STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE ESPINO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 El San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 2nd day of September, 2020, against JOSE ESPINO Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0630 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KRISTOPHER ESPINO, JULIAN ESPINO, KARAL PEDROZA, SOPHIA PEDROZA and KAYLA PEDROZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: KRISTOPHER ESPINO Date of Birth: 01/08/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: JULIAN ESPINO Date of Birth: 07/07/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 23rd day of July, 2021.
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff
El Paso County Courthouse,
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 10th day of November, 2020, against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5859 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JESSICA DYANNA JURADO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESSICA DYANA JURADO Date of Birth: 08/03/2006 Place of Birth: CD.. Juarez, Chih. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 2nd day of August, 2021.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF LUNA
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
LUNA COUNTY NM
FILED IN MY OFFICE
2021 AUG-3 PM 3:40
MARGARITA GOMEZ
DISTRICT COURT CLERK
Case no.
D-0619-SA-2021-00002
Judge Jennifer E. DeLaney
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF Gloria Palacios and Arthur Arrey, Petitioners.
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND ADOPTION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO THE FOLLOWING NAMED OR DESIGNATED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given to Anita Del Palacio that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption has been filed by the Petitioners in the above-entitled cause on June 10, 2021. The Petitioners are required to give Anita Del Palacio, the mother of the prospective adoptee, that the above-referenced Petition was filed in which the Petitioners ask the court to terminate the parental rights of Anita Del Palacio, and further request the court enter a decree allowing the Petitioners to adopt the prospective adoptee.
Please be further notified that, pursuant to NMSA 1978, Sections 35A-5-16(C) and 32A-5-27 (E), you are required to file a written response to the Petition within twenty (20) days from the date of publication of this notice if you intend to contest the request for termination of parental rights, and request for an adoption decree of the prospective adoptee with the Sixth Judicial District Court, 855 S. Platinum, Deming, NM 88030. Failure to file a written response with the court shall be treated as a default and your consent to the adoption shall not be required. The Petitioner’s counsel is Benting Law Firm, LLC, 115 E. Ash St. Deming, NM 88030, (575) 546-6300 Witness my hand and seal of the District Court of Luna County, New Mexico, on this 3rd day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the District Court
Margarita Gomez
By:
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on September 12th at 8:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: MARIO GARCIA, CATHERINE PHELPS, WILLIAM DURAN, CHRISTOPHER BROOKER, ALLAN FREDRICKSON, REBECCA DOOLEY.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothing, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
___________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 9th day of July, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Guaranty Solutions Recovery Fund 1, LLC as Assignee of General Electric Capital Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0962, Docket No. 2021-SO-06472, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for
Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2021, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to-wit:
109 TIERRA DEL ESTE #27 LOT 12 (8101.42 SQ FT)
PID: 52166
12744 TIERRA PUEBLO DR.
EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 27th day of July, 2021, as the property of MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Eleven Thousand Six Hundred Thirty-Three and 54/100 Dollars ($211,633.54), plus the sum of $376.00 for local costs of court and all costs of suit, in favor of Guaranty Solutions Recovery Fund 1, LLC as Assignee of General Electric Capital Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
___________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 15th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of El Paso Winnelson Co., Plaintiff, vs. Fox Plumbing, Inc. and Raul Galaviz, Individually, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV3304, Docket No. 2021-SO-06020, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2021, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Fox Plumbing, Inc. and Raul Galaviz, Individually, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 HOMESTEAD MEADOWS #6 7 (EXC SW PT) (4.0800 AC)
PID: 309449
14733 CASSIDY DR. CLINT, TX 79836
Levied on the 5th day of August, 2021, as the property of RAUL GALAVIZ to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Thousand One Hundred Thirty and 28/100 Dollars (100,130.28), with interest, cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, in favor of El Paso Winnelson Co.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant
to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, FRANKLIN SELF STORAGE which is located at 10440 Gateway Blvd. E. El Paso Texas 79927 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
The sale will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 23, 2021 at 10440 Gateway Blvd. E. El Paso Texas 79927
Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Auctioneer: Neil Waxman, Lic. #12930. Units consist of misc. household goods/furniture, tools, appliances, toys, clothes boxes, misc. items, ets.
ANITA DEL PALACIO
NATHALIE HERNANDEZ-RANGEL
BLAIRE ALAINE ADAMS
DESHAWNTE ANTONYO TAYLOR
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, Tx 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928
Bidding will open Aug 25th at 10:00 AM and conclude Sep 1st at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
217 MANUEL HERRERA, 436 JESUS MORALES, 715 RAFAEL VELASQUEZ, H12 AIDA MAYAGOITIA, B54 FABIAN LOPEZ, 321 MARIA ROSA REA, 508 RAFAEL ROMAN, 516 RAFAEL ROMAN
Self-Storage units containing household ítems, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs. etc. unless otherwise noted below.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY CAROLYN FRASER, Deceased were issued on August 12, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01276 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES STEPHEN DEGROAT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JAMES STEPHEN DEGROAT
712 Cervantes Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 12th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR01213
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of KATHRYN R. HOOD, deceased: RUSSELL HOOD, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of KATHRYN R. HOOD, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on August 19, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
RUSSELL HOOD,
Independent Executor of the Estate of KATHRYN R. HOOD, deceased
c/o R. Glenn Davis
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE VILLANUEVA, A/K/A JOSE VILLANUEVA SANCHEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2021, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01820 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ESPERANZA VILLANUEVA. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
ESPERANZA VILLANUEVA, Independent Administrator
Estate of JOSE VILLANUEVA, A/K/A JOSE VILLANUEVA SANCHEZ, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 12th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALAN RICHARD BUALLE, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01028 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to DINAH ANN SAENZ. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
DINAH ANN SAENZ Independent Administrator
Estate of ALAN RICHARD BUALLE, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 12th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROSA VILLANUEVA, A/K/A ROSA CARREON VILLANUEVA, A/K/A ROSA C. VILLANUEVA, A/K/A ROSA CARREON DE VILLANUEVA, F/K/A ROSA CARREON VILLAR, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2021, under Docket No. 2019-CPR01820 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ESPERANZA VILLANUEVA. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
ESPERANZA VILLANUEVA, Independent Administrator
Estate of ROSA VILLANUEVA, A/K/A ROSA CARREON VILLANUEVA, A/K/A ROSA C.VILLANUEVA, A/K/A ROSA CARREON DE VILLANUEVA, F/K/A ROSA CARREON VILLAR, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 12th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of KENYON ROBBINS BEHRENS, A/K/A KENYON BEHRENS, Deceased, were issued on August 10th, 2021 in Cause No. 2018CPR00642 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL KEVIN BEHRENS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
MICHAEL KEVIN BEHRENS
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg, 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of August, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of LOUIS H. VALLES, A/K/A LUIS HENRY VALLES, A/K/A LOUIS HENRY VALLES, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR01143 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA VALLES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them tot the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
PATRICIA VALLES
c/o James Kirby Read, Esq.
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of August, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ALEJANDRO ACOSTA, JR., Deceased; Cause No.:
2021-CPR01147; ALEJANDRO ACOSTA, III, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ALEJANDRO ACOSTA, JR., Deceased of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on July 21, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, ALEJANDRO ACOSTA, III, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA, III, Independent Administrator; c/o Rene Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.R., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 12th day August 2021.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of STEVEN AARON NICHOLAS CARPENTER, Deceased: Cause No.:
2021-CPR00941; MARIA TERESA CEPEDA, serving as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of STEVEN AARON NICHOLAS CARPENTER, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 14, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, MARIA TERESA CEPEDA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: MARIA TERESA CEPEDA, Dependent Administrator; c/o Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 12th day August 2021.
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET P. LYNN DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01413 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARET P. LYNN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ATANASIO VALENZUELA JR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01397 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ATANASIO VALENZUELA JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL T. CHAVEZ AKA MANUEL TRINIDAD CHAVEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01392 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL T. CHAVEZ Also Known As MANUEL TRINIDAD CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent administrator, for issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCO A. HOYOS MARTINEZ A/K/A MARCO AURELIO HOYOS MARTINEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01400 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCO A. HOYOS MARTINEZ a/k/a MARCO AURELIO HOYOS MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SERVANDO VAZQUEZ A/K/A SERVANDO VASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01396 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SERVANDO VAZQUEZ A/K/A SERVANDO VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ADELA SALCIDO
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ADELA SALCIDO, Deceased, were granted to RENE SALCIDO on August 9, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00734. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________
ESTATE OF LUCY TINAJERO ARIAS a.k.a., LUCY T. ARIAS, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01658
IN THE 1ST PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
On the 26th day of April 2021, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of LUCY TINAJERO ARIAS, a/k/a LUCY T. ARIAS were issued to VICTOR ARIAS, JR., Independent Executor by Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause #2020-CPR01658 pending upon the docket of said court. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present them within the time prescribed by law. The name where the claims may be sent is VICTOR ARIAS JR., Independent Executor, In Care of: ATTORNEY, DEAN ALLCORN, 6523 LINDY ANN, HOUSTON, TX 77008.
Attorney’s Name: DEAN ALLCORN
TBN: 0105750
Date: 08/12/2021
Tele 713-443-6970
dean.allcorn#comcast.net
/s/ Dean Allcorn
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SHAHEER ANJUM Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s AISHA SHAUKAT SHARIQ and SHARIQ SATTAR’S, said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Erica P. Rios
On this the 6th day of October, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM5213 on the docket of said Court and styled; In The Interest of : A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Stepchild. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MAHD-US-SAHEIM SHAHEER ANJUM Date of birth: 01/12/2010
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of August, 2021.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 North Kansas, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CERJIO F. MARTINEZ SR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01298 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CERJIO F. MARTINEZ SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Counter-Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID JOSEPH VILLAGOMEZ AGUSTIN A/K/A DAVID JOSEPH AGUSTIN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01406 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID JOSEPH VILLAGOMEZ AGUSTIN A/K/A DAVID JOSEPH AGUSTIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of heirship of DAVID JOSEPH VILLAGOMEZ AGUSTIN A/K/A DAVID JOSEPH AGUSTIN, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESABEL (ISABEL) CARRILLO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01383 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate Of ESABEL (ISABEL) CARRILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Appoint Receiver and Declaration of Heirship of ESABEL (ISABEL) CARRILLO If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: OMAR CHAVARRIA, Father of ELIAN OMAR CHAVARRIA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00167 on the docket of said court and styled ELIAN OMAR CHAVARRIA. A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s JOSHUA JOHN GALLEGOS-MARTINEZ and AYDEE AVALOS MARTINEZ said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Erica P. Rios
On this the 8th day of March, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM1551 on the docket of said Court and styled; In The Interest of : A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: DELILAH RENEE GARCIA Date of birth: 11/25/2017 Place of Birth: Las Vegas NV
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’ (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 11th day of August, 2021.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 North Kansas, Suite 200
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 17th day of March, 2021, against EDWARD ANIETIE, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM1516 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: HAZEL ANIETIE Date of Birth: 12/28/2019 Place of Birth: Cincinnati Ohio The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of August, 2021.
Michelle Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By:
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO MARTINEZ, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ROBERTO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted to ROBERT A. MARTINEZ, on March 16, 2021 by the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2020-CPR00039. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o David L. Leffman, Leffman Law Firm PLLC, 824 La Mancha Court, El Paso, Texas 79922, within the time prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Leffman Law Firm PLLC
824 La Mancha Court
El Paso, Texas 79922
(866) 896-6529 (phone and fax)
By: David L. Leffman
TX State Bar No. 24007542
Attorney for Applicant
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO P. URIBE a/k/a ANTONIO PAYAN URIBE, Deceased were issued on August 12, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01148 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to SOCORRO H. URIBE a/k/a SOCORR HERNANDO URIBE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 12th day of August, 2021.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of STANLEY MARCUS, Deceased, were issued on April 21st, 2021 in Cause No. 2020CP00459 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Dependent Administrator
With Will Annexed of the Estate of STANLEY MARCUS, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 13th day of August, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA CARREON PAZ were issued on June 15, 2021, in docket number 2021-CPR00971, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BENJAMIN PAZ. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of ALICIA CARREON PAZ
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste. A
El Paso, TX 79903
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 E PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: NEZZIE M. JONES, F/K/A NEZZIE WATKINS
DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00702
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NEZZIE M. JONES A/K/A NEZZIE WATKINS, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00702 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: TOMMIE L. GREEN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROSE MARY LOPEZ a/k/a ROSA MARIA LOPEZ
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ROSE MARY LOPEZ a/k/a ROSA MARIA LOPEZ, Deceased, were issued on August 4, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR00763 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA TERESA BULLARD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARIA TERESA BULLARD, Independent Administrator
Estate of ROSE MARY LOPEZ a/k/a ROSA MARIA LOPEZ, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 13, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PAULA ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01428 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PAULA ENRIQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL M. JIMENEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01434 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL M. JIMENEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to determine heirship and for independent administration and letters of independent administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CARLOS CORRAL
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00146 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of The Person Of ESTEVAN ALEJANDRO CORRAL, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MANUEL ORTIZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00173 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of The Person Of TADEO ORTIZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: roberto lee
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2007-G00172 on the docket of said court and styled In The Guardianship of The Person Of KRYSTAL STEPHANIE LEE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of a Permanent Co-Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are being deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/16/21 at 10:00 A.M. #0116 Luis A. Guerrero- Make: SUZI (Suzuki) Body Style: MC Year: 1997 VIN: JS1NP41AXV2101164 Lic Plate: TX 743C3C; Christopher Gamboa Jr. – Make Suzu (Suzuki) Body Style: MC Year: 1997 VIN: JS1NP41AXV2101164 Lic Plate: TX 743C3C; #0308 Ariel Duran/Ariel David Duran; #0612 Joe Quevedo/Joseph David Quevedo. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/16/21 at 10:00 A.M. #104 Lynda Kay Cordero Gutierrez/Lynda Gutierrez; #804 Jorge A. Montoya/Jorge Montoya; #1112 Thania Sandoval Sanchez; #1402 Ofelia Margarita Hastings/Ofelia Hastings; #1423 William Garrett Stearns/Garrett Stearns. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 9/16/21 at 10:00 A.M. #17 Kharyee Harrison/Kharyee M. Harrison/Kharyee Marquis Harrison; #281 Guadalupe Bachus/Guadalupe Fernandez Bachus.
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 3465V Guthrie Street, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79935 (lat/long: 31̊ 47’ 43.39” N, 106̊ 19’ 35.41”W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 1704V Delta Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79901 (lat/long: 31̊ 45’ 33.73” N, 106̊ 28’ 10.58” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 36’ – 2” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 1018 Tays Street, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79901 (lat/long: 31̊ 45’ 6.725” N, 106̊ 28’ 29.898”W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless are proposing to build a 33’ – 10” (overall height) Monopole Communications Tower in the vicinity of 10204V Honolulu Drive, El Paso, El Paso County, Texas 79925 (lat/long: 31̊ 46’ 32.11” N, 106̊ 20’ 36.9” W). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Emily Trimpe, 4685 South Ash Avenue, Suite H-4, Tempe, Arizona 85282, 602.239.4886, Emily.Trimpe@terracon.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that LYDIA YVETTE OTTO was appointed Independent Executor for the Estate of GREGORY WALTER OTTO, Deceased, on July 20, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01103 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Executor is:
Estate of GREGORY WALTER OTTO, Deceased
c/o: LYDIA YVETTE OTTO
10574 Doyle Rd.
Utica NY 13502
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of July, 2021.
By: /s/ Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL P. LAZOVICK, Deceased were issued on August 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01307 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARC A. KASNER and GLEN M. LAZOVICK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY DADICH, Deceased were issued on August 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01233 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to Deanne M. O’Rourke. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ELENA AMARILLAS, Deceased were issued on August 17, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01261 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANTONIO AMARILLAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RICARDO VILLARREAL ARANDA, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01097, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BARBARA ANNE PIERCE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 18th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel.: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ADAN CARRILLO, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Aaron Setliff, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Roo 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of October, 2020, against ADAN CARRILLO. Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5357 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: DESTINY MILLY CARRILLO Date of Birth: 02/03/2005 Place of Birth: Loveland, CO The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 18th day of August, 2021.
Aaron Setliff
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela, Barceleau, District Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In the Matter Of The Estate of DELIA BORREGO A/K/A DELIA C. BORREGO A/K/A DELIA CRUZ BORREGO.
Cause No. 2021-CPR01062
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DELIA BORREGO A/K/A DELIA C. BORREGO A/K/A DELIA CRUZ BORREGO, Deceased, were issued on the 17th day of August, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR01062, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to RICHARD BORREGO, Independent Executor. The physical address where service can be had of the Executor in Texas is 1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite 205, El Paso, Texas 79936, to the Resident Agent, Steven E. Anderson pursuant to the Appointment of Resident Agent filed in this probate action. Executor’s address in California is at 2034 South Concord St Ontario, California 91761.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 17th day of August, 2021.
/s/ RICHARD BORREGO, Independent Executor of the Estate of DELIA BORREGO A/K/A DELIA C. BORREGO A/K/A DELIA CRUZ BORREGO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAVIER ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on August 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00539, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIDA ORTIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated: August 18, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ELIDA ORTIZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
___________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUAN CORTEZ SOLIS, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR01116
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JUAN CORTEZ SOLIS, deceased: SAMANTHA CORTEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of JUAN CORTEZ SOLIS, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on August 17, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SAMANTHA CORTEZ
Independent Executrix
Estate of JUAN CORTEZ SOLIS, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-031
Traffic Control Products
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Traffic Control Products.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 16, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE JR. LOPEZ,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-032
Upsala Drive Drainage Improvements
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Upsala Drive Drainage Improvements.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 16, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE LOPEZ, JR.,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 22-001
Life, Voluntary Life, and Vision Insurance
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Life, Voluntary Life, and Vision Insurance.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 23, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
DIRECTOR, GRANTS
MANAGEMENT AND
DEVELOPMENT
ACADEMIC ADVISOR
(Early Alert)
Application Deadline:
09/03/2021
Please visit our website and
apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
___________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT
SCHOOL DISTRICT
INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the
District with the following
services will be accepted at the
following times:
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Food Service Equipment,
Smallwares, Utensils and
Supplies, RFP No. E2217,
Until 10:00 a.m.
