law.
Dated March 10, 2020.
/s/ R. Keith Thompson
Attorney for the Estate
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 3/11/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
5010112508A MOBILE HOME $1,542.08
2018 ITALIKA FT150XKM8V 3SCPFTEE9J1075669 $601.35
2002 HONDA ACCORD 6YEU622JHLRD78892C086718
$558.05
1998 CHEVROLET BLAZER 1GNCT18W1WK158287 $313.20
UNKNOWN BIG TEX TRAILER $319.90
UNKNOWN TRAILER 82183TRD $651.09
2005 CHRYSLER 300WBR65 2C3JA43R85H583699 $319.90
2001 LEXUS IS 3006KML327 JTHBD182710033120 $298.25
2006 DODGE CHARGER 5Z0F685 2B3KA43G76H321657 $254.95
2019 NISSAN ALTIMA 8G1F105 1N4BL4BV3KC159618 $233.30
UNKNOWN GO CART $764.58
1994 ISUZU BOX TRUCK 4213AN J8DB1A247002920 $515.78
2005 PONTIAC GRAND PRIXGLK113 2G2WR544051131102 $233.30
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF: LUIS CARLOS RUAN
AN INCAPACITATED PERSON
CAUSE NO.
2019-CGD00078
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LUIS CARLOS RUAN
Notice is hereby given that a Guardianship of Estate LUIS CARLOS RUAN, An Incapacitated, was granted in Cause Number 2019-CGD00078 in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 4th day of December, 2019 to VICTORIA VALTIERRA, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o The Law Office of Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Guardianship now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted
Orlando Torres
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 543-0900
Fax: (915) 533-1119
Date: February 20, 2020
By: /s/ Orlando J. Torres
Orlando J. Torres
State Bar No. 24071256
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” ANTHONY GABRIEL TORRES,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Erica P. Rios
501 N. Kansas Ste 200
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of February, 2019 against ANTHONY GABRIEL TORRES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2009AG6227 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Interest Of: I.K.T. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit as follows, to wit: Original Petition For Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ISABELLE KATHERINE TORRES Date of Birth: June 28, 2008
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of February, 2020.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas
STE 200
El Paso, TX 79901
915-261-7778
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Betty Lovatos
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LUIS CARLOS CORTES
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LUIS CARLOS CORTES, Deceased, was granted to BERTHA CECILIA CORTES, as Independent Executor on March 4, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number
2020-CPR00134. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of LUIS CARLOS CORTES
Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BAUDELIA FLORES Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00136
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BAUDELIA FLORES, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of February, 2020, in the above styled cause to CYNTHIA YAMEL VELASQUEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for CYNTHIA YAMEL VELASQUEZ is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated March 10, 2020.
/s/ Rubi Heredia
Legal Assistant to
Darron Powell, Attorney for CYNTHIA YAMEL VELASQUEZ
Independent Executor
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY CATHERINE BRYANT AKA M. CATHERINE BRYANT Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01629
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARY CATHERINE BRYANT AKA M. CATHERINE BRYANT, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of January, 2020, in the above styled cause to CAWOOD KING BEBOUT, Independent Executor. The address of record for CAWOOD KING BEBOUT is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated March 10, 2020.
/s/ Rubi Heredia
Legal Assistant to
Darron Powell, Attorney for CAWOOD KING BEBOUT
Independent Executor
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: MARTIN VELEZ MARTINEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition For Divorce Filing at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, ALEJANDRA E. ZOZAYA’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Luis Yanez
On this the 12th day of April, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM2417 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of:
ALEJANDRA E. ZOZAYA and MARTIN VELEZ MARTINEZ
M.A.V. A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows; Child’s Name: MICHELLE ALEJANDRA VELEZ Date of Birth: 021014
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 14th day of June, 2019.
Luis Yanez
Attorney at Law
1001 N. Campbell
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Almanza
Deputy
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its
official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the May 2020 Uniform Election.
The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E.
San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El
Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo
automático de tabulación el Martes, 17 de Marzo de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la
Elección Uniforme de Mayo de 2020.
La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso
localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-026
Substance Abuse Counseling Services for the
65th District Family Drug Court
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Substance Abuse Counseling Services for the 65th District Family Drug Court.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED
“LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 2, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-027
Investigative Services for the Human Resources
Department of the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Investigative Services for the Human Resources Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 2, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
