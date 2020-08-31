__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ROBERT COVINGTON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 384th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jamie Silver
825 Watters Creek Blvd.
Suite 250
Allen, TX 75013
on 05/29/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2025 on the docket of said court and style:
CAPITAL ONE AUTO FINANCE, A DIVISION OF CAPITAL ONE, N.A.
VS
TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES AND ROBERT COVINGTON
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: The Court has authority to order any judgment or decree that a title be issued to the Vehicle evidencing the Plaintiff’s lien, which will be binding on you as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 10th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 14th day of September, before the Honorable 168th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Amended Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Eduardo Miranda
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso,TX 79903
On 06/09/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1929 on the docket of said court and styled:
MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES
VS.
CRYSTAL MARIE URANGA, MOISES EISENBERT AND STATE FARM COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF TEXAS
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: “The nature of this suit is a claim by MARIA GUADALUPE KARNES for the recovery of personal injury damages from and against CRYSTAL MARIE
URANGA and others, arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on or about August 17, 2018 in El Paso, County, Texas.” as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff; First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 31st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie V. Aguilar
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding,
to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave, El Paso TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/24/20 at 10:00 AM. 614 Manuel D. Martinez; 2010 Jerry Lynn Shepard; 813 Alfredo I. Gutierrez. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/24/20 at 10:00 AM. 401 Mayra Valencia/Mayra Fernando Valencia-Sanchez; 510 Anna Laura Velarde; 913 Johnny Maldonado/Johnny Angel Maldonado; 1402 Beatriz Maez/ Beatriz Fraire Maez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/24/20 at 10:00 AM. 358 Tiffany Johns/Tiffany Johns Renee; 426 James Hew Len/Hewlen James Anthony; 182 Hector Manuel Mejia; 445 Pablo Castillo.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at GERONIMO SELF-STORAGE located at 1515 Mescalero El Paso, Texas 79925 on September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM Clean up and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property from sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes contents of the following tenants.
Martha Gonzalez Shoes, 2 wheel cart, candles, tarp.
Robert Sepulveda Wall mirrors, chairs, swamp cooler, toilets, urinal, stall partitions
Man Ki Kim Dolly, movies, luggage, old school desk, clothing, electrical cords, ect.
Victor Alvarado furniture, folding chairs, grill, shop vac, micro wave, kitchen items ect.
Laura Gutierrez house items, a full 10 x 20 storage unit.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS A. AYALA, Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00794, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLES A. AYALA a/k/a CHARLES ANTHONY AYALA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 20th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DOLORES LEGARETTA DIAZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00738
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the estate of DOLORES LEGARETTA DIAZ, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00738, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOSE R. DIAZ, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of August, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: MARCOS JOSE JOSE, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 5th day of June 2019, against MARCOS JOSE JOSE, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM3679 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CHRISTINA MARIA JOSE Date of Birth 10/06/2014 Place of Birth: Guatemala Child’s Name: JOSE JOSE FRANCISCO Date of Birth: 07/14/2013 Place of Birth: Guatemala The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of August, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRED O. PEASE, JR., Deceased were issued on June 2, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00600 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EVORA MARY WINDHAM PEASE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
EVORA MARY WINDHAM PEASE
10621 Josie Pl
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA G. CALLAHAN
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of PATRICIA G. CALLAHAN, Deceased, were granted to KATHLEEN C. FLOYD on August 19, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01002. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling,
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF LUIS CARLOS SANDOVAL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of LUIS CARLOS SANDOVAL, Deceased, were granted to CARLOS SANDOVAL, JR. on August 18, 2020 in the matter of the Estate of LUIS CARLOS SANDOVAL,
in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause no.
2020-CPR00926. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate:
Hugo Madrid
Pierce & Madrid, P.C.
221 N. Kansas St. Ste. 1209
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 351-9772
Facsimile: (915) 701-2429
All persons having claims against the Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN ANTHONY MENENDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01080 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN ANTHONY MENENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARMEN D. CAMACHO ZAVALETA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01083 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARMEN D. CAMACHO ZAVALETA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY BRITT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01070 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARY BRITT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIRGINIA LEE PORTILLO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01074 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINIA LEE PORTILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GEORGE CARRASCO JR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01077 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GEORGE CARRASCO JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA TERESA URRUTIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01081 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA TERESA URRUTIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAUL R. ZAVALETA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01079 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAUL R. ZAVALETA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RASHON EL-AMIN PINA-PETERSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01091 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RASHON EL-AMIN PINA-PETERSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Dependent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ERICKSON EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01533 on the docket of said court and styled MANUELA RAMIREZ Individually and as Independent Administrator of the estate of GREGORIA GUERRA, Deceased, Plaintiff Vs. ERICKSON EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATIONS and MONICA RUTH ERICKSON, Individually and as Executor of the Estate of REED ERICKSON, and SETH ERICKSON, Defendants. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: FRANCISCO BACA, MARIBEL WEBRER, MARK BACA, children of MARIA AMPARO WATERS and YOLANDA BACA and ARMANDO BACA, grandchildren of MARIA AMPARO WATERS Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00918 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA AMPARO WATERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Dependent Administration AND Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PENELOPE JAUREGUI
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of PENELOPE JAUREGUI, Deceased, were granted to VANESSA JAUREGUI on August 20, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01696. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Styribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Administrator
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHERYL ANN ROBINSON, Deceased, were issued on August 4, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00697, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BRIAN E. ROBINSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated August 18, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for BRIAN E. ROBINSON
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JESUS GONZALEZ, JR. Deceased, were issued on August 14, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00772, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBRA SANCHEZ a/k/a DEBRA GRANTHAM. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 20th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROY CHARLES STOLTZ JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01369
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration upon the estate of ROY CHARLES STOLTZ JR. , deceased, were issued on February 21, 2020, in Docket Number 2019-CPR01369, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to ASHLEY STOLTZ.
All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Ray Velarde, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of August, 2020.
Ray Velarde
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20539950
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-532-6003
Facsimile: 915-542-2341
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET I. MULLIGAN, were issued on August 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00821 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER R. JOHNSTON, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of August, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE JAVIER FIGUEROA, were issued on August 4, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00532 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JOSE RICARDO FIGUEROA whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID B. LOUDEN a/k/a BRUCE LOUDEN, Deceased, were issued on August 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00808, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to ANTONIA B. LOUDEN, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DAVID B. LOUDEN a/k/a BRUCE LOUDEN, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of DAVID B. LOUDEN a/k/a BRUCE LOUDEN, Deceased
ANTONIA B. LOUDEN – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 19th day of August 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate Of DAVID E. BRINK A/K/A DAVID ERNEST BRINK, Deceased
CAUSE
NO. 2020-CPR00769
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DAVID E. BRINK A/K/A DAVID ERNEST BRINK, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of August, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00769, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CORNELDIA A. BRINK A/K/A CORNELDIA SHAW BRINK, Independent Executrix. The address of record for CORNELDIA A. BRINK a/k/a CORNELDIA SHAW BRINK is 704 Milton Henry, El Paso, Texas 79932. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 24th day of August, 2020.
/s/ CORNELDIA A. BRINK a/k/a CORNELDIA SHAW BRINK, Independent Executrix of the Estate of DAVID E. BRINK, A/K/A DAVID ERNEST BRINK, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ELIZABETH H. ROGERS a/k/a ELIZABETH HOWE ROGERS, were issued on August 24, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00872 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CAROLYN R. WIELAND, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of August, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: STELLA OCHOA, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00649
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STELLA OCHOA, Deceased, were issued on August 7, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00649, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT OCHOA, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of STELLA OCHOA, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROBERT OCHOA
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted
/s/ Mark T. Davis
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr
El Paos, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax: (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUDOLPH VALADEZ, SR., Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2020 under Docket No.
2020-CPR00828 pending in the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas to: RUDOLPH VALADEZ, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
RUDOLPH VALADEZ, JR., Representative
Estate of RUDOLPH VALADEZ SR., Deceased
C/O Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FELIPE R. AVILA JR. a/k/a FELIPE AVILA, Deceased were issued on August 18,2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00878 pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to SOFIA AVILA a/k/a SOPHIA AVILA. All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J.Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of August, 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of LUCELVA BUSTILLOS, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on June 28th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019CGD00083 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Guardian of the Estate of LUCELVA BUSTILLOS
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 25th day of August, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAFAEL SILVA, JR. Deceased, were issued to HECTOR SILVA on August 25, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00708, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
HECTOR SILVA
Independent Executor
12612 Paseo Rosannie Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79928-5277
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
Dated this the 25th of August, 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM C. SIMANIKAS, Deceased, were issued on August 24, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00799, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to ELIZABETH L. RODRIGUEZ, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
ELIZABETH L. RODRIGUEZ
C/O Sipes Law Firm, P.C
6006 N. Mesa St. Ste. 1000
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 24th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of WILLIAM C. SIMANIKAS
__________________________________________________
NORTH CAROLINA
DAVIDSON COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF:
RILEY JAMES ALLEN
A Minot Juvenile
DOB: May 20, 2009
IN THE GENRERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION
JUVENILE COURT
FILE NO. 20 JT 68
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
TO: VICTORIA WHITLEY JONES, Respondent
TAKE NOTICE: that a Petition seeking relief against you for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in the above-entitled action. You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than the 1st day of October, 2020, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice, or from the date complaint is required to be filed, whichever is later; and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
You have a right to be represented by a lawyer in this case. If you want a lawyer and cannot afford, one, the Court will appoint a lawyer for you. If you are not represented by a lawyer and want a court appointed lawyer, you are encouraged to contact immediately the following lawyer who has been temporarily assigned to represent you.
Scott Lewis
Post Office Box 233
Lexington, North Carolina 27293
Or
Scott Lewis
16 West 1st Ave.
Lexington, North Carolina 27292
This the 30TH day of August, 2020.
/s/ Dawn L Mitchell, Attorney for Petitioner
NC State Bar No. 47111
Penry Terry & Mitchell LLP
PO Box 626
Lexington, N.C. 27293—0626
(336) 248-6222 Telephone
(336) 248-6214 Fax
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: CYNTHIA ARAIZA Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 28th day of September, 2020, before the Honorable 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ruben P. Hernandez
1205 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 8th day of April, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1266 on the docket of said court and styled:
EDWARD SAENZ
V.
CYNTHIA ARAIZA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: SEE ATTACHED
EDWARD SAENZ, Plaintiff vs. CYNTHIA ARAIZA, Defendant; Cause 2020DCV1266, this is a claim for the personal injury damages arising from a vehicle accident on or about May 20, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. Your interests may be adversely affected by a judgment for Plaintiff’s damages.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, this on this the 13th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, Distrcit Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Riley
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You ay employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation as issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ARTURO WONG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 5th Day of October, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Mark D. Cronenwett
14160 North Dallas Parkway,
Suite 900
Dallas, TX 75254
on 08/09/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2980 on the docket of said court and styled:
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY
VS
NANCY WONG, ARTURO WOND, LUIS FRANCISCO WONG, JESUS FELIPE WONG, MARIA MERCEDEZ BUENO, ARACELI WONG, BRYANA VICTORIA WONG, and RUBY WONG
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This proceeding is an in rem action seeking court approval to foreclose on the real property located at 9109 Tenango Drive, El Paso, Texas 79907 and more particularly described as:
LOT 6, BLOCK 14, COLONIA DE VALLE ADDITION (SECTION B) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 37, PAGES 1 AND 1A, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
As more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 19th day of August, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre, Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CORWIN JON BOND, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law Maria Elena Grasheim 705 Texas Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901, on this the 2nd day of June, 2020 against CORWIN JON BOND, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM2626 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Matter of the Marriage of CHRISTINE YUKA DANIEL AND CORWIN JON BOND
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, his on this the 21st day of August, 2020.
Maria Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 Texas
El Paso TX 79901
915-485-9100
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephannie Najera
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF HECTOR RUBIO DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00447
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HECTOR RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on August 25, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CpR00447, pending in the Probate Court no. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTOPHER ANDREW RUBIO. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to CHRISTOPHER ANDREW RUBIO within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: CHRISTOPHER A. RUBIO, Representative
Estate of HECTOR RUBIO
12937 Stonington Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 25th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for CHRISTOPHER ANDREW RUBIO
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA DE JESUS MORENO, A/K/A MARIA DE JESUS F. MORENO, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00385
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS MORENO a/k/a MARIA DE JESUS F. MORENO, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of August, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00385, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to IRMA MORENO, Independent Executrix The address of record for Irma Moreno is
7421 Alpine Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79915
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 26th day of August, 2020.
/s/ IRMA MORENO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS MORENO a/k/a MARIA DE JESUS F. MORENO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY N. THURMOND
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of BETTY N. THURMOND, Deceased, were granted to ELIZABETH RUTH THURMOND BENGSTON on August 26, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR01006. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson, PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of
BETTY N. THURMOND, Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 8/26/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2000 ACURA
3.2TL4MHH084
19UUA5665YA054862 $363.20
1999 OLDSMOBILE CUTLASS 1G3NB52J4X6304247 $363.20
2000 FORD F-250 SUPER DUTY 3FTNX21S7YMA28416 $363.20
2006 NISSAN SENTRA102019B 3N1CB51DX6L483923 $341.55
2007 HONDA CBR1000 JH2SC57107M300644 $341.55
2006 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE75579T1 1J4GS48K66C257199 $319.90
2002 FORD EXPLORER83599D5 1FMZU74E12ZA39622 $319.90
2007 DODGE MAGNUM80393X8 2D4FV47V67H687336 $276.60
2005 FORD F-750 SUPER DUTY 3FRXF75B25V174413 $577.89
2010 FORD EXPLORER 1FMEU7DE8AUA81621 $904.45
1996 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRYMZV0610 1C4GP64L9TB374424 $947.75
2011 UTILITY TRAILER 5VUTW1329BP000022 $666.30
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $1,142.60
1975 FORD F-150ED55805 F15YLX28153 $3,524.10
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TU HUU NGUYEN, Deceased were issued on August 26, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00877 pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas to HOI HO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of August, 2020.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID C. VALDEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 19th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01097 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID C. VALDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL JOSEPH JORDAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 20th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01106 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH JORDAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTELA LOPEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 21st day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01114 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESTELA LOPEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARDITH ANN KONG, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 21st day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01110 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARDITH ANN KONG, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN CARLOS NUNEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 20th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01102 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN CARLOS NUNEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship without Bond and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDUARDO NAVARRO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 18th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01099 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDUARDO NAVARRO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Dependent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship and Application for Partition of Property. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SUSAN ANNETTE STEELE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 21st day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01118 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SUSAN ANNETTE STEELE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID BURNETT, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said court on the 20th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01108 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID BURNETT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application of MICHELLE BUCK FOR LORRI BURNETT to Produce to the Probate Clerk, the Original Last Will of DAVID BURNETT 3703 Paisley Lane, Horizon City, Texas 79928. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VIRGINIA RODRIGUEZ
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00101 on the docket of said court and styled IRENE RODRIGUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RAYMOND GARIBAY, DAVID GARIBAY, CINDY GARIBAY, AND DANIEL GARIBAY
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of September, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00122 on the docket of said court and styled PEDRO GARIBAY, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of August, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICHARD W. BUTZLAFF, A/K/A RICHARD BUTZLAFF
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of RICHARD W. BUTZLAFF, A/K/A RICHARD BUTZLAFF Deceased, were granted to CARYN LYNN CARLSON, on August 26, 2020, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00951. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier: (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of RICHARD W. BUTZLAFF, A/K/A RICHARD BUTZLAFF
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, DECEASED
CAUSE NO. 2020-CPR00535
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, Deceased, were issued on the August 12, 2020 in the above styled cause to VILIS INDE, Court Appointed Temporary Dependent Administrator for the Estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE.
The address of record for VILIS INDE, Court Appointed Temporary Dependent Administrator for the Estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: the August 26, 2020
VILIS INDE
Court Appointed Temporary Dependent Administrator for the Estate of LINEAUS HOOPER LORETTE
__________________________________________________
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.