THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “you have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 3rd day of September, 2020, against MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4576 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KASH RAMIREZ and ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: KASH RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 12/13/10 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
Child’s Name: ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX-DAVID Date of Birth: 2/6/17 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of July, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso county, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE ESPINO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 El San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 2nd day of September, 2020, against JOSE ESPINO Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0630 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KRISTOPHER ESPINO, JULIAN ESPINO, KARAL PEDROZA, SOPHIA PEDROZA and KAYLA PEDROZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: KRISTOPHER ESPINO Date of Birth: 01/08/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: JULIAN ESPINO Date of Birth: 07/07/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 23rd day of July, 2021.
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
___________________________________________
Public Announcement
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 14523 Loving Lane, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as being Lot 7, Block 8, Homestead Meadows Unit 5, El Paso County, Texas. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse , Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, Greetings: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Aaron Setliff
El Paso County Courthouse,
500 E. San Antonio Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 10th day of November, 2020, against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM5859 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JESSICA DYANNA JURADO,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: JESSICA DYANA JURADO Date of Birth: 08/03/2006 Place of Birth: CD.. Juarez, Chih. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 2nd day of August, 2021.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Martha Ortega
Deputy
___________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-029
Parking Lot Management Services for the
County of El Paso Overland MDR Parking Lot
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Parking Lot Management Services for the County of El Paso Overland MDR Parking Lot.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 9, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 21-030
PACT Assessment Case Management Software
for Juvenile Probation Department
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for PACT Assessment Case Management Software for Juvenile Probation Department.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, September 9, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA TERESA SANDOVAL
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of MARIA TERESA SANDOVAL, Deceased, were granted to JUAN ASCENCION SANDOVAL, JR. on July 20, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00807. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Administrator
___________________________________________
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF LUNA
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
LUNA COUNTY NM
FILED IN MY OFFICE
2021 AUG-3 PM 3:40
MARGARITA GOMEZ
DISTRICT COURT CLERK
Case no.
D-0619-SA-2021-00002
Judge Jennifer E. DeLaney
IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF Gloria Palacios and Arthur Arrey, Petitioners.
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND ADOPTION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO THE FOLLOWING NAMED OR DESIGNATED PERSONS:
Notice is hereby given to Anita Del Palacio that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Petition for Adoption has been filed by the Petitioners in the above-entitled cause on June 10, 2021. The Petitioners are required to give Anita Del Palacio, the mother of the prospective adoptee, that the above-referenced Petition was filed in which the Petitioners ask the court to terminate the parental rights of Anita Del Palacio, and further request the court enter a decree allowing the Petitioners to adopt the prospective adoptee.
Please be further notified that, pursuant to NMSA 1978, Sections 35A-5-16(C) and 32A-5-27 (E), you are required to file a written response to the Petition within twenty (20) days from the date of publication of this notice if you intend to contest the request for termination of parental rights, and request for an adoption decree of the prospective adoptee with the Sixth Judicial District Court, 855 S. Platinum, Deming, NM 88030. Failure to file a written response with the court shall be treated as a default and your consent to the adoption shall not be required. The Petitioner’s counsel is Benting Law Firm, LLC, 115 E. Ash St. Deming, NM 88030, (575) 546-6300 Witness my hand and seal of the District Court of Luna County, New Mexico, on this 3rd day of August, 2021.
Clerk of the District Court
Margarita Gomez
By:
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REFUGIO GARCIA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 30th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01369 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REFUGIO GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUELA TORRES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01334 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUELA TORRES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESMERALDA GARFIO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01361 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESMERALDA GARFIO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Declare Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE S. RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01329 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE S. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCA C. VALLES, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of August, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01364 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCA C. VALLES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code, and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the estate of CARLOS DAVID LECHUGA VEGA, deceased; Cause Number 2020-CPR00508; ITZMOCANE TORRECILLAS, serving as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of CARLOS DAVID LECHUGA VEGA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on March 1, 2021, by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator, ITZMOCANE TORRECILLAS, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 6th day of August, 2021.
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc. at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on September 12th at 8:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the content of the following tenants: MARIO GARCIA, CATHERINE PHELPS, WILLIAM DURAN, CHRISTOPHER BROOKER, ALLAN FREDRICKSON, REBECCA DOOLEY.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothing, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RAMONA ANAYA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR01271
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONA ANAYA, Deceased, be issued on the 4th day of August 2021, in the above styled cause to GLORIA ANAYA aka GLORIA GONZALES, Independent Executor. The address of record for GLORIA ANAYA aka GLORIA GONZALES is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claim against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 4th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Darron Powell PLLC
By:
Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 FAX
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate ENEDINA AYALA, an incapacitated person, were issued on August 5, 2021, to Project Amistad, in Docket No. 2021-CGD00120, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT E. KEENE, Deceased, were issued on July 28, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00007, pending in the Probate Court no. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: SANDRA GALLEGOS All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 5th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
___________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is herby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAGDALENA VELASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 4, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00347, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to GRACIELA SERNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative; GRACIELA SERNA, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ GRACIELA SERNA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MAGDALENA VELASQUEZ, Deceased
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CLAIMANTS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship in the Guardianship of AMY MARTINEZ an incapacitated person, were issued on July 6, 2021 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00119 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JULIA OLVERA-MEDRANO, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of DONALD HAYS SWEIGART, were issued on July 12, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00138 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ROBERT HAYS SWEIGART, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CLAIMANTS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Temporary Guardianship in the Guardianship of ANA TISCHHAUSER SHIELDS AKA ANNAMARIE ELIZABETH SHIELDS, an incapacitated person, were issued on April 19, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00061 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County Texas to JOE WILLIAM SHIELDS, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF: GOLDIA MARGUERITE McFARLAND, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GOLDIA MARGUERITE McFARLAND, Deceased, were issued on the 26th day of July, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR01068, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to KIMBERLY PAYNE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
The Law Office of Stephen H. Nickey, P.C.
1201 N. Mesa, Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 6th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Stephen H. Nickey
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 N. Mesa Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 352-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: COSME MARQUEZ CADENA, Deceased
NO. 2021-CPR01203
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of COSME MARQUEZ CADENA, Deceased, were issued on August 4, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR01203 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SYLVIA H. FARMER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
/s/ Robert Warach
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GRACIELA P. DE ANDA, Deceased, were issued on July 29, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR01174, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANGEL ALFONSO GOMEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANGEL ALFONSO GOMEZ,
Independent Executor for the Estate of GRACIELA P. DE ANDA
225 Montego Bay
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated on August 9, 2021.
/s/ Ruben Nunez
Attorney for ANGEL ALFONSO GOMEZ
State Bar No.: 00794909
3224 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Telephone: (915) 577-0808
Facsimile: (915) 577-0086
E-mail: rubennunezlaw@yahoo.com
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAQUEL ADUATO BREWER, Deceased, were issued on July 15, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR01043 in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to APRIL LYNN GEROME. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of RAQUEL ADUATO BREWER
C/O Alexander V. Neill
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 28th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary in the estate of ESPERANS DAW AYOUB, Deceased, were issued on July 28, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00779, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to Independent Co-Executors without bond, MICHAEL J. AYOUB, MADELINE AYOUB and JEANETTE AYOUB.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:
Karen Schroeder Law, PC
550 N. Walnut Creek, Suite 110
Mansfield, Texas 76063
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOSE SILVAS, III
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE SILVAS, III, Deceased, were issued on August 2, 2021, under Docket No.
2020-CPR01359 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to AMPARO SILVAS PENA a/k/a AMPARO PENA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
AMPARO PENA SILVAS a/k/a AMPARO PENA, Independent Administrator
Estate of JOSE SILVAS, III, Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: August 6, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375- Facsimile
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
DONALD F. BROOKS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ELLEN D. BROOKS, as independent executor of the estate of DONALD F. BROOKS, deceased, on August 4, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021CPR01238. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
ELLEN D. BROOKS, independent executor of the estate of DONALD F. BROOKS, deceased
___________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JAIME RAUL CASTILLO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAIME RAUL CASTILLO, Deceased, were issued on August 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR01220, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RAUL FERNANDO CASTILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of JAIME RAUL CASTILLO
858 Colonial Bluff
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 10th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for RAUL FERNANDO CASTILLO
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: LIZ (last name unknown), Sister of LORRAINE QUINTANILLA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00131 on the docket of said court and styled LORRAINE QUINTANILLA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ANTONIO MARTINEZ, Son of GUADALUPE MARTINEZ, ANTONIO MARTINEZ JR., Grandson and power of attorney for GUADALUPE MARTINEZ and RICARDO MARTINEZ, Son of GUADALUPE MARTINEZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CGD00074 on the docket of said court and styled GUADALUPE MARTINEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 3rd day of August, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JOSE LUIS MENDOZA, Son of David Mendoza, JULIO C. MENDOZA, Son of David Mendoza, JENNIFER C. MENDOZA, Daughter of David Mendoza, ABRAHAM MENDOZA, Son of David Mendoza and FRANCISCO MENDOZA, JR., Brother of David Mendoza
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 23rd day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00131 on the docket of said court and styled DAVID DABERT MENDOZA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
___________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 9th day of July, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Guaranty Solutions Recovery Fund 1, LLC as Assignee of General Electric Capital Corporation, Plaintiff, vs. MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV0962, Docket No. 2021-SO-06472, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for
Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2021, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at 10:00 a.m. all the right, title and interest MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to-wit:
109 TIERRA DEL ESTE #27 LOT 12 (8101.42 SQ FT)
PID: 52166
12744 TIERRA PUEBLO DR.
EL PASO, TX 79938
Levied on the 27th day of July, 2021, as the property of MCK Delivery Systems, LLC and Miles C. Kerrs to satisfy a judgment amounting to Two Hundred Eleven Thousand Six Hundred Thirty-Three and 54/100 Dollars ($211,633.54), plus the sum of $376.00 for local costs of court and all costs of suit, in favor of Guaranty Solutions Recovery Fund 1, LLC as Assignee of General Electric Capital Corporation.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
___________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 15th day of June, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of El Paso Winnelson Co., Plaintiff, vs. Fox Plumbing, Inc. and Raul Galaviz, Individually, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV3304, Docket No. 2021-SO-06020, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in September 2021, it being the 7th day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Fox Plumbing, Inc. and Raul Galaviz, Individually, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
1 HOMESTEAD MEADOWS #6 7 (EXC SW PT) (4.0800 AC)
PID: 309449
14733 CASSIDY DR. CLINT, TX 79836
Levied on the 5th day of August, 2021, as the property of RAUL GALAVIZ to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Thousand One Hundred Thirty and 28/100 Dollars (100,130.28), with interest, cost adjudged, and all costs of suit, in favor of El Paso Winnelson Co.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Person and Estate of ELORA B. BROTHERTON, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on August 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00090 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARVIN A. BROTHERTON, JR. The post office address is:
c/o Raquel Lopez
Raquel Lopez Law Firm, PC
1901 Arizona Ave., Ste. 206
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
Dated the 11th Day of August, 2021
Raquel Lopez
Raquel Lopez Law Firm, PC
1901 Arizona Ave., Ste. 206
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 444-8543
By: /s/ Raquel Lopez
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24092721
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANCIL M. McLARTY, Deceased were issued on March 27, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01162 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LARRY O. QUISENBERRY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LARRY O. QUISENBERRY
9005 McFall
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 11 day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN RE ESTATE OF: MARIA G. MEDRANO Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1
NO. 2021CPR00561
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA G. MEDRANO, Deceased, were issued on July 30, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR00561, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ROMAN V. MEDRANO Independent Executor. The address of record for ROMAN V. MEDRANO, Independent Executor: 10426 Tomwood Ave., El Paso, County Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 4th day of August, 2021.
/s/ ROMAN V. MEDRANO
Independent Executor
___________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant
to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, FRANKLIN SELF STORAGE which is located at 10440 Gateway Blvd. E. El Paso Texas 79927 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
The sale will be held at 10:00 a.m. on August 23, 2021 at 10440 Gateway Blvd. E. El Paso Texas 79927
Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Auctioneer: Neil Waxman, Lic. #12930. Units consist of misc. household goods/furniture, tools, appliances, toys, clothes boxes, misc. items, ets.
ANITA DEL PALACIO
NATHALIE HERNANDEZ-RANGEL
BLAIRE ALAINE ADAMS
DESHAWNTE ANTONYO TAYLOR
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REBECCA R. BARBERA, Deceased were issued on August 10, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR01262 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN BARBERA All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JOHN BARBERA
10708 Sombra Verde
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 10th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: KENNETH J. POGORZELSKI, Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR-00223
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Kenneth J. Pogorzelski, Deceased, were issued on March 18, 2021, under Docket No.
2020-CPR00223 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEFA M. POGORZELSKI. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
Representative, JOSEFA M. POGORZELSKI
Estate of KENNETH J. POGORZELSKI, Deceased
c/o Mario J. Martinez
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 10th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Mario J. Martinez, P.C.
Attorney at Law
1420 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 532-2638 – Telephone
(915) 534-4421- Facsimile
mjmlawpc@att.net – Email
By:
/s/ Mario J. Martinez
Mario J. Martinez
State Bar Number 13143000
___________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: JOHN DANG Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of name of Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Elena Grasheim
705 Texas
El Paso, TX 79901,
on this the 6th day of August, 2020 against JOHN DANG, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2009AG5019 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE INTERST OF M.N.D. A CHILD
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MINA NEVAEH DANG Date of Birth: 10/05/2006
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 30th day of July, 2021.
Elena Grasheim
Attorney at Law
705 Texas Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
915-485-9100
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
___________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA EVANGELINA GUERRA, A/K/A MARIA EVANGELINA GARZA GUERRA, A/K/A EVANGELINA G. GUERRA, Deceased, were issued on August 11, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01160 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUBEN GUERRA A/K/A RUBEN E. GUERRA; JAVIER A. GUERRA A/K/A J. ANTHONY GUERRA; and CARLOS GUERRA. Claims may be presented in care of the representative of the estate addressed as follows:
Independent Co-Executors
Estate Of MARIA EVANGELINA GUERRA, A/K/A MARIA EVANGELINA GARZA GUERRA, A/K/A EVANGELINA G. GUERRA, Deceased
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against said Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 11th day of August, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Stephen L. Meador
Law Office of Stephen L. Meador, P.L.L.C.
By: /s/ Stephen L. Meador
Texas Bar No. 13884200
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, Tx 79915, 10560 North Loop Dr. El Paso TX 79927, 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928
Bidding will open Aug 25th at 10:00 AM and conclude Sep 1st at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
217 MANUEL HERRERA, 436 JESUS MORALES, 715 RAFAEL VELASQUEZ, H12 AIDA MAYAGOITIA, B54 FABIAN LOPEZ, 321 MARIA ROSA REA, 508 RAFAEL ROMAN, 516 RAFAEL ROMAN
Self-Storage units containing household ítems, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs. etc. unless otherwise noted below.
___________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: JOSEPH EUGENE SMITH
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CPR00643
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSEPH EUGENE SMITH, Deceased, were issued on July 13, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00643 pending in Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
PAMELA KAY SMITH
10453 Adonis
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Dated the 9th day of August, 2021.
/s/ Eduardo Vasquez
___________________________________________
ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY CENTER (ATC)
JOB CORPS SPECIALIST (Temporary)
Application Deadline: 08/20/2021
DIRECTOR, GRANTS MANAGEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT
Application Deadline: 09/03/2021
RIO GRANDE BORDER HEALTH CLINIC FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER INSTRUCTOR
Application Deadline: 09/10/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at: http://jobs.epcc.edu
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
