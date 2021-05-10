_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of May, 2020, against LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2315 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GARZA III Date of Birth: 04/08/2006 Place of Birth: Safford AZ The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of June, 2020, against CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2810 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: LEO A. DURAN Date of Birth: 05/10/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: KAYLA DURAN Date of Birth: 10/28/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR CARVAJAL

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of May 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Yvonne Rosales

500 E San Antonio 2nd Floor

El Paso, TX 79901

On 03/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0880 on the docket of said court and styled:

THE STATE OF TEXAS

VS.

ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY

($109,700.00)

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($109,700.00) which was seized by THE TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL from CESAR CARVAJAL. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by the Original Notice of Seizure and intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of April, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Rose Delgado

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915

Bidding will open May 17th at 10:00 AM and conclude May 22nd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-I to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:

292 CHRISOPHER DURAN, 467 JOSE/SALLY SARINANA, 707 DORIAN LILLIS, 927 RODOLFO JAIME, 929 ALEJANDRA ENRIQUEZ, 177 HOUSING UNIT

Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR AND FIVE GRADING IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four and Five Grading Improvements.

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four and Five Grading Improvements to be opened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021”.

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. There after all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.

Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on May 3rd,2021 and will conclude May 17, 2021 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:

10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Unit belonging to Michael Jenkins.

923 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Gloria Perez.

11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936 Unit belonging to Juan Ontiveros and Joseph Quevedo.

11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Isaac Mancilla and Jaime Munoz.

923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Juan Mena.

344 N. Zaragoza El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Francisco Jordan, Alicra Luna, Isabel Borunda, Guadalupe Garcia and Angelica Pinon, and a vehicle belonging to Glenn David Velez Rivera.

829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Beatriz Cordero and Jose Juan Fayett Alava.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 21-023

Leasing of Vehicles for the County of El Paso

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Leasing of Vehicles.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 20, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARET B. DAEUBLE, were issued on March 26, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00082 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ANDREW C. KIENLE whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of TIFFANY ANN TURNER, were issued on April 27, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00179 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to TONI LEE LUNSFORD whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOY K. HUNT-BROWN, were issued on April 28, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00894 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JAMES HUNT whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: AMPARA QUINTANA, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00316

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO QUINTANA, Deceased, were granted on April 28, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00316 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAIME L. QUINTANA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO QUINTANA, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00330

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARTURO QUINTANA, Deceased, were granted on April 28, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00330 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAIME L. QUINTANA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN E. JONES

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ALVIN E. JONES, Deceased, were granted to GAYLIA JONES on April 19, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.

2021-CPR000424. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Stancy Stribling

Attorney for Independent Administrator

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO MURGUIA, also known as EDUARDO L. MURGUIA

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of EDUARDO MURGUIA, also known as EDUARDO L. MURGUIA, Deceased, were granted to GUADALUPE WILLIAMS on April 29, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00536. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Stancy Stribling

Attorney for Independent Executor

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project – Early Bid Package. Proposals will be electronically received at the following email address: Contracts@epwater.org until June 2, 2021 at 2 P.M. All proposals must include Proposer’s Company name and Project Name “Bustamante CMAR Early Bid Package” in the subject line. Contractors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at www.mgccontractors.com select the bids tab, select online documents, then select Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, then download all documents. Check this website for any addenda prior to proposal closing date. MGC Contractors, Inc. has been selected by the El Paso Water to act as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the above referenced project. The Team conducting the review and making the best value selection will be made up of representatives from the owner, engineers, and MGC Contractors. All Offerors will be required to submit a statement of qualifications and provide specific company information meeting the requirements of the Bid Package. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held May 19, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. It is anticipated the Early Bid Package will be awarded August 11, 2021. For information or questions please contact Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.com

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICIA RODRIGUEZ SANCHEZ DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00770 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA RODRIGUEZ SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMINA ORNELAS A/K/A GUILLERMINA GARCIA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2018-CPR01730 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUILLERMINA ORNELAS A/K/A GUILLERMINA GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS RODRIGUEZ A/KA CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00767 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS RODRIGUEZ A/K/A CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Temporary Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Nayeli Villegas

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEX LUPERCIO, JR., AKA ALEXANDER LUPERCIO, JR., AKA ALEJANDRO LUPERCIO, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00758 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEX LUPERCIO JR., AKA ALEXANDER LUPERCIO, JR., AKA ALEJANDRO LUPERCIO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EURIDELL JACKSON SHEPHERD, Deceased, Cause No.

2021-CPR00578, were issued on May 4, 2021, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN D. SHEPHERD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Hector Philips

Attorney at Law

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.

/s/ Hector Phillips

Attorney for JOHN D. SHEPHERD

State Bar No.: 00792759

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 838-8000

Facsimile: (915) 838-7060

E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO L. ANDRADE, Deceased, Cause No.

2021-CPR00577, were issued on May 3, 2021, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to EDUARDO ANDRADE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Hector Philips

Attorney at Law

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 4th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Hector Phillips

Attorney for EDUARDO ANDRADE

State Bar No.: 00792759

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 838-8000

Facsimile: (915) 838-7060

E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OLIVIA M. ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on April 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00553, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA R. ORTIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

GLORIA R. ORTIZ

c/o: Greg Wilhelm, Esq.

Law Offices of GREGORY E. WILHELM, P.C.

509 South 9th Street

Midlothian, Texas 76065

Dated the 30th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Gregory E. Wilhelm

Attorney for GLORIA R ORTIZ

State Bar No.: 24013751

509 South 9th Street

Midlothian, Texas 76065

Telephone: (972) 351-0041

Facsimile: (972) 351-0041

E-mail: info@gregwihelm.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCY AGUIRRE, were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01722, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PRISCILLA MOWRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Priscilla Mowry

35 Gazelle Field

San Antonio, Texas 78258

Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.

/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.

Attorney for PAMELA AGUIRRE

State Bar No.: 09913000

4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 534-7306

Facsimile: (915) 544-8305

E-mail: odellholmes22@gmail.com

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA LOPEZ RUIZ A/K/A TERESA L. RUIZ DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00748 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA LOPEZ RUIZ A/K/A TERESA L. RUIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00804 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: AMENDED APPLICATION FOR INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND DECLARATION OF HEIRSHIP OF ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, DECEASED If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Nayeli Villegas

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL DENNEY

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00141 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WALTER THOMAS DENNEY JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

_________________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: MARIA REYES ROJAS

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2020 in Cause No.

2019-CPR00447 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE A. VALDIVIA AKA JOSE ANTONIO VALDIVIA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OFTHURMAN CARWELL MADDOX

DECEASED

Cause No. 2020-CPR01411

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of THURMAN CARWELL MADDOX, Deceased, were ORDERED to be issued on the 4th day of May, 2021 in the above styled cause to IRMA E. MADDOX, Independent Executor. The address of record for IRMA E. MADDOX, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of May, 2021.

/s/ IRMA E. MADDOX

Independent Executor

9900 Bomarc St.

El Paso, TX 79924

_________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STAE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee, Plaintiff, vs. David P. Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV3624, Docket No. 2021-SO-02355, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David P. Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

G ALAMO 31 & 32

PID: 324939

2628 ARIZONA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930

Levied on the 16th day of March, 2021, as the property of David P. Adams to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-One Thousand One Hundred Ninety-Five and 00/100 Dollars ($21,195.00), plus interest at the rate of 5% per annum, plus the additional sum of $325.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, David P. Adam, and all costs of suit, in favor of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

_________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-03172, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso county, Texas to wit:

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600

LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF L PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936

Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Three Thousand Sixty-Two and 20/100 Dollars ($63,062.20), and all costs of suit in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.

_________________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV1937, Docket No. 2021-SO-02940 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

REAL PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS COMMONLY KNOWN AS 11144 PIPECREEK COURT, EL PASO, TX 79936, SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND STATE OF TEXAS: LOT 7, BLOCK 121, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 14 REPLAT “C”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 59, PAGE 5, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

Property of Bobby Loya will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Three and 86/100 Dollars ($73,363.86) together with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of EVARISTO GUILLEN CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2019CPR01032, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EVARISTO ABRAHAM CRUZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated May 3, 2021.

/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for EVARISTO ABRAHAM CRUZ

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO III

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO III, Deceased, were granted to CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO IV on May 4, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number

2021-CPR00439. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO III, Deceased

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary in the Estate ALEJANDRO R. TALAMANTES, Deceased, were granted to MICHAEL LASON, Independent Executor on April 20, 2021 by Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas in cause number

2021-CPR00295. The address of record for MICHAEL LASON, Independent Executor in the Estate of ALEJANDRO R. TALAMANTES, is c/o Myer J. Lipton with the law firm of Lipson & Dallas, P.C. located at 1444 Montana Ave. Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GYULA SZIGETI were issued on 04/12/2021, in docket number

2021-CPR00452, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MELITTA E. PISARCIK. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

Estate of GYULA SZIGETI

c/o Enrique Garcia

3204 Montana Ave. Ste A

El Paso, TX 79903

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RUBEN GARCIA were issued on 03/17/2021, in docket number 2020-CPR00611, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EVELYN MARIE GARCIA. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

Estate of RUBEN GARCIA

c/o Enrique Garcia

3204 Montana Ave., Ste A

El Paso, TX 79903

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE L. MORENO a/k/a JOSE LARA MORENO, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00107, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY GRACE MARTINEZ formerly known as MARY GRACE CHAPMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: MARY GRACE MARTINEZ

8690 North Loop Drive

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.

/s/ Ouisa D. Davis

Attorney for MARY GRACE MARTINEZ

State Bar No.: 05532600

521 Texas Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 588-9592

Facsimile: (915) 792-0582

E-mail: odaviatty@gmail.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM

Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERT H. PAXTON, Deceased, in Cause Number

2020-CPR00764 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of April, 2021,to Alexander V. Neill, Temporary Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 30th day of April, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.

_________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF SUSANA A. RIVERA DECEASED

CAUSE

NO.2020-CPR01608

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for SUSANA A. RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on 4th day of February 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01608, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA DEL ROSARIO GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

MARIA DEL ROSARIO GONZALEZ

Independent Administrator of the Estate of SUSANA A. RIVERA

c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701N. St. Vrain

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 8th day of February, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 351-0595

(915) 534-7207 (Fax)

By: /s/ Enrique Lopez

State Bar No.: 12563530

Attorney for Independent Administrator

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH HASTON NORWOOD, Deceased

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR00624

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUTH HASTON NORWOOD, Deceased, be issued on the 3rd day of May 2021, in the above styled cause to ERIC WILLARD, Independent Executor. The address of record for ERIC WILLARD is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 3rd day of May 2021.

Respectfully submitted

Darron Powell, PLLC

By: Darron Powell

State Bar No. 24027632

1517 N. Campbell St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 313-0081

(915) 313-0091 FAX

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

We are applying for a Mixed beverage permit (MB) and mixed beverage till 2 a.m. permit.

Our entity is a Limited Liability corporation going under the name Rookies Cantina LLC.

Our trade name is Rookies Cantina.

We will be located inside The Pavilions II at 1610 N. Zaragosa Suite F3-F4.

The officers in charge will be Kevin Hernandez and Robert Herrera

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NESTOR RAMIREZ, SR., A/K/A NESTOR RAMIREZ Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR00586

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that the Court has granted Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NESTOR RAMIREZ SR., aka NESTOR RAMIREZ, Deceased, on the 29th of April 2021, in the above styled cause to LUZ LIRA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LUZ LIRA is c/o Carole J. Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated April 29, 2021.

Darron Powell, PLLC

By: /s/

Carole J. Powell

1517 N. Campbell

El Paso, Texas 79902

_________________________________________________

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Pursuant to the Estates Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on April 23, 2021, to FRANK C. BEARD III, thereby appointing him to serve as Independent Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM JOHN BEARD, deceased, under Cause No.

2021-CPR00034, in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

FRANK C. BEARD III, Independent Administrator

Estate of WILLIAM JOHN BEARD

C/O David Nevarez, Attorney at Law

1444 Montana Ave. Ste. 100

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

David Nevarez, Attorney at Law For FRANK C. BEARD III, Independent Administrator Estate of WILLIAM JOHN BEARD

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR00134

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the Estate of JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, Deceased, were issued on March 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00134, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:

ANNABEL o CORONEL AKA ANNABEL OLIVAS CORONEL

700 La Florida Dr.

Canutillo, TX 79835

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Christine Pacheco

Attorney at Law

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 28th day of April, 2021

Respectfully submitted,

Law Offices of Christine Pacheco

/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law

Lawofficesofchristine

pacheco@gmail.com

Texas State Bar No. 15400700

1413 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 532-7777

Facsimile: (915) 440-0047

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO: RODRIGO GARCIA,

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by

Attorney at Law

Carlos M. Quinonez

11890 Vista Del Sol,

Suite A-115

El Paso, Texas 79936

On this the 15th day of March, 2021 against RODRIGO GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1493 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

In The Interest of J.D.G. and J.N.G. Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name: JEANELLE DARIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ Date of Birth: 09/14/2005 Child’s Name: JADEH NAIRIM GARCIA MARQUEZ Date of Birth: 04/22/2009 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of April, 2021.

Carlos M. Quinonez

Attorney at Law

11890 Vista Del Sol Ste

A-115

El Paso TX 79936

915-533-0009

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Ida Gonzalez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”

TO: RICARDO VALLE CORTES,

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said court by Attorney at Law Mario Ortiz Saroldi, 310 North Mesa, Suite 900, El Paso Texas 79901, on this the 23rd day of March, 2021 against RICARDO VALLE CORTES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1681 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of M.A.V. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MICHEL ALEXANDRA VALLE VELAZQUEZ Date of Birth: 08/17/2011

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of April, 2021.

Mario Ortiz Saroldi

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa Suite 900

El Paso, TX 79901

915-838-3900

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of CONNIE VILLARREAL, Deceased; Cause No.:

2021-CPR00009; Daniel Ordonez, serving as Third-Party Temporary Dependent Administrator of the estate of CONNIE VILLARREAL, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on January 8, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, Daniel Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 5th day of May 2021.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN W. MEGASON, Deceased, were issued to BRANT EDWARD MEGASON on February 26, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01209, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas.

BRANT EDWARD MEGASON

Independent Executor

12012 David Forti Drive

El Paso, Texas 79936-0661

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 5th of May, 2021.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA CASTRO, Deceased, were issued to GLORIA ESPINOZA on February 26, 2021, in Docket No.

2020-CPR01417, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas.

GLORIA ESPINOZA

Independent Executrix

31 Half Moon Drive

El Paso, Texas 79915

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 5th day of May, 2021.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALAIDA POMALES IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE OF PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on April 28, 2021, Probate upon the Estate of ALAIDA POMALES, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number

2021-CPR00393, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present them same within the time prescribed by law.

Date: May 3, 2021

Ali M. Walker

The Walker Law Firm

9531 Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Telephone: (915) 755-1336

Facsimile: (915) 755-3908

By: /s/ Ali M. Walker

Attorney for the Estate

State Bar No.: 24098564

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN EDWARD MOORE, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN EDWARD MOORE, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA MOORE, A/K/A IVONNE PATRICA MOORE, on May 3, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR00419. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.

Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.

4695 N. Mesa

El Paso, Texas 79912

Telephone: (915) 545-1133

Telecopier (915) 545-4433

By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads

State Bar No. 24088296

Attorneys for the Estate of JOHN EDWARD MOORE

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF (HILDA T. WEAVER)

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of HILDA T. WEAVER, Deceased, were issued on April 29, 2021, in the proceedings indicated below which are pending. All persons having claim against the Estate are hereby required to present the same to the Independent Executor, c/o E.P. Bud Kirk, Attorney at Law, Terrace Gardens, 600 Sunland Park Drive, Building Four, Suite 400, El Paso, Texas 79912, before suits upon the same are barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law.

Dated: 5/3/21

JUDY ANN SJOSTROM, Independent Executrix of the Estate of HILDA T. WEAVER, Deceased, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Case No. 2021-CPR00479, in Probate.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA PARADA, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00363, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: GILBERT MELENDEZ a/k/a GILBERTO MELENDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA TERESA PARADA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of MARIA TERESA PARADA, Deceased

GILBERT MELENDEZ a/k/a GILBERTO MELENDEZ – Independent Executor

c/o David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

Attorney for Independent Executor

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Dated the 30th day of April, 2021.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Successor Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of SUMNER HOWARD BEECHER III, An Incapacitated Person were issued on April 30, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00221, pending in the Probate Court One, El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:

c/o: David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 30th day of April, 2021.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

By: /s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.

State Bar No.: 24001759

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

The Estate of YAEKO BAUER, Deceased, Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of YAEKO BAUER, Deceased, were granted to the undersigned on the 29th of April, 2021 by The Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to VIRGINIA CRANFORD, within the time prescribed by law. My address is 4246 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, Texas 75209, Executor of the Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, Cause No.

2021-CPR00488.

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

The Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, were granted to the undersigned on the 29th of April, 2021 by The Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to VIRGINIA CRANFORD, within the time prescribed by law. My address is 4246 w. Lovers Lane, Dallas, Texas 75209, Executor of the Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, Cause No.

2021-CPR00486.

_________________________________________________

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate of ROSA MARIA PAYAN A/K/A ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR00251

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ROSA MARIA PAYAN A/K/A ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00251, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA DOLORES BOUCHE a/k/a MARIA DOLORES PAYAN A/K/A MARIA D. BOUCHE, Independent Administrator. The address of record for MARIA DOLORES BOUCHE A/K/A MARIA DOLORES PAYAN A/K/A MARIA D. BOUCHE is 8617 Kilburn Way, El Paso, Texas 79907.

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 3rd day of May, 2021.

/s/ MARIE DOLORES BOUCHE A/K/A MARIA DOLORES PAYAN A/K/A MARIA D. BOUCHE, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROSA MARIA PAYAN A/K/A ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANGELICA V. AGUIRRE

IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE OF PROBATE

Notice is hereby given that on April 28, 2021, probate upon the Estate of ANGELICA V. AGUIRRE, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause number 2021CPR00461, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.

Date: May 3, 2021

Ali M. Walker

The Walker Law Firm

9531 Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas 79924

Telephone: (915) 755-1336

Facsimile: (915) 755-3908

By: /s/ Ali M. Walker

Attorney for the Estate

State Bar No.: 24098564

_________________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICARDO CORDOVA, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued to ADRIANA C. HERRERA, as independent executor of the estate of RICARDO CORDOVA, deceased, on May 4, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021-CPR00572. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Carl E. Ryan with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.

ADRIANA C HERRERA, independent executor of the estate of RICARDO CORDOVA, deceased

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARK S. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted to SHAWN MARTINEZ on April 5, 2021, in the matter of the Estate of MARK S. MARTINEZ, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No.

2020-CPR01392. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate.

Ryan Little

Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.

100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000

El Paso, Texas 79901

Telephone: (915) 532-2000

Facsimile: (915) 541-1597

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

_________________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO

ESTATE OF: DENISE AHERN, DECEDENT

CAUSE NO.

2021-CPR00164

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DENISE AHERN, Decedent, were issued on the 27th day of April, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00164, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to: CHRISTINA FAY BOUGHTON. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent executor is 10601 Josie Pl.,El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of CHRISTINA FAY BOUGHTON within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 4th day of May, 2021.

/s/ CHRISTINA FAY BOUGHTON

IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2021-CPR00092

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA ENRIQUEZ

Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of MARIA ELENA ENRIQUEZ were issued to VICTOR OCTAVIO ENRIQUEZ on May 4, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00092 which is still pending, and that he now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:

Victor Octavio Enriquez

Independent Executor

c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez

314 E. Commere St., Suite 403

San Antonio, Texas 78205

Dated this 5th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez

Victor Octavio Enriquez

Attorney for Victor Octavio Enriquez

_________________________________________________

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 05/5/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL

2004 HONDA ODYSEY11439A8 5FNRL188X4B097729 $363.20

2017 CHONGQING KINLON LONCIND1VW7 LLCLMM2A1HA101173 $601.35

2004 FORD F-1507N11992 1FTPW12504KC11723 $1,164.25

2003 CHEVROLET MALIBU6ZKK031 1G1ND52J83M506775 $731.25

1999 ISUZU RODEO056SFS9 4S2CM58WXX4341470 $601.35

2005 CHEVROLET SILVERADOAZKQ040 1GCHK23U15F820082 $449.80

2010 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA01405F7 3VWRX7AJ4AM157500 $298.25

2021 CHEVROLET SPARK8PVA619 KL8CB6SAXMC704073 $298.25

1993 SKEETER XZ175 BOAT STEU0433T293 $294.90

2020 FORD EDGE8NMV888 2FMPK4J96LBA45939 $233.30

2002 DODGE RAM 1500 C210214 1D7HU16N92J220921 $254.95

_________________________________________________

Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment

Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct

its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00

a.m. for the June 2021 Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso

County Election Office located at the El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San

Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901 to ascertain that it will accurately

count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures.

Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación

Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El

Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Jueves 13

de Mayo de 2021 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate de Junio de

2021. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso

localizado en la Corte del Condado de El Paso, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite

314, El Paso, Texas 79901 para determiner si el equipo contara con exactitud los

votos para todos los puestos oficiales y sobre todos los proyectos de ley.

_________________________________________________

