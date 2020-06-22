__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Painted Sky Mission Ridge Unit Two Replat A, El Paso County, Texas are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lots 1, 10, Block 3. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday June 29, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE ESTATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 15th day of May, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Jose Reyes and Stephanie Michelle Harrison Plaintiffs, vs. Pablo J. Olague, Alba E. Guzman Olague and Silver & Blue Auto Group, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1768, Docket No. 2020-SO-05425, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Pablo J. Olague and Alba E Guzamn Olague, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
28 YSLETA TR 7-C (0.33 AC)
PID: 77265
7829 Alameda Ave. El Paso, TX 79915
Levied on the 1st day of June, 2020, as the property of Pablo J. Olague and Alba E. Guzman Olague, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Seventeen Thousand Sixty-Three and 27/100 Dollars ($117,063.27) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit in favor of Jose Reyes and Stephanie Michelle Harrison.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE ( OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PRESMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Bassett Self Storage Park, 6565 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, TX 79925 at 9:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants. GONZALEZ GABRIELA: 10 totes, 9 boxes, pictures shelf, wall décor, KING JOANN: guitar, trashcan, clothes, 3 bags, globe. QUEVEDO JOE: Household furniture, Army gear, 2 camping stoves etc. WOODUL LARS: 2 rugs 2 ottomans, chair, books, music, 2 lamps, 20 boxes, armoire, pictures, mirrors 5 accent tables. CASTRUITA YVONNE: vacuum, luggage, wood chairs, microwave, 10 boxes, household goods COWLEY, SANCRA: flat screen t.v. mircrowave, night stand, shower chair, 3 bags, 4 boxes, household goods. Guzman Vincent: room screen, King mattress, vacuum weed eater, old exercise bike, misc. window frames. The public is invited to attend by Bassett Self Storage management team Dated this 08, day of June 2020.
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-033
As-Needed Architectural Services
for the County of El Paso (re-solicit)
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Architectural Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicit).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 2, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds
after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTHER ROSENCRANS, Deceased, were issued on June 5, 2020 in Cause Number
2020-CPR00552 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LAURA ROSENCRANS as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
LAURA ROSENCRANS
Independent Executor
Estate of ESTHER ROSENCRANS, Deceased
8937 Old County Road
El Paso, Texas 79907
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: June 12, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
Juan Carlos Garay
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL WILLIAM WAYSON, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00048, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: VIRGINIA EYVONNE WAYSON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: VIRGINIA EYVONNE WAYSON
7141 Sumter Street
Canutillo, Texas 79835
Dated the 10th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for VIRGINIA EYVONNE WAYSON
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAY KAY CUNNINGHAM BERRY, a/k/a MAY KAY C. BERRY, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01581, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DWAYNE LAVELLE BERRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: DWAYNE LAVELLE BERRY
9100 Parkland
Canutillo, Texas 79925
Dated the 10th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for DWAYNE
LAVELLE BERRY
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
BY THE COMMISSIONERS COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing by the El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will be held on the 13th day of July 2020, at 9:30 a.m. to consider the District Clerk’s proposed plan for the preservation of restoration
of the district court records archives and adoption of a $10 district court records archive fee, pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 51.305. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic Governor Abbott, on March 16, 2020, suspended various provisions that require government officials and members of the public to be physically present at a governmental bodies meeting location. This temporary suspension permits members of the public to participate via telephone or video conference. Should the Governor’s suspension continue through July 13, 2020 members of the public may participate and address the governmental body on this matter by calling 1-888-835-7276 or 1-88-8ELPASO. Meetings may be viewed online at https://www.epcounty.com/video/orhttps://www.youtube.com/channe;/UC-2RxYOS6Y6VkDlp5eM0OLA. In the event that Governor Abbott lifts the suspencion requires in person participation, a public hearing will be held at the El Paso County Courthouse, Commissioners Court Chambers, 500 East San Antonio, Room 303; El Paso, Texas 79901.
IN THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM L. WELLBORN, DECEASED IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00610
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of WILLIAM L. WELLBORN, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00610, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH COCHRANE All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12th day of June, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF ADELA GUTIERREZ A/K/A ADELA MACIAS, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00485
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor for the Estate of ADELA GUTIERREZ a/k/a ADELA MACIAS, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00485, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS MANUEL GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12 day of June, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: RICARDO ROBLEDO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear ad answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition For Divorce, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Ruben Hernandez
1205 E. Yandell Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
On this the 26th day of May, 2020 against RICARDO ROBLEDO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2020DCM2464 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In The Matter of the Marriage of CRISTINA CECILIA ARMENDARIZ AND RICARDO ROBLEDO A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 11th day of June, 2020.
Ruben Hernandez
Attorney at Law
1205 E. Yandell Ave.
El Paso, TX 79902
915-532-9971
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Josephine Redfearn
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HUGO DAVALOS, Deceased were issued on February 20, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01701 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Karin Armen Carson. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HUGO DAVALOS
c/o Karin Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of DANIEL STUBBEMANN, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00601 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRA SALAS, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, PO Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 10th day of June by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of DAVID R. SAMUELS, Deceased, were issued on June 9th, 2020 in Cause No. 2019CPR01795 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Temporary Dependent Administrator of the Estate of DAVID R. SAMUELS, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 10th day of June, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: SAMUEL MENDOZA DECEASED
NUMBER: 2020CPR00555
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary of the Estate of SAMUEL MENDOZA were issued on June 8, 2020in Docket Number 2020CPR00555, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to SAMANTHA JOSEPHINE MENDOZA, Independent Executrix, The address of record for SAMUEL MENDOZA is through his Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated: June 8, 2020
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez for SAMANTHA JOSEPHINE MENDOZA
Personal Representative of the Estate of SAMUEL MENDOZA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to the lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulation are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations: Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave. El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storage Treasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/30/20 at 10:00 AM. 413 Manuel Oliveros/Manuel A. Oliveros; 616 Kenia Ontiveros; 905 Eloisa N. Martinez; 102 Mily Jaquez/Mily Karime Jaquez; 612 Joe Quevedo/Joseph David Quevedo; 1516 Glenda J. Rager/Glenda Jessenia Rager; 817 Sergio Keenan; 507 Atraiu A. Rivera/Atraiu Alexander Rivera; 702 Joaquin L. Rodriguez/ Joaquin Loya Rodriguez; 501 Brissa Martinez/ Brissa Judith Martinez Galvez; 1115 Antonio Silva Martinez. Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/30/20 at 10:00 AM 311 Victor Hugo Rodriguez; 401 Mayra Valencia/Mayra Fernando Valencia-Sanchez; 801 Valentina Rebecca Lopez De Castro/Valentina R. Lopez De Castro; 910 Losviminda F. Dimayuga; 1420 Ricardo Rodriguez; 1516 Miguel Gutierrez/Miguel Angel Gutierrez Acuna; 1602 Akiel Offord/Akiel Breyon Offord; 1626 Maria Martinez/Maria S. Martinez Sanchez; 1718 Yannett De La Riva/Yannett Ohana De La Riva; 2114 Esther Salcedo Lomeli; 2209 Maricella Sanchez/Maricella Marin Sanchez. Metro Self-Storage, 11290 Pebble Hills Blvd., El Paso, TX 79936. The bidding will close on the website StorageTreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 7/30/20 at 10:00 AM 182 Hector Manuel Mejia; 426 James Hew Len; 125 Lorenzo Villanueva/Lorenzo A. Villanueva; 445 Pablo Castillo; 358 Tiffany Johns Renee / Tiffany Johns.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RAMON L. RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on June 10, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00568, pending in the Probate Court Number Two El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA GARVIN f/k/a MARIA DE JESUS RAMIREZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAMON L. RAMIREZ, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of RAMON L. RAMIREZ, Deceased
MARIA GARVIN f/k/a MARIA DE JESUS RAMIREZ – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YOLANDA MARTIN Deceased, were issued on 03/16/2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00503, pending in the Probate Court No. TWO, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the IRMA PEREZ, % Albert A. Biel, Esq., 615 East Schuster Ave Ste 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated 06/12/2020
Albert A. Biel Jr.
Attorney for Independent Executrix
Sbn: 02301300
615 East Schuster Ave. Ste 6
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-7517
Facsimile: (915) 990-2030
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF:
ALMA R. ANAYA, ALMA ROSA GABRIELA ANAYA
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to GERARDO ANAYA, who resides at 4229 O’Keefe, El Paso, Texas 79902, on June 3, 2020, in The Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00512. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Ave., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 10th day of June, 2020.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF SAM GUIDO, III, DECEASED
Notice To Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of SAM GUIDO, III, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MARY ELIZABETH GUIDO as Independent Executor of the estate of SAM GUIDO, III, deceased, on June 16, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00648. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to MARY ELIZABETH GUIDO, Independent Executor of the estate of SAM GUIDO, III, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 El Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ARMIN JULIUS MAYR
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ARMIN JULIUS MAYR, Deceased, were granted to SHU-YUAN MAYR on June 16, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00425. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ARMIN JULIUS MAYR, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILBURN MERRITT, Deceased, were issued on June 5, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00543, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JONATHAN PATRICK MERRITT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 15th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online@storageauctions.
com
Facility is located at 14150 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso TX 79938
Bidding will open June 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm and conclude July 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as is for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenant: CHANTAL PHARR office chair, rattan outdoor furniture, bicycle, step stool, miscellaneous boxes
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA CORTEZ CARPIO A/K/A YOLANDA C. CARPIO, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2020-CPR00437
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YOLANDA CORTEZ CARPIO A/K/A YOLANDA C. CARPIO, Deceased, were issued on the 11th day of June, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00437, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAIME DANIEL CARPIO, Independent Executor. The address of record for
JAIME DANIEL CARPIO 245 Romeria Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79907
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/ JAIME DANIEL CARPIO, Independent Executor of the Estate of YOLANDA CORTEZ CARPIO A/K/A YOLANDA C. CARPIO, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WALTER HUDSON, Deceased. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 27th day of July, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Michael J. Schroeder
3610 North Josey Lane, Suite 206
Carrollton,TX 75007
on the 14th day of December, 2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV4748 on the docket of said court and styled:
GATEWAY MORTGAGE GROUP, LLC
VS
WALTER L. HUDSON, Deceased, DOROTHY P.HUDSON, OCCUPANT, LANCE LYNN HUDSON, DWAYNE LEWIS HUDSON, JEFFERY L. HUDSON, CHARLES HUDSON, KIMBERLY JOHNSON, SCOTT HUDSON, JAY HUDSON, JAMES HUDSON.
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
Gateway Mortgage Group, LLC has filed suit under Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 735, Texas Constitution Article XVI, 50 (a) (6), and Texas Civil Practice & Remedies Code 17.002, Texas Estates Code 101.001(b) seeking an order allowing foreclosure of a lien on real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and seeking declaratory judgment of the heirs of deceased borrower WALTER HUDSON. The heirs of WALTER HUDSON, whether known or unknown, acquired an interest in WALTER HUDSON’S property immediately upon their death. Please contact the Law Office of Michael J. Schroeder, P.C. at 972-394-3086 if you are a Defendant in this case and wish to obtain additional information regarding paying off the lien on the real property located at 11460 TOM ULOZAS DRIVE, EL PASO, TX 79936 and legally described as LOT 16, BLOCK 396, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT EIGHTY NINE 2ND CORRECTED PLAT , AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 60, PAGE 47 AND 47A PLAT RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS. as per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 12th day of June, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale will be held at Northeast Storage Inc., at 10060 Railroad Drive, El Paso, TX 79924 on July 11 at 9:00 a.m.
Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes the content of the following tenants; CARRASCO, OLGA; MACIAS, RICARDO; BLACK, KARIN; CHANDLER, VALERIE; STANLEY, CHRISTOPHER; GARCIA, DAVID; SIONE, TUIPULOTU; OROZCO, RAMON; OLIVIER, FREDDIE, HIGUERA, ALEXANDRIA. Items include furniture, electronics, clothes, jewelry, appliances, books, and misc. household items. Call 915-225-2202 for more information.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of SHARON CLOUSER, Deceased, were issued on June 04, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00498, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to CLIFFORD WASHAM, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
CLIFFORD WASHAM
c/o Samuel S. Sipes
6006 N. Mesa St. Ste. 1000
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of SHARON CLOUSER
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERTO P. MARIN
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERTO P. MARIN Deceased, were issued on June 16, 2020 under Docket No. 2020-CPR00263, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA DIAZ a/k/a SANDRA M. GERARDO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
SANDRA DIAZ a/k/a SANDRA M. GERARDO, Independent Executor
Estate of ROBERTO P. MARTIN, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: June 17, 2020
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050- Telephone
(915) 314-5375 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JUAN MANUEL GALVAN SR., a/k/a JUAN MANUEL GALVAN a/k/a JUAN MANUEL GALVAN ZAPIEN a/k/a JUAN M. GALVAN DECEASED
Cause No.: 2020-CPR00076
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JUAN MANUEL GALVAN SR. a/k/a JUAN MANUEL GALVAN a/k/a JUAN MANUEL GALVAN ZAPIEN a/k/a JUAN M. GALVAN, Deceased, were issued on 26th day of February 2020, under Docket No.
2020-CPR00076, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JUAN MANUEL GALVAN, JR. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JUAN MANUEL GALVAN, JR.,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of JUAN MANUEL GALVAN SR. a/k/a JUAN MANUEL GALVAN a/k/a JUAN MANUEL GALVAN ZAPIEN a/k/a JUAN M. GALVAN
C/O THE LAW OFFICE OF ENRIQUE LOPEZ
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 20th day of March, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 6/17/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2020 GMC YUKON XL8LUE200 1GKS2GKC8LR178505 $319.90
2007 ITALIKA MOTORCYCLE LALJCJF8573005365 $796.20
1968 FORD THUNDERBIRDJRD1394 8J83N172204 $319.90
2006 FORD FUSIONCSD290 3FAHP0116R101235 $623.00
2001 CHEVROLET EXPRESSKXF8277 1GBFG15M511140813 $861.15
2000 FORD F-15065031Z3 1FTRX18L8YKA49311 $882.80
2000 NISSAN MAXIMA836TMT JN1CA31D6YT547574 $947.75
2007 BMW 335xi965KMX
WBAVD535X7A007134 $1,120.95
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JULIAN DE LA TORRE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00709 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JULIAN DE LA TORRE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IMELDA BACA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00710 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IMELDA BACA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration, and Motion for the Court to Appoint an Attorney ad Litem If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARINA ROCHA GONZALES, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29TH day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00705 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARINA ROCHA GONZALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Last Known Address: 8604 Echo St. El Paso, Texas 79904-2625 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KARLA JEANNETTE DOMINGUEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00714 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KARLA JEANNETT DOMINGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 1704 Dale Douglas Dr., El Paso, Texas 79936) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 9th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS CLAUDIO ARENAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00718 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS CLAUDIO ARENAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTONIO MORENO GUERRERO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00729 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTONIO MORENO GUERRERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration Last Known Address: 8233 Valle Alegre Dr. El Paso, Texas 79907 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KYLE ANDREW FALVEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00734 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KYLE ANDREW FALVEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 the Texas Estates Code in the Alternative Application for Letters of Dependent Administration and Application for Judicial Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERIK EDWARD ESTRADA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00715 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERIK EDWARD ESTRADA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BRENDA CLARICE ODOM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00163 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BRENDA CLARICE ODOM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: Heirs of RICHARD PENA who are unknown or are under a legal disability
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 6th day of July, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of December, 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00970 on the docket of said court and styled RICHARD PENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for Independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA BECKMANN, serving as Dependent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA BECKMANN, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on June 4, 2020 by the Judge of the Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to Dependent Administrator, LISA E. LUNCEFORD, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912, c/o Lisa E. Lunceford, Dependent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA BECKMANN.
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ROBERT LAKUN AKA: ROBERT UNKNOWN, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Judge of the 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Third Amended Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner , filed in said Court by
Lucila Flores
El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 17th day of June, 2020, against ROBERT LAKUN AKA: ROBERT UNKNOWN, Respondent, and suti being number 2019DCM5496 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ISAIAH LEVI WHITESHIRT, Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) an place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: ISAIAH LEVI WHITESHIRT Date of Birth: May 27, 2017 Place of Birth: Unknown
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 17th day of June 17, 2020.
Lucila Flores
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Garden Park at Mission Ridge Units Two & Three.
We are requesting permission to increase the minimum frontage to depth ratio from 3:1 to 4:1. This is in order to provide rear sloping to the lots due to harsh terrain conditions.
The proposed subdivisions are located in a portion of Section 315 ½, Block 79, Township 3, the El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-034
Bearing Seats Replacement on Bent No. 11
Tornillo-Guadalupe International Bridge
for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Bearing Seats Replacement on Bent No. 11 Tornillo-Guadalupe International.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
BIDS ARE DUE IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO PURCHASING DEPARTMENT ON Thursday, July 30, 2020 AT 2:00 P.M.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
A site-visit will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interested Bidders are to meet at Tornillo Toll Plaza located at 1398 Aguilera International Highway. A pre-bid conference will follow immediately after the site–visit. Anyone attending must wear a mask.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Monday, July 13, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
