NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale will be held at NORTHEAST STORAGE INC., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on August 14th at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of the following tenants; MARIO GARCIA, CATHERINE PHELPS, WILLIAM DURAN, RUTH CUEVAS, CHRISTOPHER BROOKER, ALLAN FREDRICKSON, REBECCA DOOLEY.
Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items.
Call 915-225-2202 for more information
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paos, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938 490 N. Kenazo Ave. Horizon City, TX 79928, 2900 Lee Trevino Dr. El Paso, TX 79936
Bidding Will open Aug 4th at 10:00 AM and conclude Aug 11th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 437 MARTHA GARCIA 639 MIGUEL MERCADO 915 MIRANDA REEM B19 WALLACE COLMENARES 19 JAVIER BETANCOURT D9 CHARLES MALY B007 PAMELA WREN C028 RICHARD WHITCOMB
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic, containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s Chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held on line @ storageauction.com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open (7/25/21 at (noon) and conclude (8/10/21) at (10:00am). Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: (JOSE L. ALCALA)
(6 jumping trampolines, 6 Christmas trees, heat and massage table, light fixtures, door knobs, queen memory foam mattress topper, vacuum, live animal cage trap, speaker, bed rails, ironing board, tire and more.)
____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on or around 7/19/2021 and will conclude on 8/15/21 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso, TX 79924, Units belonging to Janneth Gutierres and Maria Ramirez.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso, TX 79915. Units belonging to Jorge Romero and Josue Munoz.
11100 Montana, El Paso, TX 79936 Unit belonging to Kenneth Mills, Craig Griffin, Ashley Purple.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to Maria Munoz and Isaac Casarez.
923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to Juan Mena and Stephanie Briseno.
344 N. Zaragoza El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Soledad Rosale, Kimberly Heredia, Robert Rocha, Diana Gallegos, Ruben Zuniga, Denise Sanchez, and Jesus Gonzalez.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to Jeffrey Hammond, David James Thompson, Christopher Hinojosa.
____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: “you have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas on the 3rd day of September, 2020, against MICHAEL BRYAN DAVID, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM4576 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KASH RAMIREZ and ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: KASH RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 12/13/10 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
Child’s Name: ISAIAH XAVIER WILCOX-DAVID Date of Birth: 2/6/17 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 12th day of July, 2021.
Michelle R. Martinez
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso county, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 15000 Marvin Lane, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as the West ½ of Lot 3, Block 1, Deerfield Industrial Park Partition Replat “A”. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioners Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday August 16, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303,500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DANIEL A. TERREROS, Deceased were issued on July 21, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01003, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HOLLY E. RUSSO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
HOLLY E. RUSSO
6458 La Posta
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 21st day of July, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDNA OPERTO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01254 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDNA OPORTO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRETT JERMANE RABB, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01249 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRETT JERMANE RABB, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNESTINA P. AGUILAR A/K/A ERNESTINA PEREYRA AGUILAR, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01269 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNESTINA P. AGUILAR A/K/A ERNESTINA PEREYRA AGUILAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN ERNESTO CASTILLO ROJAS A/K/A JUAN CASTILLO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01282 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN ERNESTO CASTILLO ROJAS A/K/A JUAN CASTILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GALE DENNIS CARTWRIGHT DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01477 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GALE DENNIS CARTWRIGHT Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application to Probate Will and for Issuance of Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENIA MAY HUERD DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of August 2021, to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01289 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EUGENIA MAY HUERD Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ESTELA DENISE PACILLAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01264 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ESTELA DENISE PACILLAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ESTELA DENISE PACILLAS, Deceased If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GILBERTO MILLOT DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01272 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GILBERTO MILLOT Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO SARMIENTO DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01245 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO SARMIENTO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA D. GAMBINO DE COSTA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01270 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA D. GAMBINO DE COSTA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Administration and Letters of Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01265 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARTHA GEORGINA RIVERA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Application for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY L. HUNSAKER, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of BETTY L. HUNSAKER, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to SHARON NINKOVICH as Independent Executor of the estate of BETTY L HUNSAKER, deceased, on July 22, 2021, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No.
2021-CPR01129. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to SHARON NINKOVICH, Independent Executor of the estate of BETTY L. HUNSAKER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: ALBERTO CAMPOS, Deceased
NO. 2021-CPR00709
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of ALBERTO CAMPOS, Deceased, were issued on July 22, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00709 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ALBERT CAMPOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
/s/ Maga Yvonne Soto
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF : OTTO E. PALACIOS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00811
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF OTTO E. PALACIOS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of OTTO E. PALACIOS, Deceased were issued on June 2, 2021, in Cause Number 2020-CPR00811, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County Texas, to: IRASEMA G. PALACIOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
IRASEMA G. PALACIOS
Adminisratrix, Estate of OTTO E. PALACIOS, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902.
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 23rd day of July, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa,
Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 544-6646
FAX: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for Applicant
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF PHILLIP EUGENE GIBSON, DECEASED
Notice is given that letters testamentary were granted to KIMBERLY ORTEGA, as independent executor of the estate of PHILLIP EUGENE GIBSON, deceased, on July 21, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021-CPR01049. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith, LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El
Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
KIMBERLY ORTEGA, independent executor of the estate of PHILLIP EUGENE GIBSON, deceased
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KENNETH GEORGE GOLDSTEIN, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00956
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH GEORGE GOLDSTEIN, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of July, 2021, in Docket Number
2021-CPR00956, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA P. GOLDSTEIN A/K/A MARIA PRISCILLA GOLDSTEIN, Independent Executor. The address of record for MARIA P. GOLDSTEIN A/K/A MARIA PRISCILLA GOLDSTEIN is 463 Fortenberry Place, El Paso, Texas 79928
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of July, 2021.
/s/ MARIA P. GOLDSTEIN A/K/A MARIA PRISCILLA GOLDSTEIN, Independent Executor of the Estate of KENNETH GEORGE GOLDSTEIN, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALICIA VEGA A/K/A ALICIA FARFAN VEGA, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00755
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA VEGA A/K/A ALICIA FARFAN VEGA, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of July, 2021, in Docket Number
2021-CPR00755, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LUIS A. VEGA A/K/A LUIS ANTONIO VEGA, Independent Executor. The address of record for LUIS A. VEGA A/K/A LUIS ANTONIO VEGA is 9731 Naomi, El Paso, Texas 79927
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of July, 2021.
/s/ LUIS A. VEGA A/K/A LUIS ANTONIO VEGA, Independent Executor of the Estate of ALICIA VEGA A/K/A ALICIA FARFAN VEGA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of ROSEMARY MENDOZA, A/K/A ROSE M. MENDOZA, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on July 12th, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CGD00133 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: SONIA DAUNCEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SONIA DAUNCEY
Temporary Guardian of the Person and Estate of ROSEMARY MENDOZA, a/k/a ROSE M. MENDOZA
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 22nd day of July, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile; (915) 533-4548
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO SNELL, JR. DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01268 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO SNELL, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship & Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GORGONIO HERNANDEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of February, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01258 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GORGONIO HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship, Independent Administration and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE A. GUEVARA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01250 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE A. GUEVARA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSALIN D. GUEVARA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 9th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01239 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSALIN D. GUEVARA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent administration and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CAROLINA MICHELLE SANDOVAL a/k/a CAROLINA SANDOVAL, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of September, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of July, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01297 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CAROLINA MICHELLE SANDOVAL a/k/a CAROLINA SANDOVAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: NORINA RAMIREZ, SAMUEL RAMIREZ, ARMANDO RAMIREZ, AND HILDA RAMIREZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01504 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE A. RAMIREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Third Amended Application For Probate of Will as a Muniment of Title Will Not Produced In Court. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: BEAU JAMES FERRIS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 16th day of August, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00374 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LELA J. FERRISS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for issuance of letters of independent Administration or in the alternative dependent administration and for judicial declaration of heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of July, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERTHA DELGADO REYES, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00292, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERTHA ALICIA PRIETO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Omar Maynez
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 26th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Omar Maynez
Omar Maynez
Attorney for BERTHA ALICIA PRIETO
State Bar No.: 24043807
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 542-1877
Facsimile: (915) 533-8039
E-mail: cervanteslawelpaso@gmail.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship of the Person and Estate of GUADALUPE GAYTAN GAUCIN, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on July 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CGD00093 in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CLAUDIA GAUCIN-MORALES. The residence of the Guardian is 11509 Lake Tana Dr., El Paso, TX 79936. The post office address is:
c/o Raquel Lopez
Raquel Lopez Law Firm, PC
1901 Arizona Ave., Ste. 206
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
Dated the 28th Day of July, 2021
Raquel Lopez
Raquel Lopez Law Firm, PC
1901 Arizona Ave., Ste. 206
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 444-8543
By: /s/ Raquel Lopez
Attorney for Guardian of the Estate
State Bar No.: 24092721
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MARGARITA MORALES, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR00414, were issued on July 23 2021, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to BRENDA LEE SANTANA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for BREND LEE SANTANA
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOFIA PINEDA, Deceased, were issued on July 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00707, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARD PINEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Omar Maynez
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 26th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Omar Maynez
Omar Maynez
Attorney for BERTHA ALICIA PRIETO
State Bar No.: 24043807
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 542-1877
Facsimile: (915) 533-8039
E-mail: cervanteslawelpaso@gmail.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE WASHINGTON CONNER, JR. a/k/a GEORGE W. CONNER, JR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE WASHINGTON CONNER JR., Deceased, were issued on July 19, 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR01012 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RUTH RENA’ GOOLSBY a/k/a RUTH RENA HALL. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
RUTH RENA’ GOOLSBY a/ka/ RUTH RENA HALL, Independent Executor Estate of GEORGE WASHINGTON CONNER JR., Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: July 27, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050 – Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF LORENZA TRACY A/K/A LORENZA MORALES TRACY, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01433
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZA TRACY a/k/a LORENZA MORALES TRACY, Deceased, were issued on July 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01433, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERT LEE TRACY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROBERT LEE TRACY
10001 Buckwood Ave.
El Paso, Texas, 79925
Dated the 27th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Victor H. Falvey
Attorney for ROBERT LEE TRACY
State Bar No.: 06800200
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
E-mail: falvictorvey@msn.com
____________________________________________
STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE ESPINO, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marta McLaughlin
El Paso County Courthouse
500 El San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 2nd day of September, 2020, against JOSE ESPINO Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0630 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of KRISTOPHER ESPINO, JULIAN ESPINO, KARAL PEDROZA, SOPHIA PEDROZA and KAYLA PEDROZA,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: KRISTOPHER ESPINO Date of Birth: 01/08/2005 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: JULIAN ESPINO Date of Birth: 07/07/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 23rd day of July, 2021.
MICHELLE R. MARTINEZ
500 E. San Antonio St. RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Deputy
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALEJANDRO RIOS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALEJANDRO RIOS, Deceased, were issued on July 12, 2021, in cause Number
2021-CPR00466 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANA CAROLINA RIOS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ALEJANDRO RIOS
C/O Hector E. Gutierrez, Esq.
PO Bo 942
El Paso, Texas 79946-0942
Dated this 26th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Hector E. Gutierrez
State Bar No. 24101842
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY I. HATFIELD, Deceased, were issued on the 2nd day of July 2021, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01748, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: SONJA S. SO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Samuel E. Sprowles
Attorney at Law
7001 Westwind Drive, Ste.
V-6
El Paso, TX 79912
Dated the 27th day of July, 2021.
/s/ Samuel E. Sprowles, State Bar No.24041963
7001 Westwind Drive,
Ste. V-6
El Paso, TX 79912
Telephone: (915) 532-0222
Facsimile: (915) 584-2424
Attorney for Sonja S. So
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: JOSE SANTOS NEGRETE DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00562
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE SANTOS NEGRETE, Deceased were issued on June 24, 2021, in Cause No.:
2021-CPR00562, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to JESUS NEGRETE CALVILLO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
C/O G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
____________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF DELIA PEREZ LICON, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00729
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of DELIA PEREZ LICON, Deceased, were issued on July 13, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00729, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICHARD LICON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to RICHARD LICON within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Richard Licon
7360 Luz De Dia
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 21st day of July, 2021.
/s/ Christopher Anchondo
Attorney for RICHARD LICON
State Bar No.: 24062586
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: edanchondolaw@gmail.com
____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public action. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 07/28/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
UNKNOWN TRAILER WHITE 915650994850 $613.20
2005 NISSAN ALTIMA 1N4AL11D15C353443 $298.25
1990 CHEVROLET C1500 4E82586 1GCDC14Z7LE202364 $298.25
2004 NISSAN MURANO97206H6 JN8AZ08W04W337987 $558.05
2001 AUDI A58CHZ393 WAUAFAFH5BN002688 $276.60
2004 DODGE NEON411QCK 1B3ES26C04D627455 $298.25
____________________________________________
LEGAL NOTICE
An original Application has been made with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission for a Mixed Beverage Permit, and Mixed Beverage Late Hour Permit, and Beverage Cartage Permit by Rodeo Event Center Inc dba Rodeo to be located at 11800 Gateway Blvd. East, El Paso, TX 79927. Officers of said corporation RODEO EVENT CENTER INC. is Mary Ann de Luca, President/Secretary.
____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 15 PHASE – 1 SUBDIVISION WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC DEVELOPMENT LTD (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase – 1 Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday August 10, 2021. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 15 Phase – 1 Subdivision Water and Wastewater improvements to be opened at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, LTD, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-end.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF EDELMIRA G. CASAVANTES AKA SISTER G. CASAVANTES, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CPR01082
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EDELMIRA G. CASAVANTES aka SISTER G. CASAVANTES Deceased, were issued on July 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CR01082, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:
COQUIS Y. CASAVANTES
700 East University
El Paso, TX 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of July, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARLOS MANUEL SANCHEZ, Deceased
No. 2021-CPR00793
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of CARLOS MANUEL SANCHEZ, deceased: BRENDA LOU SANCHEZ, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of CARLOS MANUEL SANCHEZ, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on July 21, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
BRENDA LOU SANCHEZ,
Independent Executrix
Estate of CARLOS MANUEL SANCHEZ, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
____________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FELIPE GUTIERREZ, JR., Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00008
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIPE GUTIERREZ, JR., Deceased, were issued on the 27th day of July, 2021, in Docket Number
2021-CPR00008, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CARMEN IMAI A/K/A CARMEN GUTIERREZ IMAI, Independent Executor. The address of record for CARMEN IMAI A/K/A CARMEN GUTIERREZ IMAI is 10825 John Schlee Ct., El Paso, Texas 79935.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 27th day of July, 2021.
/s/ CARMEN IMAI A/K/A CARMEN GUTIERREZ IMAI, Independent Executor of the Estate of FELIPE GUTIERREZ, JR., Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
____________________________________________
Public Announcement
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at 14523 Loving Lane, El Paso County, Texas, is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as being Lot 7, Block 8, Homestead Meadows Unit 5, El Paso County, Texas. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, August 23rd, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse , Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.LE
____________________________________________
ACADEMIC ADVISOR
Application Deadline:
08/13/2021
Please visit our website and apply on-line at:
Jobline: (915) 831-6378
EEO
____________________________________________
RFP #21-014
RESEARCH AND TEST KITCHEN PARTNERSHIP
The Board of Trustees of El Paso County Community College District seeks proposals for services in connection with RFP #21-014 Research and Test Kitchen Partnership. The General Conditions, specifications and required submission materials may be obtained via download at https://epcc.bonfirehub.com/por- tal/?tab=openOpportunities. Pre-proposal conference will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (MST/MDT) at the Administrative Service Center, Building “B”, Room B235, 9050 Viscount, El Paso, Texas, 79925. Interested vendors unable to attend will be able to access the meeting virtually via a Microsoft® (MS) Teams meeting. Proposal responses will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. (MST/MDT), Monday, August 30, 2021 via the Bonfire portal at https://epcc.bonfire- hub.com/portal/?tab=openOppor- tunities.
By: Al Trujillo, Procurement Analyst
Purchasing & Contract Management
