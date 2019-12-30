THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: Unknown Heirs-at-law of JUAN D. VALLES Deceased, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO and JIMMY RENTERIA.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiffs Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday the 6th day of January, 2020, before the Honorable 346th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Coury M. Jacocks
2201 W. Royal Lane
Suite 155
Irving, TX. 75063 on 08/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2771 on the docket of said court and styled
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
V
JUAN AGUIRRE VALLES, JR. MARIA LUISA VALLES, ROBERTO A. VALLES, GLORIA VALLES CALDERA, REMIGIO VALLES, JIMMY RENTERIA, RAFAEL VALLES, ANITA VALLES STEVENS, TERESA VALLES JARAMILLO AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JUAN D. VALLES, DECEASED
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit; See Attached. You are hereby notified that suit has been brought by Wells Fargo Bank, NA, its successors and assigns, as plaintiff against Juan Aguirre Valles, Jr. Maria Luisa Valles, Roberto A. Valles, Gloria Valles Caldera, Remigio Valles, Jimmy Renteria Rafael Valles, Anita Valles Stevens, Teresa Valles Jaramillo and the Unknown Heirs at law of Juan D. Valles, Deceased, and any other person claiming any right, title, interest or possession in and to the property commonly known as 10408 Elkhart Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936 and legally described as: LOT 10, BLOCK 29, PEBBLE HILLS UNIT 3, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, El PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 43, PAGE 7, OF THE REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Citation by Publication and Affidavit for Citation by Publication on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of November, 2019.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of October, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Mario F. Lujan ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DTX0160, Docket No. 2019-SO-22014, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Mario F. Lujan, Eva Lujan, Ana Lina Lujan, Heriberto Lujan Jr. and Santiago Lujan in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: P689-999-0010-7500
LOT THIRTY-EIGHT (38), PETERSON SUBDIVISION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN VOL. 7, PAGE 37, PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS; 8301 VANCE PLACE, EL PASO TX 79907
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Seven Thousand Six Hundred Twenty-Six and 77/100 Dollars ($67,626.77), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPSOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Samuel Soto for Any Inquires at 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain order of Sale issued out of the District Court of County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 17th day of October, 2019, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Luz E. Ontiveros, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DTX0485, Docket No. 2019-SO-22015, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in January 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 P.M.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: A52099900305600
THE EAST THREE FEET OF LOT TWENTY-FIVE (25) AND ALL OF LOT TWENTY-FOUR(24), AND THE WEST NINE AND ONE-HALF FEET OF LOT TWENTY-THREE (23), BLOCK THREE (3), ALTURA PARK ADDITION OF THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3116 LEBANON, EL PASO, TX 79930
The property of Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Three Thousand Six Hundred Seventy-Two and 11/100 Dollars($43,672.11), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Luz E. Ontiveros and Monica Ontiveros, and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPSOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
Contact Detective Anthony Rollins for Any Inquires at 915-538-2268
Pursuant to Texas Election Code 42.035, this information serves as public notice of the change in county election precinct boundaries
New Precinct:
192 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 192 follows east of Borderland Rd, south on Viale del Sol Ave. and Upper Valley Rd, west on Gomez Rd. then west to the El Paso County Line.
New Precinct:
193 (WEST)
North section of Precinct 193 follows east on Transmountain Rd, south on El Paso Gas Company Unit Line, west on Canutillo Independent School District Boundary Line and intersecting north on I-10.
New Precinct: 1
94 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 194 follows east of El Paso County Boundary Line, south on Mc Combs St, west on Marcus Uribe Dr. and intersecting north on I-10.
New Precinct: 195 (NORTHEAST)
North section of Precinct 195 follows east of El Paso County Boundary Line, south on Dyer St, west on Sean Haggerty Dr. and intersecting north on Mc Combs St.
New Precinct:
196 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 196 follows east on El Paso on Montana Ave, south on Rich Beem Blvd, west on Edgemere Blvd. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
197 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 197 follows east on Edgemere Blvd., south on Tierra Este Rd, west on Zaragoza Rd. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
198 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 198 follows east on Montana Ave, south on John Hayes St, west on Crown Rock Dr. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
199 (EAST)
North section of Precinct 199 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south on Darrington Rd, west on Horizon Blvd. and intersecting north on Ashford St.
New Precinct:
200 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 200. North section of Precinct 200 follows east of Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line, south on Horizon Mesa Blvd, west on Pellicano Dr. and intersecting north on Joe Battle Blvd.
New Precinct:
201 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 201. North section of Precinct 201 follows east on Pellicano Dr, south on Horizon Mesa Blvd, west on Eastlake Blvd. and intersecting to Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
202 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 202. North section of Precinct 202 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south on Ashford St, west on Horizon Blvd. and intersecting to Socorro Independent School District Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
203 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 203. North section of Precinct 203 follows east of Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line, also south of Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line, west on Eastlake Blvd. and intersecting to Rojas Dr.
New Precinct: 204 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 204. North section of Precinct 204 follows east on Eastlake Blvd, south of Paseo Del Este Water Boundary Line, west on Dartmouth Dr. and intersecting to west I-10.
New Precinct:
205 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 205. North section of Precinct 205 follows east on Horizon Blvd, south on Bellport Dr. and Darrington Rd, west on Alberton Ave. and intersecting to Horizon Mud Water Boundary Line.
New Precinct:
206 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 206. North section of Precinct 206 follows east on Hartford St, south on Elbridge Dr. and Endwall Rd, west on Linwood Dr. and intersecting to Corby St.
New Precinct:
207 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 207. North section of Precinct 207 follows east of City of San Elizario Boundary Line, south on Los Tunes Dr, west on FM 1110 Rd. and intersecting to El Paso County Border Line.
New Precinct:
208 (EAST)
The following boundaries were used to create Precinct 208. North section of Precinct 208 follows south of City of San Elizario Boundary Line, south follows San Elizario Independent School District, west on San Elizario Independent School District and intersecting to El Paso County Border Line.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on January 14th, 2020 at 10:00 AM Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
ARTURO TORRES- Construction materials, chicken wire roll, door with frame, metal folding chairs, plumbing materials, etc
ALEJANDRA ANDRADE-baby stroller, baby carrier, baby toys, bedding, clothing, mattress and box spring, chest of drawers, etc.
ANTHONY NYSER-Furniture, children’s toys, bike, back packs, clothing, suit cases with contents.
MARTINE ESTRELLA- leather sectional, dining room table and chairs, mattress and box spring, end tables, TV, ect.
For questions contact Humberto 915-778-3292
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
DANE COUNTY
STOUGHTON RENTAL AND LEASING COMPANY, LLC
A Wisconsin Limited Liability Company
1901 Academy Street
Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589,
Plaintiff,
v.
DAVID RODRIGUEZ d/b/a
RR TRUCKING SERVICES
945 Dakota River
El Paso, Texas 79932,
Defendant
Case No: 2019-CV2706
Case Code: 30301
Case Type: Money Judgment
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To each person named above as a Defendant: You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after December 22, 2019, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Dane County Clerk of Court, 215 South Hamilton Street, Room 1000, Madison, WI 53703-3285 and to Axley Brynelson, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 200, Post Office Box 1767, Madison, WI 53701-1767. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated this 17th day of December, 2019.
AXLEY BRYNELSON, LLP
Electronically signed by Jeremy R. Lange
SBN: 1080857
Attorneys for Plaintiff
2 E. Mifflin St., Suite 200
PO Box 1767
Madison, WI 53701-1767
Tel: (608) 257-5661
Fax: (608) 257-5444
Email: jlange@axley.com