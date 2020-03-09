_____________________________________________
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF TENNESSEE FOR THE THIRTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT MEMPHIS
IN RE: ADOPTION OF LUCIA YAMILETH LOPEZ BALTAZAR, (DOB: December 2, 2019)
A Minor,
ANGELICA ELIZABETH LOPEZ LOPEZ and spouse,
ERVY GONZALEZ MORALES,
Petitioners,
MIREYDA YADIRA LOPEZ BALTAZAR,
Co-Petitioner,
Vs.
ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent
No. CH-20-0125, Part III
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
It appearing from the Motion for Publication, Affidavit of Co-Petitioner and Natural Mother, Supplement to Affidavit of Co-Petitioner and Natural Mother and Affidavit of Counsel filed in this cause that the name and residence of Respondent Any Unknown Father are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent search. It further appearing that the last known whereabouts of Respondent Any Unknown Father were El Paso County, Texas. Respondent Any Unknown Father is a Hispanic male, approximately five feet tall, thin, with black hair and black eyes. The minor child was conceived in El Paso County, Texas.
It is therefore ordered that Respondent Any Unknown Father make his appearance herein at the Chancery Court of Shelby County, Tennessee, 140 Adams Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38103 on May 8, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. and answer Petitioners’ Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption or the same will be taken for confessed as to Respondent, and this cause proceeded with ex parte, and that a copy of this order be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the El Paso Inc. of El Paso, El Paso Count, Texas.
This 7the day of February, 2020.
A True Copy – Attest:
W. Aaron Hall, Clerk & Master
By: /s/ D.C. & M
Babetta Gray Boggs, BPR #027262
Law Office of Babetta Gray Boggs, PLLC
Attorney for Petitioners
155 N. Main, Suite 203
Collierville, TN 38017
Office: 901.850.7652
NOTICE
Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit, Mixed Beverage Late Hours Permit, and Beverage Cartage Permit by OL Beverage Holdings, LLC d/b/a Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, located at 1921 N. Zaragoza Road, Building F, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79938. The said LLC is member managed and its members/managers are Michael E. Sutton, Alexander R. Sloane, James P. Chambers, and Matthew T. Perelman.
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-022
Management, Operation and Marketing of a Commuter
Van Pool Program for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Management, Operation and Marketing of a Commuter Van Pool Program for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 19, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-023
Two (2) Dual Generator X-Ray Inspection Systems
for the County of El Paso Sheriff’s Department
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Two (2) Dual Generator X-Ray Inspection Systems for the County of El Paso Sheriff’s Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 12, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JILL MARIE SCHELLER, were issued on February 24, 2020 in Cause no. 2019-CPR01330 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ANDREW CLAY ALLISON whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paos, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: PAUL WALTER HERMANN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2006-P00204
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PAUL WALTER HERMANN, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of PAUL WALTER HERMANN, Deceased were issued on February 21, 2020, in Cause Number
2006-p00204 pending in the Probate Court no. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PAULA VIRGINIA HERMANN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
PAULA VIRGINIA HERMANN
Independent Administratrix, Estate of PAUL WALTER HERMANN, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 27th day of February, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
(915) 544-8305
By: Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
IN THE ESTATE OF LISELOTTE PAULINE SPENCER A/K/A LISELOTTE P. SPENCER DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of LISELOTTE PAULINE SPENCER A/K/A LISELOTTE P. SPENCER, Deceased, were issued on February 5, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00053, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to BRYAND W. SPENCER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 28th day of February, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LILIA CAMPOYA, Deceased; Cause No.
2020-CPR00007; RODOLFO CAMPOYA serving as Independent Executor of the estate of LILIA CAMPOYA, Deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on February 20, 2020 by the judge of Probate Court number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, RODOLFO CAMPOYA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 28th day of February, 2020.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA VILLALOBOS, decease; Cause No. 2019-CPR00266. MARIBEL RAMONA VILLALOBOS serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA VILLALOBOS, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on February 26, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, MARIBEL RAMONA VILLALOBOS within the time prescribed by law, at the following: JESSICA MENDEZ, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas79902. Dated this the 26th day of February, 2020.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF ROSA DIAZ RAMIREZ a/k/a ROSA DIAZ DECEASED
Cause No. 2019-CPR00802
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for ROSA DIAZ RAMIREZ a/k/a ROSA DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on 4th of November 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR00802, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FERNANDO DIAZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
FERNANDO DIAZ,
Independent Executor of the Estate of ROSA DIAZ RAMIREZ a/k/a ROSA DIAZ
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain, El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 10 day of February
2020
Respectfully submitted
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone; (915) 351-0595
Facsimile: (915) 534-7207
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF VICTOR PIERRE VIDAL A/K/A VICTOR P. VIDAL
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of VICTOR PIERRE VIDAL A/K/A VICTOR P. VIDAL., Deceased, in Cause Number 2019-CPR01382 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 25th day of February, 2020, to: VERONICA YVETTE MATTHEWS, Independent Administrator, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
VERONICA YVETTE MATTHEWS
Independent Administrator of the Estate of VICTOR PIERRE VIDAL A/K/A VICTOR P. VIDAL
C/O Cori A. Harbour-Valdez
1522 Montana Avenue,
3rd Floor
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 28th day of February, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Harbour Law Firm, P.C.
1522 Montana Avenue, 3rd Floor
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone; (915) 544-7600
Fax (915) 975-8036
Email: cori@harbourlaw.net
By: CORI A. HARBOUR-VALDEZ
State Bar Number 24004685
Attorney for Veronica Yvette Matthews
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO NARCISSUS JONATHAN RECTOR, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable
65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 10th day of December, 2019, against NARCISSUS JONATHAN RECTOR, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM0463 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of, the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: ARIANA NEVAEH RECTOR Date of Birth: 10/15/2017 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including he termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 26th day of February, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By; Martha Ortega
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO V. CHAVEZ a/k/a ALFREDO VASQUEZ CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2020 in Cause Number 2020-CPR00074 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA OLIVIA CHAVEZ f/k/a MARTHA OLIVIA CHAVEZ INZANO as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
MARTHA OLIVIA CHAVEZ f/k/a MARTHA OLIVIA CHAVEZ INZANO
Independent Executor
Estate of ALFREDO V. CHAVEZ a/k/a ALFREDO VASQUEZ CHAVEZ, Deceased
118 Green Pasture
Hutto, Texas 78634
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: February 25, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CELIA CAMPOS CHAVEZ a/k/a MARIA CELIA C. CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on December 19th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01177, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LOURDES SANCHEZ a/k/a LOURDES CHAVEZ SANCHEZ a/k/a MARIA LOURDES (CHAVEZ) SANCHEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 23rd day of December 2019.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for MARIA LOURDES SANCHEZ a/k/a LOURDES CHAVEZ SANCHEZ a/k/a MARIA LOURDES (CHAVEZ) SANCHEZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of SERGIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 26, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01860 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JESSICA D. HERNANDEZ, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of February, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
IN THE ESTATE OF ALFONSO MUNOZ, JR., Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR01495
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the estate of ALFONSO MUNOZ JR., Deceased, were issued on February 20, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01495, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to; ROMANA MUNOZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o; Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2020.
Law office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF JOYCE MARGARET FESTER A/K/A JOYCE FESTER Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00031
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of JOYCE MARGARET FESTER A/K/A JOYCE FESTER, Deceased, were issued on February 20, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-cpr00031, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to; RUBY ROSE VARGAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o; Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JACQUELINE T. ELY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JACQUELINE T. ELY, Deceased, were granted to E. FORREST ELY, II on February 20, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00104. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PlLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF DOROTHY JANICE DULANEY BENTLEY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of DOROTHY JANICE DULANEY BENTLEY, Deceased, were granted to JUDITH L. RICHARDSON on February 19, 2020, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00093. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PlLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE ANGEL VARGAS, Deceased, were issued on February 27, 2020, in cause No. 2020-CPR00161, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to; YASMEL GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLORIA ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00141, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEFINA DIAZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: JOSEFINA DIAZ, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ JOSEFINA DIAZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of GLORIA ALVAREZ, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LUCILA M. ALVILLAR
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LUCILA M. ALVILLAR, Deceased, was granted to DIANE LUCILLE ALVILLAR, as Independent Executor on February 24, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in number 2020-CPR00187. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd.,
Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: Gina Fields
State Bar No. 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of LUCILA M. ALVILLAR, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALBERT GUZMAN, Deceased, were issued on February 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01431, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Bernice SILOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Pao, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01403
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARIA LUISA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of December, 2019, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01403, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to OFELINA SALINAS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, Ofelia Salinas
Estate of MARIA LUISA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 6th day of December, 2019.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421- Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
IN STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: VICTORIA MUNOZ, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR00919
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of VICTORIA MUNIZ, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR00919, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 El Paso County, Texas, to: VELIA G. JAMES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Velia G. James
1155 Westmoreland Dr., Suite 120
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 27th day of February, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Jose Montes Jr.
Attorney for VELIA G. JAMES
1155 Westmoreland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
Telephone: (915) 881-8600
Facsimile: (915) 881-8787
E-mail:
By: Jose Montes Jr.
Texas Bar No. 14284600
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE
Pursuant to Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, EP Easy Storage Tony Lama, EP Easy Storage Montana, EP Easy Storage Dyer, EP Easy Storage Zaragoza, Hawkins Self Storage and Valley Self Storage will hold a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 @ 9:00 AM. We will start at 344 N. Zaragoza where we have a total of 19 units (A158, A162, A173, A186, C98, C111,C118, D43, D45, D78, D81, F199, G232, H256, 1347, J386, J375, J380 AND P8.) Then we will head over to 829 N. Zaragoza where we have a total of 23 units (A48,B07, B41, D13, D29, E28, F01, F30, G07, G10, G26, G44, G45, G52, G67, G79, G102, G106, H03, H16, H38, P24, and P45.) The we will proceed to 11100 Montana where we have a total of 10 units.
(B24/25, C23, D04, D07, F36G07, G11, H22, J09 AND J39.) Next we head over to 10355 Dyer St. where we have a total of 3 units. (C82, C106 AND D161). To Finalize, drive over to 923 Hawkins where we have our 2 units (D40 and A2.) Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only. Deposit for clean up and removal is required. Property in each space will be sold as a whole unit.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AARON RAYMOND SKILES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00287 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AARON RAYMOND SKILES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS VIELLEDENT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of August, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01138 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS VIELLEDENT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN ESPINOZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of February, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01681 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ESPINOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of February , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: KATHY GONZALEZ A/K/A KATHY GONZALES
Greetings; You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of December, 2017 in Cause No.
2017-CPR01672 on the docket of said court and styled JULIA A. GONZALEZ a/k/a JULIA ALIRE GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of February, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: KATHY GONZALEZ A/K/A KATHY GONZALES
Greetings; You (And Each of you) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of December, 2017 in Cause No.
2017-CPR01668 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE V. GONZALEZ A/K/A JOSE VARGAS GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas on this 26th day of February, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
IN THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS
PROBATE DEPARTMENT
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
To adopt
CADDIE ANALIE NIEVES
DOB: July 27, 2009
A Minor Child.
Pursuant to Chapter 59 of Kansas Statutes annotated
Case No. 2020 AD 73
NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in the above-named Court praying for an Order and Decree of said Court that the Petitioners be permitted and authorized to adopt CADDIE ANALIE NIEVES as their own child; that an Order and Decree of Adoption of the child by the Petitioners be made and entered by said Court; and that they have all other proper relief. You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 2nd day of April 2020, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. of said day, in said Court at the Sedgwick County District Court, 1900 E. Morris, in the City of Wichita, State of Kansas, before Judge Rob Rumsey or his designate, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail thereof, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.
If you are unable to obtain counsel to obtain counsel to represent you in this matter based on your income, you may qualify for appointed counsel. You must complete an affidavit from the Clerk’s office regarding your lack of funds or assets and file the affidavit with the Clerk’s office prior to the final hearing set for April 2, 2020, so that a determination can be made by the Court
Martin, Pringle, Oliver,
Wallace & Bauer, L.L.P.
Martin W. Baur (08269)
Amanda M. Marino (21751)
Attorneys for Petitioners
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MANUEL ORTIZ, FATHER, OF MANUEL ARATH ORTIZ
Greetings:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paos County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00033 on the docket of said court and styled MANUEL ARATH ORTIZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL PENA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00325 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN MANUEL PENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Dependent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE RUPERTO NUNEZ DE VILLAVICENCIO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00324 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE RUPERTO NUNEZ DE VILLAVICENCIO RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF MARINA C. MARQUEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00128
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARINA C. MARQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MARINA C. MARQUEZ Cause Number 2019-CPR00128 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 17th day of December, 2019, to EDGAR MUNOZ, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 2nd day of March, 2020.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for Edgar Munoz
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CYNTHIA ANN WAITS SCHAFER DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2016-CPR00237
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CYNTHIA ANN WAITS SCHAFER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CYNTHIA ANN WAITS SCHAFER Cause Number
2016-CPR00237 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of May, 2019, to ROBANNA MARIE HOUGH, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Ste A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 2nd day of March, 2020.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Ste. A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for ROBANNA MARIE HOUGH
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: VANESSA GUADLUPE RODRIGUEZ CONTRERAS and All Whom It May Concern, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County,Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting The Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Margaret Barnes
1331 Texas Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 14th day of January, 2020 against VANESSA GUADALUPE RODRIGUEZ CONTRERAS and the unknown Respondent, and the said suit being number 2017DCM8320 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of U.J.R. A child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: UZIEL JACOB RODRIGUEZ CONTRERAS Date of Birth: 03.11.2010
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of February, 2020.
Margaret Barnes
Attorney at Law
1331 Texas Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-585-5108
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK H. MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2020, in cause No. 2020-CPR00185, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso Count, Texas, to: ANA MARIA C. MUNOZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated March 3, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ANA MARIA C. MUNOZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD L. GRAF, Deceased, were issued on February 26, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00206, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso Count, Texas, to: DENISE CRAMER SPENCE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated March 4, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for DENISE CRAMER SPENCE
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERT JONAS WORSHAM, Deceased, were issued on March 3, 2020, in cause No. 2020-CPR00205, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso Count, Texas, to: ALBERT richard WORSHAM All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated March 3, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ALBERT RICHARD WORSHAM
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of LORENZA R. REYES, Deceased, were issued on March 3rd, 2020 in Cause No. 2019CPR00950 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Roberto Reyes
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ELISEO CARLOS ARRELLANO, Deceased, were issued on June 11, 2008 in Cause No. 2004P01157 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Roberto Reyes
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: ESTATE OF MIGUEL MORALES DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020-cpr00176
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL MORALES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of MIGUEL MORALES, Cause Number 2020-CPR00176 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 2nd day of March, 2020 to LISA SMITH a/k/a LEESA MORALES SMITH whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: March 2, 2020
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor
LISA SMITH A/K/A LEESA MORALES SMITH
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA REYES A/K/A MARIA T. REYES, Deceased, were issued on March 02, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00807 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA HALL a/k/a SANDRA PATRICIA HALL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Executrix
Dated the 2nd day of March, 2020.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on March 24th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
DANIEL TOCA – Tools, supplies, construction material, ect.
MARTHA GONZALEZ – Shoes, cart candles
TRINITY VAUTAW – Microwave, children’s toys, drum set, bed, household items
STEPHANIE AVILA – Kitchen items, window AC, fan
BRANDON RAMIREZ – Motorcycle helmet, water dispenser, gardening tools, terrarium
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELIZABETH A. SIMANIKAS, Deceased, were issued on March 03, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00121, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to WILLIAM C. SIMANIKAS, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
William C. Simanikas
6608 Cresta Bonita Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 4th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of ELIZABETH A. SIMANIKAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE A. VELASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00058, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID STERLING. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
Dated the 28th day of February, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA HERNANDEZ aka BERTHA ALICIA MARTINEZ aka BERTHA ALICIA MARTINEZ HRNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on February 25, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00054, pending in Probate Court No. 1, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALONZO HECTOR HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ David J. Ellis
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 06561550
4115 Trowbridge
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 566-7000
Facsimile: (915) 566-0111
E-Mail: davidellis.attorney@gmail.
Com
Dated the 28th day of February, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SYLVIA CARDENAS, Deceased, were issued on February 19, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00110, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA CARDENAS and CARLOS JAVIER VARGAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IRMA CARDENAS and CARLOS VARGAS
Co-Independent Executors of the estate of SYLVIA CARDENAS
C/O: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 23rd day of February 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for IRMA CARDENAS AND CARLOS VARGAS
State Bar No. 24001759
1533 N.Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTA L. ERWIN, Deceased, were issued to KARLA MORRISSETTE on March 3, 2020, in Case No. 2020-CPR00216, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: CONCEPCION DUARTE DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00178
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration and Executrix of the Estate of CONCEPCION DUARTE, deceased, were issued on March 4, 2020 in cause No. 2019-CPR00178, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: SYLVIA YVONNE DE LA ROSA. The residence of SYLVIA YVONNE DE LA ROSA, Independent Administration Executrix of the Estate of CONCEPCION DUARTE is 6372 Sails St. Fort Worth, Texas 76179. The Address notice should be sent to is:
c/o Max Daniel Munoz
Attorney at Law
1414 Wyoming Av.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: March 4, 2020.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions, VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 3/4/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL
1995 FORD F150EE47146 3FTEF25H1SMA12074 $384.85
2003 MITSUBISHI GALANT063SAZ9 4A3AA46G83E092640 $1,250.85
1996 TOYOTA COROLLA57202U1 1NXBB02E6TZ492845 $449.80
UNKNOWN DODGE MOTORHOMERVAY193 M50GA6J020983 $629.44
2010 MAZDA MAZDA3PFT706 JM1BL1S52A1231458 $319.90
2020 TOYOTA COROLLAENR1173 5YFBPRBE8LP043223 $254.95
2019 INTERNATIONAL 40002909PE 3HAMMMML9KL382533 $615.78
2002 FORD EXPOLORER711 1FMDU74WX2UC43707 $817.85
1999 CHEVROLET BLAZER314SKV9 1GNDT13W8X2231121 $774.55
2004 HONDA ELEMENT80473B2 5J6YH27694L009991 $687.95
UNKNOWN GO CART $601.35
2013 KIA SOUL KNDJT2A52D7567809 $1,294.15
2007 DODGE CALIBER 1B3HB28B87D212938 $533.05
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD ESTATES UNIT FOUR
DRAINAGE, WATER AND WASTEWATER
IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), co TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:00 a.m., March 24, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Emerald Estates Unit Four Drainage, Water and Wastewater improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to b pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held at the Engineer’s office on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory and bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who attend the pre-bid conference. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Emerald Estates Unit Four Drainage, Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 10:00 a.m. on March 24, 2020.”
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10 ) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Plans and specifications may be examined at the Engineer’s office at 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912. Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: JAFET ALEXANDRO PEREZ GARDEA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901,
on this the 5th day of November, 2019 against JAFET ALEXANDRO PEREZ GARDEA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2019DCM7158 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of DIANA STEPHANIE RODRIGUEZ and JAFET ALEXANDRO PEREZ GARDEA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of February, 2020.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Sanchez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: ENRIQUETA GRANADOS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 6th day of January 2020 against ENRIQUETA GRANADOS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM0066 on the docket of said Court and entitled;
In The Matter of The Marriage of RUBEN GRANADOS AND ENRIQUETA GRANADOS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of February, 2020.
Enrique Lopez
Attorney at Law
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-351-0595
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOSE ANTONIO REYES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 13th day of February, 2019 against JOSE ANTONIO REYES, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM0968 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ANTONIO JOSE REYES, MARITZA MARIE MAISONET, ATHY LYNN CONCEPCION AND BETSY MILAGRO CONCEPCION, CHILDREN,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s name: ANTONIO JOSE REYES Date of Birth: 09/03/2003 Place of Birth: Florida
Child’s Name: MARITZA MARIE MAISONET Date of Birth: 10/05/2006 Place of Birth: Florida
Child’s Name; KATHY LYNN CONCEPCION Date of Birth; 08/29/2012 Place of Birth: Florida Child’s Name: BETSY MILAGRO CONCEPCION Date of Birth; 12/28/2013 Place of Birth: Florida
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, an the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of February, 2020.
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO
Petitioner,
v.
ARTURO RUBIO,
Respondent
Case:
D202-DM-2020-00158
PETITION TO DOMESTICATE AND AMEND FOREIGN ORDER
COMES NOW, Petitioner, GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO, by and through her attorneys of record, JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP (Amanda D. Navarro/Anthony Griego), pursuant to the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act and respectfully petitions this Court to domesticate and amend a foreign order and in support hereof states as follows:
1.This Court has jurisdiction over the parties and subject matter herein and venue in this case is proper
2. The parties’ are the parents of the two minor children, namely, Sebastian G. Rubio, Born December 2004 and Arturo Rubio, born September 2007.
3.Petitioner (hereinafter “Mother”) and Respondent (hereinafter “Father”) were issued a custody and child support order in El Paso County, Texas on January 26, 2011. A certified copy of the order is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.
4.The parties were awarded joint legal custody of the minor children.
5.Mother was awarded primary physical custody of the children.
6.Father was ordered to pay $113.00 in monthly child support to Mother
7.Petitioner now resides in New Mexico.
8.Father’s permanent state of residence is unknown. Under information and belief, he may now reside in Mexico.
9.Mother has not seen Father since at least 2011.
10.Mother has lived in New Mexico since on or about 2011.
11.Mother has reason to believe that Father was incarcerated in Texas and may have been deported to Mexico.
12.Father’s last known address is Annex Jail, 12501 Montana, PID: 1618069, El Paso, Texas 79901 as of April 30, 2019.
13.Mother’s current address is 417 Minturn Loop Dr., Rio Rancho, 87124.
14.Father has not attempted to make contact with the minor children.
15.There is available in New Mexico substantial evidence concerning the children’s presence and future care, protection, education, training, and personal relationships.
16.New Mexico is the home state of the minor children pursuant to the UCCJEA.
17.Pursuant to NMSA § 40-10A-203, this Court has jurisdiction to make a custody determination under 40-10A-201 (a) (1).
18.Mother has no information of any other custody proceedings concerning the children pending in a court of this or any other state.
19.Mother knows of no other person, other than the parties to these proceedings, who claim to have custody or visitation rights with respect to the children.
20.This Court should amend the Texas order to award Mother sole legal and physical custody to reflect the major change in circumstances since the entry of the last order.
21.There have been no modifications to the Order that was filed on January 26, 2011.
WHEREFORE Petitioner requests this Court for an order that, established the following:
1. The Texas order is domesticated by this Court;
2. Mother should have sole legal and physical custody of the minor children;
3. Such other and further relief that this court may deem just and appropriate.
Respectfully submitted,
JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
Anthony Griego
Attorneys for Petitioner
1516 San Pedro Dr. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
Certificate of Service
I certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing pleading will b mailed to the opposing party upon determination of his whereabouts.
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF
PETITIONER, being first duly sworn upon her oath deposes and states that Petitioner has read, knows and understands the contents of this Petition, and the statements herein are true to Petitioner’s own knowledge and belief.
/s/ Georgina Rueda
Subscribed and sworn to before me this 15th day of January, 2020 by Georgina Rueda
/s/ Notary Public
12/5/2020
Commission Expires
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LORENZO RODRIGUEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Martha Rodriguez’s, said Amended Original Petition was filed in said court, by Petitioner, MARTHA RODRIGUEZ on this the 21st day of January, 2020 in this case, numbered 2019DCm3766 on the docket of said Court and styled: in The Matter of the Marriage of MARTHA RODRIGUEZ and LORENZO RODRIGUEZ and In The Interest of N.R. A Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: NEFTALI RODRIGUEZ Date of Birth: 10.08.2005 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under m hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 26th day of February, 2020.
Martha Rodriguez
Petitioner
10780 Valle Dale Rd.
Socorro, TX 79927
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate JOANNE B. CASIAS, an incapacitated person, were issued to Project Amistad, In Docket No. 2019-CGD00187, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas, 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate ALICE MARQUEZ, an incapacitated person, were issued to Project Amistad, In Docket No. 2019-CGD00230, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas, 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate MARTIN PENA, an incapacitated person, were issued to Project Amistad, In Docket No.
2018-CGD00103, in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas, 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate MARIA MUNOZ, an incapacitated person, were issued on March 4, 2020 to Project Amistad, In Docket No.
2019-CGD00225, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas, 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of LINO G. BORREGO, Deceased, were issued on March 3rd, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01789 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Temporary dependent Administrator of
The Estate of LINO G. BORREGO
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.:16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
REQUEST FOR
QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-024
As-Needed Architectural Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Architectural Services for the County of El Paso.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 26, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-025
Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the
Office of the Medical Examiner (Re-Bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Recovery and Transportation of Deceased to the Office of the Medical Examiner (Re-Bid).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, March 26, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR
VARIANCE REQUEST
Ranchos Real Land Holdings, LLC, is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Tierra Del Este III Phase VI Land Study.
• Reduce the minimum local residential right-of- way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
• Reduce the minimum lot size from 6000 square feet to 4500 square feet.
• Allow traffic circles and roundabout improvements within the roadways.
The proposed subdivisions are located in a portion of Section 48, Block 79, Township 2, Texas and Pacific Railway Co., El Paso County, Texas containing 611.387 acres of land. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, March 16, 2020, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MELENEY SUZETTE KIENLE, Deceased, were issued on February 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00184, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LONNY REX HUFFORD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated March 4, 2020.
/s John B. Bright, Attorney for LONNY REX HUFFORD
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
District Service Center
12440 Rojas Drive, El Paso
Texas 79928 * 915-937-0164
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND Sealed RFPs/RFQs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, March 27, 2020
Dairy Products, RFP No. E2045, Until 10:00 a.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
_____________________________________________
RFQ #20-011A
Building Commissioning ServicesThe Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District seeks Qualification Statements from firms to provide building commissioning services. Response packets containing the General Conditions and specifications may be obtained via download at www.epcc.edu/Administration/Purchasing (click on "Solicitations, Plan Holders Lists, Construction Tabs"). Response packets are also available from the Purchasing & Contract Management Department, Room A605, Administrative Service Center, Building A, 9050 Viscount, El Paso, Texas 79925, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday through Friday except during institutional holidays. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Friday, April 3, 2020 in Room A605 of the aforementioned Viscount address.
BY: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst Purchasing & Contract Management
COORDINATOR CLASSIFICATION & COMPENSATION
COORDINATOR, EMPLOYEE RELATIONS
COMPUTER SCIENCE INSTRUCTOR (Full-time, Temporary)
Application Deadline: 03/20/2020
EMPLOYEE RELATIONS ASSOCIATE
Application Deadline: 03/13/2020
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378 EEO