NORTH CAROLINA
DAVIDSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF:
RILEY JAMES ALLEN
A Minot Juvenile
DOB: May 20, 2009
IN THE GENRERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
JUVENILE COURT
FILE NO. 20 JT 68
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
TO: VICTORIA WHITLEY JONES, Respondent
TAKE NOTICE: that a Petition seeking relief against you for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in the above-entitled action. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than the 1st day of October, 2020, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice, or from the date complaint is required to be filed, whichever is later; and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
You have a right to be represented by a lawyer in this case. If you want a lawyer and cannot afford, one, the Court will appoint a lawyer for you. If you are not represented by a lawyer and want a court appointed lawyer, you are encouraged to contact immediately the following lawyer who has been temporarily assigned to represent you.
Scott Lewis
Post Office Box 233
Lexington, North Carolina 27293
Or
Scott Lewis
16 West 1st Ave.
Lexington, North Carolina 27292
This the 30TH day of August, 2020.
/s/ Dawn L Mitchell, Attorney for Petitioner
NC State Bar No. 47111
Penry Terry & Mitchell LLP
PO Box 626
Lexington, N.C. 27293—0626
(336) 248-6222 Telephone
(336) 248-6214 Fax
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYNTHIA ARAIZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 28th day of September, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ruben P. Hernandez
1205 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 8th day of April, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1266 on the docket of said court and styled:
EDWARD SAENZ
V.
CYNTHIA ARAIZA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: SEE ATTACHED
EDWARD SAENZ, Plaintiff vs. CYNTHIA ARAIZA, Defendant; Cause 2020DCV1266, this is a claim for the personal injury damages arising from a vehicle accident on or about May 20, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. Your interests may be adversely affected by a judgment for Plaintiff’s damages.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, this on this the 13th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, Distrcit Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Riley
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You ay employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation as issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ARTURO WONG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 5th Day of October, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark D. Cronenwett
14160 North Dallas Parkway,
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 08/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2980 on the docket of said court and styled:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
NANCY WONG, ARTURO WOND, LUIS FRANCISCO WONG, JESUS FELIPE WONG, MARIA MERCEDEZ BUENO, ARACELI WONG, BRYANA VICTORIA WONG, and RUBY WONG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This proceeding is an in rem action seeking court approval to foreclose on the real property located at 9109 Tenango Drive, El Paso, Texas 79907 and more particularly described as:
LOT 6, BLOCK 14, COLONIA DE VALLE ADDITION (SECTION B) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 37, PAGES 1 AND 1A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
Notice
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: SAFARI SELF STORAGE which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on, Sept 22, 2020 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sol item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in units if the following tenants, with brief description of contents in each UNIT:# 33 VICKIE BATES, #050 FIDEL ALMANZA, #45 JASON ZUBIA, House hold items, crafts, furniture & electronics.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online@ storageauctions.com Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open September 6, 2020 at 12pm and conclude September 22, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of
the following tenant: KAREEN T. RICHARDSON
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 20-044
Full Service Deputy 2020 for the Tax Assessor-Collector
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Full Service Deputy 2020 for the Tax Assessor-Collector.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders may contact Araceli Hernandez at archernandez@epcounty.com to request the invitation link needed to attend the meeting or visit the County webpage at www.epcounty.com.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 24, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-043
Tornillo Detention Pond Improvements
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Tornillo Detention Pond Improvements.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders may contact Claudia Parra at cparra@epcounty.com to request the invitation link needed to attend the meeting or visit the County webpage at www.epcounty.com.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Tuesday, September 29, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DEL CARMEN CHAPARRO, Deceased, were issued on August 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00696, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESSICA HODET. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 3rd day of September, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA SIFUENTES FRESCAS, Deceased were issued on September 2, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00852 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CRISTINA FRESCAS BUSTILLOS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CRISTINA FRESCAS BUSTILLOS
736 Draco
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 2nd day of September 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL JEROME DILLINGHAM, Deceased were issued on September 2, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00791 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to BRUCE E. DILLINGHAM. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of September, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELOISA ROBERTS, Deceased were issued on September 3, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00573, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARISOL CLAUSEN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of ELOISA ROBERTS
c/o Marisol Clausen
5328 Country Oaks
El Paso, Texas 79932
Dated the 3rd day of September 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 7th day of May, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of BBVA, USA, Plaintiff, vs. Saab Site Contractors, L.P., SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV2796, Docket No. 2020-SO-05006, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Saab Site Contractors, L.P., SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
54 YSLETA TR 11-A TR 10-A TR 12-A TR 13-A-1 TR
10-A-7 TR 11-A-3 TR 12-A-3 & TR 13-A-2 (16.8425 AC)
PID: 85054
GRAN VISTA DR,
EL PASO, TX
54 YSLETA TR 13-A (9.5762 AC) & TR 12-A-2 (3.6442 AC) & TR 11-A-2
(2.7264 AC)(l5.9468 AC)
PID: 211922
8540 E GATEWAY BLVD,
EL PASO, TX 79907
Levied
on the 23rd day of July, 2020 as the property of Saab Site Contractors, L.P. SWSC GP, LLC, And Edward A. Saab, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Million Forty-Three Thousand Four Hundred Fifty-Eight and 23/100 Dollars ($1,043,458.23) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of BBVA, USA.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS=IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
PALOMA DIOP,
Petitioner,
v.
BARA DIOP
Respondent.
Case No.:
D-202-DM-2020-01043
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
STATE OF NEW MEXICO to the above-named Respondent, BARA DIOP, GREETINGS: Notice is hereby given that PALOMA DIOP, resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, Bernalillo County has filed a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and Custody in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo. If the Respondent, BARA DIOP, contests this Petition for Dissolution of Marriage and custody, he may file an objection with the Second Judicial District Court located at 400 Lomas Blvd. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102, If the Respondent, BARA DIOP does not file an objection or a response a default judgment may be entered against you October 05, 2020
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
MONICA BACA
/s/ Valerie Perez Deputy
Respectfully submitted,
JUSTICE LEGAL GROUP
/s/ Anthony D. Griego
Anthony D. Griego
Attorney for Petitioner
1516 San Pedro Drive NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 880-8737
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 5th day of August, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory trust and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luísa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV0982, Docket No. 2020-SO-08214, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luisa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
3423 RIVERA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79905; TAX ID #E01499900602500; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALL DESCRIBED AS:
THE EAST 23 FEET (E.23’) OF THE NORTH 63 FEET (N.63’) OF LOT 10, THE EAST 20.5 FEET (E.20.5’) OF THE SOUTH 77 FEET (S.77’) OF LOT 10, AND THE WEST 10 FEET (W.10’) OF LOT 11, BLOCK 6, SUPPLEMENTAL MAP NO. 1 OF EAST EL PASO, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORD IN VOLUME 1, PAGE 51, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Maria Luisa Salgado aka Maria L. Salgado aka Maria Luisa Alarcon aka Maria Luisa Ramos and Javier Valdez Salgado, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twelve Thousand, Eight Hundred Fifty-Nine and 79/100 Dollars ($12,859.79) plus the sum of $2,238.82 (Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Eight 82/100), total due to Intervener CITY OF EL PASO, at el together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory trust and Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMON LAW A WELL AS THE WARRNTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTERST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 28th day of July, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3128, Docket No. 2020-SO-08216, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sale, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 UPPER VALLEY TR 14-G (0.299 ACRE); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS TRACT FOURTEEN G (14-G), IN BLOCK ONE (1) OF THE UPPER VALLEY IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE RESURVEY OF SAID UPPER VALLEY MADE BY SAID COUNTY, FOR TAX PURPOSES, AND CONTAINING 0.299 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS:
220 SIESTA WAY, EL PASO, TX 79922; and
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S); U81999900101450
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Kristina M. Grajeda and Cecilio Grajeda, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-One Thousand, Nine Hundred Thirty and 49/100 Dollars ($31,930.49) plus the further sum of $440.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs hereto attached, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property, and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRESAT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 29th day of July 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of HUNTER-KELSEY II, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. JOANNA NICOLE MORENO and EDUARDO MORENO, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX0400, Docket No. 2020-SO-08212, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s sales, on the First Tuesday in October 2020, it being the 6th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a..m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Joanna Nicole Moreno and Eduardo Moreno, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
8 HACIENDAS DEL VALLE #2 LOT 29 (20674.66 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS LOT (29), BLOCK (8) OF HACIENDAS DEL VALLE #2, AN ADDITION IN EL PASO, COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 63, PAGE 15, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO, TEXAS; 11671 VALLE HERMOSO DR. SOCORRO, TX 79927; AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): H01100000802900.
Levied on the 1st day of September, 2020, as the property of Joanna Nicole Moreno and Eduardo Moreno, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Fifty Thousand, Three Hundred Thirty-Five and 79/100 Dollars ($50,335.79) plus the further sum of $340.00 for costs of suit as manifest from the itemized Bill of Costs hereto attached, together with a foreclosure of the tax lien on the hereinafter described property and all costs of suit, in favor of Hunter-Kelsey II, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of RITA GINDRIG, Deceased, were issued on September 2nd, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR01138 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
Temporary Dependent Administrator for the Estate of RITA GINDRIG, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of Sept. 2020.
/s/James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN SALDANA JR., Deceased were issued on September 3, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01040 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to SOLEDAD CARBAJAL SALDANA a/k/a SOLEDAD C. SALDANA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of September, 2020.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: SANDRA JOSEFINA VARKONYI, DECEASED
Cause No. 2020-CPR00925
Deceased
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SANDRA JOSEFINA VARKONYI, DECEASED
Notice if hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SANDRA JOSEFINA VARKONYI, Deceased were issued on August 18, 2020, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00925 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LORENNA E. VARKONYI. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
LORENNA E. VARKONYI
Independent Executrix, Estate of SANDRA JOSEFINA VARKONYI, Deceased
c/o James E. Baumann
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 24th day of August, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544-6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: James E. Baumann
Texas State Bar No. 01931500
Attorneys for the Estate
NOTICE
Notice of Public Auction to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code. Auction is 9:00 am, September 29, 2020 at Montwood Self storage located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of following tenants: OSCAR RAMIREZ misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, misc. furniture; ERNESTINA A. APODACA, boxes w/unknown items; IVAN CALDERON, misc. household items & furniture
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GLORIA J. FUNK
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GLORIA J. FUNK, Deceased, were granted to MARION FUNK MILES on September 8, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR01088. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of GLORIA J. FUNK, Deceased
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT DOUGLAS ECHLIN, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00442
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT DOUGLAS ECHLIN, Deceased, were issued on the 4th day of August, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00442, pending in the Probate Court Number Two El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT DOUGLAS ECHLIN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
1201 North Mesa Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 1st day of September, 2020.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney for ROBERT DOUGLAS ECHLIN
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 North Mesa, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 1st day of September, 2020.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney for ROBERT DOUGLAS ECHLIN
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 North Mesa, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 352-6900
Facsimile: (351) 6901
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ARTURO TORRES SALAS, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce (and Motion to Confirm Arrears), filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Linette Aguirre-Gonzalez
747 E. San Antonio Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 3rd day of August, 2020 against ARTURO TORRES SALAS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2013DCM9086 on the docket of said court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF MARTHA TORRES
AND
ARTURO TORRES SALAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce (and Motion to Confirm Arrears)
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 3rd day of September, 2020.
Linette Aguirre-Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
747 E. San Antonio
Suite 201
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-533-0504
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Maritza Medina
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were issued in the Estate of PATRICIA A. TOBOR, Deceased, on 08/21/2020. Said letters were issued under cause number
2020-CPR00417 in El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Estate of PATRCIA A. TABOR
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave. Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MARIA EVANGELINA ORTEGA, Deceased
No. 2019CPR01473
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA EVANGELINA ORTEGA, Deceased, were issued on August 3, 2020, in Cause No. 2019CPR01473, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL ANTHONY BRISENO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA EVANGELINA ORTEGA
c/o: David M. Chavez
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 3rd day of September, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
E-mail: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON GONZALEZ a/k/a RAMON GONZALEZ SR., Deceased, were issued on September 2, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00458, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, El Paso, Texas, to: MARIA ESPERANZA GONZALEZ a/k/a MARIA ESPERANZA GONZALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o RAMON GONZALEZ a/k/a RAMON GONZALEZ SR.
Maria Gonzalez
2631 Wheeling Ave.
El Paso, TX 79930
Dated the 3rd day of September, 2020.
/s/ Anatasha Arditti Vance
Anatasha Arditti Vance
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24088572
1300 N. El Paso Street
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 317-7753
Facsimile: (915) 317-5471
E-mail: Arditti2Law@gmail.com
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURELIO MALDONADO, Deceased, were issued on June 3, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00473, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to GERARDO MALDONADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: GERARDO MALDONADO, Independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ Gerardo Maldonado
Gerardo Maldonado, Independent Executor of the Estate of AURELIO MALDONADO, Deceased
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALEJANDRO TARANGO, Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00472, pending in Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA GUADALUPE TARANGO RAMIREZ, formerly known as MARIA GUADALUPE TARANGO. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: MARIA GUADALUPE TARANGO RAMIREZ, formerly known as MARIA GUADALUPE TARANGO, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ Maria Guadalupe Tarango Ramirez
MARIA GUADALUPE TARANGO RAMIREZ, formerly known as MARIA GUADLUPE TARANGO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ALEJANDRO TARANGO, Deceased
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL VELIZ a/k/a ANGEL S. VELIZ, Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00440, pending in Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY ANN VELIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: MARY ANN VELIZ, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ Mary Ann Veliz
MARY ANN VELIZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ANGEL VELIZ a/k/a ANGEL S. VELIZ, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: LAWRENCE WILLIAM BRACKETT, III, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00742
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LAWRENCE WILLIAM BRACKETT, III, Deceased, were granted on September 2, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00742 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JACKIE BRACKETT AKA JACQUELINE BRACKETT. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA TERESA ORNELAS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020CPR00778
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA ORNELAS, Deceased, were issued on August 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00778, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DAVID ORNELAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: David Ornelas
10478 January
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 3rd day of September, 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for DAVID ORNELAS
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VICENTE RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued to YURIDIA RAMIREZ on August 2, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00834, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
YURIDIA RAMIREZ
Independent Executrix
9867 Sayers Drive
El Paso, Texas 79927-2929
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 1st of September, 2020.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 9/9/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2011 UTILITY TRAILER 5VUTW1329BP000022 $969.40
2008 HYUNDAI ELANTRA KMHDU46D78U381904 $969.40
2006 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE 1J4HR58N56C278383 $363.20
2000 TOYOTA CAMRYEFE779 4T1BG22K5YU695574 $384.85
2005 KIA SEDONA5SSY162 KNDUP132056735114
$384.85
2000 JEEP CHEROKEE ELY8545 1J4FT48S8YL102505 $233.30
1999 OLDSMOBILE CUTLASS 1G3NB52J4X6304247 $666.60
2005 DODGE DURANGO417952B 1D4HB58D05F543888 $233.30
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CALVIN VAN ZANT CULBREATH, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00701
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CALVIN VAN ZANT CULBREATH, Deceased, were granted on September 3, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00701 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ISABEL O. CULBREATH Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate CHARLES E. LEONARD, Deceased, were issued to KARIN G. LEONARD on August 25, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00758, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas.
KARIN G. LEONARD
Independent Executrix
3024 Archie Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935-1740
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 9th of September, 2020.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: MARTIN JIMENEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Mike Herrera of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Samuel Flores
3004 E. Yandell
El Paso, Texas 79903
On this the 4th day of March, 2020 against MARTIN JIMENEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1350 on the docket of said Court and entitled: IN THE INTEREST OF A.M.J.J., A CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ANDRE MATEO JIMENEZ JASSO Date of Birth: December 18, 2015
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of September, 2020.
Samuel Flores
Attorney at Law
3004 East Yandell
El Paso TX 79903
915-300-2430
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Najera
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF IAN CAMPBELL SIMPSON, DECEASED
NO. 2018-CPR00832
NOTICE OF CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of IAN CAMPBELL SIMPSON, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2020, in Cause No. 2018-CPR00832, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to DENISE SIMPSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. c/o:
Denise Simpson
3401 Itasca St.
El Paso, TX 79936.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 27108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on September 14th at 9am and will conclude on September 28th at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time
before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Units belonging to Gloria Pat Munoz, Fernando Camacho, Juan Ontiveros, Pilar Royal, Romulo Hernandez, Jr., Michael Andrew Padilla, and Myndi Lynn Robinson.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso, TX 79907. Units belonging to Sonia Orona, Alfredo Salas, Jaime E. Rodriguez, Daniel Villanueva, Ana Hernandez, Maria Jimenez, Antonio Salcido, Geraldo Robles, Carlos Espino, Jennifer Collins, Esqar Reyes, Rebecca Rubio, Ramon Carbajal, Gloria Olvera, Ashley Holguin, Mike Bianchi, Tommy Rodriguez, Glenn David Velez Rivera, Cynthia Segura, Feliciano Arrieta, Alex Flores, Jesus Perez, Fidel Segura, Maria Jimenez, Ernestina Garcia
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Raul Chavez, Eric George Martinez, Leonel Garcia, Esme Morales, Cecilia Balderama, Hector Ruiz, Jesus Velez, Emelinda Williams, Eduardo and Naima Macias, Yvette Ramos, Jorge Luis Ochoa, Irene Donvan, Marcus Bernandez, Natividad Anaya, Cecelia Torres, Omar Gonzalez, Arturo Torres, Marina Pinon, Jose and Olivia Aguilera, Jennifer Valdez
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso TX 79924. Unit belonging to Stephanie Perez, Alfonso Gomez, Janneth Gutierres and Monica Ramirez.
11425 Pellicano El Paso, TX 79936
Units belonging to Iris Laura Ramos, Victor P. Bailey, Omar Hernandez, Alan Rodriguez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX have Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s, chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below. Contents within the specified unit numbers below will be sold at a public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Revised Property Code. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale at any time before the sale.
E35 DANIELLE MONROE 169 ESMERALDA OLIVAS D48 DAVID GUTIERREZ F51 JESUS JIMENEZ 167 BRIANA JACOBS A003 TILLMAN STERLING JR. MOORE E025 STEWART J FERGUSON C040 PRISCILLA DIMARCO D038 DAVID GONZALEZ F002 MAURICE ALSTON D047 EARL LARGE C33 TED ADEGOKE G12 ELOISA SOTO C12 ALFREDO RUIZ 508 RAFAEL ROMAN 514 ALEX LOPEZ 838 MARTHA ROCHA 863 VERONICA ENRIQUEZ 1025 NOEMI ALVAREZ 1075 SERGIO ZUNIGA 10109 LUIS A ESPINOZA TREJO 137 GAMALIEL GURROLA 246 FERNANDO NEVAREZ 249 SHANNON OVEL 268 OFELIA HASTINGS 271 ARTURO/NORMA RIVERA 429 MARTIN HERNANDEZ 744 ULISES GAMBOA 536 TIRSO BONILLAS 621 SETH BROUSSARD 707 MARISABLE GONZALEZ 903 APRIL CORNEJO 929 EVANGELINA SALAS
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REBECCA ANN DELGADO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01174 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REBECCA ANN DELGADO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR GOMEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01154 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERRY RAY JENNINGS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01169 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERRY RAY JENNINGS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS VILLANUEVA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01159 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS VILLANUEVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BLANCA ESTELA CORTEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 31st day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01160 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BLANCA ESTELA CORTEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration Last Known Address: 2001 Lyman Dutton Circle El Paso, Texas 79936 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GLORIA F. LANGE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00024 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GLORIA F. LANGE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First -A, Amended Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SERGIO PAULO BUSTILLOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01134 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERGIO PAULO BUSTILLOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO GALLEGO JR. A/K/A ROBERT GALLEGO JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01135 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO GALLEGO JR. a/k/a ROBERT GALLEGO JR. Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 31st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESPERANZA SANTA ANNA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 28th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of September, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01187 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESPERANZA SANTA ANNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: on the Descendants and Heirs of SARA C. GALVAN, on the Descendants and Heirs of MANUEL GALVAN, on the Descendants and Heirs of GONZALO GALVAN, JR. and on ALICIA DELGADO, AND the Descendants and Heirs of ALICIA DELGADO
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 21st day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01735 on the docket of said court and styled SARA C. GALVAN, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of Will of Muniment of Title (Outside of Four Years) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of September, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the November 2020 General Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Miercoles, 16 de Septiembre de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección General de Noviembre de 2020.
La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
