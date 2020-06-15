__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: PATRICIA PARKS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 22nd day of June, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Hector E. Gutierrez
311 Montana
El Paso TX 79902
On 05/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1676 on the docket of said court and styled:
Property Tax Associates, Inc., a Texas Corporation, CJES, Inc., a Texas corporation, and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a Ysleta Park Apartments
VS
Patricia Parks and Security Service Federal Credit Union, a Texas State federal institution
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Property Tax Associates, Inc. a Texas Corporation CJES, Inc., a Texas Corporation and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a YSLETA PARK APARTMENTS brought this suit against PATRICIA PARKS, SECURITY SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, a Texas State Federal Institution, and HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a Foreign Financial Institution, in order to obtain temporary and permanent injunction against said Defendants and in order obtain judgment against Defendant, PATRICIA PARKS for Defendant PATRICIA PARKS’ conversion of funds.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Bareleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Auction to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code. Auction is 9:00 am, July 7, 2019 at Montwood Self Storage located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso TX 79938. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of following tenants: OSCAR RAMIREZ misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, misc. furniture.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice of public sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at RIO GRANDE SELF STORAGE at 409 Farm Rd. 259, Canutillo, TX 79835 on June 23, 2020 at 10:00am. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw at any time before the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following:
055 – JERRY ELAM – Clothes, boxes
056-ALEJANDRO TORRES Furniture
037- GRACE GARCIA – Household furniture, major appliance, patio furniture, tools
088/089- REBECCA BLANCO - Furniture, tools
For questions contact Bob at (915) 877-3544.
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-030
Professional Employment Services
for the West Texas HIDTA
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Professional Employment Services for the West Texas HIDTA.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in-person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 25, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPBPurchasing Agent (915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-031
Full Service Deputy 2020 for the County
Tax Assessor-Collector
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Full Service Deputy 2020 for the County Tax Assessor-Collector.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENTDISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in-person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 18, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPBPurchasing Agent (915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-032
Wrecker and Towing Services for
the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Wrecker and Towing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in-person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 25, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPBPurchasing Agent (915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Painted Sky Mission Ridge Unit Two Replat A, El Paso County, Texas are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lots 1, 10, Block 3. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday June 29, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED DESERT AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 3 WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened Tuesday,
June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED DESERT AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 3 LIFT STATION IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Lift Station Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Desert at Mission Ridge unit 3 Lift Station Improvements to be opened Tuesday, June 23 2020 at 11:00 a.m.”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should b in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MADALINE H. CUSTIS, Deceased were issued on June 3, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00522 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICIA CUSTIS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 3rd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent
Co-Administration for the Estate of MARIA PALMIRA CHAVEZ, Deceased were issued on June 4, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00581, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CYNTHIA BEATRIZ SERNA and CARINA SERNA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of MARIA PALMIRA CHAVEZ
c/o CYNTHIA BEATRIZ SERNA and CARINA SERNA
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of independent Administration for the Estate of FREDERIC A. STYLE, Deceased were issued on June 3, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00572, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHARON TUCKER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of FREDERIC A. STYLE
c/o Sharon Tucker
12630 Bay Ave.
Euless, TX 76040
Dated the 4th day of June, 2020
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MATILDE BARRY Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00107
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MATILDE BARRY Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of February, 2020, in the above styled cause to QUINTON MARTINEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for QUINTON MARTINEZ IS C/O Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the June 8, 2020.
/s/ Darron Powell, Attorney for QUINTON MARTINEZ,
Independent Executor for MATILDE BARRY
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE ESTATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the 243rd Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 15th day of May, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Jose Reyes and Stephanie Michelle Harrison Plaintiffs, vs. Pablo J. Olague, Alba E. Guzman Olague and Silver & Blue Auto Group, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV1768, Docket No. 2020-SO-05425, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in July 2020, it being the 7th day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Pablo J. Olague and Alba E Guzamn Olague, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
28 YSLETA TR 7-C (0.33 AC)
PID: 77265
7829 Alameda Ave. El Paso, TX 79915
Levied on the 1st day of June, 2020, as the property of Pablo J. Olague and Alba E. Guzman Olague, to satisfy a judgment amounting to One Hundred Seventeen Thousand Sixty-Three and 27/100 Dollars ($117,063.27) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit in favor of Jose Reyes and Stephanie Michelle Harrison.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE ( OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PRESMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ANTONIO FRANCO AKA ANTONIO FRANCO, JR. DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00057
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ANTONIO FRANCO AKA ANTONIO FRANCO JR. Deceased, were granted on February 11, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00057 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: GRACE ALDACO Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at Bassett Self Storage Park, 6565 Edgemere Blvd. El Paso, TX 79925 at 9:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020. Property to be sold to the highest bidder for cash, seller reserves the right to withdraw property from the sale. Property includes the contents of the units of the following tenants. GONZALEZ GABRIELA: 10 totes, 9 boxes, pictures shelf, wall décor, KING JOANN: guitar, trashcan, clothes, 3 bags, globe. QUEVEDO JOE: Household furniture, Army gear, 2 camping stoves etc. WOODUL LARS: 2 rugs 2 ottomans, chair, books, music, 2 lamps, 20 boxes, armoire, pictures, mirrors 5 accent tables. CASTRUITA YVONNE: vacuum, luggage, wood chairs, microwave, 10 boxes, household goods COWLEY, SANCRA: flat screen t.v. mircrowave, night stand, shower chair, 3 bags, 4 boxes, household goods. Guzman Vincent: room screen, King mattress, vacuum weed eater, old exercise bike, misc. window frames. The public is invited to attend by Bassett Self Storage management team Dated this 08, day of June 2020.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TEODORO FERNANDEZ-CARRILLO a/k/a TEODORO FERNANDEZ CARRILLO a/k/a TEODORO CARRILLO FERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00434, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNE LOUISE FERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative,: ANNE LOUISE FERNANDEZ, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paos, Texas 79903.
/s/ ANNE LOUISE FERNANDEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of TEODORO FERNANDEZ-CARRILLO a/k/a TEODORO FERNANDEZ CARRILLO a/k/a TEODORO CARRILLO FERNANDEZ, Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of RICHARD GUY, Deceased, were issued on March 25, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00273, pending in Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ARACELI GODINES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: ARACELI GODINES, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ ARACELI GODINES, Independent Executrix of the estate of RICHARD GUY, Deceased
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF: GEORGE V. ELLIS, Deceased Cause No. 2020-CPR00378
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GEORGE V. ELLIS, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GEORGE V. ELLIS, Deceased were issued on April 6, 2020, in Cause Number
2020-CPR00378 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
SWANYA PITTS,
Independent Executrix, Estate of GEORGE V. ELLIS, Deceased
c/o Colbert N. Coldwell
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 N. Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 1st day of June, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: (915) 544-6646
FAX: (915) 544-8305
By: /s/ Colbert N. Coldwell
Texas State Bar No. 04535000
Attorneys for the Estate
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF IDELFONSO ARCINIEGA MARTINEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2018CPR00363
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of IDELFONSO ARCINIEGA MARTINEZ, Deceased, were issued on January 28, 2020, in Docket No. 2018CPR00363, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to:
ELVA YSENIA RIOS
1330 Leaf
Fabens, Texas 79838
All persons having claims against this estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above.
Signed on the 11th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Joshua C. Spencer
Joshua C. Spencer
Attorney for ELVA YESENIA RIOS
State Bar No.: 24067879
1009 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. (915) 532-5562
Fax: (915) 532-7535
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of KENNETH FREDERICK BECKER a/k/a FREDERICK KENNETH BECKER Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR00246
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KENNETH FREDERICK BECKER A/K/A FREDERICK KENNETH BECKER, Deceased, were issued on the 9th day of June, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00246, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to LINDA L. BECKER A/K/A LINDA LOUISE BECKER, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LINDA L. BECKER A/K/A LINDA LOUISE BECKER is
10312 Cardigan Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law Signed the 9th day of June, 2020.
/s/ LINDA L. BECKER A/K/A LINDA LOUISE BECKER, Independent Executrix of the Estate of KENNETH FREDERICK BECKER a/k/a FREDERICK KENNETH BECKER, Deceased
Prepared by:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALICE JANE HOMAN DeGROAT
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ALICE JANE HOMAN DeGROAT, Deceased, were granted to PAMELA JANE DeGROAT NELSON, on June 9, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00584. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of ALICE JANE HOMAN DeGROAT, Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JEANNETTE SCHERER SELIG, also known as JEANNETTE S. SELIG
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JEANNETTE SCHERER SELIG, also known as JEANNETTE S. SELIG, Deceased, were granted to ANNE BAILEY SELIG, on June 9, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 2020-CPR00444. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JEANNETTE SCHERER SELIG, also known as JEANNETTE S. SELIG, Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SERGIO CERVANTES, Deceased, were issued on June 2, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00574, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: SERGIO MAXIMILIANO CERVANTES. The address of the Executor is:
Sergio M. Cervantes
10812 Tom Kite
El Paso, TX 79935
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 4th day of June, 2020.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 00784903
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE E. BOOMER, a/k/a GEORGE EVERETT BOOMER, Deceased
NO. 2020-CPR00534
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GEORGE E. BOOMER, a/k/a GEORGE EVERETT BOOMER, deceased: JOHN RANDALL BOOMER, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of GEORGE E. BOOMER, a/k/a GEORGE EVERETT BOOMER, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on May 28, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
JOHN RANDALL BOOMER
Independent Executor
Estate of GEORGE E. BOOMER, a/k/a GEROGE EVERETT BOOMER, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO GALCERAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00672 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO GALCERAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNABELLE BEAN JOHNSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00643 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANNABELLE BEAN JOHNSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration and Application To Declare Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DARYOUSH FARROKH TAVANA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15TH day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00640 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DARYOUSH FARROKH TAVANA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of May , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADELA LAWLER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00673 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ADELA LAWLER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, Application for Appointment of Receiver If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID CHIU LUNA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00670 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID CHIU LUNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Application To Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of June, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA OLIVIA REYES LUCERO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00683 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA OLIVIA REYES LUCERO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELVIA ISABEL CRUZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29TH day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00681 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVIA ISABEL CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 1st day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FODAY KWAME ROSS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00698 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FODAY KWAME ROSS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAYMOND ANDREW ORNBERG, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 22nd day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00684 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAYMOND ANDREW ORNBERG, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 2nd day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ORLANDO MARTINEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 29th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of June, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00695 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ORLANDO MARTINEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration, and Motion for the Court to Appoint and Attorney Ad Litem Last Known Address: 580 Myra, El Paso, Texas 79915 If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of June , 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORETO DELGADO, Deceased, were issued on May 13th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00431, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRMA DOMINGUEZ a/k/a IRMA DOMINGUEZ DELGADO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jaime Alvarado
Attorney at Law
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Dated the 29th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Jaime Alvarado
Attorney for IRMA DOMINGUEZ a/k/a Irma Dominguez delgado
State Bar No.: 24004524
14190 Horizon Blvd.
El Paso, Texas 79928
Telephone : 915-852-0500
Facsimile: (915) 852-0503
E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.
Com
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMELETA LURENE WARREN a/k/a CARMELETTA WARREN, Deceased, were issued on May 22, 2020, in cause No. 2020-CPR00553 in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA A. FELDMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of CARMELETTA WARREN
C/O Hector E. Gutierrez
PO Box 942
El Paso, TX 79946
Dated the 10th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Hector E. Gutierrez
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 6/10/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2006 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE101SBB9 1J4GR48K06C240152 $341.55
2011 KEEWAY MOTORCYCLE LBBPEJJ11BB752188 $254.95
2017 HONDA ACCORD7YLV524 1HGCR2F33HA217422 $363.20
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL VICTOR MUNOZ, JR. Deceased, were issued on June 3, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00222, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GALE MUNOZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 10th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES EDWARD AGAN, Deceased, were issued on June 4, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00562, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANDREA ROSE AGAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANDREA ROSE AGAN
4800 N. Stanton, Unit 171
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated June 4, 2020.
/s/ Gregory B. Pine
Attorney for ANDREA ROSE AGAN
State Bar No.: 16013500
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-5757
Facsimile: (915) 577-0787
E-mail: gbp251@aol.com
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
RFQ 20-033
As-Needed Architectural Services
for the County of El Paso (re-solicit)
The County of El Paso is requesting offers for As-Needed Architectural Services for the County of El Paso (re-solicit).
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFQ from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Offers are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier. The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. RFQ number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, July 2, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFQ opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds
after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Peyton Estates Unit 3.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum local residential right-of-way from 60 feet to 54 feet.
The proposed subdivision specifically identified as 18.709 Acre parcel of land in a portion of C.D. Stewart Survey No. 318, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
