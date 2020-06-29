___________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE ESTATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 15th day of May, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Jose Reyes and Stephanie Michelle Harrison Plaintiffs, vs. Pablo J. Olague, Alba E. Guzman Olague and Silver & Blue Auto Group, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1768, Docket No. 2020-SO-05425, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Pablo J. Olague and Alba E Guzamn Olague, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
28 YSLETA TR 7-C (0.33 AC)
PID: 77265
7829 Alameda Ave. El Paso, TX 79915
Levied on the 1st day of June, 2020, as the property of Pablo J. Olague and Alba E. Guzman Olague, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Seventeen Thousand Sixty-Three and 27/100 Dollars ($117,063.27) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit in favor of Jose Reyes and Stephanie Michelle Harrison.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE ( OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PRESMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulation are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave. El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/30/20 at 10:00 AM. 413 Manuel Oliveros/Manuel A. Oliveros; 616 Kenia Ontiveros; 905 Eloisa N. Martinez; 102 Mily Jaquez/Mily Karime Jaquez; 612 Joe Quevedo/Joseph David Quevedo; 1516 Glenda J. Rager/Glenda Jessenia Rager; 817 Sergio Keenan; 507 Atraiu A. Rivera/Atraiu Alexander Rivera; 702 Joaquin L. Rodriguez/ Joaquin Loya Rodriguez; 501 Brissa Martinez/ Brissa Judith Martinez Galvez; 1115 Antonio Silva Martinez. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/30/20 at 10:00 AM 311 Victor Hugo Rodriguez; 401 Mayra Valencia/Mayra Fernando Valencia-Sanchez; 801 Valentina Rebecca Lopez De Castro/Valentina R. Lopez De Castro; 910 Losviminda F. Dimayuga; 1420 Ricardo Rodriguez; 1516 Miguel Gutierrez/Miguel Angel Gutierrez Acuna; 1602 Akiel Offord/Akiel Breyon Offord; 1626 Maria Martinez/Maria S. Martinez Sanchez; 1718 Yannett De La Riva/Yannett Ohana De La Riva; 2114 Esther Salcedo Lomeli. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/30/20 at 10:00 AM 182 Hector Manuel Mejia; 426 James Hew Len; 125 Lorenzo Villanueva/Lorenzo A. Villanueva; 445 Pablo Castillo; 358 Tiffany Johns Renee / Tiffany Johns.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online@storageauctions.
com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open June 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm and conclude July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: CHANTAL PHARR office chair, rattan outdoor furniture, bicycle, step stool, miscellaneous boxes
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WALTER HUDSON, Deceased. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 27th day of July, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton,TX 75007
on the 14th day of December, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4748 on the docket of said court and styled:
GATEWAY MORTGAGE GROUP, LLC
VS
WALTER L. HUDSON, Deceased, DOROTHY P.HUDSON, OCCUPANT, LANCE LYNN HUDSON, DWAYNE LEWIS HUDSON, JEFFERY L. HUDSON, CHARLES HUDSON, KIMBERLY JOHNSON, SCOTT HUDSON, JAY HUDSON, JAMES HUDSON.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a) (6), and Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower WALTER HUDSON. The heirs of WALTER HUDSON, whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in WALTER HUDSON’S property immediately upon their death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you are a Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and legally described as LOT 16, BLOCK 396, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT EIGHTY NINE 2ND CORRECTED PLAT , AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 60, PAGE 47 AND 47A PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on July 11 at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the content of the following tenants; CARRASCO, OLGA; MACIAS, RICARDO; BLACK, KARIN; CHANDLER, VALERIE; STANLEY, CHRISTOPHER; GARCIA, DAVID; SIONE, TUIPULOTU; OROZCO, RAMON; OLIVIER, FREDDIE, HIGUERA, ALEXANDRIA. Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items. Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-034
Bearing Seats Replacement on Bent No. 11
Tornillo-Guadalupe International Bridge
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bearing Seats Replacement on Bent No. 11 Tornillo-Guadalupe International.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, July 30, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
A site-visit will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested Bidders are to meet at Tornillo Toll Plaza located at 1398 Aguilera International Highway. A pre-bid conference will follow immediately after the site–visit. Anyone attending must wear a mask.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, July 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KAY W. LENT, were issued on June 17, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00608 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to DAVID E. LENT whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of RAYMOND GALAVIZ, Deceased, were issued to JUDITH M. GALAVIZ on June 22, 2020, in Case No.
2020-CPR00665, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executrix, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of THOMAS HOWARD MANNING, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00619, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: TOM GEORGE ANGELOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert T. Pearson
Attorney at Law
214 W. Franklin
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 22nd day of June 2020.
/s/ Robert T. Pearson
Attorney for TOM GEORGE ANGELOS
State Bar No.: 15695300
214 W. Franklin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 544-2114
Facsimile: (915) 544-6852
E-mail: rtpearsonlaw@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that ELIZABETH CARSON was appointed on June 17, 2020, Independent Administrator with Will Annexed of the Estate of LOUIS T. CARSON, Deceased, in cause 2019-CPR01664, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: ELIZABETH CARSON, 9476 Crossdrive, Frisco Texas 75035.
Dated: June 19, 2020
/s/ Albert A. Biel, Jr.
Attorney for ELIZABETH CARSON
615 East Schuster Ave.
Ste. 6
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-7517
Fax: (915) 990-2030
DISTRICT COURT-FAMILY DIVISION
CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA
ROBERTO GARCIA Plaintiff,
vs
MARIA D. GARCIA, Defendant
CASE NO. D-20-607538-D
DEPT NO. N
SUMMONS
NOTICE! YOU HAVE BEEN SUED. THE COURT MAY DECIDE AGAINST YOU WITHOUT YOUR BEING HEARD UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN 20 DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW.
TO THE DEFENDANT: A civil Complaint has been filed by the Plaintiff against you for the relief set forth in the Complaint. This is a divorce action.
1. If you intend to defend this lawsuit within 20 days after this Summons is served on you, exclusive of the day of service, you must do the following: (a) File with the Clerk of this Court, whose address is shown below, a formal written response to the Complaint in accordance with the rules of the Court. (b) Serve a copy of your response upon the attorney whose name and address is shown below.
2. Unless you respond, your default will be entered upon application of the Plaintiff and this Court may enter a judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint, which could result in the taking of money or property or other relief requested in the Complaint.
3. If you intend to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should so promptly so that your response may be filed on time.
Issued at direction of:
D. Bruce Anderson, ESQ.
Nevada Bar No. 003011
777 N. Rainbow Blvd. Ste. 380
Las Vegas, Nevada 89107
(702) 598-2029
Attorney for Plaintiff
Clerk of Court
Electronically issued 5/14/2020
Date
By: Deputy Clerk
Howard Burnett
Family Court and Services Center
601 N. Pecos Road
Las Vegas, Nevada 89101
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOSE ALVA, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00388, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ARTURO ALVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 19th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
IN THE ESTATE OF HECTOR CARRANZA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00586
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of HECTOR CARRANZA, Deceased, were issued on June 17, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00586, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: BERTHA CARRANZA a/k/a BERTHA ALICE CARRANZA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 22nd day of June, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH F. JOHNSON, Deceased, Cause No. 2020-CPR00536, were issued on June 18, 2020, in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to VEGENIA L. ROBERTS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for VEGENIA L. ROBERTS
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARCO ANTONIO RODELA a/k/a MARCO A. RODELA, Deceased were issued on June 17, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00607 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to NOEMI RODELA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 17th day of June, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of JIMMY ANGELOS a/k/a JIMMY T. ANGELOS, Deceased were issued on June 18, 2020, in cause No. 2020-CPR00651 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to KATHERINE A. WATKINS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of June, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF STELLA M. AGUILAR, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to RICHARD M. AGUILAR, as independent executor of the estate of STELLA M. AGUILAR, deceased, on June 22, 2020 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2020-CPR00680. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor, c/o Gene Wolf with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401
RICHARD M. AGUILAR, independent executor of the estate of STELLA M. AGUILAR, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD SAUCEDO
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of EDWARD SAUCEDO, Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2020 under Docket No. 2020-CPR00589, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA MARGARET SAUCEDO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
PATRICIA MARGARET SAUCEDO, Independent Executor
Estate of EDWARD SAUCEDO, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 19, 2020
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 314-5375 – Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMA O. ANGELOS, Deceased were issued on June 18, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00650 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to KATHERINE A. WATKINS. All persons having claims against this Estate which currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of June, 2020.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF LUBERTA OWENS, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2019-CPR01804
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LUBERTA OWENS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUBERTA OWENS, Deceased, were issued on June 5, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01804 pending in Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARCUS OWENS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
MARCUS OWENS
C/O: Rudy Perez, Attorney at Law
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 12th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Ruby Perez
Attorney for Applicant
MARCUS OWENS
2025 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate JAMES PAGE, an incapacitated person, were issued on June 22, 2020 to PROJECT AMISTAD, in Docket No.
2019-CGD00235, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CRISTOBAL GARCIA, Deceased were issued on June 22, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00644 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LETTIE GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LETTIE GUTIERREZ
11085 Ray Mena
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 22nd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERNARD DEAN BOROSKI, Deceased were issued on June 3, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00571 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA LEE ANDERSON BOROSKI. All person having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.
The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 3rd day of June 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN RUSSELL WORTHY, Deceased were issued on June 17, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00638 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ARLENE ROSETTA WORTHY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ARLENE ROSETTA WORTHY
2801 Rocky Ridge Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79904
Dated the 19th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RONALD EDWARD LOREK, Deceased were issued on June 23, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00606, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DEBORAH ANN JARA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of RONALD EDWARD LOREK
c/o DEBORAH ANN JARA
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARBARA ALICE MCLAIN, Deceased were issued on June 23, 2020, in Docket No.2020-CPR00661 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to DR. LANNIE HUGHES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 23rd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID JACK ARMIJO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020CPR00345
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the estate of DAVID JACK ARMIJO, Deceased, were issued on May 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020CPR00345, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DIANA ARMIJO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Representative, Estate of DAVID JACK ARMIJO
5416 Manuel Gameros
El Paso, Texas 79934
Dated the 23rd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for DIANA ARMIJO
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379 E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, LLC, EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 10th day of August, 2020, before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 7 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
James W. Brewer
PO Box 2800
El Paso, TX 79999-2800 on 3/7/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV0890 on the docket of said court and styled:
SUNFLOWER BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
VS
EUREKA SIGNS, LLC, EUREKA MEDIA GROUP, L.L.C., ERNEST KOURY AND SANDRA KOURY
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Sunflower Bank, National Association, is the Plaintiff in the above civil suit styled Sunflower Bank, National Associations VS Eureka Signs, LLC, Eureka Media Group, LLC, Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury , for damages arising out of three promissory notes executed by Defendant Eureka Signs, LLC, and guaranteed by Defendants Eureka Media Group, LLC Ernest Koury and Sandra Koury. The Plaintiff seeks damages against the Defendants jointly and severally for all amount due on the Notes at the time of judgment, plus attorney’s fees, and to turn over the collateral. The whereabouts of Defendants are unknown to Plaintiff and due diligence has been exercised to serve the Defendants through citation by publication of this pending action. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. As per attached and as is more fully shown by PLAINTIFF’S ORIGINAL PETITION on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio, Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Ashley Nunez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE KASNER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ALICE KASNER, Deceased, were granted to MICHAEL ALAN KASNER on June 24, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00668. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902 within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ALICE KASNER, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of IRENE E. ALLISON, Deceased, were issued to DAVID BEDWELL on June 24, 2020, in Case No. 2020-CPR00605, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAY KAY CUNNINGHAM BERRY, a/k/a MAY KAY C. BERRY, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR01581, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DWAYNE LAVELLE BERRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DWAYNE LAVELLE BERRY
9100 Parkland
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 10th day of June, 2020.
/s Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for DWAYNE LAVELLE BERRY
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03 PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 6/24/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2008 MERCEDES-BENZ 4JGCB56E68A073091 $709.60
2004 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA 4T1FA38P74U025823 $752.90
2000 OLDSMOBILE 1G3NL52E2YC331403 $817.85
2008 CHRYSLER 300 2C3LA43R38H210373 $991.05
2000 TOYOTA CAMRY932064 4T1BG22K2YU752653 $7,053.05
2000 HONDA CIVIC25814X7 1HGEJ8253YL035427 $363.20
2005 HOMEMADE TRAILER98YLBN $233.30
2003 CHEVROLET IMPALAEJS1054 2G1WH52K139345068 $319.90
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ISIDRO LUJAN AKA ISIDRO LUJAN SR., Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00768 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ISIDRO LUJAN AKA ISIDRO LUJAN, SR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELSA CECILIA OLIVAS AKA ELSA CECILIA COLMENERO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00445 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELSA CECILIA OLIVAS AKA ELSA CECILIA COLMENERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARGARET ADAMS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00752 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARGARET ADAMS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration, Letters of Administration, and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS PEINADO FRAGOSO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 13th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 2nd day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01774 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS PEINADO FRAGOSO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application to Probate Copy of Will and Letters of Testamentary with Will Annexed. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 17th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERIK EDWARD ESTRADA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00715 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERIK EDWARD ESTRADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SANDRA TORRES
GREETINGS: You And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of June 2020 in Cause no. 2019-CPR01584 on the docket of said court and styled ANGELICA VEGA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Original Petition for Appointment of Trustee. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Brenda Berrahou
Deputy
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-035
Fitness Gym Services for the County of El Paso
(re-solicit)
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Fitness Gym Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicit).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in-person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 16, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Northeast of Garden Road and Gato Road is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lot 1, Block 1, Austin Subdivision, El Paso County, Texas, Containing 6.0268 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday July 13, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
BABA, L.P. is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed BABA Section One.
We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
The proposed subdivision is located in a portion of Section 316, Block 79, Township 3, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
