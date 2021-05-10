_________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of May, 2020, against LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2315 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GARZA III Date of Birth: 04/08/2006 Place of Birth: Safford AZ The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of June, 2020, against CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2810 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: LEO A. DURAN Date of Birth: 05/10/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: KAYLA DURAN Date of Birth: 10/28/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Martha Ortega
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR CARVAJAL
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of May 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Yvonne Rosales
500 E San Antonio 2nd Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
On 03/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0880 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY
($109,700.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($109,700.00) which was seized by THE TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL from CESAR CARVAJAL. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by the Original Notice of Seizure and intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of April, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Rose Delgado
Deputy
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915
Bidding will open May 17th at 10:00 AM and conclude May 22nd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-I to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
292 CHRISOPHER DURAN, 467 JOSE/SALLY SARINANA, 707 DORIAN LILLIS, 927 RODOLFO JAIME, 929 ALEJANDRA ENRIQUEZ, 177 HOUSING UNIT
Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR AND FIVE GRADING IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four and Five Grading Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four and Five Grading Improvements to be opened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. There after all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on May 3rd,2021 and will conclude May 17, 2021 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:
10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Unit belonging to Michael Jenkins.
923 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Gloria Perez.
11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936 Unit belonging to Juan Ontiveros and Joseph Quevedo.
11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Isaac Mancilla and Jaime Munoz.
923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Juan Mena.
344 N. Zaragoza El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Francisco Jordan, Alicra Luna, Isabel Borunda, Guadalupe Garcia and Angelica Pinon, and a vehicle belonging to Glenn David Velez Rivera.
829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Beatriz Cordero and Jose Juan Fayett Alava.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-023
Leasing of Vehicles for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Leasing of Vehicles.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 20, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARET B. DAEUBLE, were issued on March 26, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00082 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to ANDREW C. KIENLE whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of TIFFANY ANN TURNER, were issued on April 27, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00179 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to TONI LEE LUNSFORD whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of JOY K. HUNT-BROWN, were issued on April 28, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00894 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JAMES HUNT whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: AMPARA QUINTANA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00316
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AMPARO QUINTANA, Deceased, were granted on April 28, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00316 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAIME L. QUINTANA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO QUINTANA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00330
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARTURO QUINTANA, Deceased, were granted on April 28, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00330 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JAIME L. QUINTANA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALVIN E. JONES
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ALVIN E. JONES, Deceased, were granted to GAYLIA JONES on April 19, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR000424. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Administrator
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EDUARDO MURGUIA, also known as EDUARDO L. MURGUIA
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of EDUARDO MURGUIA, also known as EDUARDO L. MURGUIA, Deceased, were granted to GUADALUPE WILLIAMS on April 29, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00536. All Persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Administrator, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project – Early Bid Package. Proposals will be electronically received at the following email address: Contracts@epwater.org until June 2, 2021 at 2 P.M. All proposals must include Proposer’s Company name and Project Name “Bustamante CMAR Early Bid Package” in the subject line. Contractors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at www.mgccontractors.com select the bids tab, select online documents, then select Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, then download all documents. Check this website for any addenda prior to proposal closing date. MGC Contractors, Inc. has been selected by the El Paso Water to act as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the above referenced project. The Team conducting the review and making the best value selection will be made up of representatives from the owner, engineers, and MGC Contractors. All Offerors will be required to submit a statement of qualifications and provide specific company information meeting the requirements of the Bid Package. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held May 19, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. It is anticipated the Early Bid Package will be awarded August 11, 2021. For information or questions please contact Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALICIA RODRIGUEZ SANCHEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00770 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALICIA RODRIGUEZ SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF GUILLERMINA ORNELAS A/K/A GUILLERMINA GARCIA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2018-CPR01730 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of GUILLERMINA ORNELAS A/K/A GUILLERMINA GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS RODRIGUEZ A/KA CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 28th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00767 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS RODRIGUEZ A/K/A CARLOS RODRIGUEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application for Temporary Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALEX LUPERCIO, JR., AKA ALEXANDER LUPERCIO, JR., AKA ALEJANDRO LUPERCIO, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00758 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALEX LUPERCIO JR., AKA ALEXANDER LUPERCIO, JR., AKA ALEJANDRO LUPERCIO Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EURIDELL JACKSON SHEPHERD, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR00578, were issued on May 4, 2021, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN D. SHEPHERD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Philips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for JOHN D. SHEPHERD
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FERNANDO L. ANDRADE, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR00577, were issued on May 3, 2021, in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to EDUARDO ANDRADE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Philips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 4th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for EDUARDO ANDRADE
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OLIVIA M. ORTIZ, Deceased, were issued on April 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00553, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA R. ORTIZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
GLORIA R. ORTIZ
c/o: Greg Wilhelm, Esq.
Law Offices of GREGORY E. WILHELM, P.C.
509 South 9th Street
Midlothian, Texas 76065
Dated the 30th day of April, 2021.
/s/ Gregory E. Wilhelm
Attorney for GLORIA R ORTIZ
State Bar No.: 24013751
509 South 9th Street
Midlothian, Texas 76065
Telephone: (972) 351-0041
Facsimile: (972) 351-0041
E-mail: info@gregwihelm.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUCY AGUIRRE, were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01722, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PRISCILLA MOWRY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Priscilla Mowry
35 Gazelle Field
San Antonio, Texas 78258
Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.
/s/ Odell S. Holmes, Jr.
Attorney for PAMELA AGUIRRE
State Bar No.: 09913000
4171 N. Mesa St. Suite B-201
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 534-7306
Facsimile: (915) 544-8305
E-mail: odellholmes22@gmail.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF TERESA LOPEZ RUIZ A/K/A TERESA L. RUIZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00748 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of TERESA LOPEZ RUIZ A/K/A TERESA L. RUIZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 28th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00804 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: AMENDED APPLICATION FOR INDEPENDENT ADMINISTRATION AND DECLARATION OF HEIRSHIP OF ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, DECEASED If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MICHAEL DENNEY
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 25th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00141 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WALTER THOMAS DENNEY JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Administration and to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 27th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: MARIA REYES ROJAS
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 1st day of October, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00447 on the docket of said court and styled JOSE A. VALDIVIA AKA JOSE ANTONIO VALDIVIA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Original Petition for Declaratory Judgment. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 29th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OFTHURMAN CARWELL MADDOX
DECEASED
Cause No. 2020-CPR01411
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of THURMAN CARWELL MADDOX, Deceased, were ORDERED to be issued on the 4th day of May, 2021 in the above styled cause to IRMA E. MADDOX, Independent Executor. The address of record for IRMA E. MADDOX, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 4th day of May, 2021.
/s/ IRMA E. MADDOX
Independent Executor
9900 Bomarc St.
El Paso, TX 79924
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STAE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee, Plaintiff, vs. David P. Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV3624, Docket No. 2021-SO-02355, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David P. Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G ALAMO 31 & 32
PID: 324939
2628 ARIZONA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 16th day of March, 2021, as the property of David P. Adams to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-One Thousand One Hundred Ninety-Five and 00/100 Dollars ($21,195.00), plus interest at the rate of 5% per annum, plus the additional sum of $325.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, David P. Adam, and all costs of suit, in favor of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-03172, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso county, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF L PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Three Thousand Sixty-Two and 20/100 Dollars ($63,062.20), and all costs of suit in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV1937, Docket No. 2021-SO-02940 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
REAL PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS COMMONLY KNOWN AS 11144 PIPECREEK COURT, EL PASO, TX 79936, SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND STATE OF TEXAS: LOT 7, BLOCK 121, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 14 REPLAT “C”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 59, PAGE 5, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Bobby Loya will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Three and 86/100 Dollars ($73,363.86) together with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of EVARISTO GUILLEN CRUZ, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2019CPR01032, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: EVARISTO ABRAHAM CRUZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated May 3, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for EVARISTO ABRAHAM CRUZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO III
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO III, Deceased, were granted to CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO IV on May 4, 2021, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2021-CPR00439. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of CHARLES WILLIAM CHABALKO III, Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary in the Estate ALEJANDRO R. TALAMANTES, Deceased, were granted to MICHAEL LASON, Independent Executor on April 20, 2021 by Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas in cause number
2021-CPR00295. The address of record for MICHAEL LASON, Independent Executor in the Estate of ALEJANDRO R. TALAMANTES, is c/o Myer J. Lipton with the law firm of Lipson & Dallas, P.C. located at 1444 Montana Ave. Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GYULA SZIGETI were issued on 04/12/2021, in docket number
2021-CPR00452, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MELITTA E. PISARCIK. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Estate of GYULA SZIGETI
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave. Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of RUBEN GARCIA were issued on 03/17/2021, in docket number 2020-CPR00611, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EVELYN MARIE GARCIA. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Estate of RUBEN GARCIA
c/o Enrique Garcia
3204 Montana Ave., Ste A
El Paso, TX 79903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE L. MORENO a/k/a JOSE LARA MORENO, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00107, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARY GRACE MARTINEZ formerly known as MARY GRACE CHAPMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARY GRACE MARTINEZ
8690 North Loop Drive
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for MARY GRACE MARTINEZ
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odaviatty@gmail.com
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Temporary Administration were issued on the Estate of ROBERT H. PAXTON, Deceased, in Cause Number
2020-CPR00764 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 28th day of April, 2021,to Alexander V. Neill, Temporary Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 30th day of April, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF SUSANA A. RIVERA DECEASED
CAUSE
NO.2020-CPR01608
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for SUSANA A. RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on 4th day of February 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01608, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to: MARIA DEL ROSARIO GONZALEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
MARIA DEL ROSARIO GONZALEZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of SUSANA A. RIVERA
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 8th day of February, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH HASTON NORWOOD, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00624
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has Ordered that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RUTH HASTON NORWOOD, Deceased, be issued on the 3rd day of May 2021, in the above styled cause to ERIC WILLARD, Independent Executor. The address of record for ERIC WILLARD is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 3rd day of May 2021.
Respectfully submitted
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: Darron Powell
State Bar No. 24027632
1517 N. Campbell St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 313-0081
(915) 313-0091 FAX
NOTICE
We are applying for a Mixed beverage permit (MB) and mixed beverage till 2 a.m. permit.
Our entity is a Limited Liability corporation going under the name Rookies Cantina LLC.
Our trade name is Rookies Cantina.
We will be located inside The Pavilions II at 1610 N. Zaragosa Suite F3-F4.
The officers in charge will be Kevin Hernandez and Robert Herrera
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NESTOR RAMIREZ, SR., A/K/A NESTOR RAMIREZ Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00586
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that the Court has granted Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NESTOR RAMIREZ SR., aka NESTOR RAMIREZ, Deceased, on the 29th of April 2021, in the above styled cause to LUZ LIRA, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LUZ LIRA is c/o Carole J. Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated April 29, 2021.
Darron Powell, PLLC
By: /s/
Carole J. Powell
1517 N. Campbell
El Paso, Texas 79902
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Pursuant to the Estates Code, notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration were issued on April 23, 2021, to FRANK C. BEARD III, thereby appointing him to serve as Independent Administrator of the Estate of WILLIAM JOHN BEARD, deceased, under Cause No.
2021-CPR00034, in Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
FRANK C. BEARD III, Independent Administrator
Estate of WILLIAM JOHN BEARD
C/O David Nevarez, Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ave. Ste. 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David Nevarez, Attorney at Law For FRANK C. BEARD III, Independent Administrator Estate of WILLIAM JOHN BEARD
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00134
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the Estate of JUAN MANUEL CORONEL, Deceased, were issued on March 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00134, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
ANNABEL o CORONEL AKA ANNABEL OLIVAS CORONEL
700 La Florida Dr.
Canutillo, TX 79835
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of April, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco, Attorney at Law
Lawofficesofchristine
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: RODRIGO GARCIA,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Kathleen Anderson of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, filed in said Court by
Attorney at Law
Carlos M. Quinonez
11890 Vista Del Sol,
Suite A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
On this the 15th day of March, 2021 against RODRIGO GARCIA, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1493 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
In The Interest of J.D.G. and J.N.G. Children. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition in Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship, The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: JEANELLE DARIEL GARCIA MARQUEZ Date of Birth: 09/14/2005 Child’s Name: JADEH NAIRIM GARCIA MARQUEZ Date of Birth: 04/22/2009 The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of April, 2021.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Ste
A-115
El Paso TX 79936
915-533-0009
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Ida Gonzalez
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.”
TO: RICARDO VALLE CORTES,
Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Change of Name of Child, filed in said court by Attorney at Law Mario Ortiz Saroldi, 310 North Mesa, Suite 900, El Paso Texas 79901, on this the 23rd day of March, 2021 against RICARDO VALLE CORTES, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1681 on the docket of said Court and entitled: In the Interest of M.A.V. A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Change of Name of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: MICHEL ALEXANDRA VALLE VELAZQUEZ Date of Birth: 08/17/2011
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 28th day of April, 2021.
Mario Ortiz Saroldi
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa Suite 900
El Paso, TX 79901
915-838-3900
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of CONNIE VILLARREAL, Deceased; Cause No.:
2021-CPR00009; Daniel Ordonez, serving as Third-Party Temporary Dependent Administrator of the estate of CONNIE VILLARREAL, Deceased of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on January 8, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Administrator, Daniel Ordonez, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Daniel Ordonez, Blanco Ordonez Mata & Wechsler, P.C., 5715 Cromo Dr., El Paso, Texas 79912. Dated this the 5th day of May 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN W. MEGASON, Deceased, were issued to BRANT EDWARD MEGASON on February 26, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01209, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas.
BRANT EDWARD MEGASON
Independent Executor
12012 David Forti Drive
El Paso, Texas 79936-0661
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 5th of May, 2021.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUELA CASTRO, Deceased, were issued to GLORIA ESPINOZA on February 26, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01417, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas.
GLORIA ESPINOZA
Independent Executrix
31 Half Moon Drive
El Paso, Texas 79915
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 5th day of May, 2021.
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ALAIDA POMALES IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on April 28, 2021, Probate upon the Estate of ALAIDA POMALES, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number
2021-CPR00393, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present them same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: May 3, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN EDWARD MOORE, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of JOHN EDWARD MOORE, Deceased, were granted to PATRICIA MOORE, A/K/A IVONNE PATRICA MOORE, on May 3, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause Number 2021-CPR00419. All Persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Executrix, c/o Joshua F. Rhoads, Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C., 4695 N. Mesa, El Paso, Texas 79912, within the time prescribed by law.
Gordon Davis Johnson & Shane P.C.
4695 N. Mesa
El Paso, Texas 79912
Telephone: (915) 545-1133
Telecopier (915) 545-4433
By: /s/ Joshua F. Rhoads
State Bar No. 24088296
Attorneys for the Estate of JOHN EDWARD MOORE
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF (HILDA T. WEAVER)
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of HILDA T. WEAVER, Deceased, were issued on April 29, 2021, in the proceedings indicated below which are pending. All persons having claim against the Estate are hereby required to present the same to the Independent Executor, c/o E.P. Bud Kirk, Attorney at Law, Terrace Gardens, 600 Sunland Park Drive, Building Four, Suite 400, El Paso, Texas 79912, before suits upon the same are barred by the general statutes of limitation, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribed by law.
Dated: 5/3/21
JUDY ANN SJOSTROM, Independent Executrix of the Estate of HILDA T. WEAVER, Deceased, in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, Case No. 2021-CPR00479, in Probate.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA TERESA PARADA, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00363, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: GILBERT MELENDEZ a/k/a GILBERTO MELENDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA TERESA PARADA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of MARIA TERESA PARADA, Deceased
GILBERT MELENDEZ a/k/a GILBERTO MELENDEZ – Independent Executor
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 30th day of April, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Successor Permanent Guardianship for the Person and Estate of SUMNER HOWARD BEECHER III, An Incapacitated Person were issued on April 30, 2021, in Cause No. 2019-CGD00221, pending in the Probate Court One, El Paso County, Texas, to: Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc. The office of the Guardian is 7350 Remcon Circle #1, El Paso, Texas 79912, the El Paso County, Texas; post office address is:
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 30th day of April, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Phone: (915) 594-9952
Fax: (915) 590-1232
By: /s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney for Private Professional Fiduciaries Inc.
State Bar No.: 24001759
E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com
NOTICE
The Estate of YAEKO BAUER, Deceased, Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of YAEKO BAUER, Deceased, were granted to the undersigned on the 29th of April, 2021 by The Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to VIRGINIA CRANFORD, within the time prescribed by law. My address is 4246 W. Lovers Lane, Dallas, Texas 75209, Executor of the Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR00488.
NOTICE
The Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, were granted to the undersigned on the 29th of April, 2021 by The Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same to VIRGINIA CRANFORD, within the time prescribed by law. My address is 4246 w. Lovers Lane, Dallas, Texas 75209, Executor of the Estate of HOWARD BAUER, Deceased, Cause No.
2021-CPR00486.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter Of The Estate of ROSA MARIA PAYAN A/K/A ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased
Cause No. 2021-CPR00251
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ROSA MARIA PAYAN A/K/A ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased, were issued on the 3rd day of May, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00251, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to MARIA DOLORES BOUCHE a/k/a MARIA DOLORES PAYAN A/K/A MARIA D. BOUCHE, Independent Administrator. The address of record for MARIA DOLORES BOUCHE A/K/A MARIA DOLORES PAYAN A/K/A MARIA D. BOUCHE is 8617 Kilburn Way, El Paso, Texas 79907.
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 3rd day of May, 2021.
/s/ MARIE DOLORES BOUCHE A/K/A MARIA DOLORES PAYAN A/K/A MARIA D. BOUCHE, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ROSA MARIA PAYAN A/K/A ROSA M. PAYAN, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
NOTICE TO ALL CREDITORS HAVING A CLAIM AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANGELICA V. AGUIRRE
IN THE PROBATE COURT EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE OF PROBATE
Notice is hereby given that on April 28, 2021, probate upon the Estate of ANGELICA V. AGUIRRE, Deceased, has begun in the Honorable Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause number 2021CPR00461, pending upon the Probate Docket of said Court. All creditors having claims against said Estate being administered are hereby required to present the same within the time prescribed by law.
Date: May 3, 2021
Ali M. Walker
The Walker Law Firm
9531 Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas 79924
Telephone: (915) 755-1336
Facsimile: (915) 755-3908
By: /s/ Ali M. Walker
Attorney for the Estate
State Bar No.: 24098564
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF RICARDO CORDOVA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued to ADRIANA C. HERRERA, as independent executor of the estate of RICARDO CORDOVA, deceased, on May 4, 2021 by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No. 2021-CPR00572. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Carl E. Ryan with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St. Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
ADRIANA C HERRERA, independent executor of the estate of RICARDO CORDOVA, deceased
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARK S. MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted to SHAWN MARTINEZ on April 5, 2021, in the matter of the Estate of MARK S. MARTINEZ, in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas and bearing Cause No.
2020-CPR01392. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same in care of the attorney for the Estate.
Ryan Little
Mounce, Green, Myers, Safi Paxson & Galatzan, P.C.
100 N. Stanton, Suite 1000
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 532-2000
Facsimile: (915) 541-1597
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
ESTATE OF: DENISE AHERN, DECEDENT
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00164
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DENISE AHERN, Decedent, were issued on the 27th day of April, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00164, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to: CHRISTINA FAY BOUGHTON. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent executor is 10601 Josie Pl.,El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of CHRISTINA FAY BOUGHTON within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 4th day of May, 2021.
/s/ CHRISTINA FAY BOUGHTON
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA ENRIQUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00092
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA ENRIQUEZ
Notice is hereby given that the original Letters of Testamentary upon the Estate of MARIA ELENA ENRIQUEZ were issued to VICTOR OCTAVIO ENRIQUEZ on May 4, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00092 which is still pending, and that he now holds such letters. All persons having claims against the said estate, which is being administered, in the county above named, are hereby required to present the same to me respectively, at the address below given, before such estate is closed, and within the time prescribe by law to:
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Independent Executor
c/o Victor Octavio Enriquez
314 E. Commere St., Suite 403
San Antonio, Texas 78205
Dated this 5th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Victor Octavio Enriquez
Victor Octavio Enriquez
Attorney for Victor Octavio Enriquez
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 05/5/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL
2004 HONDA ODYSEY11439A8 5FNRL188X4B097729 $363.20
2017 CHONGQING KINLON LONCIND1VW7 LLCLMM2A1HA101173 $601.35
2004 FORD F-1507N11992 1FTPW12504KC11723 $1,164.25
2003 CHEVROLET MALIBU6ZKK031 1G1ND52J83M506775 $731.25
1999 ISUZU RODEO056SFS9 4S2CM58WXX4341470 $601.35
2005 CHEVROLET SILVERADOAZKQ040 1GCHK23U15F820082 $449.80
2010 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA01405F7 3VWRX7AJ4AM157500 $298.25
2021 CHEVROLET SPARK8PVA619 KL8CB6SAXMC704073 $298.25
1993 SKEETER XZ175 BOAT STEU0433T293 $294.90
2020 FORD EDGE8NMV888 2FMPK4J96LBA45939 $233.30
2002 DODGE RAM 1500 C210214 1D7HU16N92J220921 $254.95
Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Election Department will conduct
its Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10:00
a.m. for the June 2021 Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso
County Election Office located at the El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San
Antonio Ave., Suite 314, El Paso, Texas 79901 to ascertain that it will accurately
count the votes cast for all offices and on all measures.
Aviso de la Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El
Paso llevará a cabo su Prueba del Equipo Automático de Tabulación el Jueves 13
de Mayo de 2021 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección de Desempate de Junio de
2021. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado del El Paso
localizado en la Corte del Condado de El Paso, 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite
314, El Paso, Texas 79901 para determiner si el equipo contara con exactitud los
votos para todos los puestos oficiales y sobre todos los proyectos de ley.
