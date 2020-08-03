__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Krag Drive and Jim Bridger Road is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 10, Block 9, El Paso County Texas, Containing 5.06 acres.
The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MICHAEL OSBORNE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion to Serve Defendant MICHAEL OSBORNE with Citation by Publication at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law
David Mirazo
100 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/28/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4189 on the docket of said court and styled:
ANDREE TSCHENSE
VS.
MICHAEL OSBORNE and JUDY WALLEN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS LAWSUIT FOR PERSONAL INJURY DAMAGES SUFFERED BY PLAINTIFF ANDREE TSCHENSE, ARISING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE CAUSED BY DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE ON NOVEMBER 7, 2017, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion o Serve Defendant Michael Osborne with Citation by Publication. The officer executing his writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clrek
El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JOSUE INFANTE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 205TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 23rd day of July, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2598 on the docket of said court and styled:
IVAN A. ESPINOZA, STEPHANIE CHAVEZ, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS NEXT FRIEND OF IVANA ESPINOZA
V
JOSUE INFANTE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s Ivan A. Espinoza, Stephanie Chavez, Individually and As Next of Friend of I.E., seek recovery of damages against Defendant, Josue Infante in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on June 7, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition of file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 17th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables,
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RAMON TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Mondaythe 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/26/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1144 on the docket of said court and styled:
REBECCA HERNANDEZ
VS
RAMON TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff, REBECCA HERNANDEZ, seeks recovery of damages against RAMON TRUJILLO and THOMAS MARTIN BYNUM in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 12, 2019, while she was operating her motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MILDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
On 05/15/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1651 on the docket of said court and styled:
VANESSA CASTLES and SUSAN GUTIERREZ, Individually and a/n/f of IMOGEN L. CASTLES, minor
VS
ERIC MILDON
A brief statement of the nature of his suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
PLAINTIFF’S, VANESSA CASTLES AND SUSAN GUTIERREZ, INDIVDUALLY AND A/N/F OF IMOGEN CASTLES, MINOR SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST ERIC MILDON IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MAY 16 2018 IN EL PASO, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Facility located at 5420 Hurd Pl. El Paso, TX 79912. Bidding opens at 10 am on 7/26/20 and ends 8/13/20 at 2pm. Cleanup deposit required. Property includes contents of the following tenants: MICHAEL CROWE, WILLIAM STIFF, YESNIA CHAVARRIA, MARTIN RAMOS, WILLIAM ABRAHAM. Property includes electronics, furniture, baby items and misc. household items.
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 is requesting sealed proposals from qualified firms interested in supplying Water Flow Meters (50ca) and to be delivered accordingly. The Water Flow Meter shall meet specifications provided in the solicitation packet.
Solicitation packets will be available beginning July 27th 2020 at the District office for pick at 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, TX 79836, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during normal business days or may be downloaded from the District’s web site at
The Bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix II to 2 CFR Subtitle A. Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. The El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed proposals must be received by the District office at 13247 Alameda Ave. PO Box 749 Clint, TX. 79836 no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 13, 2020. Proposals will be publicly opened immediately following the deadline. The District contacts for this proposal are as follows: Ruben Nevarez/Purchasing Agent (915) 872-4036 rnevarez@epcwid1.org or Omar Martinez/Grant Writer (915) 872-4017
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-039
Tissue Bank Services for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Tissue Bank Services for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CECI ANN MEDINA, Deceased, were issued on July 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00693, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GUADALUPE SAN MIGUEL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 22nd day of July, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. : 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT CASTRO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00495
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT CASTRO, Deceased, were issued on April 30, 2020 in Cause No. 2020CPR00495, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT R. CASTRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert R Castro
301 Lafayette
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 21st day of July 2020.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for ROBERT R. CASTRO
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (15) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF INOCENCIO HINOJOSA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00916 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of INOCENCIO HINOJOSA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CRUZ GARCIA MEDINA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00933 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CRUZ GARCIA MEDINA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration, and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA AMPARO WATERS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00918 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA AMPARO WATERS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Dependent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAN K. KIM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00520 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAN K. KIM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent, or in the Alternative, Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TIMOTHY LEE ADCOCK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00923 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TIMOTHY LEE ADCOCK Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration and Application for Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00906 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in An Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF SANDOVAL
THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT CO
COURT
STEPHEN WALLACE AND SHARON WALLACE
Petitioners,
v.
FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA AND JUDE C. HARDY
Respondents
Case No. D-1329-DM-2020-00160
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF ISRAELLA D. MONTOYA, born April 3, 2014.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT TO DEFENDANT FRANCESCA A. MONTOYA
You are hereby notified that the above-named Petitioners have filed a petition against you in the above-entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being to obtain kinship Guardianship. That unless you respond to the Petition within 30 days of completion of publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you. Name, address, and phone number of Petitioner’s attorney:
Rio Rancho Law Offices
Michael E. Sanchez
PO Box 15274
Rio Rancho, NM 87174
(505) 892-2200
Witness the Honorable Cheryl H. Johnston, District Judge of the Court of the State of New Mexico and the Seal of the District Court of said County, this 21st day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the District Court
By: /s/ Jacqueline Gallegos-Rivera
Deputy Clerk
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF ROSALIA MUNOZ A/K/A ROSALIA CENICEROS MUNOZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01364
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROSALIA MUNOZ A/K/A ROSALIA CENICEROS MUNOZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROSALIA MUNOZ A/K/A ROSALIA CENICEROS MUNOZ, Deceased, were issued on June 19, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01364, pending in Probate Court Number 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUCY MADRID, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
LUCY MADRID
c/o: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 16th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Ruby Perez
Attorney for Applicant
LUCY MADRID
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas79903
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF J.C. JONES DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00533
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF J.C. JONES
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of J.C. JONES, Cause Number
2020-CPR00533 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 9th day of July, 2020 to CARL JONES, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – fax
Date: July 9, 2020
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor
CARL JONES
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and fifth amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ASHTON JAMAL GUINN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Fifth Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, Petition to Terminate the Parent Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s PAUL V. JAMROWSKI and MISTI JAMROWSKI’S, said Fifth Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
On this the 8th day of July, 2020 in this case, numbered 2019DCM5404 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Interest of S.G.J., A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Fifth Amended Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent Child Relationship, Petition to Terminate the Parent Child Relationship and for Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: SKYLIN G. JAMROWSKI Date of Birth 8/3/2014 Place of Birth El Paso, Texas
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of July, 2020.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES P. ALDERMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
John B. Bright
1533 Lee Trevino #205
El Paso, TX 79936
On 04/07/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1259 on the docket of said court and styled:
FUMIKO CAINE ALDERMAN, FKA FUMIKO CAINE VS. JAMES P. ALDERMAN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
THIS SUIT IS FOR AN ORDER QUIETING TITLE BY DECLARATORY JUDGMENT IN PLAINTIFF’S NAME OR FOR PARTITION OF THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREAFTER; THE REAL PROPERTY MADE THE SUBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS DESCRIBED AS LOT 12, BLOCK 2, MONTERREY PARK, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEROF ON FILE IN VOLUME 14, PAGE 24, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, COMMONLY KNOWN AS 6400 MORNINGSIDE DR., EL PASO, TX 79904
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARCO ANTONIO LEGARRETA
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARCO ANTONIO LEGARRETA, Deceased, were granted to ANTHONY BRIAN LEGARRETA on July 28, 2020, buy the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00647. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARCO ANTONIO LEGARRETA, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ELVIA ISABEL CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on July 28, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00681 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTIN JAMES CRUZ, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 28th day of July, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY E. McPHAIL, Deceased were issued on July 28, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00833 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PELMA J. WILLMOTT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
PELMA J. WILMOTT
10001 Galveston Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 28th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HILDE AUGUSTE LOVETT, Deceased, were issued on July 20, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00590, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLTN BRUFF LOVETT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 28th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LEDSEY RODRIGUEZ-SILVA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen a. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Doris Sipes
310 N. Mesa Suite 310
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 19th day of March, 2020 against LEDSEY RODRIGUEZ-SILVA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM1687 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of ALBERTO ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ AND LEDSEY RODRIGUEZ-SILVA A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of July 2020.
Doris A. Sipes
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 310
El Paso TX 79901
915-544-5235
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas.
By: Betty Lovatos
Deputy
NOTICE
HYDRO RESOURCES is soliciting subcontract and material bids in connection with the Pumping Systems, Furnish, Installation & Maintenance, Phase II for the City of El Paso Water Utilities. Qualified MBE and WBE firms are encouraged to submit bids in response to this invitation. The work will consist of utility work, well video, brushing, pumping, disinfection, removing, reinstalling and transporting equipment, furnishing and installing casing, gravel filter, VFD and soft starts of multiple sizes, furnishing and installing vertical turbine pumps, discharge heads, and electrical motors, and any other maintenance as deemed necessary by customer. Plans and specifications may be obtained by contacting the Purchasing Department of the El Paso Water Utilities. Public Service Board at (915) 594-5628. Physical (hard) copies of the Contract Documents will no longer be made available. All bids must be submitted to Amy Majors at AMajors@HydroResources.com by Noon, Friday, August 18, 2020.
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: AZZURA NICOLE HEFFRON, who may be served with process by publication. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to Petitioner’s Motion to Modify Parent-Child Relationship at or before 10:00 a.m., of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable W. Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the CourtHouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.
The Petitioner, THOMAS K. HEFFRON’S, said Motion was filed in said court on this 21st day of May, 2019 by Attorney at Law Patricia L. Cooke, 502 N. Ridgeway Drive, Cleburne, Texas 76033 in this case numbered 2018DCM5556 on the docket of said court, and styled:
IN THE INTEREST OF HAYDEN R. HEFFRON, A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: THOMAS K. HEFFRON petitions the Court to Order that AZZURA NICOLE HEFFRON’S periods of possession and access be modified such that all possession of and access to the child is continuously supervised by THOMAS K HEFFRON, LISA HEIM, a designee of THOMAS K. HEFFRON, or a paid professional supervisor that is selected by THOMAS K. HEFFRON. Petitioner prays the Court to issue citation and notice as required by law and to grant the relief requested, including granting a permanent injunction. The whereabouts of Defendant is unknown to Petitioner and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendant through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As attached and as is more fully shown by Petitioner’s Motion to Modify Parent-Child Relationship on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 6th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ERNESTO VALDEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00602
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTO VALDEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 29th day of July, 2020, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00602, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TERESA MARIE ANDREWS-VALDEZ, Independent Executrix. The address of record for TERESA MARIE ANDREWS-VALDEZ is 1504 CENTURY PLANT DR. EL PASO, TEXAS 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 29th day of July, 2020.
TERESA MARIE ANDREWS-VALDEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ERNESTO VALDEZ, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on August 22nd at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: BURKETT, COREY; TAYLOR, RANDY; PAYAN, ARLENE; REYNA, MONIQUE; PARRA, JACOBO; SHVANS, kristops; MARINO, ANTHONY.
Items include vehicles, furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALBERT F. SCHULTZ, JR. DECEASED
CAUSE NUMBER:
2019-CPR01368
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERT F. SCHULTZ JR., Deceased, were issued in Docket Number: 2019-CPR01368, pending in Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to JESS WILLIAM SCHULTZ, Executor. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to JESS WILLIAM SCHULTZ, in the care of Paul J. Escobar, Attorney for the estate, 1030 North Zaragosa, Ste. J., El Paso, Texas 79907.
Signed on this 29th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Paul J. Escobar
Attorney for the Estate of ALBERT F. SCHULTZ, JR. Deceased
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owner and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 7/29/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
1996 HONDA civicuqy405 2hgeJ6321TH127618 $666.30
2000 VOLKLSWAGEN JETTA 3VWTE29M6YM104109 $2,463.25
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD E. SOARES, Deceased
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00936 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD E. SOARS, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.
Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-040
Purchase of Five (5) New Energy Star Certified Single Manufactured Homes for the Colonia Self-Help Center Program (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase of Five (5) New Energy Star Certified Single Manufactured Homes for the Colonia Self-Help Center Program (re-bid).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 20, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
