REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 7th day of May, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of BBVA, USA, Plaintiff, vs. Saab Site Contractors, L.P., SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2796, Docket No. 2020-SO-05006, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Saab Site Contractors, L.P., SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
54 YSLETA TR 11-A TR 10-A TR 12-A TR 13-A-1 TR
10-A-7 TR 11-A-3 TR 12-A-3 & TR 13-A-2 (16.8425 AC)
PID: 85054
GRAN VISTA DR,
EL PASO, TX
54 YSLETA TR 13-A (9.5762 AC) & TR 12-A-2 (3.6442 AC) & TR 11-A-2
(2.7264 AC)(l5.9468 AC)
PID: 211922
8540 E GATEWAY BLVD,
EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied
on the 23rd day of July, 2020 as the property of Saab Site Contractors, L.P. SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Million Forty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-Eight and 23/100 Dollars ($1,043,458.23) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of BBVA, USA.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PALOMA DIOP,
Petitioner,
v.
BARA DIOP
Respondent.
Case No.:
D-202-DM-2020-01043
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent, BARA DIOP, GREETINGS: Notice is hereby given that PALOMA DIOP, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, Bernalillo County has filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and Custody in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo. If the Respondent, BARA DIOP, contests this Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and custody, he may file an objection with the Second Judicial District Court located at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, If the Respondent, BARA DIOP does not file an objection or a response a default judgment may be entered against you October 05, 2020
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
MONICA BACA
/s/ Valerie Perez Deputy
Respectfully submitted,
JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP
/s/ Anthony D. Griego
Anthony D. Griego
Attorney for Petitioner
1516 San Pedro Drive NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 880-8737
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory trust and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luísa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0982, Docket No. 2020-SO-08214, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luisa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
3423 RIVERA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905; TAX ID #E01499900602500; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALL DESCRIBED AS:
THE EAST 23 FEET (E.23’) OF THE NORTH 63 FEET (N.63’) OF LOT 10, THE EAST 20.5 FEET (E.20.5’) OF THE SOUTH 77 FEET (S.77’) OF LOT 10, AND THE WEST 10 FEET (W.10’) OF LOT 11, BLOCK 6, SUPPLEMENTAL MAP NO. 1 OF EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORD IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 51, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luisa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twelve Thousand, Eight Hundred Fifty-Nine and 79/100 Dollars ($12,859.79) plus the sum of $2,238.82 (Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Eight 82/100), total due to Intervener CITY OF EL PASO, at el together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory trust and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW A WELL AS THE WARRNTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTERST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 28th day of July, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3128, Docket No. 2020-SO-08216, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sale, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 UPPER VALLEY TR 14-G (0.299 ACRE); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT FOURTEEN G (14-G), IN BLOCK ONE (1) OF THE UPPER VALLEY IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF SAID UPPER VALLEY MADE BY SAID COUNTY, FOR TAX PURPOSES, AND CONTAINING 0.299 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS:
220 SIESTA WAY, EL PASO, TX 79922; and
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S); U81999900101450
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand, Nine Hundred Thirty and 49/100 Dollars ($31,930.49) plus the further sum of $440.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs hereto attached, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property, and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRESAT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 29th day of July 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of HUNTER-KELSEY II, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. JOANNA NICOLE MORENO and EDUARDO MORENO, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0400, Docket No. 2020-SO-08212, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a..m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Joanna Nicole Moreno and Eduardo Moreno, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
8 HACIENDAS DEL VALLE #2 LOT 29 (20674.66 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT (29), BLOCK (8) OF HACIENDAS DEL VALLE #2, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO, COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 63, PAGE 15, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO, TEXAS; 11671 VALLE HERMOSO DR. SOCORRO, TX 79927; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): H01100000802900.
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Joanna Nicole Moreno and Eduardo Moreno, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand, Three Hundred Thirty-Five and 79/100 Dollars ($50,335.79) plus the further sum of $340.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs hereto attached, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following location: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 10/22/20 at 10:00 AM. 811 Arturo J. Guerrero; 1701 Sarrah Hirsch/Sarrah C. Hirsch. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 10/22/20 at 10:00 AM. 401 Mayra Valencia/Mayra Fernando Valencia Sanchez; 510 Anna Laura Velarde; 913 Johnny Maldonado/Johnny Angel Maldonado; 1402 Beatriz Maez/Beatriz Fraire Maez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd.., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 10/22/20 at 10:00 AM 271 Angela Noaker-Kirkpatrick/Angela Patricia Noaker/Angela P. Noaker/Angela Noaker.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
El Paso County Water Improvement District No. 1 (“the District”) is requesting sealed bids from qualified firms interested in supplying a quantity up to 7,500 cubic yards of fiber-reinforced concrete for use in a shotcrete application and delivered to Riverside Canal in the vicinity of Pan American Road and Southside Road, Montoya Lateral Branch “A” in the vicinity of Montoya Drive and Country Club Road, and Montoya Main Lateral in the vicinity of Redd Road and Montoya Drive in El Paso County, Texas. Vendor is responsible for itemizing and billing by project as directed by the District including, but not limited to Riverside Canal, Montoya Lateral Branch “A”, Montoya Main Lateral or other facilities. Solicitation packages will be available beginning September 22, 2020, at the District Office, 13247 Alameda Avenue, Clint, Texas 79836, between the hours of 10 am and 4 pm during normal business days. Alternatively, the solicitation package may be downloaded after 10 am on September 22, 2020, using the internet at http://www.epcwid1.org
The bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. District reserves right to reject any or all Bids or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed bids must be received by the District at the District offices no later than 12:00 noon (as shown on the District’s wall clock in the District tax office) on October 13, 2020. Bids shall be opened October 13, 2020, 12:15 pm at District Office, (Board Room). The District contact for this bid is Pete Rodriguez. Maintenance Manager, and he can be reached at prodriguez@epcwid1.org, all inquires must be in writing and sent to this email or mailed to District office.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIA FRAUSTO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 19th of October, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark T. Davis
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
On 05/31/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2086 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA VELASQUEZ AND DANIEL VALASQUEZ
VS
JOSE PREDRO FRAUSTO AND MARIA FRAUSTO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT, MARIA FRAUSTO, HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS CIVIL LAWSUIT FILED ON 5/31/2019, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS FOR DECLARING THAT THE PLANTIFFS HOLD TITLE ABSOLUTE TO THE SUBJECT REAL PROPERTY IN FEE SIMPLE AND QUIETING TITLE IN FAVOR OF PLAINTIFFS, AND BREACH OF CONTRACT. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ashley Nunez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO V. JACOBO, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00977, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELVIA R. JACOBO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated September 15, 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROGER A. ELLIS, Deceased, were issued on September 8, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01094, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MITZI WALL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Gregory B. Pine
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated September 15, 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for Independent Executor
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARTIN H. ESCARENO, Deceased, were issued on September 16th, 2020 in Cause No. 2019CPR01589 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Temporary Dependent Administrator of The Estate of MARTIN H. ESCARENO
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of September, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT BOYD ASKELSON
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERT BOYD ASKELSON, Deceased, were granted to BRIAN MITCHELL ASKELSON on September 15, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01117.
All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
IN THE ESTATE OF GLORIA LUNA GOFF A/K/A GLORIA GOFF DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2018-CPR01389
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of GLORIA LUNA GOFF a/k/a GLORIA GOFF, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2020, in Cause No.
2018-CPR01389, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RALPH VINTON GOFF. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 17th day of September, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of KARIME YVETTE CARR, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01024 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: EMILE PORTLOCK CARR, JR.,Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of September by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMELIA T. MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01230 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMELIA T. MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLADYS JULIET HERNANDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01224 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLADYS JULIET HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATRICIA ANN PIOTROWSKI, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01227 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PATRICIA ANN PIOTROWSKI, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for The Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ISMAEL ESPARZA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00134 on the docket of said court and styled GUADALUPE ESPARZA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DONOVAN HOLLINGWORTH ZILER a/k/a DONOVAN H. ZILER, Deceased were issued on September 16, 2020, in Cause No. 2012-CPR06060 pending in Probate Court Number two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY ELENA FLEMING. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 16th day of September, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF BETTINA GABRIELE BOYD, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of BETTINA GABRIELE BOYD, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RUTH SNYDER as Independent Executor of the estate of BETTINA GABRIELE BOYD, deceased, on September21, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01116. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RUTH SNYDER, Independent Executor of the estate of BETTINA GABRIELE BOYD, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EARL R. LARSON, Deceased were issued on September 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01037 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to WILLIAM J. JAMES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE ESTATE OF MILDRED SCROGGS A/K/A MILDRED EDITH SCROGGS DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01009
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MILDRED SCROGGS A/K/A MILDRED EDITH SCROGGS, Deceased, were issued on September 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01009, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBRA L. LEWIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 21st day of September, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF LEO R. SCHUSTER, JR., DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LEO R. SCHUSTER JR. DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to LEO R. SCHUSTER, III as Independent Executor of the estate of LEO R. SCHUSTER JR., deceased, on September 21, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso county, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00899. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to LEO R. SCHUSTER, III Independent Executor of the estate of LEO R. SCHUSTER, JR., deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LAST NAME UNKNOWN JAMAL, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, JARON MARQUE DAVIS and BRANDI JANIER DAVIS’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Paul J. Kubinski
10514 Montwood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
On this the 29th day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM3825 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of Z.K.S., a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent Child Relationship and Original Petition for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ZECHARIAH KAIDEN SMITH Date of Birth: 2/6/2020
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of September, 2020.
Paul J. Kubinski
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CARLOS MANUEL DIAZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce and Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, SARAH YVETTE DIAZ’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Douglas C. Smith
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
On this the 17th day of June, 2020 in this case, numbered 2017DCM5654 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of: SARAH YVETTE DIAZ and CARLOS MANUEL DIAZ and IN THE INTEREST OF GENEVIEVE ALIYAH DIAZ, A MINOR CHILD. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce and Petition to Modify Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: GENEVIEVE ALIYAH DIAZ Date of Birth 09/21/2015
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of September, 2020.
Douglas C. Smith
Attorney at Law
10514 Montwood Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF LOUIS A. ROJAS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2020-CPR00598
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of LOUIS A. ROJAS, Deceased, were issued on September 22,2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00598, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: YUNUEM MEZZACAPPA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of September, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE JESUS HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2020-CPR00759
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of JOSE JESUS HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on September 22,2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00759, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUCINA HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of September, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF FRANCISCO FEDERICO SOLIS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
No. 2020-CPR00475
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of FRANCISCO FEDERICO SOLIS, Deceased, were issued on September 22,2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00475, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GUILLERMINA S. SOLIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of September, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of SANTANA CARBAJAL, were issued on September 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01101 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ZAMIRA CARBAJAL, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of September, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2019-CPR00660
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of OSVALDO RODRIGUEZ, deceased: HECTOR M. RODRIGUEZ, JR., having been duly appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of OSVALDO RODRIGUEZ, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on September 15, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
HECTOR M. RODRIGUEZ, JR.
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of OSVALDO RODRIGUEZ, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NO. 2020-CPR00857,
On the 15th day of September, 2020, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARIA R. MADRID, Deceased were issued to DAVID MADRID, Independent Executor by the Probate Court Number One (1) of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2020-CPR00857 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is CHARLES L.H. STAUB, whose address is 2900 Weslayan, Suite 150, Houston, Texas 77027, Telephone: 713-572-2900, Fax 713-572-2902, TX Bar Number: 24093732.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ELISEO SERRANO DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00724
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGaiNST THE ESTATE OF ELISEO SERRANO
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of ELISEO SERRANO, Cause Number 2020-CPR00724, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 3rd day of September, 2020 to GABRIELA GALINDO, whose residence and whose mailing address is
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Pas
o St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date September 15, 2020
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas Bar License Number: 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
GABRIELA GALINDO
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 9/23/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2004 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE62431Z9 1J8GW48S84C405238 $319.90
1999 INFINITI QX4JNRAR07Y0XW064570 $341.55
2005 MERCURY SABLE5LDY077 1MEFM59S55A606409 $341.55
2011 MITSUBISHI ENDEAVORELD4316 4A4JN3AS3BE012410 $319.90
2000 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTYEE14382 1FTNX21F5YEB52998 $233.30
1998 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR86523M4 5LMFU28WLJ00906 $254.95
2016 TOYOTA COROLLA7TQXX333 5YFBURHE5GP538419 $319.90
2002 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLOBC88857 2G1WX15K029263399 $384.85
2006 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 1J4HR58N56C278383 $666.30
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 9th day of November, 2020 before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Ste. 101
El Paso, TX 79925
On 07/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV2361 on the docket of said court and styled:
JAIME PARRA AND OFELIA PARRA
VS.
MARIE BROWN FKA MARIE RICHARDS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION (TRESPASS TO TRY TITLE) REGARDING THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1605 DAKOTA AVE, EL PASO, TEXAS, BEING LOCATED ON LOTS 1,2 AND 3, AND PART OF THE EAST 15 FEET OF LOT 4, IN SAID BLOCK 69 OF SAID HIGHLAND PARK ADDITION.
as per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of September, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez,
Deputy
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District #1, is requesting sealed proposals from qualified firms interested in supplying a Trailer Mounted Concrete Pump (Pump). The Pump must meet the specifications provided in the solicitation packet.
The Pump shall be delivered to El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 (EPCWID1), 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas. Solicitation packets will be available at the EPCWID1 office, 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas, during normal business hours starting September 28th 2020.
Proposals shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code. The EPCWID1, reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed proposals must be received at EPCWID1 office, 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, Texas 79836 no later than 12:00 p.m. on October 13, 2020. Proposals will be publicly opened immediately following the deadline. EPCWID1 contact for this proposal is Pete Rodriguez, Maintenance Manager (915) 872-4000: prodriguez@epcwid1.org.
As a convenience, copies of the Bid Solicitation Package may be downloaded from the EPCWID1 web site at http://www.epcwid1.org. starting September 28, 2020.
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on September 11, 2020, to LUCERO ALEJANDRA SANCHEZ, appointing her to serve as Independent Administratrix of the Estate of DANIEL PEDRO CRUZ, Deceased, under Cause No. 2020-CPR00426, in Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas.
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
LUCERO ALEJANDRA SANCHEZ, Independent Administratrix
Estate of DANIEL PEDRO CRUZ, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave., Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: LUCERO ALEJANDRA SANCHEZ, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of DANIEL PEDRO CRUZ, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF AIDA GALANTER, A/K/A AIDA BINETZKEY GALANTER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of AIDA GALANTER, a/k/a AIDA BINETZKEY GALANTER, Deceased, were granted to BRUCE JOEL GALANTER and NANCY FAE GALANTER, a/k/a NANCY SADICARIOS, on September 17, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00836. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Co-Executors, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, and c/o Karin Carson, Karin Carson, PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220, El Paso, Texas 79912 within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for BRUCE JOEL GALANTER, Independent Co-Executor of the Estate of AIDA GALANTER A/K/A AIDA BINETZKEY GALANTER, Deceased
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 351-9886
Fax: (915) 351-9887
By: Karin Carson
State Bar No. 01304900
Attorneys for NANCY FAYE GALANTER, A/K/A NANCY SADICARIOS, Independent Co-Executor for the Estate of AIDA GALANTER.A/K/A AIDA BINETZKEYY GALANTER, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCES SALINAS a/k/a
FRANCES C. SALINAS a/k/a FRANCIS SALINAS, Deceased were issued on September 23, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01197 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LEO SALINAS, III. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of September, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BEATRIZ AYALA FABELA a/k/a BEATRIZ A. FABELA, Deceased were issued on September 23, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01193 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LETICIA FABELA BAUSTISTA a/k/a LETICIA F. BAUTISTA a/k/a LETICIA BAUTISTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of September, 2020.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OLGA BURKETT, LETICIA HOMAN and SANDRA PRICE,GRANDCHILDREN OF FEDERICO LAWLER, SR.
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of January, 2018 in Cause No.
2018-CPR00100 on the docket of said court and styled FEDERICO LAWLER, SR. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title After Four Years from Decedent’s Death. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ROSA DOMINGUEZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2017-CPR01207 on the docket of said court and styled MARTHA QUINTANA, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
MARTA ELENA RODARTE,
Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 5th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01201 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTA ELENA RODARTE, Deceased
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration, And Issuance of Letters Of Administration Pursuant to Texas Probate Code Section 145(e) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANITA ANNE ASTON NAPIWOCKI
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
84-G34534/34534 on the docket of said court and styled DONALD NAPIWOCKI, Proposed Ward. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GUADALUPE AGUIRRE, MARTHA AGUIRRE AND FITO AGUIRRE
GREETINGS:
YOU (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of October 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00150 on the docket of said court and styled LAURA AGUIRRE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the estate of DEMPSEY E. WILLIAMS JR. Deceased, were issued to DEMETRIUS E. WILLIAMS, on September 23, 2020, in Case No.
2020-CPR00955, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-001
As-Needed Pest Control Services
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for As-Needed Pest Control Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. UPS/Fed Ex). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, October 15, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
