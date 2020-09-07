_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 14th day of September, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Eduardo Miranda
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso,TX 79903
On 06/09/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1929 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES
VS.
CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA, MOISES EISENBERT AND STATE FARM COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: “The nature of this suit is a claim by MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES for the recovery of personal injury damages from and against CRYSTAL MARIE
URANGA and others, arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on or about August 17, 2018 in El Paso, County, Texas.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff; First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie V. Aguilar
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NORTH CAROLINA
DAVIDSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF:
RILEY JAMES ALLEN
A Minot Juvenile
DOB: May 20, 2009
IN THE GENRERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
JUVENILE COURT
FILE NO. 20 JT 68
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
TO: VICTORIA WHITLEY JONES, Respondent
TAKE NOTICE: that a Petition seeking relief against you for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in the above-entitled action. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than the 1st day of October, 2020, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice, or from the date complaint is required to be filed, whichever is later; and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
You have a right to be represented by a lawyer in this case. If you want a lawyer and cannot afford, one, the Court will appoint a lawyer for you. If you are not represented by a lawyer and want a court appointed lawyer, you are encouraged to contact immediately the following lawyer who has been temporarily assigned to represent you.
Scott Lewis
Post Office Box 233
Lexington, North Carolina 27293
Or
Scott Lewis
16 West 1st Ave.
Lexington, North Carolina 27292
This the 30TH day of August, 2020.
/s/ Dawn L Mitchell, Attorney for Petitioner
NC State Bar No. 47111
Penry Terry & Mitchell LLP
PO Box 626
Lexington, N.C. 27293—0626
(336) 248-6222 Telephone
(336) 248-6214 Fax
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYNTHIA ARAIZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 28th day of September, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ruben P. Hernandez
1205 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 8th day of April, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1266 on the docket of said court and styled:
EDWARD SAENZ
V.
CYNTHIA ARAIZA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: SEE ATTACHED
EDWARD SAENZ, Plaintiff vs. CYNTHIA ARAIZA, Defendant; Cause 2020DCV1266, this is a claim for the personal injury damages arising from a vehicle accident on or about May 20, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. Your interests may be adversely affected by a judgment for Plaintiff’s damages.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, this on this the 13th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, Distrcit Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Riley
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You ay employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation as issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ARTURO WONG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 5th Day of October, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark D. Cronenwett
14160 North Dallas Parkway,
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 08/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2980 on the docket of said court and styled:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
NANCY WONG, ARTURO WOND, LUIS FRANCISCO WONG, JESUS FELIPE WONG, MARIA MERCEDEZ BUENO, ARACELI WONG, BRYANA VICTORIA WONG, and RUBY WONG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This proceeding is an in rem action seeking court approval to foreclose on the real property located at 9109 Tenango Drive, El Paso, Texas 79907 and more particularly described as:
LOT 6, BLOCK 14, COLONIA DE VALLE ADDITION (SECTION B) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 37, PAGES 1 AND 1A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON SEGURA, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2020, in Docket
No. 2020-CPR00817 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOE R. SEGURA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH WILLIS CADWELL, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01017 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD DALE CADWELL and PATRICIA ANN CADWELL PYLE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JESUS PEINADO FRAGOSO Deceased
NO. 2019CPR01774
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of JESUS PEINADO FRAGOSO, Deceased, were issued on July 9, 2020 in Docket Number 2019CPR01774 pending in the Probate Court Number one, El Paso, Texas, to PAOLA ORTEGA PUGA, Administrator with Will Annexed.
The address of record for Representative:
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 27th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
Daniel S. Gonzalez for PAOLA ORTEGA PUGA
Personal Representative of the Estate of JESUS PEINADO FRAGOSO
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF CYNTHIA ELAINE SCHMITZ, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the estate of CYNTHIA ELAINE SCHMITZ, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to REBECCA LEE SCHMITZ MCKENZIE as Independent Executor of the estate of CYNTHIA ELAINE SCHMITZ, deceased, on August 26, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00827. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to REBECCA LEE SCHMITZ MCKENZIE, Independent Executor of the estate of CYNTHIA ELAINE SCHMITZ, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Av., El Paso, Texas 79902
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF WALLACE C. FOSTER, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of WALLACE C. FOSTER, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration with Will Annexed were granted to PAMELA SUE FOSTER aka PAM HACKETT as Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the Estate of WALLACE C. FOSTER, deceased, on August 27th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00932. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to PAMELA SUE FOSTER aka PAM HACKETT, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the Estate of WALLACE C. FOSTER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309
E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ouisa D. Davis
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 17th day of July, 2020 against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM3596 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of
J.X.T.
A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: JUSTICE XAVIANA TUCKER Date of Birth: 05/11/2004
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 27th day of August, 2020.
Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Ave
El Paso, TX 79901
915-588-9592
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LIONEL EDWARD MADRID, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01126 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LIONEL EDWARD MADRID, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE MANUEL MENDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01113 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE MANUEL MENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIO ALBERTO TORRES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01130 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIO ALBERTO TORRES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ROYVON LEE ALLEN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 28th day of July, 2020 against RAYVON ALLEN, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2005AG4683 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of:
M.H. A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: MALCOLM ZAEVIOUR HOIST Date of Birth: 06/29/2004 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 18th day of August, 2020.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-533-4228
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Almanza
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: FOR ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01111 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES DUANE WILSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01148 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES DUANE WILSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF OTTO E. PALACIOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00811 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of OTTO E. PALACIOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Amend Temporary Administration into a Permanent Administration AND Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TONY CARMONA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01142 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TONY CARMONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SAMUEL CARMONA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01149 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SAMUEL CARMONA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Co-Administrators. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ZIVA CINDY RENAUD A/K/A MARY RENAUD, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01146 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ZIVA CINDY RENAUD A/K/A MARY RENAUD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and For Letters of Dependent Administration Last Known Address: 9824 Goby St. El Paso, Texas 79924 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EVARISTO RODRIGUEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Pao County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00101 on the docket of said court and styled IRENE RODRIGUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ERNESTINE HORTON, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00786
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTINE HORTON, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00786, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CYNTHIA DENISE HORTON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CYNTHIA DENISE HORTON
3008 Flax St
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 31st day of August, 2020.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for CYNTHIA DENISE HORTON
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE ANGEL ROJAS
Notice is hereby given that an original Clerk’s Certificate of Temporary Guardianship was issued on the estate of JOSE ANGEL ROJAS, Cause Number
2020-CGD00133, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 31st day of August 2020, to Private Professional Fiduciaries, Inc., Temporary Guardian of the Person and Estate of Jose Angel Rojas, Whose Residence Is In El Paso, Texas and whose mailing address is co Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Suite B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 2nd day of September, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate ELFIDA A. CHACON, a/k/a ELFIDIA A. CHACON, an incapacitated person, were issued on September 2, 2020, to Project Amistad, in Docket No. 2019-CGD00166, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
_____________________________________________
Notice
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on, Sept 22, 2020 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sol item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in units if the following tenants, with brief description of contents in each UNIT:# 33 VICKIE BATES, #050 FIDEL ALMANZA, #45 JASON ZUBIA, House hold items, crafts, furniture & electronics.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CAROL ANN SEWROOK
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on August 27, 2020, probate upon the Estate of CAROL ANN SEWROOK, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR00798, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: August 28, 2020
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for The Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD A. HELMERSON, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to AMBER LOPEZ as independent administrator of the estate of RONALD A. HELMERSON, deceased, on May 4, 2016 by the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2019-CPR00433. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, c/o Irina Z. Barahona, Law Office of Irina Z. Barahona, 1790 Lee Trevino Dr., Ste. 208, El Paso, Texas 79936
Amber Lopez, independent administrator of the estate of RONALD A. HELMERSON, deceased.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2020-CPR00829
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of LINDA BICKLEY HAYES, deceased: SUSAN ELISABETH SLACK, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of LINDA BICKLEY HAYES, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on August 17, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SUSAN ELISABETH SLACK,
Independent Executor of the Estate of LINDA BICKLEY HAYES, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online@ storageauctions.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open September 6, 2020 at 12pm and conclude September 22, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of
the following tenant: KAREEN T. RICHARDSON
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 9/2/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2001 GMC YUKON XL DENALI62558Z7 1GKFK66U11J296910 $341.55
2005 CADILLAC DEVILLE 1G6KD54Y35U257926 $319.90
2016 HONDA HR-VELD3089 3HGRU58XGM013243 $233.30
2008 HYUNDAI ELANTRA KMHDU46D78U381904 $817.85
2003 MERCEDES-BENZ 4JGAB75E93A411953 $817.85
2010 NISSAN ALTIMA640SJK9 1N4AL2AP5AN556866 $644.65
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS BERNARD MCKEE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate LOUIS BERNARD MCKEE, Deceased, were granted to KAREN LYNN MCKEE and DAVID CARROLL MCKEE,
on September 1, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00992. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Co-Executors, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of LOUIS BERNARD MCKEE
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 20-044
Full Service Deputy 2020 for the Tax Assessor-Collector
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Full Service Deputy 2020 for the Tax Assessor-Collector.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders may contact Araceli Hernandez at archernandez@epcounty.com to request the invitation link needed to attend the meeting or visit the County webpage at www.epcounty.com.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 24, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-043
Tornillo Detention Pond Improvements
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo Detention Pond Improvements.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders may contact Claudia Parra at cparra@epcounty.com to request the invitation link needed to attend the meeting or visit the County webpage at www.epcounty.com.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Tuesday, September 29, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine
Instructor or Higher
(Internal Medicine)
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is seeking three (3) Instructor or Higher (Internal Medicine) positions.
Duties: Provide inpatient and outpatient care clinical services and consultation services. Teach medical students and residents. Participate in department scholarly activities.
Minimum Requirements: M.D. /D.O or Foreign Medical Equivalent, completion of an ACGME internal medicine residency, and eligible for Texas Medical Licensure.
Work location: El Paso, Texas. For additional information and to apply, log on to https://www.texastech.edu/careers and refer to Requisitions 21614, 21611and 21511BR.
TTUHSC El Paso is an EEO/AA employer. The Texas Tech University System and its components will not discriminate in our employment practices based on an applicant’s race, ethnicity, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetic information or status as a protected veteran.
