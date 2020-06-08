__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: PATRICIA PARKS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 22nd day of June, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Hector E. Gutierrez
311 Montana
El Paso TX 79902
On 05/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1676 on the docket of said court and styled:
Property Tax Associates, Inc., a Texas Corporation, CJES, Inc., a Texas corporation, and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a Ysleta Park Apartments
VS
Patricia Parks and Security Service Federal Credit Union, a Texas State federal institution
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Property Tax Associates, Inc. a Texas Corporation CJES, Inc., a Texas Corporation and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a YSLETA PARK APARTMENTS brought this suit against PATRICIA PARKS, SECURITY SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, a Texas State Federal Institution, and HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a Foreign Financial Institution, in order to obtain temporary and permanent injunction against said Defendants and in order obtain judgment against Defendant, PATRICIA PARKS for Defendant PATRICIA PARKS’ conversion of funds.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Bareleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 20-029
Events and Venue Feasibility Study for
Existing County Coliseum and New Amphitheater
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Events and Venue Feasibility Study for Existing County Coliseum and New Amphitheater.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 18, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF HAYLEY ELIZABETH ROBIC, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of HAYLEY ELIZABETH ROBIC, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters of independent administration were granted to HEIDI SUZANNE ROBIC as Independent Administrator of the estate of HAYLEY ELIZABETH ROBIC, deceased, on June 1st, 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, tin Cause No. 2020-CPR00593. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to HEIDI SUZANNE ROBIC, independent Administrator of the estate of HAYLEY ELIZABETH ROBIC, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BERYL JEAN PICKENPAUGH, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00565
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BERYL JEAN PICKENPAUGH, Deceased, were granted on May 27, 2020 under Docket Number 2020-CPR00565 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CARY A. PICKENPAUGH Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
C/O Robert Warach
7300 Viscout, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HENRY CHAVEZ ACOSTA AKA HENRY C. ACOSTA
DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00308
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of HENRY CHAVEZ ACOSTA AKA HENRY C. ACOSTA, Deceased, were granted on May 21, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00308 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ELIZABETH VALDEZ ACOSTA
Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letter Testamentary for the Estate of MARJORIE E. HOIDALE, Deceased, were issued on May 20, 2020 in Cause no.
2020-CPR00538 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
c/o KATHRYN ARDEN
7 Cielo Del Oeste
Anthony, New Mexico 88021
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. All persons having claims should address them in care of the representative at the address stated above. Dated the 29th day of May, 2020
Christopher A. Antcliff
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No. 00793269
221 N. Kansas St. Ste. 609
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-1221
Fax: (915) 533-1225
Email: antclifflaw@gmail.com
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA E. MENDOZA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00659 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA E. MENDOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application For Independent Administration And Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARK CLINTON WOFFORD, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00528 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARK CLINTON WOFFORD, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 26Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Marlene Campos
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEXIS RAFAEL AVILA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00656 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEXIX RAFAEL AVILA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Qintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN WESLEY MERENE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00655 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOHN WESLEY MERENE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and For Declaration of Heirship and Request for Court Order to Examine Documents. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA PORRAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00657 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA PORRAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Cod And Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS CURIEL were issued on May 14, 2020, in docket number
2020-CPR00430, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to REBECCA DELORA ROBERTSON. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of LUIS CURIEL
C/O The Law Office of Ruben Nunez, P.C.
3224 Montana
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. No.: (915) 577-0808
Fax No. : (915) 577-0086
Dated May 26, 2020.
By: Ruben Nunez
Attorney for Executrix of the Estate of LUIS CURIEL
__________________________________________________
IN THE STAUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF HIDEKO K. SANFORD, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00436
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HIDEKO K. SANFORD, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HIDEKO K. SANFORD, Deceased were issued on April 23, 2020, in cause Number
2020-CPR0436 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JAMES JONAS SANFORD. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
JAMES JONAS SANFORD
Independent Executor, Estate of HIDEKO K. SANFORD, Deceased
c/o Lane C. Reedman
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 26th day of May, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.
4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel.: (915) 544=6646
Fax.: (915) 544-8305
By: Lane C. Reedman
Texas State Bar No. 16698400
Attorneys for the Estate
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOWAUNA VERL GRISHAM STEGALL
Notice is hereby given that letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOWAUNA VERL GRISHAM STEGALL, Deceased, were granted to MARK LA FLEUR on June 2, 2020, by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR00612. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of JOWAUNA VERL GRISHAM STEGALL, Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice of Public Auction to satisfy landlord’s lien under Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code. Auction is 9:00 am, July 7, 2019 at Montwood Self Storage located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso TX 79938. Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash. Seller reserves right to withdraw property from sale. Property includes contents of following tenants: OSCAR RAMIREZ misc. household items, boxes & bags w/unknown items, misc. furniture.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice of public sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held at RIO GRANDE SELF STORAGE at 409 Farm Rd. 259, Canutillo, TX 79835 on June 23, 2020 at 10:00am. Cleanup and removal deposit may be required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw at any time before the sale. Unit items sold for cash to highest bidder. Property includes the contents of spaces of the following:
055 – JERRY ELAM – Clothes, boxes
056-ALEJANDRO TORRES Furniture
037- GRACE GARCIA – Household furniture, major appliance, patio furniture, tools
088/089- REBECCA BLANCO - Furniture, tools
For questions contact Bob at (915) 877-3544.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JUDITH P. MANGAN, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the estate of JUDITH P. MANGAN, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters of administration were granted to PEGGY ANN MANGAN FEINBERG as Independent Administrator of the estate of JUDITH P. MANGAN, deceased, on June 2nd, 2020 by the Judge of he Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause no. 2020-CPR00594. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to PEGGY ANN MANGAN FEINBERG, Independent Administrator of the estate of JUDITH P. MANGAN, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of JOHNIE RAY DAVIS, Deceased, were issued to GERALYN THERESE LOZANO-BORUNDA, on June 2, 2020, in Case No.
2020-CPR00424, Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of her attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DOROTHY A. SHILTS, Deceased were issued on June 1, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00577 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KAREN STEINBERG. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
KAREN STEINBERG
6381 Calle Placido
El Paso, Texas 79912
Dated the 1st day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAULA JO TURNER, Deceased were issued on June 2, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00591 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA ANN TURNER. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LAURA ANN TURNER
4211 Parkhill
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 2nd day of June, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
ESTATE OF: JULIA de la TORRE Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 NO. 2019CPR01867
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JULIA de la TORRE, Deceased, were issued on 12th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR01867 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to SYLVIA de la TORRE, Independent Executrix. The address of record for SYLVIA de la TORRE, Independent Executrix, 8101 Dempsey, El Paso County Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 2nd day of June, 2020.
/s/ SYLVIA de la TORRE
Independent Executrix
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 6/3/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2000 OLDSMOBILE ALERO 1G3NL52E2YC331403 $363.20
2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT8HRN318 3KPC24A32KE053686 $363.20
2006 FORD FUSIONCSD290 3FAHPO8116R101235 $319.90
2020 NISSAN ALTIMA74475G9 1N4BL4BV2LC202539 $319.90
2004 TOYOTA CAMRY SOLARA 4T1FA38P74U025823 $298.25
1999 VOLKSWAGEN NEW BEETLE 3VWCA21C8XM403288 $254.95
2008 MERCEDES BENZ R350 4JGCB56E68A073091 $254.95
2008 FORD EDGEELL1079 2FMDK39CX8BA64269 $774.55
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC HEARING
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
TEXAS COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM
El Paso County will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on June 11, 2020, in regard to the submission of a grant application to the Texas Department of Agriculture Emergency Services-Help for Colonias Program funding. The purpose of this meeting is to allow county residents an opportunity to discuss the development of local needs and to discuss the TxCDBG funding availability and all eligible TxCDBG activities. The County encourages residents to participate in the development of this TxCDBG application and to make their views known at this public hearing.
In accordance with section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, Governor Abbott has suspended various provisions that require government officials and members of the public to be physically present at a specified meeting location. As a result, all or some government officials may participate via telephone or videoconference. Additionally, members of the public are encouraged to watch the meetings online, at the links provided below. Members of the public are also encouraged to participate in public comment by calling 888-835-7276 or 888-8 EL PASO. This temporary suspension will leave important open-meeting protections in place:
• Members of the public will be entitled to participate and address the County of El Paso during any telephonic or videoconference meeting.
• To view the meeting, please visit: YouTube Channel: El Paso County, Texas Public Meetings
https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCiMSJrIbRPMdl Th69bCmogQ
• To participate in public comment, please call: 888-835-7276 or 888-8 EL PASO.
Reasonable accommodations will be made for persons with disabilities and language assistance will be made available for persons with limited English proficiency.
For persons needing reasonable accommodations, please contact the County of El Paso Self Help Center at 915-412-5373 at least 48 hours in advance to arrange for assistance.
If you have any questions or need additional assistance, please contact us at (915)-412-5373.
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-030
Professional Employment Services
for the West Texas HIDTA
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Professional Employment Services for the West Texas HIDTA.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in-person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 25, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPBPurchasing Agent (915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
RFP 20-031
Full Service Deputy 2020 for the County
Tax Assessor-Collector
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Full Service Deputy 2020 for the County Tax Assessor-Collector.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
No in-person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 18, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPBPurchasing Agent (915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 20-032
Wrecker and Towing Services for
the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Wrecker and Towing Services.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 25, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPBPurchasing Agent (915) 546-2048
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Painted Sky Mission Ridge Unit Two Replat A, El Paso County, Texas are in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Lots 1, 10, Block 3. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday June 29, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED DESERT AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 3 WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened Tuesday,
June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
PAINTED DESERT AT MISSION RIDGE UNIT 3 LIFT STATION IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Hunt Communities GP, LLC (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Painted Desert at Mission Ridge Unit 3 Lift Station Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Painted Desert at Mission Ridge unit 3 Lift Station Improvements to be opened Tuesday, June 23 2020 at 11:00 a.m.”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Hunt Communities GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should b in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Black Sea Acquisitions is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Ironwood Subdivision.
• We are requesting permission to increase the minimum frontage to depth ratio from 3:1 to 3.5:1. This is in order to provide rear sloping to the lots due to harsh terrain conditions.
• We are requesting permission to reduce the minimum lot frontage width from 50 feet to 49 feet.
The proposed subdivision is located in the El Paso County Section No. 236 and is more specifically identified as 43.68 Acre parcel of land, being Tract 2, Laura Mundy Survey #237, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, June 22, 2020, 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.