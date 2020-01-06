_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs-at-law of JUAN D. VALLES Deceased, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO and JIMMY RENTERIA.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday the 6th day of January, 2020, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Coury M. Jacocks
2201 W. Royal Lane
Suite 155
Irving, TX. 75063 on 08/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2771 on the docket of said court and styled
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
V
JUAN AGUIRRE VALLES, JR. MARIA LUISA VALLES, ROBERTO A. VALLES, GLORIA VALLES CALDERA, REMIGIO VALLES, JIMMY RENTERIA, RAFAEL VALLES, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUAN D. VALLES, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached. You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Juan Aguirre Valles, Jr. Maria Luisa Valles, Roberto A. Valles, Gloria Valles Caldera, Remigio Valles, Jimmy Renteria Rafael Valles, Anita Valles Stevens, Teresa Valles Jaramillo and the Unknown Heirs at law of Juan D. Valles, Deceased, and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property commonly known as 10408 Elkhart Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936 and legally described as: LOT 10, BLOCK 29, PEBBLE HILLS UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, El PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43, PAGE 7, OF THE REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Citation by Publication and Affidavit for Citation by Publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on January 14th, 2020 at 10:00 AM Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
ARTURO TORRES- Construction materials, chicken wire roll, door with frame, metal folding chairs, plumbing materials, etc
ALEJANDRA ANDRADE-baby stroller, baby carrier, baby toys, bedding, clothing, mattress and box spring, chest of drawers, etc.
ANTHONY NYSER-Furniture, children’s toys, bike, back packs, clothing, suit cases with contents.
MARTINE ESTRELLA- leather sectional, dining room table and chairs, mattress and box spring, end tables, TV, ect.
For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
DANE COUNTY
STOUGHTON RENTAL AND LEASING COMPANY, LLC
A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company
1901 Academy Street
Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589,
Plaintiff,
v.
DAVID RODRIGUEZ d/b/a
RR TRUCKING SERVICES
945 Dakota River
El Paso, Texas 79932,
Defendant
Case No: 2019-CV2706
Case Code: 30301
Case Type: Money Judgment
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To each person named above as a Defendant: You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after December 22, 2019, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Dane County Clerk of Court, 215 South Hamilton Street, Room 1000, Madison, WI 53703-3285 and to Axley Brynelson, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 200, Post Office Box 1767, Madison, WI 53701-1767. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated this 17th day of December, 2019.
AXLEY BRYNELSON, LLP
Electronically signed by Jeremy R. Lange
SBN: 1080857
Attorneys for Plaintiff
2 E. Mifflin St., Suite 200
PO Box 1767
Madison, WI 53701-1767
Tel: (608) 257-5661
Fax: (608) 257-5444
Email: jlange@axley.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM F. HART, JR., Deceased, were issued to CYNTHIA HART on December 19, 2019, in Case No. 2019-CPR01710, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GERALD WAYNE JOHNSON, Deceased were issued on December 19, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01722 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CHARLOTTE SUE GLASS JOHNSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CHARLOTTE SUE GLASS JOHNSON
6100 Via Aventura
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 19th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANIE S. PILAND, Deceased were issued on December 18, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01737 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PAMELA PILAND PLOTKIN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADELA ARAGON, Deceased were issued on December 18, 2019, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01736 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JUAN ARAGON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JUAN ARAGON
25 Via Placita
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 18th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF RAFAEL RUBEN GOMEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00812
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RAFAEL RUBEN GOMEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the estate of RAFAEL RUBEN GOMEZ, Deceased, were issued on November 25, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00812, pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ISABEL GOMEZ, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
MARIA ISABEL GOMEZ
c/o: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 13th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for MARIA ISABEL GOMEZ
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF WESLEY CRAIG MCNUTT, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR00908
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF WESLEY CRAIG MCNUTT
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the estate of WESLEY CRAIG MCNUTT, Deceased, were issued on November 6, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00908, pending in Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: KAREN MCNUTT, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
KAREN MCNUTT
c/o: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.,
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 13th day of November, 2019.
/s/ Rudy Perez
KAREN MCNUTT
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANK CARTER, were issued on December 18, 2019 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01711 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to BRIGITTE ROMAN, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSEMARY ANTON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00473 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSEMARY ANTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application To Determine Heirship And For Appointment Of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFREDO MADRID GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01819 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFREDO MADRID GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TREE CARLOS VILLARREAL, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01817 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TREE CARLOS VILLARREAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of December , 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL BONIFACIO RUBALCAVA Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01813 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL BONIFACIO RUBALCAVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DANIEL LAZARIN
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00197 on the docket of said court and styled ROSA ENRIQUEZ LAZARIN, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EDWIN LOPEZ
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00136 on the docket of said court and styled GIOVANI LOPEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ESTHER MACIAS AND MOISES MACIAS
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00220 on the docket of said court and styled FERNANDO MACIAS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE ZEON HUERTA, LOURDES OLIVIA AND TERESA HUERTA
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00137 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE HUERTA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ASHTON JAMAL GUINN
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00195 on the docket of said court and styled SKYLIN G. JAMROWSKI, A minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE ANGEL LOPEZ, OSCAR LOPEZ, EDGAR LOPEZ, VICTOR LOPEZ, FRANCISCO LOPEZ AND EDUARDO LOPEZ
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of October, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00136 on the docket of said court and styled GIOVANI LOPEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ADELITA ESQUIVEL, JANIE PHYLLIS ESQUIVEL, LORRIE LEE ESQUIVEL, AND ANY UNKNOWN Relatives of JESSICA ESQUIVEL.
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2010-G00030 on the docket of said court and styled JESSICA ESQUIVEL, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Order Appointing Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROSA MARIE ANCHONDO
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF YOU) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of November, 2019 in Cause No.
2007-G00081 on the docket of said court and styled RACHEL ANCHONDO, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of December, 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Melissa Prieto
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO OCHOA, Deceased were issued on December 18, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01530 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA OCHOA LESTER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGELICA VEGA, Deceased were issued on December 11, 2019, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01737 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day December, 2019.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS and CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of FLORENCE V. FRISCH, deceased; Cause No. 2019-CPR01108; LISA E. LUNCEFORD, serving as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of FLORENCE V. FRISCH, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on December 19, 2019, by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, LISA E. LUNCEFORD, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 20th day of December 2019.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of RENE SALINAS, deceased; Cause No.
2019-CPR00670; NAOMI BAUTISTA, serving as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of RENE SALINAS, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on December 20, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, NAOMI BAUTISTA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jenee A. Duran, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 20th day of December, 2019.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have self storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc., boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
D48 DENVER DAVIS, G20 ENRIQUE BOTELLO, B45 EDWARD MCQUESTION, B48 CYNTHIA VILLELA, A15 FELIX BEARD. 752 ALEJANDRO TORRES, 759 VERONICA L. RODRIGUEZ, 840 JOSE CUELLAR, 514 ALEJANDRO LOPEZ, 213 RICHARD BURGESS
The sale shall take place on Tuesday, January 21st at 10:00 am
Below are the different National Self Storage Auction Locations and Route that will be traveled – (Route Subject to Change) Start 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso TX, 79938 Stop 2. 10560 North Loop Dr. Socorro, TX 79927 Stop 3. 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate GARY JOSEPH GALBRAITH, Deceased, were issued on April 29, 2019, in Docket No. 2017-CPR00941, pending in Probate Court No. Two of County, Texas, to CALAIS N. GALBRAITH. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should submit them to the Representative by sending them to the Representative’s attorney at the address stated below. Dated the 23rd day of December, 2019.
Calais N. Galbraith
c/o
Joseph L. Hood Jr.
Windle Hood Norton
Brittain & Jay, LLP
201 East Main, Suite 1350
El Paso, Texas 79901
/s/ Joseph L. Hood, Jr.
Joseph L. Hood Jr.
State Bar No. 09943250
Windle Hood Norton
Brittain & Jay, LLP
201 East Main, Suite 1350
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 545-4900
(915) 545-4915 (Fax)
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO BUSTOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01827 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO BUSTOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE VILLANUEVA a.k.a JOSE VILLANUEVA SANCHEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01820 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE VILLANUEVA a.k.a JOSE VILLANUEVA SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA VILLANUEVA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01821 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA VILLANUEVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSE MARIA AVILA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01840 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSE MARIA AVILA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were issued on December 18, 2019, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01341, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARITZA GOSLIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 26th day of December, 2019.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for MARITZA GOSLIN
State Bar No.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
_____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DIXIE LOUISE HOFFPAUIR, Deceased
NO. 2019-CPR01069
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DIXIE LOUISE HOFFPAUIR, deceased: RICHARD WARNOCK, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the estate of DIXIE LOUISE HOFFPAUIR, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on October 8, 2019, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RICHARD WARNOCK, Independent Executor
Estate of DIXIE LOUISE HOFFPAUIR, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces New Mexico 88001
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. MCKESSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JAMES L. MCKESSON, Deceased, were granted to MARIA LORENA MCKESSON on December 3, 2019, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01604. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: (915) 212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 12/31/2019 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2011 MERCEDES-BENZ
E3506RBA958 WDDHF5GB2BA375221 $406.50
2007 NISSAN ALTIMA
52890B5 1N4AL21E47N438685 $428.15
2004 HONDA ACCORD53719Z3
JHMCM56854C032652 $471.45
2003 TOYOTA SEQUOIA455106B
5TDZT534A33S139172
$449.80 2014 SABARU
8BPU608
JF1ZCAC18E9604557
$276.60 2013 NISSAN SENTRAUUG1302
3N1AB7AP8DL675934
$363.20
2019 FORD F-150JFQ384 1FTEW1E53KKC40858 $298.25
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $2,917.90
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $817.85
2014 NISSAN SENTRAEJN7747 3N1AB7AD7GL635841 $514.75
2000 VOLKSWAGEN
GTIEEV8053 9BWA37749YP042723 $449.80
1994 FORD F-150 1FTEF15N2RLA26285
$709.60
2019 JEEP WRANGLER
UNLIMITEDENP1639
1C4HJXFG9KW584251
$796.20 2003 HYUNDAI
ELANTRA02613J5 kmhdn45dx3u657807
$774.55
2010 HONDA
CIVIC6LIG856 19XFA1F30AE032230 $687.95
2005 HONDA
ACCORDEMB1383 1HGCM56415A169908 $601.35
2015 HONDA
CGL125D2TR8 3H1JA4172FD415648 $579.70
2002 HYUNDAI
ELANTRA7S078 KMHDN45D32U405914 $223.25
2011 TOYOTA
CAMRY6RUA592 4T4BF3EK4BR197030 $233.30
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA IRROBALI, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01853 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA IRROBALI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship more than Four Years If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LORENZO CORDERO HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01848 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LORENZO CORDERO HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SERGIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of January, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01860 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERGIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Dependent Administration or in the Alternative Third-Party Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of December 2019.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Angela Escarsega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-011
Automobile Batteries for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Automobile Batteries.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room0 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, January 23, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property legally described as a Portion of Lots 26, 27, 28 and 29 and portions of right of way out of Fahlander Street, Zimpfer Street and Vendome Street, all within Gateway Estates in El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday January 20, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.