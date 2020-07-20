_____________________________________________
DISTRICT COURT-FAMILY DIVISION
CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA
ROBERTO GARCIA Plaintiff,
vs
MARIA D. GARCIA, Defendant
CASE NO. D-20-607538-D
DEPT NO. N
SUMMONS
NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint. This is a divorce action.
1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit within 20 days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following: (a) File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court. (b) Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.
2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint.
3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.
Issued at direction of:
D. Bruce Anderson, ESQ.
Nevada Bar No. 003011
777 N. Rainbow Blvd. Ste. 380
Las Vegas, Nevada 89107
(702) 598-2029
Attorney for Plaintiff
Clerk of Court
Electronically issued 5/14/2020
Date
By: Deputy Clerk
Howard Burnett
Family Court and Services Center
601 N. Pecos Road
Las Vegas, Nevada 89101
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, LLC, EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 3/7/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV0890 on the docket of said court and styled:
SUNFLOWER BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
VS
EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, L.L.C., ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Sunflower Bank, National Association, is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Sunflower Bank, National Associations VS Eureka Signs, LLC, Eureka Media Group, LLC, Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury , for damages arising out of three promissory notes executed by Defendant Eureka Signs, LLC, and guaranteed by Defendants Eureka Media Group, LLC Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants jointly and severally for all amount due on the Notes at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON, LULA MCDADE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 10th of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Pasto, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Victor H. Falvey
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
On 02/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0695 on the docket of said court and styled: CARMEN RAMIREZ, NICANDO RAMIREZ, AND ANA RAMIREZ vs. ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON AND LULA MCDADE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s claim Adverse Possession of the property described below under Trespass to Try Title, where Rose Moore, Anna Belle Johnson, Lula McDade and Bessie Manson, and their Heirs at law, both known and unknown, are Defendants. This suit is regarding Real Property, legally described as:
A LOT 7 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ROSE MOORE;
B LOT 8 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ANNA BELLE JOHNSON; AND
C LOTS 9 AND 10 BLOCK NUWAY ADDITION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT LULA MCDADE BUT LISTED UNDER BESSIE MANSON FOR TAX PURPOSES AT EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court a offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PENNY LARKIN, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 3rd day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton, TX 75007
on 04/01/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1162 on the docket of said court and styled:
SN SERVICING CORPORATION SERVICER FOR RED STICK ACQUISITIONS, LLC
VS
PENNY LARKIN, DECEASED, TRACEY LARKIN, PHILLIP LARKIN, AND OCCUPANT
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
SN Servicing Corporation, Servicer for Red Stick Acquisitions, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a), Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, and Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 7531 HERMOSILLO STREET, EL PASO, TEXAS 79915, and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower PENNY LARKIN. The heirs of PENNY LARKIN whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in PENNY LARKINS’s property immediately upon his death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you ara e Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property legally described as LOT THREE (3) BLOCK FOURTEEN (14), HACIENDA HEIGHTS, UNIT NO. TWO (2) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FORMERLY ON FILE IN THE FRONT OF BOOK 596, DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND NOW ON FILE IN BOOK 3, PAGE 50, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of June, 2020
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 17th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Nassim H. Salloum
7001 Westwind Drive, Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 04/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1417 on the docket of said court and styled:
MIRNA VASQUEZ
V
ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for Trespass to Try Title under Chapter 22 of the Texas Property Code and Rules 783 et seq., of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, and concerns title to the real estate commonly known as 7110 Fourth Street, Canutillo, Texas 79835. Plaintiff is the record owner of title and is in possession of the Property, but there is a defect in the chain of title to Plaintiff. Defendants are former owners of the property, but currently hold record title to only the Portion of Property. The conveyance of said property failed to convey the Portion of the Property to the Plaintiff’s subsequent purchasers and predecessors. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 20th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV1265, Docket No. 2020-SO-06043, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
100 LAGO GRANDE DR, HORIZON CITY, TX 79928
TAX ID#254615 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:
LOT 8, BLOCK 5, EASTLAKE UNIT ONE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 68, PAGE 7, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Eight and 96/100 Dollars ($73,178.96) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Hector R.. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Maria C. Flores ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX1098, Docket No. 2020-SO-05197, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed y law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C. Flores in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
A PORTION OF TRACT 16D, CONTAINING 1.390 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, BLOCK 27, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED OCTOBER 18, 1990 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 19, 1990, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 077738, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM JAMES L. IVEY, LTD, A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, ACTING HEREIN BY AND THROUGH JAMES L. IVEY, A GENERAL PARTNER TO TONY GOMEZ;
11662 SOCORRO ROAD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
AKA 635 PIRO COURT, SOCORRO, TX 79927;
AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): 237540.
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Nine Thousand Two Hundred Seventy-Five and 89/100 Dollars ($39,275.89), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintifff, vs. Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, Et Al, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV1720, Docket No. 2020-SO-06041, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
2708 SAN JOSE AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
TAX ID #313524; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: ALL OF LOTS 5 & 6 BLOCK 39, MANHATTAN HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AKA 39 MANAHATTAN HEIGHTS 5 & 6 BY THE EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 26th day of June, 2020, as the property of Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventeen Thousand Ninety and 27/100 Dollars ($17,090.27) together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 27th day of April 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Truteam Builder Services Group, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. 1601 Fabens LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3066, Docket No. 2020-SO-05598, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest 1601 Fabens LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNPLATTED LAND SURV 126 (10.0090 AC)
PID: 687551
1601 N FABENS RD FABENS, TX 79838
Levied on the 18th day of June, 2020, as the property of 1601 Fabens LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Four Hundred Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Nineteen and 00/100 Dollars ($428,519.00) plus $6,625.00 in attorney’s fees and $7,101.41 in pre-judgment interest on the principal amount with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $424.00 together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Truteam Builder Services Group Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OFF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 17th day of June, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Stonegate East Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Jaime Sandoval, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3130, Docket No. 2020-SO-06053, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within he hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jaime Sandoval in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 51 AND 52, BLOCK 547, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT ONE HUNDRED THIRTY SIX, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 71, PAGE 65, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 26th day of June, 2020, as the property of Jaime Sandoval, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-Nine and 90/100 Dollars ($11,839.90) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Stonegate East Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OFF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on October 25, 2006 a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by MARIA DE JESUS HERNANDEZ AND ERNESTO HERNANDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on October 30, 2006 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20060105009 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 30, 2018, and recorded on August 10, 2018, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20180061795 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of August 4, 2020 is $92,861.22; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on August 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 27, BLOCK 10 HACIENDA HEIGHTS (UNIT TWO), AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUMBE 3, PAGE 50, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as 7532 HERMOSILLO DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: LOBBY OF FIRST FLOOR AT THE NEW EL PASO COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $92,861.22.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $9,286.12 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $9,286.12 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of he sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is he highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is not right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $92,861.22, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment be certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: July 8, 2020
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on July 26th at 9am and will conclude on August 2nd at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at: 932 Tony Lama St, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to JONATHAN O’NEAL and BENNY BENAVIDES.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to KEITH NELSON, SID BIRANTH AND JORGE ROMERO.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to ANTONIO ARRAS JR., FRANK MAYNEZ, RUTH DIA OJEDA-CARDENAS, ALMA CARRILLO, LUIS HAWLEY, GLORIA CORONADO, DENISE SANCHEZ, ERNESTINA GARCIA, ISABEL BORUNDA, ARMANDO ENRIQUEZ, ISRAEL PEREZ-MARROQUIN, JAVIER DOMINGUEZ, GLENN DAVID VELEZ RIVERA, JOSE SALINAS OCHOA, MARCO FAVELA, MARIA JESUS-GONZALEZ DE RAMIREZ
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to YOLANDA ALVIDREZ, FEDERICO FERNANDEZ, JORGE CALDERON, DAN SANCHEZ, YOLANDA ALVIDREZ, ESMY MORALES.
11100 Montana El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to FERNANDO CAMACHO, WANDA MARI BIGGERS, JOEL KLINE.
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso TX 79924. Unit belonging to Jaime Zeron Olivares.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to IRIS LAURA RAMOS, ERNESTO MEDINA, ALMA CARLOS, VICTOR P. BAILEY, JAIME MUNOZ, MARIA ALVARADO, ENRIQUE TOVANHE JR, PATRICIA TORRES, RAVON SPRUILL.
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-036
As-Needed Environmental
Engineering Services for County Projects
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Environmental Engineering Services for County Projects.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 30, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-037
As-Needed Geotechnical and Material Testing
Services for County Projects
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Geotechnical and Material Testing Services for County Projects.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 30, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF NORMA JO GODWIN KERR, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and creditors of the Estate of NORMA JO GODWIN KERR, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to WILLIAM PARK KERR and MONICA KERR HENSCHEL as Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of NORMA JO GODWIN KERR, deceased, on May 16, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00723. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to WILLIAM PARK KERR and MONICA KERR HENSCHEL, Independent Co-Executor’s of the estate of NORMA JO GODWIN KERR, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern:
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Marilyn K. Mungerson, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 12th day of February, 2019, against UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM0934 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of JORDIN LEE HARRIS, Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows:
Child’s Name: JORDIN LEE HARRIS Date of Birth: 05/01/2014 Place of Birth: San Diego, CA
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of July, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES JOSEPH THOMPSON, were issued on June 25, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00631 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to NANCY ScRIMSHIRE THOMPSON whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of SARA JANICE SCOGGIN, were issued on February 18, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01313 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to CARL LEROY SCOGGIN whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of NATALIE G. SCOGGIN, were issued on February 7, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01309 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to CARL LEROY SCOGGIN whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of FEDERICO MACIAS, Deceased, were issued on July 2, 2020, in cause No. 2020-CPR00583, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: BELINDA MACIAS. Independent executrix of the Estate of FEDERICO MACIAS, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of FEDERICO MACIAS, Deceased BELINDA MACIAS – Independent Executrix
C/O David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 6th day of July, 2020.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do
not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: DELIA RUTH GUERRA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition For Modification Of Conservatorship Of A Child, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Felix Saldivar
3160 Lee Trevino Suite
110-A
El Paso, TX 79936,
On this the 11th day of February, 2020 against DELIA MENDEZ-ORTIZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2016DCM7202 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In the Interest of D.A. A Child
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Modification of Conservatorship of a Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: DANIEL AVILA JR. Date of Birth: January 6, 2015
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offies in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 8th day of July, 2020.
Felix Saldivar
Attorney at Law
3160 Lee Trevino Suite 110-A
El Paso, TX 79936
915-590-9500
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DEBRA HELEN BEAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00855 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DEBRA HELEN BEAN Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Application to Determine Heriship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNABELLE BEAN JOHNSON Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00643 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANNABELLE BEAN JOHNSON Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance of Letters Of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: UNKNOWN HEIR OR HEIRS OF NAZARIO DURAN WHOSE NAMES ARE KNOWN BUT ADDRESS IS NOT NAZARIO DURAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00357 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of NAZARIO DURAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901,
on this the 18th day of June, 2020 against LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM4954 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of IRMA ESTELA HERNANDEZ and LUIS JAVIER HERNANDEZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 2nd day of July, 2020.
Mario Ortiz
Attorney at Law
310 N Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau,
District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: FELIPA GUTIERREZ, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00722
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIPA GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were granted on July 8, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00722 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SELENE GUTIERREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMOND KONDO, Deceased were issued on July 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00762 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MELISSA JONES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
_____________________________________________
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Texas Estate Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on June 25, 2020, to BRENDA VANESSA SALAZAR, appointing her to serve as Independent Administratrix of the Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO MORENO, Deceased, under Cause No. 2020-CPR00463, in Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
BRENDA VANESSA SALAZAR, Independent Administratrix
Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO MORENO, Deceased
c/o David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave. Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
By: BRENDA VANESSA SALAZAR, Independent Administratrix of the Estate of CARLOS ANTONIO MORENO, Deceased
_____________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All Sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave, El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 8/20/20 at 10:00 AM. 811 Arturo J. Guerrero; 1714 Alfredo F. Alvarez Gonzalez; 1204 Julian G. Acosta Rodriguez; 315 Yolanda M. Bustamante: 520 Sergio I. Lujan P. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 8/20/20 at 10:00 AM. 2101 Erik Calderon/Erik Ignacio Calderon.
_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s SANDRA DORADO and SAL DORADO’S said Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Richard Deck
On this the 25th day of June, 2019 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4176 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Interest of Ayden Noriega, a child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition to Terminate Parent-Child Relationship and for Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: AYDEN JESUS NORIEGA Date of Birth: 02/20/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 13th day of July, 2020.
Richard Deck
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: EDNA JANE CARBAJAL
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 2014-CGD00754 on the docket of said court and styled ANTHONY RALPH MILLER, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: PEDRO JACQUEZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 21st day of May, in Cause No. 2020-CGD00088 on the docket of said court and styled LEONOR JAQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VERONICA MARRUFO
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 19th day of May, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00183 on the docket of said court and styled ESTEBAN MARRUFO An Incapacitated Person
Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ESTEBAN MARRUFO
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 19th day of May, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00183 on the docket of said court and styled ESTEBAN MARRUFO, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GILBERT LOPEZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of August, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 12th day of May, 2018 in Cause No. 2018-CGD00223 on the docket of said court and styled MONICA REYNE VIGIL, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on July 14th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00544 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LUIS ALBERTO CAZARES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
LUIS ALBERTO CAZARES
C/O: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Attorney at Law
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6,
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 14th day of July, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E.
Schuster Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
_____________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 7/15/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2006 DODGE CHARGER 2B3KA43G46H517460 $254.95
2006 ACURA 3.2TL68816H8 19UUA66286A059411 $233.30
UNKNOWN HOMEMADE TRAILER $233.30
1999 BUICK LESABRE 1G4HP52K8XH426519 #363.20
2005 CHRYSLER PT CRUISERQJP873 3C4FY48BX5T635561 $341.55
2005 TOYOTA 4RUNNERKZH6504 JTEZU14R658025757 $641.30
2006 TOYOTA COROLLA8RA7Z316 1NXBR32EX6Z624734 $363.20
2019 FORD ECOSPORT764LNS MAJ6S3KL1KC297655 $363.20
1996 HONDA CIVICUQY405 2HGEJ6321TH127618 $363.20
2001 CHEVROLET PRIZMEKF6006 1Y1SK52831Z446316 $644.65
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARK CLINTON WOFFORD a/k/a MARK C. WOFFORD, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of MARK CLINTON WOFFORD A/K/A MARK C. WOFFORD, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JOHN P. NILAND as Independent Executor of the estate of MARK CLINTON WOFFORD a/k/a MARK C. WOFFORD, deceased, on September 13, 2007 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00528. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JOHN P. NILAND, Independent Executor of the estate of MARK CLINTON WOFFORD a/k/a MARK C. WOFFORD, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
_____________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WALTER ANTHONY DUSCHKA A/K/A WALTER A. DUSCHKA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 3rd day of August, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00879 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WALTER ANTHONY DUSCHKA A/K/A WALTER A. DUSCHKA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
_____________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH WHITE PEEVEY, III, Deceased, were issued on July 2, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00530, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TERESA LOUISE TOWNE PEEVEY All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: TERESA LOUISE TOWNE PEEVEY
241 Three Rivers Drive
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 13th day of July, 2020.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for TERESA LOUISE TOWNE PEEVEY
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: (915) 544-8305
Email: odellholmes22@gmail.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO ROSA ISELA JAUREGUI PEREZ,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Victor Salas of the 65th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Petition, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Victor Parra
3100 E. Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79903
On this the 13th day of July 2020 against ROSA ISELA JAUREGUI PEREZ, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM2617 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter of the Marriage of VICTOR MANUEL GALINDO CABELLO and ROSA ISELA JAUREGUI PEREZ A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Petition to Annul Marriage and Counter-Application/Petitioner for Protective Order. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the15th day of July, 2020.
Victor Parra
Attorney at Law
3100 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX 79903
915-592-9999
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
_____________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-038
As-Needed Professional Surveyor
Services for County Projects
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Professional Surveyor Services for County Projects.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT
DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, August 6, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE
Valley Quail Estates, LLC, is requesting the following variances from the County of EI Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Alvarado Subdivision.
Variance from a 60-foot wide street right-of-way to a 54-foot wide street right-of-way, with a minimum of 34 feet pavement, face of curb to face of curb.
Variance for the minimum lot size reduction from County’s allowable 6,000 ft2 to smaller lots ranging from 5000 to 5,990 ft2 for 85% of the proposed lots.
TheproposedsubdivisionislocatedinPrecinctNumber 3 andismorespecificallyidentifiedas Parcel 1: Tract 11-A, Block 19, San Elizario Grant, El Paso County, Texas. The EI Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, EI Paso, Texas79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variances, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue Suite 200, EI Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE
DVEP Land, LLC., is requesting the following variances from the County of EI Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Sky View Estates Unit V Subdivision:
Variance from a 60-foot wide street right-of-way to a 54-foot wide street right-of-way. The 54-foot street will consist of two 5-foot parkways, two 5-foot wide concrete sidewalks and a 34-foot wide pavement structure.
Setbacks will be as follows: 5 foot (side property line), 15 foot (front street) with a 20 ft (setback for driveway) and 10 foot (from side property abutting street ROW), and 20ft (from Rear)
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as Parcel 1: North 1/2 of the North 1/2 of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest
¼, of Section 19, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railway Company Surveys, El Paso County, TX. The EI Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for this variance on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, EI Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variances, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue Suite 200, EI Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Krag Drive and Jim Bridger Road is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 10, Block 9, El Paso County Texas, Containing 5.06 acres.
The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
_____________________________________________
District Service Center
12440 Rojas Drive, El Paso
Texas 79928 * 915-937-0164
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted until the following date/time:
Friday, August 7, 2020
Janitorial Supplies, RFP No. E2102,Until 10:00 a.m.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, we highly encourage vendors to submit all submittals and their attachments electronically. The Socorro Purchasing Department has implemented the procedure below on any hand delivered hard copy submittals.
The Purchasing Department will be accepting any hand delivered hard copy submittals two hours prior to the closing date/time.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login. aspx) District Service Center 12440 Rojas Drive, El Paso Texas 79928 * 915-937-0164
