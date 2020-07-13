_____________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WALTER HUDSON, Deceased. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 27th day of July, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton,TX 75007
on the 14th day of December, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4748 on the docket of said court and styled:
GATEWAY MORTGAGE GROUP, LLC
VS
WALTER L. HUDSON, Deceased, DOROTHY P.HUDSON, OCCUPANT, LANCE LYNN HUDSON, DWAYNE LEWIS HUDSON, JEFFERY L. HUDSON, CHARLES HUDSON, KIMBERLY JOHNSON, SCOTT HUDSON, JAY HUDSON, JAMES HUDSON.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a) (6), and Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower WALTER HUDSON. The heirs of WALTER HUDSON, whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in WALTER HUDSON’S property immediately upon their death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you are a Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and legally described as LOT 16, BLOCK 396, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT EIGHTY NINE 2ND CORRECTED PLAT , AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 60, PAGE 47 AND 47A PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
DISTRICT COURT-FAMILY DIVISION
CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA
ROBERTO GARCIA Plaintiff,
vs
MARIA D. GARCIA, Defendant
CASE NO. D-20-607538-D
DEPT NO. N
SUMMONS
NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint. This is a divorce action.
1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit within 20 days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following: (a) File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court. (b) Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.
2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint.
3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.
Issued at direction of:
D. Bruce Anderson, ESQ.
Nevada Bar No. 003011
777 N. Rainbow Blvd. Ste. 380
Las Vegas, Nevada 89107
(702) 598-2029
Attorney for Plaintiff
Clerk of Court
Electronically issued 5/14/2020
Date
By: Deputy Clerk
Howard Burnett
Family Court and Services Center
601 N. Pecos Road
Las Vegas, Nevada 89101
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, LLC, EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 3/7/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV0890 on the docket of said court and styled:
SUNFLOWER BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
VS
EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, L.L.C., ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Sunflower Bank, National Association, is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Sunflower Bank, National Associations VS Eureka Signs, LLC, Eureka Media Group, LLC, Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury , for damages arising out of three promissory notes executed by Defendant Eureka Signs, LLC, and guaranteed by Defendants Eureka Media Group, LLC Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants jointly and severally for all amount due on the Notes at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Northeast of Garden Road and Gato Road is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 1, Block 1, Austin Subdivision, El Paso County, Texas, Containing 6.0268 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday July 13, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. To: ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON, LULA MCDADE Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 10th of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Pasto, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Victor H. Falvey
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, TX 79907
On 02/25/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0695 on the docket of said court and styled: CARMEN RAMIREZ, NICANDO RAMIREZ, AND ANA RAMIREZ vs. ROSE MOORE, ANNA BELLE JOHNSON AND LULA MCDADE
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Plaintiff’s claim Adverse Possession of the property described below under Trespass to Try Title, where Rose Moore, Anna Belle Johnson, Lula McDade and Bessie Manson, and their Heirs at law, both known and unknown, are Defendants. This suit is regarding Real Property, legally described as:
A LOT 7 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ROSE MOORE;
B LOT 8 BLOCK “C” MAYFAIR SUBDIVISION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT ANNA BELLE JOHNSON; AND
C LOTS 9 AND 10 BLOCK NUWAY ADDITION, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, HELD IN TITLE BY DEFENDANT LULA MCDADE BUT LISTED UNDER BESSIE MANSON FOR TAX PURPOSES AT EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition, Order for Substitute Service on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court a offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PENNY LARKIN, Deceased
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 3rd day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton, TX 75007
on 04/01/2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV1162 on the docket of said court and styled:
SN SERVICING CORPORATION SERVICER FOR RED STICK ACQUISITIONS, LLC
VS
PENNY LARKIN, DECEASED, TRACEY LARKIN, PHILLIP LARKIN, AND OCCUPANT
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
SN Servicing Corporation, Servicer for Red Stick Acquisitions, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a), Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, and Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 7531 HERMOSILLO STREET, EL PASO, TEXAS 79915, and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower PENNY LARKIN. The heirs of PENNY LARKIN whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in PENNY LARKINS’s property immediately upon his death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you ara e Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property legally described as LOT THREE (3) BLOCK FOURTEEN (14), HACIENDA HEIGHTS, UNIT NO. TWO (2) AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FORMERLY ON FILE IN THE FRONT OF BOOK 596, DEED RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AND NOW ON FILE IN BOOK 3, PAGE 50, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s First Amended Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 17th day of June, 2020
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday the 17th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Nassim H. Salloum
7001 Westwind Drive, Suite 205
El Paso, TX 79912
On 04/24/2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV1417 on the docket of said court and styled:
MIRNA VASQUEZ
V
ANDRES GARCIA AND BASILIA H. GARCIA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
This action is one for Trespass to Try Title under Chapter 22 of the Texas Property Code and Rules 783 et seq., of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure, and concerns title to the real estate commonly known as 7110 Fourth Street, Canutillo, Texas 79835. Plaintiff is the record owner of title and is in possession of the Property, but there is a defect in the chain of title to Plaintiff. Defendants are former owners of the property, but currently hold record title to only the Portion of Property. The conveyance of said property failed to convey the Portion of the Property to the Plaintiff’s subsequent purchasers and predecessors. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 29th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF NATALIA MAESE VILLAREAL
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of NATALIA MAESE VILLAREAL, Deceased, were granted to ANDRES VILLAREAL on July 7, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00760. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of NATALIA MAESE VILLAREAL,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
No. 2019-CPR01499,
On the 25th day of June, 2020, Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ABRAHAM LOPEZ, Deceased were issued to ABRAHAM LOPEZ, Dependent Administrator by the Probate Court Number One (1) of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2019-CPR01499 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Charles L.H. Staub, whose address is 2900 Weslayan, Suite 150, Houston, Texas 77027, Telephone: 713-572-2900, Fax: 713-572-2902, TX Bar Number: 24093732.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARY MARTHA WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of MARY MARTHA WILLIAMS, Deceased, were granted to LONA NIX on July 6, 2020, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in cause No.
2020-CPR00687. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of ARCADIO XAVIER NEIRA A/K/A ARCADIO JAVIER NEIRA A/K/A ARCADIO X. NEIRA, Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00221
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARCADIO XAVIER NEIRA A/K/A ARCADIO JAVIER NEIRA A/K/A ARCADIO X. NEIRA, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of July, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00221, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to BLANCA NEIRA SALADO, Independent Executrix. The address of record for BLANCA NEIRA SALADO is 10836 Brownfield Drive, El Paso, Texas 79935
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 6th day of July, 2020.
/s/ BLANCA NEIRA SALADO, Independent Executrix of the Estate of ARCADIO XAVIER NEIRA A/K/A ARCADIO JAVIER NEIRA A/K/A ARCADIO X. NEIRA, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar N. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS M. PEREZ, Deceased, were issued on December 4th, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00796, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Jaime Alvarado, Dependent Administrator. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Dependent Administrator
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 2nd day of July 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado, Dependent Administrator for the Estate of LUIS M. PEREZ
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone: (915) 852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ORIN C. “O.C.” WILLIAMS, Deceased, were issued on July 02, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00639, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to TROY CURTIS WILLIAMS, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
TROY CURTIS WILLIAMS
971 W. 42nd St.
Houston, TX 77108
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 3rd day of July, 2020.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of ORIN C. “O.C.” WILLIAMS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARDITH E. VINCENT, Deceased, were issued to KEVIN S. VINCENT on June 25, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00455, pending in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso Count, Texas.
KEVIN S. VINCENT
Independent Executor
c/o Resident Agent, David J. Ferrell
10514 Montwood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 2nd of July, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL FIGUEROA, SR., Deceased, were issued on June 26, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00537, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: NOLAN FIGUEROA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 3rd day of July, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.; 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DONALD CLOUSER, Deceased, were issued on June 04, 2020, in Docket no. 2020-CPR00497, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to CLIFFORD WASHAM, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
Clifford Washam
c/o Samuel S. Sipes
6006 N. Mesa St. Ste. 1000
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 15th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of DONALD CLOUSER
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 20th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, ET AL, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV1265, Docket No. 2020-SO-06043, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m. , all the right, title and interest Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TRACT 1:
100 LAGO GRANDE DR, HORIZON CITY, TX 79928
TAX ID#254615 (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:
LOT 8, BLOCK 5, EASTLAKE UNIT ONE, AN ADDITION TO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 68, PAGE 7, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Hector R. Solares and Maria A. Lopez will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand One Hundred Seventy-Eight and 96/100 Dollars ($73,178.96) together with all court costs, title research fees and attorney’s fees, per judgment filed, the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit against the said Defendants, Hector R.. Solares and Maria A. Lopez, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law No. 6 of El Paso County on the 3rd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Maria C. Flores ET AL, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DTX1098, Docket No. 2020-SO-05197, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed y law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Maria C. Flores in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
A PORTION OF TRACT 16D, CONTAINING 1.390 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS, BLOCK 27, SOCORRO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS; AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY METES AND BOUNDS IN WARRANTY DEED WITH VENDOR’S LIEN DATED OCTOBER 18, 1990 AND RECORDED OCTOBER 19, 1990, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 077738, DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, FROM JAMES L. IVEY, LTD, A LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, ACTING HEREIN BY AND THROUGH JAMES L. IVEY, A GENERAL PARTNER TO TONY GOMEZ;
11662 SOCORRO ROAD, SOCORRO, TX 79927
AKA 635 PIRO COURT, SOCORRO, TX 79927;
AND TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): 237540.
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Nine Thousand Two Hundred Seventy-Five and 89/100 Dollars ($39,275.89), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for Propel Funding National 1, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 120th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 24th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust, Plaintifff, vs. Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, Et Al, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV1720, Docket No. 2020-SO-06041, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
2708 SAN JOSE AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
TAX ID #313524; (THE “PROPERTY”); LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS: ALL OF LOTS 5 & 6 BLOCK 39, MANHATTAN HEIGHTS ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AKA 39 MANAHATTAN HEIGHTS 5 & 6 BY THE EL PASO CENTRAL APPRAISAL DISTRICT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 26th day of June, 2020, as the property of Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventeen Thousand Ninety and 27/100 Dollars ($17,090.27) together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants, Pedro Calzada and Araceli Calzada, a/k/a Araceli Hernandez De Calzada, and all costs of suit, in favor of Propel Financial Services, LLC, as Agent and Attorney in Fact for PFS Tax Lien Trust 2014-1, A De Statutory Trust.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 6 of El Paso County on the 27th day of April 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Truteam Builder Services Group, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. 1601 Fabens LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV3066, Docket No. 2020-SO-05598, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest 1601 Fabens LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
UNPLATTED LAND SURV 126 (10.0090 AC)
PID: 687551
1601 N FABENS RD FABENS, TX 79838
Levied on the 18th day of June, 2020, as the property of 1601 Fabens LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Four Hundred Twenty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred Nineteen and 00/100 Dollars ($428,519.00) plus $6,625.00 in attorney’s fees and $7,101.41 in pre-judgment interest on the principal amount with interest as aforesaid, plus the additional sum of $424.00 together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Truteam Builder Services Group Inc.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OFF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 17th day of June, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Stonegate East Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs. Jaime Sandoval, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3130, Docket No. 2020-SO-06053, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within he hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in August 2020, it being the 4th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jaime Sandoval in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 51 AND 52, BLOCK 547, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT ONE HUNDRED THIRTY SIX, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 71, PAGE 65, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 26th day of June, 2020, as the property of Jaime Sandoval, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Eight Hundred Thirty-Nine and 90/100 Dollars ($11,839.90) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Stonegate East Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OFF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were issued to MARIA D. ARMENDARIZ, A.K.A. MARIA ARMENDARIZ, on June 11, 2020, in the Estate of JUAN ARMENDARIZ JR., A.K.A JUAN ARMENDARIZ, Cause Number 2020-CPR00585, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and manner prescribed by law to Angelina Lugo, Attorney at Law, Business Mailing Address: P.O. Box 2145, El Paso, Texas 79951.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DOMINIC I. LANNUTTI, DECEASED
2020-CPR00676
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DOMINIC I. LANNUTTI, Deceased, were granted on June 24, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00676 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PATRICIA FERNANDEZ Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2018-CPR01134
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ERNESTINA MCINTYRE, deceased: JAMES MCINTYRE, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of ERNESTINA MCINTYRE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on July 1, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JAMES MCINTYRE,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of ERNESTINA MCINTYRE, deceased
c/o LAUREN D. SERRANO AND MELISSA A. BAEZA
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN B. ZLOTOPOLSKI JR., Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00301, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: THERESA R. ZLOTOPOLSKI. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 7th day of July 2020.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for THERESA R. ZLOTOPOLSKI
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: SYLVIA QUINTANA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Reed Leverton of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901,
on this the 18th day of June, 2020 against SYLVIA QUINTANA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2018DCM4955 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Matter of the Marriage of ENRIQUE MORA MONTES and SYLVIA QUINTANA
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 1st day of July, 2020.
Enrique Mora
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, Texas 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal C. Sanchez
Deputy
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Administration for the Estate of MANUEL L. QUINTANA JR. a/k/a MANUEL QUINTANA JR., a/k/a MANUEL L. QUINTANA, a/k/a MANNY QUINTANA JR., a/k/a MANNY QUINTANA, were issued on July 6, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00691 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBORAH QUINTANA-CASTEEL, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 6th day of July, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS J. VOGEL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00268
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DOUGLAS J. VOGEL
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DOUGLAS J. VOGEL, Deceased, were issued on June 8, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00268, pending in Probate Court Number 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHRISTINE MARIE VOGEL, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
CHRISTINE MARIE VOGEL
c/o: RUDY PEREZ, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 24h day of June, 2020.
/s/ Rudy Perez
Attorney for Applicant
CHRISTINE MARIE VOGEL
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-9176
Facsimile: (915) 532-9178
NOTICE
On July 27th at 9:30 am, the El Paso County Commissioners Court shall hold a public hearing, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(g), at the El Paso County Commissioner’s Courtroom 500 E. San Antonio, Room 303, El Paso, TX 79901, to take public comment regarding the County Clerk’s Records Archive Preservation and Restoration Plan for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 and the assessment of a County Clerk’s Records Archives fee for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(b).
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on October 25, 2006 a certain Adjustable Rate Home Equity Conversion Deed of Trust (“Reverse Mortgage”) was executed by MARIA DE JESUS HERNANDEZ AND ERNESTO HERNANDEZ, as mortgagor in favor of WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. as mortgagee and ROBERT K. FOWLER, as trustee, and was recorded on October 30, 2006 under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20060105009 in the real property records of El Paso, Texas.
WHEREAS, the Reverse Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the “Secretary”) pursuant to the National Housing Act for purpose of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in the Reverse Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated July 30, 2018, and recorded on August 10, 2018, under Clerk’s Instrument Number 20180061795 in the real property records of El Paso County, Texas; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Reverse Mortgage in that the Mortgagors are now deceased; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of August 4, 2020 is $92,861.22; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of the default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Reverse Mortgage to be immediately due and payable;
NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on October 15, 2007 in Dallas County under Clerk’s File Number 20070369306, notice is hereby given that on August 4, 2020, at 11:00 AM local time or no later than three hours thereafter, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
LOT 27, BLOCK 10 HACIENDA HEIGHTS (UNIT TWO), AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUMBE 3, PAGE 50, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS.
Commonly known as 7532 HERMOSILLO DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79915.
The sale will be held in El Paso County, Texas at the following location: LOBBY OF FIRST FLOOR AT THE NEW EL PASO COUNTY COURTHOUSE OR AS DESIGNATED BY THE COUNTY COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE or as designated by the County Commissioners Court.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $92,861.22.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorate share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $9,286.12 in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $9,286.12 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of he sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is he highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extension of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is not right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.
The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be paid in full prior the scheduled sale is $92,861.22, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Tender of payment be certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.
Date: July 8, 2020
L. Keller Mackie
Foreclosure Commissioner
Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C.
Parkway Office Center, Suite 900
14160 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75254
(214) 635-2650
(214) 635-2686 Fax
NOTICE
OF PUBLIC SALE
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on July 26th at 9am and will conclude on August 2nd at 7pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items. Facilities with units for sale are located at: 932 Tony Lama St, El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to JONATHAN O’NEAL and BENNY BENAVIDES.
923 Hawkins Blvd. El Paso TX 79915. Units belonging to KEITH NELSON, SID BIRANTH AND JORGE ROMERO.
344 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to ANTONIO ARRAS JR., FRANK MAYNEZ, RUTH DIA OJEDA-CARDENAS, ALMA CARRILLO, LUIS HAWLEY, GLORIA CORONADO, DENISE SANCHEZ, ERNESTINA GARCIA, ISABEL BORUNDA, ARMANDO ENRIQUEZ, ISRAEL PEREZ-MARROQUIN, JAVIER DOMINGUEZ, GLENN DAVID VELEZ RIVERA, JOSE SALINAS OCHOA, MARCO FAVELA, MARIA JESUS-GONZALEZ DE RAMIREZ
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907. Units belonging to YOLANDA ALVIDREZ, FEDERICO FERNANDEZ, JORGE CALDERON, DAN SANCHEZ, YOLANDA ALVIDREZ, ESMY MORALES.
11100 Montana El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to FERNANDO CAMACHO, WANDA MARI BIGGERS, JOEL KLINE.
10355 Dyer Street, El Paso TX 79924. Unit belonging to Jaime Zeron Olivares.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936. Units belonging to IRIS LAURA RAMOS, ERNESTO MEDINA, ALMA CARLOS, VICTOR P. BAILEY, JAIME MUNOZ, MARIA ALVARADO, ENRIQUE TOVANHE JR, PATRICIA TORRES, RAVON SPRUILL.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CELIA GONZALEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of August, 2020 in Cause No.
2012-CPR05653 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CELIA GONZALEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BLANCA ROSA VELASQUEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00831 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BLANCA ROSA VELASQUEZ Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID WAYNE MANTES A/K/A DAVID W. MANTES Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00795 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID WAYNE MANTES A/K/A DAVID W. MANTES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOCORRO C. SANCHEZ Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of July, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00838 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SOCORRO C. SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANDRES REYES UNZUETA A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA REYES, A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00816 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANDRES REYES UNZUETA A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA REYES, A/K/A ANDRES UNZUETA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberto
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II, A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II, A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II, A/KA/ KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00804 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II, A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II, A/KA/ E.K. CHAMBERLIN II, A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Dependent Administration and Declaration of Heirship of ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN, A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II, A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN A/KA/ KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: BERTHA V. CRUZ GARCIA
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 20th day of July, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 21st day of April, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00531 on the docket of said court and styled SABINO MARTINEZ SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Probate of SABINO MARTINEZ, SR.’S Will as Muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: GERONIMO JACQUEZ
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 21st day of May, in Cause No. 2020-CGD00088 on the docket of said court and styled LEONOR JAQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JUDY ANN VARELA AND JOHNATHAN MICHAEL KURZENBERGER-AGUILAR
GREETINGS:
You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 27th day of July, 2020 to Petition file in said Court on the 7th day of January 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CGD00003 on the docket of said court and styled BRITTNEY SABRINA VARELA, An Incapacitated Person Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Co-Guardians of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of July, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF BONNIE J. AUTRY A/K/A BONNIE C. AUTRY, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of BONNIE J. AUTRY A/K/A BONNIE C. AUTRY, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RUSSELL S. AUTRY as Independent Executor of the estate of BONNIE J. AUTRY A/K/A BONNIE C. AUTRY, deceased, on July 8th, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00546. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to RUSSELL S. AUTRY, Independent Executor of the estate of BONNIE J. AUTRY A/K/A BONNIE C. AUTRY, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 7/8/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
1999 CHEVROLET TAHOENJS388 1GNEC13R5XJ460392 $363.20
2001 FORD
EXPLOERSPORTAFPD46
1FMYU60E21UA43203 $449.80
2002 AUDI A64ZAL429 WAUJT64B42N094722 $384.85
2003 CHEVROLET IMPALAEJS1054 2G1WH52K139345068 $623.00
2007 BMW 328i77619K6 wbava37577nl12039 $384.85
2011 KEEWAY MC LBBPEJJ11BB752188 $861.15
2000 NISSAN MAXIMA836TMT JN1CA31D6YT547574 $1,402.40
2000 FORD F-15065031Z3 1FTRX18L8YKA49311 $1,337.45
2020 GMC YUKON XL8LUE200 1GKS2GKC8LR178505 $774.55
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-036
As-Needed Environmental
Engineering Services for County Projects
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Environmental Engineering Services for County Projects.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 30, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-037
As-Needed Geotechnical and Material Testing
Services for County Projects
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Geotechnical and Material Testing Services for County Projects.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 30, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
District Service Center
12440 Rojas Drive, El Paso
Texas 79928 * 915-937-0164
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted until the following date/time:
Friday, August 7, 2020
Janitorial Supplies, RFP No. E2102,Until 10:00 a.m.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, we highly encourage vendors to submit all submittals and their attachments electronically. The Socorro Purchasing Department has implemented the procedure below on any hand delivered hard copy submittals.
The Purchasing Department will be accepting any hand delivered hard copy submittals two hours prior to the closing date/time.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login. aspx) District Service Center 12440 Rojas Drive, El Paso Texas 79928 * 915-937-0164
