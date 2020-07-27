__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON, LULA MCDADE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 10th of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Pasto, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Victor H. Falvey
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
On 02/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0695 on the docket of said court and styled: CARMEN RAMIREZ, NICANDO RAMIREZ, AND ANA RAMIREZ vs. ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON AND LULA MCDADE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s claim Adverse Possession of the property described below under Trespass to Try Title, where Rose Moore, Anna Belle Johnson, Lula McDade and Bessie Manson, and their Heirs at law, both known and unknown, are Defendants. This suit is regarding Real Property, legally described as:
A LOT 7 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ROSE MOORE;
B LOT 8 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ANNA BELLE JOHNSON; AND
C LOTS 9 AND 10 BLOCK NUWAY ADDITION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT LULA MCDADE BUT LISTED UNDER BESSIE MANSON FOR TAX PURPOSES AT EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court a offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PENNY LARKIN, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 3rd day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton, TX 75007
on 04/01/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1162 on the docket of said court and styled:
SN SERVICING CORPORATION SERVICER FOR RED STICK ACQUISITIONS, LLC
VS
PENNY LARKIN, DECEASED, TRACEY LARKIN, PHILLIP LARKIN, AND OCCUPANT
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
SN Servicing Corporation, Servicer for Red Stick Acquisitions, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a), Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, and Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 7531 HERMOSILLO STREET, EL PASO, TEXAS 79915, and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower PENNY LARKIN. The heirs of PENNY LARKIN whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in PENNY LARKINS’s property immediately upon his death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you ara e Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property legally described as LOT THREE (3) BLOCK FOURTEEN (14), HACIENDA HEIGHTS, UNIT NO. TWO (2) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FORMERLY ON FILE IN THE FRONT OF BOOK 596, DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND NOW ON FILE IN BOOK 3, PAGE 50, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of June, 2020
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 17th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Nassim H. Salloum
7001 Westwind Drive, Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 04/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1417 on the docket of said court and styled:
MIRNA VASQUEZ
V
ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for Trespass to Try Title under Chapter 22 of the Texas Property Code and Rules 783 et seq., of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, and concerns title to the real estate commonly known as 7110 Fourth Street, Canutillo, Texas 79835. Plaintiff is the record owner of title and is in possession of the Property, but there is a defect in the chain of title to Plaintiff. Defendants are former owners of the property, but currently hold record title to only the Portion of Property. The conveyance of said property failed to convey the Portion of the Property to the Plaintiff’s subsequent purchasers and predecessors. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 20th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV1265, Docket No. 2020-SO-06043, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
100 LAGO GRANDE DR, HORIZON CITY, TX 79928
TAX ID#254615 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:
LOT 8, BLOCK 5, EASTLAKE UNIT ONE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 68, PAGE 7, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Eight and 96/100 Dollars ($73,178.96) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Hector R.. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Maria C. Flores ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX1098, Docket No. 2020-SO-05197, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed y law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C. Flores in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
A PORTION OF TRACT 16D, CONTAINING 1.390 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, BLOCK 27, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED OCTOBER 18, 1990 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 19, 1990, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 077738, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM JAMES L. IVEY, LTD, A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, ACTING HEREIN BY AND THROUGH JAMES L. IVEY, A GENERAL PARTNER TO TONY GOMEZ;
11662 SOCORRO ROAD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
AKA 635 PIRO COURT, SOCORRO, TX 79927;
AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): 237540.
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Nine Thousand Two Hundred Seventy-Five and 89/100 Dollars ($39,275.89), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintifff, vs. Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, Et Al, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV1720, Docket No. 2020-SO-06041, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
2708 SAN JOSE AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
TAX ID #313524; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: ALL OF LOTS 5 & 6 BLOCK 39, MANHATTAN HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AKA 39 MANAHATTAN HEIGHTS 5 & 6 BY THE EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 26th day of June, 2020, as the property of Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventeen Thousand Ninety and 27/100 Dollars ($17,090.27) together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 27th day of April 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Truteam Builder Services Group, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. 1601 Fabens LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3066, Docket No. 2020-SO-05598, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest 1601 Fabens LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNPLATTED LAND SURV 126 (10.0090 AC)
PID: 687551
1601 N FABENS RD FABENS, TX 79838
Levied on the 18th day of June, 2020, as the property of 1601 Fabens LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Four Hundred Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Nineteen and 00/100 Dollars ($428,519.00) plus $6,625.00 in attorney’s fees and $7,101.41 in pre-judgment interest on the principal amount with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $424.00 together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Truteam Builder Services Group Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OFF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 17th day of June, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Stonegate East Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Jaime Sandoval, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3130, Docket No. 2020-SO-06053, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within he hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jaime Sandoval in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 51 AND 52, BLOCK 547, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT ONE HUNDRED THIRTY SIX, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 71, PAGE 65, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 26th day of June, 2020, as the property of Jaime Sandoval, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-Nine and 90/100 Dollars ($11,839.90) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Stonegate East Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OFF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on October 25, 2006 a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by MARIA DE JESUS HERNANDEZ AND ERNESTO HERNANDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on October 30, 2006 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20060105009 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 30, 2018, and recorded on August 10, 2018, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20180061795 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of August 4, 2020 is $92,861.22; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on August 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 27, BLOCK 10 HACIENDA HEIGHTS (UNIT TWO), AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUMBE 3, PAGE 50, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as 7532 HERMOSILLO DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: LOBBY OF FIRST FLOOR AT THE NEW EL PASO COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $92,861.22.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $9,286.12 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $9,286.12 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of he sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is he highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is not right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $92,861.22, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment be certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: July 8, 2020
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All Sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 8/20/20 at 10:00 AM. 811 Arturo J. Guerrero; 1714 Alfredo F. Alvarez Gonzalez; 1204 Julian G. Acosta Rodriguez; 315 Yolanda M. Bustamante: 520 Sergio I. Lujan P. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 8/20/20 at 10:00 AM. 2101 Erik Calderon/Erik Ignacio Calderon.
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-038
As-Needed Professional Surveyor
Services for County Projects
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Professional Surveyor Services for County Projects.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT
DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 6, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Krag Drive and Jim Bridger Road is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 10, Block 9, El Paso County Texas, Containing 5.06 acres.
The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO MARTINEZ, SR., Deceased were issued on July 15, 2020 in Docket No.
2020-CPR00749 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to YVETTE COLORADO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
YVETTE COLORADO
7012 Echo Cliffs Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 15th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CELIA M. PORTILLO, Deceased were issued on July 15, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00819 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CYNTHIA MONTES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CYNTHIA MONTES
257 De Vargas
El Paso, Texas 79905
Dated the 15th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELICIA L. BENIFIELD, Deceased were issued on July 15, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00832 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BEVERLY OWENS. All Persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAE B. WAYMON, Deceased were issued on July 15, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00818 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ERNESTINE RUSSELL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ERNESTINE RUSSELL
7800 Corozal
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 15th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NATALIA M. MARTINO, Deceased were issued on July 15, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00750 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN A. MARTINO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JOHN A. MARTINO
756 Azalea Place
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 15th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY CUNNINGHAM HOOVER, Deceased were issued on July 16, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00774 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOSEPH RENICK HOOVER, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
JOSEPH RENICK HOOVER, JR.
6144 Los Felinos
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 16th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT JOHN CLANTON, Deceased were issued on July 16, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00777 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DEBORAH LOUISE LIVINGSTON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
DEBORAH LOUISE LIINGSTON
5437 Roberto Avalos Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 16th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF SABAS HERRERA DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00507
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF SABAS HERRERA
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of SABAS HERRERA, Cause Number 2020-CPR00507, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 8th day of July, 2020 to EDUARDO HERRERA, whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: July 8, 2020
By: /s/ Jennifer Coulter
Jennifer Coulter
Texas Bar License Number: 24078373
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
EDUARDO HERRERA
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELISABETH HANSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00645 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELISABETH HANSON Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID G. AVEYTIA LARA , Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00904 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID G. AVEYTIA LARA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOY K. HUNT-BROWN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00894 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOY K. HUNT-BROWN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship And For Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL RAY ELLERBROCK AKA MICHAEL R. ELLERBROCK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00902 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL RAY ELLERBROCK AKA MICHAEL R. ELLERBROCK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration and Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO EDUARDO SOLIS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020CPR00900 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO EDUARDO SOLIS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, For Issuance of Letters of dependent administration, and judicial declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWIN JOSEPH OJO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00883 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDWIN JOSPH OJO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship; for Independent administration of Intestate Estate by Agreement; and for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUADALUPE M. NIEVES a/k/a GUADALUPE NIEVES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00901 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUADALUPE M. NIEVES A/K/A GUADALUPE NIEVES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, And for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODRIGO GARCIA MONCADA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00895 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RODRIGO GARCIA MONCADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HECTOR TORRES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00907 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR TORRES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF REBECCA ALEJANDRA GOMEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00917 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of REBECCA ALEJANDRA GOMEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SILVIA AMAYA
GREETINGS: YOU (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. n the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of July, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00096 on the docket of said court and styled ANGEL ORNELAS. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DALLAS WALTER AND ALEXIS WALTER, SISTERS OF ZACHARY TAYLOR WALTER
GREETINGS: YOU (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. n the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00111 on the docket of said court and styled ZACAHARY TAYLOR WALTER. A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF CLOSURE OF MEDICAL PRACTICE
EDWIN OJO, M.D., P.A.
d/b/a Trinity Gastroenterology
11331 James Watt Dr., Suite 300A
El Paso, TX 79936
PH: (915) 504-6950
Dr. Edwin Ojo passed away June 17, 2020 and Edwin Ojo, M.D., P.A. (the “medical practice”) is no longer able to see patients for medical care. Patients should choose another doctor soon.
Patient medical records are currently located at Edwin Ojo, M.D., P.A. and are confidential and protected by federal privacy and security regulations. With the Patient’s authorization, a copy of a Patient’s medical record(s) can be released to the Patient or transferred to a physician. For this purpose, the medical practice will be open Monday through Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Patients have a few options:
The Patient may pick up the Patient’s medical record(s) at the medical practice during the days and hours specified above; or
The Patient may have them sent to a physician the Patient designates by completing a medical record release form that will be provided to the Patient at the medical practice by a member of the staff during the days and hours specified above.
There may be a fee for record duplication.
After September 30, 2020, Patients may obtain a copy of their medical record(s) by contacting the medical practice’s answering service, MD Exchange, at 915-504-7700.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: MICHAEL OSBORNE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion to Serve Defendant MICHAEL OSBORNE with Citation by Publication at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law
David Mirazo
100 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79901
On 10/28/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4189 on the docket of said court and styled:
ANDREE TSCHENSE
VS.
MICHAEL OSBORNE and JUDY WALLEN
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE HAS BEEN SUED IN THIS LAWSUIT FOR PERSONAL INJURY DAMAGES SUFFERED BY PLAINTIFF ANDREE TSCHENSE, ARISING FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE CAUSED BY DEFENDANT MICHAEL OSBORNE ON NOVEMBER 7, 2017, IN EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order on Motion o Serve Defendant Michael Osborne with Citation by Publication. The officer executing his writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 16th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clrek
El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JOSUE INFANTE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 205TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 23rd day of July, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV2598 on the docket of said court and styled:
IVAN A. ESPINOZA, STEPHANIE CHAVEZ, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS NEXT FRIEND OF IVANA ESPINOZA
V
JOSUE INFANTE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s Ivan A. Espinoza, Stephanie Chavez, Individually and As Next of Friend of I.E., seek recovery of damages against Defendant, Josue Infante in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on June 7, 2018 in El Paso County, Texas. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition of file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on the 17th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Veronica Cables,
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: RAMON TRUJILLO Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Mondaythe 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Gabriel S. Perez
609 Myrtle Ave. #100
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/26/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1144 on the docket of said court and styled:
REBECCA HERNANDEZ
VS
RAMON TRUJILLO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
Plaintiff, REBECCA HERNANDEZ, seeks recovery of damages against RAMON TRUJILLO and THOMAS MARTIN BYNUM in connection with an automobile accident that occurred on April 12, 2019, while she was operating her motor vehicle in El Paso County, Texas. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 26th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTAE OF: JOSE RAMIREZ DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
No. 2019-CPR01535
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOSE RAMIREZ, deceased, were issued on April 27, 2020 in Docket Number 2019CPR01535, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA CONSUELO RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims to said Executor, c/o Jose E. Troche, 1216 Montana, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 16th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Jose E. Troche
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 20232500
1216 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Phone: 915-838-8114
Facsimile: 915-542-2341
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ERIC MILDON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, 31st day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34TH Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Ricardo J. Rios
1505 E. Missouri
El Paso, TX 79902
On 05/15/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1651 on the docket of said court and styled:
VANESSA CASTLES and SUSAN GUTIERREZ, Individually and a/n/f of IMOGEN L. CASTLES, minor
VS
ERIC MILDON
A brief statement of the nature of his suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
PLAINTIFF’S, VANESSA CASTLES AND SUSAN GUTIERREZ, INDIVDUALLY AND A/N/F OF IMOGEN CASTLES, MINOR SEEKS RECOVERY OF DAMAGES AGAINST ERIC MILDON IN CONNECTION WITH AN AUTOMOBILE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MAY 16 2018 IN EL PASO, TEXAS
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 15th day of July, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of RONALD LEE STOPHEL, were issued on June 9, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00091 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JOYCE LOYD STOPHEL whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN TH MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: RAUL JORDAN, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00770
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL JORDAN, Deceased, were granted on July 14, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00770 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: IRMA FIELDHAUSEN Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF PATRICIA K. PURCELL A/K/A PATTI PURCELL DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00712
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA K. PURCELL A/K/A PATTI PURCELL
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of PATRICIA K. PURCELL A/K/A PATTI PURCELL, Cause Number 2020-CPR00712, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 16th day of July, 2020 to JAMES PURCELL A/K/A JAMES M. PURCELL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: July 16, 2020
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas Bar License Number: 24078797
Attorney for Independent Executor, JAMES PURCELL
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlords lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Facility located at 5420 Hurd Pl. El Paso, TX 79912. Bidding opens at 10 am on 7/26/20 and ends 8/13/20 at 2pm. Cleanup deposit required. Property includes contents of the following tenants: MICHAEL CROWE, WILLIAM STIFF, YESNIA CHAVARRIA, MARTIN RAMOS, WILLIAM ABRAHAM. Property includes electronics, furniture, baby items and misc. household items.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2018-CPR01134
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ERNESTINA MCINTYRE, deceased: JAMES MCINTYRE, having been duly appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ERNESTINA MCINTYRE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on July 1, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JAMES MCINTYRE,
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ERNESTINA MCINTYRE, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano and Melissa A. Baeza
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF PEDRO MARTINEZ, Deceased
Cause No. 2019-CPR01149
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF PEDRO MARTINEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PEDRO MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 15, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01149 pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: DANIEL MARTINEZ, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
DANIEL MARTINEZ
c/o: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 20th day of July, 2020.
Rudy Perez
Attorney for Applicant
DANIEL MARTINEZ
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JACKIE OSBORNE SLAUGHTER, Deceased were issued on July 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00820 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to KAREN LEE HOOVER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
KAREN LEE HOOVER
4594 Weeping Willow Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79922
Dated the 21st day of July 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ELIZABETH ANN GAIDRY, were issued on July 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00766 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to; DOMINIQUE DOMINGUEZ n/k/a DOMINIQUE DOMINGUEZ NEHRING, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of July, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the estate of SERAPIO TREVINO RAMIREZ a/k/a SERAPIO T. RAMIREZ, were issued on July 21, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00782 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JUANITO “JOHN” ORDONEZ RAMIREZ n/k/a JOHN ORDONEZ RAMIREZ, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Dated the 21st day of July, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANITA GASCA, Deceased, were issued on July 20, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01363 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ALEXANDER V. NEILL, Dependent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 20th day of July, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 is requesting sealed proposals from qualified firms interested in supplying Water Flow Meters (50ca) and to be delivered accordingly. The Water Flow Meter shall meet specifications provided in the solicitation packet.
Solicitation packets will be available beginning July 27th 2020 at the District office for pick at 13247 Alameda Ave., Clint, TX 79836, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. during normal business days or may be downloaded from the District’s web site at
The Bids shall conform to the requirements of Subchapter I of Chapter 49 of the Texas Water Code and provisions in Appendix II to 2 CFR Subtitle A. Chapter 2 Part 200 – Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards. The El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities and irregularities.
Sealed proposals must be received by the District office at 13247 Alameda Ave. PO Box 749 Clint, TX. 79836 no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 13, 2020. Proposals will be publicly opened immediately following the deadline. The District contacts for this proposal are as follows: Ruben Nevarez/Purchasing Agent (915) 872-4036 rnevarez@epcwid1.org or Omar Martinez/Grant Writer (915) 872-4017
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Faciltiy, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 7/22/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
1999 CHEVROLET TAHOENJS388 1GNEC13R5XJ460392 $666.30
2002 ISUZU AXIOM 4S2DF58X624609169 $384.85
2007 SAAB 9-354477X7 YS3FD49Y271002036 $3,264.30
2001 HONDA ACCORD61399E1 1HGCG22561A016231 $3,264.30
1994 TOYOTA CAMRYEKZ1504 4T1SK12E2RU861036 $341.55
2000 HONDA XR100 JH2HE0308YK906579 $319.90
2002 TOYOTA PRERUNNER 5TEGM92N62Z891172 $341.55
2003 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZERBL86140 1GNDS13SX32367938 $298.25
1999 CHRySLER LHSPW89121 2C3HC56G3XH820210 $319.90
2020 FORD MUSTANG8NYK121 1FA6P8TH2L5134785 $276.60
2007 BMW 328i77619K6 WBAVA37577NL12039 $687.95
2001 CHEVROLET PRIZMEKF6006 1Y1SK52831Z446316 $796.20
2005 TOYOTA 4RUNNERKZH6504 JTEZU14R658025757 $792.85
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-039
Tissue Bank Services for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Tissue Bank Services for the County of El Paso Medical Examiner.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.