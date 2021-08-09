THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “you have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 3rd day of September, 2020, against MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4576 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KASH RAMIREZ and ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: KASH RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 12/13/10 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
Child’s Name: ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX-DAVID Date of Birth: 2/6/17 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of July, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso county, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 15000 Marvin Lane, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as the West ½ of Lot 3, Block 1, Deerfield Industrial Park Partition Replat “A”. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioners Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday August 16, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
______________________________________________
STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE ESPINO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 El San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 2nd day of September, 2020, against JOSE ESPINO Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0630 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KRISTOPHER ESPINO, JULIAN ESPINO, KARAL PEDROZA, SOPHIA PEDROZA and KAYLA PEDROZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: KRISTOPHER ESPINO Date of Birth: 01/08/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: JULIAN ESPINO Date of Birth: 07/07/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 23rd day of July, 2021.
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 15 PHASE – 1 SUBDIVISION WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC DEVELOPMENT LTD (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase – 1 Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday August 10, 2021. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase – 1 Subdivision Water and Wastewater improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, LTD, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
______________________________________________
Public Announcement
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 14523 Loving Lane, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as being Lot 7, Block 8, Homestead Meadows Unit 5, El Paso County, Texas. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse , Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCIA H. PEREZ were issued on 06/2321, in docket number 2021-CPR00659, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PABLO PEREZ JR. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Estate of LUCIA H. PEREZ
C/O Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave.,Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADUATO BREWER, Deceased, were issued on July 15, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01043 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to APRIL LYNN GEROME. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RAQUEL ADUATO BREWER
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 28th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANTHONY BUONO, Deceased, were issued on July 11, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01198 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOAQUIN LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ANTHONY BUONO
c/o Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 28th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VANNESSA IVONNE URIBE DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01315 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VANNESSA IVONNE URIBE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO PEREZ DE LUNA A/K/A FRANCISCO P. DE LUNA A/K/A FRANCISCO DE LUNA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01324 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO DE LUNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AMELIA T. MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01230 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AMELIA T. MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Counter-Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIDA CASTILLO DE LUNA a/k/a ELIDA C. DE LUNA, A/KA/ ELIDA DE LUNA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01322 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIDA CASTILLO DE LUNA A/K/A ELIDA C. DE LUNA, A/K/A ELIDA DE LUNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSEPH ALLEN RUSS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00374 on the docket of said court and styled LELA J. FERRISS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00286
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of DAVID HOLGUIN III, deceased. CHARLES MARK ANDERSON, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of DAVID HOLGUIN, III, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of he Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on July 15, 2021, and qualified as such on July 21, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
CHARLES MARK ANDERSON
Independent Administrator of the Estate of DAVID HOLGUIN, III, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GONZALEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00427
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ROBERT GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 28th day of July, 2021, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00427, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JUANITA HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ, Independent Administrator. The address of record for JUANITA HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ IS 3193 Queens Garden Cir., El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 28th day of July, 2021.
/s/ JUANITA HERNANDEZ GONZALEZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROBERT GONZALEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RAQUEL H. FLORES, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAQUEL H. FLORES, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01071, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA KESSEL, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAQUEL H. FLORES, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is in Garland, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 30th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(915) 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: JOSE CARLOS ROBERT DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00556
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOSE CARLOS ROBERT
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration of the Estate of JOSE CARLOS ROBERT, Deceased, were issued to me, JULIA MARTHA SALS, on the 19th day of July, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00556 in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County,
Texas, which is still pending, and that I now hold such Letters. All persons having claims against said Estate, which is being administered, in El Paso County, Texas, are hereby required to present the same to me, at the address given below, before suit upon same is barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such Estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law. My address is in care of Albert Armendariz, Jr., Attorney at Law, 501 E. Nevada Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902.
Dated this 21st day of July, 2021.
JULIA MARTHA SALA
Independent Administratrix of the Estate of JOSE CARLOS ROBERT, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RICARDO ENRIQUEZ
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on July 28, 2021, probate upon the Estate of RICARDO ENRIQUEZ, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2021CPR00547, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All Creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: July 29, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: Ali M. Walker
Attorney for The Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALAN W. PITTLE, Deceased were issued on August 3, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01234 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MIRIAM L. PITTLE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MIRIAM L. PITTLE
600 Linda
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 3rd day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELENE EDITH ROSEN, Deceased were issued on August 3, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01232 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LORRAINE ROSEN SALES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LORRAINE ROSEN SALES
6316 Tarrascas
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 3rd day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUAN GARCIA, Deceased were issued on August 2, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01024, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to FELIPE GARCIA, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
FELIPE GARCIA JR.
4704 Loma Grande Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 2nd day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONNA MARIE SLOCUM, Deceased, were issued on July 7, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01104, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY ELIZABETH KIDD, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DONNA MARIE SLOCUM, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of DONNA MARIE SLOCUM, Deceased
MARY ELIZABETH KIDD – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 2nd day of August, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No. 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROBERTO G. ESQUEDA, Deceased, were issued on July 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00694, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: RUBEN C. ESQUEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: RUBEN C. ESQUEDA
7283 Luz de Ciudad Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated July 30, 2021.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for RUBEN C. ESQUEDA
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDNA OPORTO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01254 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDNA OPORTO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPHINE P. VALENZUELA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01328 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPHINE P. VALENZUELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ELENORE LYNCH a/k/a ELENORE G. LYNCH
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ELENORE LYNCH a/k/a ELENORE G. LYNCH, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2021, under Docket No.
2021-CPR00769 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MICHAEL RYAN MANN a/k/a MICHAEL MANN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follow:
MICHAEL RYAN MANN a/k/a MICHAEL MANN, Independent Administrator Estate of ELENORE LYNCH a/k/a ELENORE G. LYNCH, Deceased.
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 2, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: CARMEN C. MARQUEZ, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00993
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN C. MARQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00993 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: AMELIA MARQUEZ CHAVEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
State Bar No. 24046884
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JESUS OSWALDO MARTINEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s MAYTE DELGADO and DAVID DELGADO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Claudio Flores Jr.
On this the 4th day of May, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM2729 on the docket of said Court and styled; In the Interest of a child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: XIMENA MAYTE MARTINEZ Date of Birth: 05/13/2012 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of July, 2021.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SEVERA MENDOZA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SEVERA MENDOZA, Deceased, was granted to ZOILA TELLEZ, as Independent Executor on August 3, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in number 2021-CPR01181. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
The Fields Law Firm, P.C.
501 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-4000
Telecopier: (915) 759-4067
By: /s/ Gina Fields
State Bar No.: 11842750
Attorney for the Estate of SEVERA MENDOZA, Deceased
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: ESTATE OF: LIDIA FERGUSON DECEASED
2021CPR00585
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of LIDIA FERGUSON, Deceased were issued on May 18, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00585 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOAN KAMARA aka JOANNE FERGUSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.
com
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT number ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN RE: ESTATE OF: RICHARD E. HAYNES SR. DECEASED
2020CPR01155
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of RICHARD E. HAYNES, SR., Deceased were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause No.: 2020CPR01155 pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to: SHIRLEY A. HAYNES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.
Com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00468
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of EULALIA G. GARCIA, deceased: JUANA BUSTAMANTE, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of EULALIA G. GARCIA, deceased, late of El Paso El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on July 21, 2021, and qualified as such on August 4, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JUANA BUSTAMANTE
Independent Administrator of the Estate of EULALIA G. GARCIA, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO. Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________
NOTICE
THE ANNUAL RETURN OF THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE ADDRESS BELOW FOR INSPECTION DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS BY ANY CITIZEN WHO REQUESTS WITHIN 180 DAYS AFTER PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OF ITS AVAILABILITY. THE VICE PRESIDENT IS MS. SHARON FASHING. THE COMMONWEALTH FOUNDATION, P.O. Box 221020, EL PASO, TX 79913.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF (FERNANDO LUIS DIAZ-BALL)
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of FERNANDO LUIS DIAZ-BALL, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2021, in the proceedings indicated below which are pending. All persons having claim against the Estate are here y required to present the same to the Independent Executor, c/o E.P. Bud Kirk, Attorney at Law, Terrace Gardens, 600 Sunland Park Drive, Building Four, Suite 400, El Paso, Texas 79912, before suits upon the same are barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law,
Dated: August 2, 2021
FERNANDO RAFAEL DIAZ, Independent Administrator of the Estate of FERNANDO LUIS DIAZ-BALL, Deceased, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Case No. 2019-CPR01723, In Probate.
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MIGUEL ANGEL BOLIVAR, JR. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, AMARIS CAMPOS’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Marc Rosales
On this the 15th day of March, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1499 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF AMARIS CAMPOS AND MIGUEL ANGEL BOLIVAR, JR. AND IN THE INTEREST OF P.A.B., M.A.B. AND I.A.B., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: ISABELLA BOLIVAR Date of birth 08/24/2006 Child’s Name: MIGUEL BOLIVAR Date of Birth: 05/10/2005 Child’s Name: PALOMA BOLIVAR Date of Birth: 02/26/2004
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executive this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 29th day of July, 2021.
Marc Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris,
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: JOSEPHINA PATRICIA ARTALEJO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Marc Rosales, 1400 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902, on this the 21st day of May, 2021 against JOSEPHINA PATRICIA ARTALEJO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM3103 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF: HECTOR JAVIER LOPEZ AND JOSEPHINA PATRICIA ARTALEJO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of July, 2021.
Marc Rosales
Attorney at Law
1400 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
915-542-0884
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ADENE B. CLEMENTS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR-0093
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADENE B. CLEMENTS, Deceased, were issued on August 4, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR0093 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARMANDO AGUILAR, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, ARMANDO AGUILAR, JR.
Estate of ADENE B. CLEMENTS, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 4th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE MANUEL ROQUE
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of July, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00128 on the docket of said court and styled ERIKA ROQUE. A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Convert Temporary Guardianship to Permanent Guardianship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:/s/ Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 08/04/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE14087F3 1GNEK13Z04J293857 $1,575.80
2005 KIA SORENTO 885689C KNDJD733255464683 $1,553.95
2011 FORD EXPLORER ENW6578 1FMHK7D8XBGA39965 $341.55
2013 NISSAN SENTRA578SKT9 3N1AB7AP4DL660606 $363.20
UNKNOWN VIN HOMEMADE TRAILER $298.25
2021 VELOCI DYMAMIK PRO150R 3VMA2E119M2049611 $254.95
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff
El Paso County Courthouse,
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 10th day of November, 2020, against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5859 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JESSICA DYANNA JURADO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESSICA DYANA JURADO Date of Birth: 08/03/2006 Place of Birth: CD.. Juarez, Chih. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 2nd day of August, 2021.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: RENE SALAS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, MARIA GUADALUPE ESCOBEDO’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Samuel Flores Jr.
On this the 10th day of March, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1385 on the docket of said Court and styled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF MARIA GUADALUPE ESCOBEDO AND RENE SALAS AND IN THE INTEREST OF J.L.G.E. AND A.G., CHILDREN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: JEZZE LEONARDO GONZALEZ ESCOBED Date of Birth: 06/10/2011
Child’s Name: AMAIA GONZALEZ Date of Birth: 01/12/2019
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of July, 2021.
Samuel Flores Jr.
Attorney at Law
3004 East Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Stephanie Harris
Deputy
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-029
Parking Lot Management Services for the
County of El Paso Overland MDR Parking Lot
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Parking Lot Management Services for the County of El Paso Overland MDR Parking Lot.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 9, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-030
PACT Assessment Case Management Software
for Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for PACT Assessment Case Management Software for Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 9, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
DIRECTOR, GRANTS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT
Application Deadline:
09/03/2021
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER LAB ASSISTANT
Application Deadline:
08/13/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
______________________________________________
RFP #21-014
RESEARCH AND TEST KITCHEN PARTNERSHIP
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District seeks proposals for services in connection with RFP #21-014 Research and Test Kitchen Partnership. The General Conditions, specifications and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/por- tal/?tab=openOpportunities. Pre-proposal conference will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (MST/MDT) at the Administrative Service Center, Building “B”, Room B235, 9050 Viscount, El Paso, Texas, 79925. Interested vendors unable to attend will be able to access the meeting virtually via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams meeting. Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday, August 30, 2021 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfire- hub.com/portal/?tab=openOppor- tunities.
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing & Contract Management
