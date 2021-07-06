_______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”
TO: JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marta McLaughlin, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 27th day of January, 2021, against JOSE MARTINEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2021DCM0493 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows:
Child’s Name: GIULIANNA MARTINEZ Date of Birth 06/23/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of June, 2021.
Marta McLaughlin
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
NOTICE
I’m grateful and indebted to my patients and their families. If anyone wants their medical records, they can call Montwood Medical Center at 915-855-8550 and speak to Elizabeth (Liz). They can also contact me at 915-202-6184.
Shanker Sundrani, M.D.
3028 Trawood Dr. Suite C
El Paso, TX 79936
Fax: (915) 587-6936
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 2nd day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E. San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2528 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Two Thousand Seven Hundred Fourteen Dollars in United States Currency ($2,714.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED FOURTEEN DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,714.00) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from STEPHANIE JOHANNA GUZMAN. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LIU YANG AND NIANFANG ZHU
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 9th day of August, 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E San Antonio #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/05/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV3221 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY $19,801.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced NINETEEN THOUSAND EIGHT HUNDRED ONE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($19,801.00) which was seized by the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY from NIANFANG ZHU and LIU YANG. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
Norma Favela Barceleau,District Clerk El Paso County, Texas El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Chapter 59, Texas Property Code, Regency Self Storage which is located at 1488 Lomaland El Paso, Texas 79935 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 9:00am on July 17, 2021 at 1488 Lomaland El paso, Texas 79935. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and cleanup may be required. Seller reserves right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold via item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in spaces of following tenants, with brief description of contents in each space. Tenant Complete Name as shown on rental agreement
Pruitt, Lilliana: bags, boxes, queen-sized mattress, microwave, loveseat
Bowden, Reginald: luggage, small table, television, twin mattress
Duran, Armando: love seat, queen sized mattress & box, boxes, file cabinet
Robles, Maria I.: totes, leather chair, twin-sized mattress, bed headboard, tire
Sanchez, Enrique: clothes, small table, chair, duffle bag
Sanchez, Enrique: 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne P/U 2500 series, automatic
NOTICE
Pursuant to chapter 59, Texas property code: Safari Self Storage which is located at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924 will hold a public auction of property being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be at 10:00 A.M. on, Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 10100 Dyer, El Paso, TX 79924. Property will be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Deposit for removal and clean up may be temporarily required. Seller reserves the right to not accept any bid and to withdraw property from sale. Property in each space may be sold item-by-item, in batches, or by the space. Property being sold includes contents in units if the following tenants, with brief description of contents in each, #050 Fidel Almanza, House hold itmes, crafts, washer and dryer and electronics.
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE
All NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.
Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 3070 Battle Blvd. El Paso TX. 79938, 10560 N. Loop Drive Socorro, TX 79927
Bidding will open July 7th at 10:00 AM and conclude July 14th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants: 133 ISAAC BECERA, 268 OFELIA HASTINGS, 730 CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ, 755 VANESSA CORRAL, 1035 BLANCA GONZALEZ, D4 AND D1 MENDOZA, B78 JESSICA JENNINGS, 19 JAVIER BETENCOURT
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs, etc. unless otherwise noted below.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-027
Curbside Roll-Out Garbage Collection for Residents
in the Canutillo and East Montana Areas
of the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Curbside Roll-Out Garbage Collection for Residents in the Canutillo and East Montana.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 15, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ESPERANZA YUDICO, Deceased, were issued on May 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01007, pending in El Paso County, Texas, in Probate Court 2. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Alfonso L. Melendez
Attorney at Law
11335 Pellicano Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79936
c/o: Rebecca Retana
5833 Falcon Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 24th day of June, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of RALPH WOIWODE, Deceased, were issued to ERNESTINA WOIWODE on June 25, 2021, in Case No.
2021-CPR00902, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
NOTICE
Estate of ABELINA ACOSTA, Deceased
Cause No.: 2021-CPR00228
Probate Court 2
Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were issued in the Estate of: ABELINA ACOSTA, Deceased, on June 15, 2021. Said letters were issued under cause number
2021-CPR00228 in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to
Estate of ABELINA ACOSTA
c/o David Hilles
1013 E. San Antonio Avenue
El Paso, TX 79901
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA RUIZ BERRY
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate MARTHA RUIZ BERRY, Deceased, were granted to CHARLES H. BERRY, JR., on June 17, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR00925. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executor, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C. 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier (915) 545-4433
By: Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of MARTHA RUIZ BERRY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANTHONY BUONO, Deceased, were issued on June 11, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01198 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOAQUIN LOPEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of ANTHONY BUONO
C/O Alexander V. Neill
Texas Bar License 24041575
PO Box 942
El Paso, Texas 79946
Dated the 25th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Alexander V. Neill
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSANNA MARTINEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01119 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSANNA MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH THOMAS BARRAZA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01121 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSEPH THOMAS BARRAZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Letters Of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO MEDINA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01110 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO MEDINA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA
Greetings:
You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 12th day of July, 2021, before the Honorable 448th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain St.
El Paso, TX 79902
On 03/02/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0725 on the docket of said court and styled:
LAURA ELENA CORONA MARQUEZ
VS
MARIA SEVERA LONGORIA, GUADALUPE LOPEZ MENDEZ, SYLVIA BECK
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff is a resident of El Paso County, Texas and is the owner in fee simple of a parcel of real property and of all improvements in that property, located in El Paso County, Texas. The parcel of real property is more particular described as follows: Lot 3, Block 3, of Darrington Park, an Addition El Paso County, Texas, according to the Plat or Map thereof recorded in Volume 65, Page 42, 42A, Official records of El Paso County, Texas. Plaintiff contends she is entitled to title by adverse possession pursuant to all statutes providing for adverse possession, Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, Sec. 16.024, 16.025, 16.026 and 16.027, and requests this Court grant Plaintiff judgment for titled as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of May, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By:/s/ Clarisa Aguirre Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE DAVID HERNANDEZ A/K/A JOSE D. HERNANDEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01122 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE DAVID HERNANDEZ A/K/A JOSE D. HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of HUEY LEE JONES, Deceased, were issued to LAURA ELIZABETH JONES MILLIORN ON June 24, 2021, in Case No.
2020-CPR01484, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of JOHN W. LEE, JR., Deceased, were issued to MARCELLUS ANTHONY LEE A/K/A MARCELLUS ANTHENY LEE on June 23, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00958, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: LILIAN ELENA BLANCAS DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00854
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of LILIAN ELENA BLANCAS, Deceased, were granted on June 23, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00854 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: GABRIELA TIEMANN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: VERONICA CARCAMO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00828
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of VERONICA CARCAMO, Deceased, were issued on June 15, 2021, under Docket Number
2021-CPR00828 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MAURICIO TOMAS CARCAMO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF: SANTIAGO J. HERNANDEZ DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00781
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of SANTIAGO J. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were granted on June 24, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00781 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: DIANA J. HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SYLVIA PEARL MIRROP, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to DR. SAMUEL ALAN MIRROP, as independent executor of the estate of SYLVIA PEARL MIRROP, deceased, on June 23, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No 2021-CPR00950. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
DR. SAMUEL ALAN MIRROP, Independent executor of the estate of SYLVIA PEARL MIRROP, deceased
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN EDWARD MAHFOOD DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01099 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN EDWARD MAHFOOD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship an Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RICARDO VILLARREAL ARANDA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01097 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICARDO VILLARREAL ARANDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship For Independent Administration And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIE SOCORRO VERSOZA, Deceased, were issued on June 23, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00366, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: REGINA MARIA GHOLSTON, Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIE SOCORRO VERSOZA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA SOCORRO VERSOZA, Deceased
REGINA MARIE GHOLSTON – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 23rd day of June, 2021
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law , P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held at Sunland Park Self Storage, 3820 Constitution Dr., El Paso, Texas 79922 at 9:00 am on Tuesday July 20th, 2021. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves the right to withdraw property at anytime from the sale. Property includes miscellaneous household goods contents of: John Flores, Sapphire Araujo, and Rodolpho Devora. The public is invited to attend, dated this 25th day of June, 2021 by Michael Sanders manager of Sunland Park Self Storage.
IN THE ESTATE OF JAVIER RODOLFO DELGADO A/K/A JAVIER DELGADO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00167
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of JAVIER RODOLFO DELGADO a/k/a JAVIER DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on June 25, 2021, in cause No. 2021-CPR00167, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA ELENA DELGADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 25th day of June, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF RACHEL SPENCER DETERRA A/K/A RACHEL S. DETERRA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00936
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 1
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of RACHEL SPENCER DETERRA, Deceased, were issued on June 25, 2021, in cause No. 2021-CPR00936, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: VALERIE ALLISON DETERRA HERNANDEZ A/K/A VALERIA DETERRA HERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 25th day of June, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID C BELTRAN A/K/A DAVID BELTRAN CAMACHO A/K/A DAVID BELTRAN SR., DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00429
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of DAVID C. BELTRAN A/K/A DAVID BELTRAN CAMACHO a/k/a DAVID BELTRAN SR., Deceased, were issued on June 25, 2021, in cause No. 2021-CPR00429, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ERNESTINA OLVERA DE BELTRAN A/K/A ERNESTINE OLVERA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 25th day of June, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MIGUEL M. FRANCO, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00170
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MIGUEL M. FRANCO, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of June, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00170, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JOSEPHINE F. OLIVAS A/K/A JOSEPHINE FRANCO OLIVAS, Independent Executor. The address of record for JOSEPHINE F. OLIVAS a/k/a JOSEPHINE FRANCO OLIVAS is 2719 Federal Ave., El Paso, Texas 79930. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 24th day of June, 2021.
/s/ JOSEPHINE F. OLIVAS A/K/A JOSEHINE FRANCO OLIVAS, Independent Executor of the Estate of MIGUEL M. FRANCO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
915- 595-1380 Telephone
915 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF HERMINIA RAMOS DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2016-CPR00679
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for HERMINIA RAMOS, Deceased, were issued on 11th day of June, 2021, under Docket No. 2016-CPR00679, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN RAMOS. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
CARMEN RAMOS,
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of HERMINIA RAMOS
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 17th day of June, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAIME H. ESTRADA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01080 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAIME H. ESTRADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVERADO GOMEZ-MELENDEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01135 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EVERADO GOMEZ-MELENDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA CONCEPCION FERNANDEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01124 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA CONCEPCION FERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VICTOR MANUEL CASTILLO NAVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01134 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VICTOR MANUEL CASTILLO NAVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. Petition for Partition of Personal Property by sale under Texas Property Code Section 23.001. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VIRGINIA BALSACH TENA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01137 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VIRGINIA BALSACH TENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SHERRON ROSE CARROLL DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01130 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SHERRON ROSE CARROLL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ISELA ESTRADA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01081 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ISELA ESTRADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
THE ESTATE OF MARY LAWRENCE, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00933
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LAWRENCE, Deceased, were issued on June 30, 2021, under Docket Number 2021-CPR00933 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LONNIE C. LAWRENCE. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMILIANO GONZALEZ SR., Deceased were issued on June 29, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR01016 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JESUS GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JESUS GONZALEZ
8350 Carpenter Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 29th day of June 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BERTHA ALICIA NICHOLS, Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00276, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RIGOBERTO BAUTISTA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936-5161
Dated June 29, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for RIGOBERTO BAUTISTA
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ELVA MORALES GARCIA, deceased; Cause No. 2021-CPR00711; Ruben Garcia, serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ELVA MORALES GARCIA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on February 19, 2019 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, Ruben Garcia, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell, Suite 103 El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 15th day of June 30, 2021
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LAWRENCE MACIAS, Deceased were issued on June 29, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00999 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to JULIA LICONA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Tyler J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 29th day of June, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE EStaTE OF KENNY FRANK PENDLETON, SR.
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of KENNY FRANK PENDLETON, SR., Deceased, were issued on June 29, 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01732 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY MAUDE PENDLETON a/k/a MARY MAUD PENDLETON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
MARY MAUDE PENDLETON a/k/a MARY MAUD PENDLETON, Independent Executor
Estate of KENNY FRANK PENDLETON, SR., Deceased
c/o the Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 29, 2021
The Law Office of Steve Ortega PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RUBEN ARTURO JARA AND LUIS ARTURO JARA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00128 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARITA MENDOZA a/k/a MARGARITA MENDOZA BENAVENTE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship and for Appointment of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 25th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: CLAUDIA MUNOZ
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of August , 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01111 on the docket of said court and styled LUCINA DIAZ, Deceased A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDGAR MIRANDA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 12th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of June, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR01085 on the docket of said court and styled EDGAR MIRANDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JESUS ACOSTA
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of April, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00075 on the docket of said court and styled BRIANNA GISSEL ACOSTA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larisa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DAVID DUNN
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 19th day of July, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of April, 2021 in Cause No. 2019-CGD00120 on the docket of said court and styled MATTHEW WAYNE DUNN, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The office executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 24th day of June, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: /s/ Larisa De La O
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You ay employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ALAN B. SHEETS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of services of this citation, then and there to answer the original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa St. Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 26th day of April, 2021 against ALAN B. SHEETS, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM2479 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Matter Of the Marriage of: MARGARITA SHEETS AND ALAN B. SHEETS A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: original Petition for Divorce The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of June, 2021.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Stephanie Harris
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You ay employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawhelp.org.” TO: LUIS ALBERTO MONTEJANO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, CINTHIA RAFAELA MARTINEZ’S, said Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
On this the 15th day of June, 2021 in this case, numbered 2020DCM4320 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The Matter of The Marriage of CINTHIA RAFAELA MARTINEZ
AND
LUIS ALBERTO MONTEJANO
And In the Interest of D.M. and L.A.M. Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition for Divorce The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DOMINICK MONTEJANO Date of Birth: 04/09/2016 Child’s Name: LUIS ANGEL MONTEJANO Date of Birth: 01/10/2012
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Curt at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of June, 2021.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Street,
Suite 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUAN CARLOS NUNEZ, Deceased, were issued on June 22, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01102 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA NUNEZ. The residence of the Independent Administrator is 220 Zacharias Court, El Paso County, El Paso, TX 79927.
c/o: Law Office of Mannie Kalman, PC
Attorney & Counselors at Law
311 Montana Ave., Bldg. A-2, Suite 06
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 29th day of June, 2021.
By: /s/ Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 11084100
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 06/30/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
1999 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 1GCEK14T4XZ204719 $276.60
2020 HARLEY-DAVIDSON SCREAMIN EAGLE ELECTRA132XNB
1HD1TEH10LB955345 $276.60
2005 ACURA MDX 2HNYD189X5H535348 $341.55
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $384.85
El Paso County, Texas
County Auditor Public
Hearing (Virtual)
On the matter of setting the amount of compensation of the county auditor, assistant auditors and the court reporters. Pursuant to Texas Local Government Code, § 152.905 this public hearing of the El Paso County District Judges will be held Thursday, July 29, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom(Auth. TX Gov. Code § 418.016).
Video Teleconference Meeting
Zoom meeting URL: https://txcourts.zoom.us/j/94526078651 [txcourts.zoom.us]
Meeting ID: 945 2607 8651
Join by Telephone: : +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-028
El Paso Hills Channel Project for
the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for El Paso Hills Channel.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 29, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
JOSE JR. LOPEZ,
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
Interim Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
Legal Notices
