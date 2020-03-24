__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EP TMS, INC.
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RICARDO SOLANO
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 7th day of April, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Corey W. Haughland
609 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 28th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2018DCV3591 on the docket of said court and styled:
RAPID CAPITAL FINANCE, LLC
V
EP TMS, INC. AND RICARDO SOLANO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached Plaintiff, Rapid Capital Finance, LLC asserts against Defendant EP TMS, Inc. a cause of action for breach of a Merchant Agreement/Purchase and Sale of Future Receivables Agreement whereby EP TMS agreed to sell, assign and transfer to RCF all of EP TMS’s future accounts, contract rights and other obligations arising from or relating to the payment of monies by customers and/or third party payers to EP TMS for its sale of goods or services in the amount of $490,045.00. Despite demand, EP TMS, Inc and RICARDO SOLANO have failed and refused to pay the amounts due and owing to Rapid Capital Finance under the Agreement and a Personal Guaranty. Rapid Capital Finance, LLC also asserts a cause of action for unjust enrichment against both Defendants, all of which is more fully set forth in the Plaintiff’s Original Petition filed in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 25th day of February, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
NOTICE
Pursuant to Chapter 59 Texas Property Code, EP Easy Storage Tony Lama, EP Easy Storage Montana, EP Easy Storage Dyer, EP Easy Storage Zaragoza, Hawkins Self Storage and Valley Self Storage will hold a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held on Monday March 23, 2020 @ 9:00 AM. We will start at 344 N. Zaragoza where we have a total of 19 units (A158, A162, A173, A186, C98, C111,C118, D43, D45, D78, D81, F199, G232, H256, 1347, J386, J375, J380 AND P8.) Then we will head over to 829 N. Zaragoza where we have a total of 23 units (A48,B07, B41, D13, D29, E28, F01, F30, G07, G10, G26, G44, G45, G52, G67, G79, G102, G106, H03, H16, H38, P24, and P45.) The we will proceed to 11100 Montana where we have a total of 10 units.
(B24/25, C23, D04, D07, F36G07, G11, H22, J09 AND J39.) Next we head over to 10355 Dyer St. where we have a total of 3 units. (C82, C106 AND D161). To Finalize, drive over to 923 Hawkins where we have our 2 units (D40 and A2.) Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash only. Deposit for clean up and removal is required. Property in each space will be sold as a whole unit.
IN THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT SEDGWICK COUNTY, KANSAS
PROBATE DEPARTMENT
IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION
To adopt
CADDIE ANALIE NIEVES
DOB: July 27, 2009
A Minor Child.
Pursuant to Chapter 59 of Kansas Statutes annotated
Case No. 2020 AD 73
NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in the above-named Court praying for an Order and Decree of said Court that the Petitioners be permitted and authorized to adopt CADDIE ANALIE NIEVES as their own child; that an Order and Decree of Adoption of the child by the Petitioners be made and entered by said Court; and that they have all other proper relief. You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 2nd day of April 2020, at 10:00 o’clock a.m. of said day, in said Court at the Sedgwick County District Court, 1900 E. Morris, in the City of Wichita, State of Kansas, before Judge Rob Rumsey or his designate, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail thereof, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.
If you are unable to obtain counsel to obtain counsel to represent you in this matter based on your income, you may qualify for appointed counsel. You must complete an affidavit from the Clerk’s office regarding your lack of funds or assets and file the affidavit with the Clerk’s office prior to the final hearing set for April 2, 2020, so that a determination can be made by the Court
Martin, Pringle, Oliver,
Wallace & Bauer, L.L.P.
Martin W. Baur (08269)
Amanda M. Marino (21751)
Attorneys for Petitioners
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO
Petitioner,
v.
ARTURO RUBIO,
Respondent
Case:
D202-DM-2020-00158
PETITION TO DOMESTICATE AND AMEND FOREIGN ORDER
COMES NOW, Petitioner, GEORGINA RUEDA-ALVARADO, by and through her attorneys of record, JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP (Amanda D. Navarro/Anthony Griego), pursuant to the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act and respectfully petitions this Court to domesticate and amend a foreign order and in support hereof states as follows:
1.This Court has jurisdiction over the parties and subject matter herein and venue in this case is proper
2. The parties’ are the parents of the two minor children, namely, Sebastian G. Rubio, Born December 2004 and Arturo Rubio, born September 2007.
3.Petitioner (hereinafter “Mother”) and Respondent (hereinafter “Father”) were issued a custody and child support order in El Paso County, Texas on January 26, 2011. A certified copy of the order is attached hereto as Exhibit 1.
4.The parties were awarded joint legal custody of the minor children.
5.Mother was awarded primary physical custody of the children.
6.Father was ordered to pay $113.00 in monthly child support to Mother
7.Petitioner now resides in New Mexico.
8.Father’s permanent state of residence is unknown. Under information and belief, he may now reside in Mexico.
9.Mother has not seen Father since at least 2011.
10.Mother has lived in New Mexico since on or about 2011.
11.Mother has reason to believe that Father was incarcerated in Texas and may have been deported to Mexico.
12.Father’s last known address is Annex Jail, 12501 Montana, PID: 1618069, El Paso, Texas 79901 as of April 30, 2019.
13.Mother’s current address is 417 Minturn Loop Dr., Rio Rancho, 87124.
14.Father has not attempted to make contact with the minor children.
15.There is available in New Mexico substantial evidence concerning the children’s presence and future care, protection, education, training, and personal relationships.
16.New Mexico is the home state of the minor children pursuant to the UCCJEA.
17.Pursuant to NMSA § 40-10A-203, this Court has jurisdiction to make a custody determination under 40-10A-201 (a) (1).
18.Mother has no information of any other custody proceedings concerning the children pending in a court of this or any other state.
19.Mother knows of no other person, other than the parties to these proceedings, who claim to have custody or visitation rights with respect to the children.
20.This Court should amend the Texas order to award Mother sole legal and physical custody to reflect the major change in circumstances since the entry of the last order.
21.There have been no modifications to the Order that was filed on January 26, 2011.
WHEREFORE Petitioner requests this Court for an order that, established the following:
1. The Texas order is domesticated by this Court;
2. Mother should have sole legal and physical custody of the minor children;
3. Such other and further relief that this court may deem just and appropriate.
Respectfully submitted,
JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
Anthony Griego
Attorneys for Petitioner
1516 San Pedro Dr. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
Certificate of Service
I certify that a true and correct copy of the foregoing pleading will b mailed to the opposing party upon determination of his whereabouts.
/s/ Amanda D. Navarro
Amanda D. Navarro
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF
PETITIONER, being first duly sworn upon her oath deposes and states that Petitioner has read, knows and understands the contents of this Petition, and the statements herein are true to Petitioner’s own knowledge and belief.
/s/ Georgina Rueda
Subscribed and sworn to before me this 15th day of January, 2020 by Georgina Rueda
/s/ Notary Public
12/5/2020
Commission Expires
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law 7 of El Paso County on the 4th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Villa Serena Condominium Association, Plaintiff, vs. 2520 San Jose Trust, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2151, Docket No. 2020-SO-02464, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2020,it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest 2520 San Jose Trust, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNIT 2A, VILLA SERENA CONDOMINIUMS, A CONDOMINIUM REGIME IN THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO ENABLING DECLARATION RECORDED IN BOOK 1284, PAGE 1192, AND AMENDED IN BOOK 1294, PAGE 527, CONDOMINIUM RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, TOGETHER WITH THE UNDIVIDED OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN THE GENERAL COMMON ELEMENT AS DESCRIBED IN SAID DECLARATION AND AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED
Levied on the 21st day of February, 2020 as the property of 2520 San Jose Trust, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Five Thousand Ninety-One and 74/100 Dollars ($5,091.74) together with the interest due thereof, and all costs of suit, against the said Defendant 2520 San Jose Trust, in favor of Villa Serena Condominium Association.
ALL WARRANTIES EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHEIRFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 23rd day of January, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Copperfield Townhomes Association, Inc. Plaintiff, vs. Javier Quinones, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2016DCV2079, Docket No. 2020-SO-01561, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in April 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest Javier Quinones, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1, COPPERFIELD TOWNHOMES, (CORRECTION PLAT),
AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE MAP AND PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 60, PAGE 72, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Levied on the 3rd day of February, 2020 as the property of Javier Quinones, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-Seven and 61/100 Dollars ($7,857.61) in which $5,525.61 in actual damages through February 15, 2017, with pre-judgment interest on the actual damages at the rate of 10% per annum, plus post-judgment interest at the rate of 10% per annum from the date of this judgment until paid, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $2,000.00 plus the additional amount of $332.00 for costs of suit, against the said Defendant, Javier Quionones, and all costs of suit, in favor of Copperfield Townhomes Association Inc.,
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-026
Substance Abuse Counseling Services for the
65th District Family Drug Court
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Substance Abuse Counseling Services for the 65th District Family Drug Court.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED
“LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 2, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-027
Investigative Services for the Human Resources
Department of the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for Investigative Services for the Human Resources Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents
related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 2, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BILLIE G. NARON, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00144 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DOROTHY GAIL BAILEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 10th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE LUIS GARCIA JR. a/k/a JOSE L. GARCIA JR., Deceased were issued on March 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00173 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSE LUIS GARCIA, SR., a/k/a JOSE LUIS GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 10th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JERRY WAYNE DAVIS a/k/a JERRY W. DAVIS, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2020, in cause No. 2020-CPR00145 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to PHYLLIS J. DAVIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 10th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RAUL ALFREDO GARCIA
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of RAUL ALFREDO GARCIA, Deceased, were granted to PERLAY GARCIA on March 10, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00125. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Administrator
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RUTH D. ONTIVEROS, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00133
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUTH D. ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were granted on March 3, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00133 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ARTURO ONTIVEROS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LLOYD ALLAN RAHNEFELD, Deceased were issued on March 12, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01850 pending in the Probate Court number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DORREN JAY RAHNEFELD a/k/a DORREEN JOY RAHNEFELD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of HELEN ECHEVERRIA, A/K/A HELEN LOVATO ECHEVERRIA, Deceased, were issued on March 11, 2020 under Docket No.
2018-CPR01801 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Albert R. Bloxom. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
ALBERT R. BLOXOM, Dependent Administrator Estate of HELEN ECHEVERRIA, A/K/A HELEN LOVATO ECHEVERRIA, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELWOOD D. PAYNE, Deceased, were issued to BONITA P. FULCHER on March 2, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00021, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas
Bonita P. Fulcher
Independent Executrix
c/o Resident Agent, MICHAEL NORWOOD
4417 Tularosa Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903-4622
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 11th of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of HELEN D. MASTON, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01365 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARK A. HIGHTOWER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HELEN D. MASTON
c/o Karen M. Villanueva
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated 12th day of March, 2020
/s/ Karen M. Villanueva
IN THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM M. PICKARD, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00694
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM. M. PICKARD, Deceased, were issued on January 8, 2020, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00694, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert Nabhan Jr. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of ALBERT NABHAN, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 12th day of March 2020.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915- 500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
IN THE ESTATE OF ERMA LEE PICKARD, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR00697
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERMA LEE PICKARD, Deceased, were issued on January 8, 2020, in Cause no. 2019-CPR00697, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Albert Nabhan Jr. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Law Office of ALBERT NABHAN, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough, Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 12th day of March 2020.
The Law Office of Albert Nabhan, PLLC
800 N. Yarbrough Ste. B
El Paso, Texas 79915
915-500-4277 Telephone
915- 500-4242 Facsimile
By: /s/ Albert Nabhan Jr.
Albert Nabhan Jr.
State Bar No. 24098908
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD T. MARSHALL, Deceased were issued on March 16, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00310 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to EMMA RITA LOVE-MARSHALL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
EMMA RITA LOVE-MARSHALL
1575 Belvidere, Apt. 109
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 16th day of November, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD D. OLIVAS, Deceased were issued on March 16, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00261 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ZULEMA D. OLIVAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ZULEMA D. OLIVAS
5752 Diamond Point Cir.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 16th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of MARGARITA V. ASTON, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on March 03, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CGD00004, pending in the Probate Court One, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES D. ASTON. The residence of the Guardian is 11005 Tom Shaw, El Paso County, Texas; the post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 13th day of March, 2020.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
IN THE ESTATE OF: JAMES WILLIAM KENDRICK DECEDENT
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01220
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the estate of James William Kendrick, Deceased, were issued on March 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01220, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH JOYCE WILLIAMSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JAMES WILLIAM KENDRICK
C/O: DEBORAH JOYCE WILLIAMSON
2520 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 12th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
2520 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79904
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
Email: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.
Com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL A. ALVAREZ A/K/A MIGUEL ANGEL ALVAREZ, Deceased
Cause no. 2019-CPR01646
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL A. ALVAREZ A/K/A MIGUEL ANGEL ALVAREZ, Deceased, were issued on the 11th day of March, 2020, in Docket Number
2019-CPR01646, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LILIA BERTHA ALVAREZ, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LILIA BERTHA ALVAREZ IS
5769 Mira Grande Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 11th day of March, 2020.
/s/ LILIA BERTHA ALVAREZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MIGUEL A. ALVAREZ A/K/A MIGUEL ANGEL ALVAREZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAULA MARTINEZ, were issued on March 3, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00037 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to DAVID B. MEECE whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOROTHEA MARTHA MILLS, were issued on March 3, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00111 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to PHILLIP SCOTT MILLS whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARK ANTHONY DOMINGUE, II, Deceased, were issued on February 12, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00022, pending in the Probate Court Number 2, El Paso, County, Texas, to: DARLENE DOMINGUE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Blake W. Barrow
Attorney at Law
209 N. Lee St.
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated March 17, 2020
/s/ Blake W. Barrow
Attorney for DARLENE DOMINGUE
State Bar No. 01827800
Tel.: (915) 241-0240
Email: b.barrow@rmelp.org
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF SAM E. WILCOX, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of SAM E. WILCOX, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to IRENE SODERBERG DOMEIJ as Independent Executrix of the estate of SAM E. WILCOX, deceased, on March 16th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00196. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to IRENE SODERBERG DOMEIJ, Independent Executrix of the estate of SAM E. WILCOX, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE JONATHAN DEAN WATTERS, SR.
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on January 31, 2020, probate upon the estate of JONATHAN DEAN WATTERS, SR., Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2020-CPR00132, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: March 13, 2020
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE MARY SUE DIEDERICH
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on February 5, 2020, probate upon the estate of MARY SUE DIEDERICH, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2020-CPR00162, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: March 13, 2020
Ali M. Walker
Attorney at Law
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF FRANKLIN JAMES KLADZYK, JR.
DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the estate of FRANKLIN JAMES KLADZYK, JR., Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to RENE GRACE KLADZYK, CHRISTIAN MARTIN KLADZYK, and PATRICIA KLADZYK, as Independent Co-Administrators of the estate of FRANKLIN JAMES KLADZYK, JR., deceased, on March 10th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00071. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RENE GRACE KLADZYK, CHRISTIAN MARTIN KLADZYK, and PATRICIA KLADZYK, Independent Co-Administrators of the estate of FRANKLIN JAMES KLADZYK, JR., deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF NAZARIO DURAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00357 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NAZARIO DURAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HENRY PANTHER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00377 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HENRY PANTHER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ALVA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00388 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ALVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ a/k/a VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00404 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS GONZALEZ also known as VICTOR MANUEL SOLIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Grant of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of March , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDUARDO FUENTES VARELA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00382 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDUARDO FUENTES VARELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration of Estate and Motion to Appoint Attorney Ad Litem. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: NORMA HERNANDEZ AND GERARDO HERNANDEZ
Greetings: You (and Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of April, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00167 on the docket of said court and styled ROBERT HERNANDEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El P:aso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RAY PAGE, NORMAN PAGE, SUE PAGE AND BARBARA PAGE
Greetings: You (and Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of March, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of January, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00235 on the docket of said court and styled JAMES PAGE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El P:aso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of March, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF BERNICE JANNESON WILCOX (also known as BONNIE WILCOX) (also known as BERNICE J. WILCOX), DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of BERNICE JANNESON WILCOX (also known as BONNIE WILCOX), (also known as BERNICE J. WILCOX), Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to IRENE SODERBERG DOMEIJ as Independent Executrix of the estate of BERNICE JANNESON WILCOX (also known as BONNIE WILCOX), (also known as BERNICE J. WILCOX), deceased, on March 16th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00195. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to IRENE SODERBERG DOMEIJ, Independent Executrix of the estate of BERNICE JANNESON WILCOX (also known as BONNIE WILCOX), (also known as BERNICE J. WILCOX), Deceased: c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: DENNIS GEORGE WHITE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2019CPR01764
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DENNIS GEORGE WHITE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DENNIS GEORGE WHITE, deceased were issued on March 12, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01764, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MYRNA HUERTA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MYRNA HUERTA
Independent Administratrix, Estate of DENNIS GEORGE WHITE, Deceased
c/o Leticia Dominguez
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 13th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully Submitted,
The Dominguez Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 544-7087 telephone
(915) 544-8305 facsimile
By: /s/ Leticia Dominguez
Leticia Dominguez
State Bar No. 00795741
Attoneys For The Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ABELARDO ARAGON BENCOMO, Deceased, were issued on February 27, 2020 in Cause No. 2018-CPR01386, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JUAN C. ARAGON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 12th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for JUAN C. ARAGON
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANNA ACQUAVIVA, Deceased were issued on March 16, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00149 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to VITO ACQUAVIVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LAURA SANDRA PALKOWSKI, Deceased were issued on March 16, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00150 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD JAMES PALKOWSKI a/k/a RICHARD PALKOWSKI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SHEILA A. COMAR a/k/a SHEILA COMAR, Deceased were issued on March 16, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00148 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LEE W. COMAR a/k/a LEE COMAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of THERMON W. TAYLOR a/k/a THERMON WALLACE TAYLOR, Deceased were issued on March 16, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00146 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LUCY G. TAYLOR a/k/a LUCY G. GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARGARITA FLORES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to BERNADETTE ANGELICA SANCHEZ as independent executor of the estate of MARGARITA FLORES, deceased, on March 10, 2020 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause no. 2020-CPR00160. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, BERNADETTE ANGELICA SANCHEZ, C/O Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Co-Administration for the Estate of GROVER C. McKAY, Deceased were issued on March 10, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00607, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KAREN THOMAS and KEISCHA G. McKAY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of GROVER C. McKAY
C/O KAREN THOMAS and KEISCHA G. McKAY
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: (915) 212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 3/18/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
1996 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE974SCM9 1J4EZ58Y8TC146579 $384.85
2004 CHEVROLET MALIBU MAXX61741D6 1G1ZU64814F184410 $384.85
2008 DODGE AVENGER20TO86632 1B3LC56R38N686154 $341.55
2005 BUICK LACROSSE 2G4WD532551205085 $254.95
2002 ACURA RSX67216R3 JH4DC54832C025545 $276.60
DODGE M500RVAY193 M50GA6J020983 $1,159.86
1995 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 1J4GZ58S2SC706051 $233.30
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and Original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
To: Unknown Father, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Yahara L. Gutierrez of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s CYNTHIA LORRAINE CHAIRES and JAMES JOHN CHAIRES’S, Said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Keith C. Gorman
1100 Montana Suite 101
El Paos, Texas 79902
On this the 31st day of January, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM0659 on the docket of said Court and styled;
In the Interest of BABY GONZALEZ, a child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: Baby Gonzalez Date of Birth: 1/28/2020
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of March, 2020.
Keith C. Gorman
Attorney at Law
1100 Montana suite 101
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LORENZA ESTRADA CASTRO A/K/A LORENZA CASTRO, A/K/A LORRAINE CASTRO A/K/A LORENZA E. CASTRO, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the estate of LORENZA CASTRO, a/k/a LORRAINE CASTRO, a/k/a LORENZA E. CASTRO, A/K/A LORENZA ESTRADA CASTRO, Deceased, were granted to FRANCISCO CASTRO, on March 17, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00170. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of LORENZA CASTRO a/k/a LORRAINE CASTRO, a/k/a LORENZA E. CASTRO, a/k/a LORENZA ESTRADA CASTRO, Deceased
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and Original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.
To: ARTURO PEREZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, YADIRA GONZALEZ’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by Yadira Gonzalez on this the 13th day of December, 2019 in this case, numbered 2002AG1486 on the docket of said Court and styled; In the Matter of the Marriage of YADIRA GONZALEZ and ARTURO PEREZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: FABIAN PEREZ Date of Birth: 12/27/2002 Place of Birth: El Paso Texas
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of March, 2020.
Yadira Gonzalez
536 James
El Paso Texas 79915
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-028
Insurance Broker for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Insurance Broker.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, April 9, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
ADMISSIONS AND REGISTRATION ASSISTANT
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSOCIATE
(Center for Student with Disabilities)
ADMISSIONS EVALUATION ASSISTANT
JOURNEY CONSTRUCTION WORKER
STUDENT UNION ATTENDANT
Application Deadline: 03/27/2020
SENIOR SECURITY ANALYST
Application Deadline: 04/03/2020
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
