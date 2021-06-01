NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations. Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 6/18/21 at 10:00 AM. #901 Leslie A. Davis; #1424 Ma Esperanza Martinez Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 6/18/21 at 10:00 AM. #0511 Rodolfo Contreras.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 490 N. Kenazo Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 N. loop drive Socorro, Tx. 79927
Bidding will open May 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude June 9th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
292 CHRISTOPHER DURAN, 467 JOSE/SALLY SARINANA, 707 DORIAN LILLIS, 927 RODOLFO JAIME, 929 ALEJANDRA ENRIQUEZ, 177 HOESING UNIT, 136 CRESCENCIO CALDERON IBARRA 163 JESUS MEDINA, 436 JESUS MEDINA, 845 TOUREAN JONES, B37 FATIMA REYES, B49 LAWRENCE SILVA, 850 MIGUEL RAMOS, 819 FELIX ORTEGA, 514 ALEX LOPEZ, 212 JAVIER SOLIS
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-025
Printing and Mailing Services for Voter Registration
Certificates and Address Confirmation
Forms for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Printing and Mailing Services for Voter Registration Certificates and Address Confirmation.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 17, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate FRANCISCA SANDOVAL SEANEZ, an incapacitated person, were issued on May 20, 2021, to PROJECT AMISTAD, in Docket No. 2020-CGD00118, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ALMA GARCIA JOHNSON, Deceased were issued on May 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00627, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ROGELIO ANTONIO JOHNSON, JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
ROGELIO ANTONIO JOHNSON JR.
7800 Phoenix Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROBERT C. HEASLEY, Deceased were issued on May 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00669 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JOHN M. HEASLEY, JENNIFER LAMBETH and CATHERINE HEASLEY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORIS T. ELLIOTT, Deceased were issued on February 17, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00113 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD T. ELLIOTT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
RICHARD T. ELLIOTT
10904 Dave Mart Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 13th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL E. CHUMLEA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00909 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL E. CHUMLEA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF KAREN LYNN JONES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR01740 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of KAREN LYNN JONES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DAVID GAVILANES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00923 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DAVID GAVILANES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO HERNANDEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00050 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO HERNANDEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Probate of Will Filed Over Four Years As A Muniment Of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA DE JESUS VIEZCAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00912 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA DE JESUS VIEZCAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Nayeli Villegas
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BLANCA GARCIA PEREZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00913 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BLANCA GARCIA PEREZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and appointment of independent administrator and issuance of letter of administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODOLFO C. CRUZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00905 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RODOLFO C. CRUZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirs, For Creation Of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CLIFFORD R. MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD R MC ALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD RICHARD MCALLISTER DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR00469
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CLIFFORD R. MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD RICHARD MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD R MC ALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD RICHARD MCALLISTER
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of CLIFFORD R. MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD RICHARD MCALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD R MC ALLISTER A/K/A CLIFFORD RICHARD MCALLISTER, Cause Number 2021-CPR00469, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 11th day of May, 2021 to FLORABELLE ROYBAL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorneys for Independent Executor,
FLORABELLE ROYBAL
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF ROSA SALAS A/K/A ROSA BRIONES SALAS DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00013
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ROSA SALAS A/K/A ROSA BRIONES SALAS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of ROSA SALAS A/K/A ROSA BRIONES SALAS, Cause Number 2021-CPR00013 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 14th day of May, 2021 to MARIA EMERSON, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: May 20, 2021
By:/s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
MARIA EMERSON
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF RUTH G. BILODEAU, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of RUTH G. BILODEAU, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that letters were granted to JOHN N. BILODEAU as Independent Executor of the estate of RUTH G. BILODEAU, deceased, on May 19, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00699. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JOHN N. BILODEAU, Independent Executor of the estate of RUTH G. BILODEAU, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01738
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Dependent Administration for the Estate of ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2021 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01738 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ISABEL NICOLE RAMIREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JORGE R. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 14, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00477, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCISCO G. GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 21st day of May, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915)-533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ESTHER G. SARAVIA, Deceased, were issued on May 7, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00100, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA SANTIAGO-DE TLAPANCO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915)-533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARLOS LUGO, Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01347, pending in the Probate Court no. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DOLORES LUGO MORALES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
1522 Montana Ave. Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 24th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Mario A. Gonzalez
Attorney for Dolores Lugo Morales
State Bar No.: 08130710
1522 Montana Ave.,
Suite 100
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 543-9802
Facsimile: (915) 533-0588
Email: mario@gonzalezlawfirm.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FELIX HERNANDEZ FELIX VALENZUELA FELIX V. HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00016
PULISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FELIX V. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were Granted on the 24th day of May, 2021, in the above styled cause to SILVIA IRENE HERNANDEZ AKA SILVIA IRENE MORALES HERNANDEZ AKA SILVIA IRENE M. HERNANDEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for SILVIA IRENE HERNANDEZ is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JEANNIE ANN FORD, were issued on April 9, 2021, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01397 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JERRY E. BOLLING whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS ARTURO TREVINO, were issued on May 5, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00463 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to NORMA CORTEZ TREVINO whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of KAREN LYNN JONES, Deceased, were issued on March 20, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01740 pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas to: Arthur V. Werge, Dependent Administrator of the estate of KAREN LYNN JONES. The address of record for Arthur V. Werge is: 1413 Montana Ave., El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against these Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 19th of May 2021.
/s/ Arthur V. Werge
Arthur V. Werge
Dependent Administrator of the Estate
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas
Fax: (866) 585-8459
Email: wergelaw@gmail.com
TBN: 24075848
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CHARLES ANDREW HARMON, III DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00870 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CHARLES ANDREW HARMON, III, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALVARO MORALES a/k/a ALVARO MORALES LICON DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00831 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALVARO MORALES a/k/a ALVARO MORALES LICON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSA ELVIA FRAIRE DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00903 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROSA ELVIA FRAIRE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PEDRO FRAIRE DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00901 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PEDRO FRAIRE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration and for Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LILIAN ELENA BLANCAS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00854 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LILIAN ELENA BLANCAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WHITNER A/K/A ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WASHINGTON, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 14th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00920 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WHITNER A/K/A ANTWANNETTE LAVERNE WASHINGTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Third Party Dependent Administration and Letters of AdministrationPursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: ENRIQUE GAMON GONZALEZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition For Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, IRENE CASTRO DIAZ’S said Petition was filed in said court, by Attorney at Law
Celia A. Villasenor
On this the 18th day of February, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM0925 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Matter of the Marriage of IRENE CASTRO DIAZ and ENRIQUE GAMON GONZALEZ and in the Interest of L.E.G., Minor Child. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition For Divorce The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: LUIS ENRIQUE GAMON Date of Birth: November 4, 2005 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 19th day of May, 2021.
Celia A. Villasenor
Attorney at Law
1113 East Yandell Drive
El Paso, Texas 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Sylvia Lujan
Deputy
NOTICE
On June 17th at 9:30 am, the El Paso County Commissioners Court shall hold a public hearing, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(g), at the El Paso County Commissioner’s Courtroom, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 303, El Paso, TX 79901, to take public comment regarding the County Clerk’s Records Archive Preservation and Restoration Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 and the assessment of a County Clerk’s Records Archives Fee for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 118.025(b).
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS J. DROUTSAS, M.D., DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR00656
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LOUIS J. DROUTSAS, M.D. Deceased, were issued on May 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00656, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN L. DROUTSAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of May, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
JOHN L. DROUTSAS
/s/ Joseph R. Veith
Attorney for JOHN L. DROUTSAS
State Bar No.: 24058359
2511 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 540-9187
(915) 207-1206 FAX
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA HERNANDEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO. 2021-CPR00244
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of YOLANDA HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00244, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: YADIRA VALLES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of May, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
YADIRA VALLES
/s/ Joseph R. Veith
Attorney for YADIRA VALLES
State Bar No.: 24058359
2511 N. Stanton
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 540-9187
(915) 207-1206 FAX
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ELFRIEDE GONZALES, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO.2021-CPR00273
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the ELFRIEDE GONZALES, Deceased, were granted by Court order on the 27th day of April, 2021, in the above styled cause to GUSTAVO CORTEZ. The address of record for DARLENE PICCHIONI, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell
Attorney for DARLENE PICCHIONI
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF BLANCA ESTELA CORTEZ, DECEASED
CAUSE
NO.2020-CPR01160
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Independent Administration for the BLANCA ESTELA CORTEZ, Deceased, were granted by Court order on the 15th day of March, 2021, in the above styled cause to GUSTAVO CORTEZ. The address of record for GUSTAVO CORTEZ, is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 15th day of March, 2021.
/s/ Darron Powell
Attorney for GUSTAVO CORTEZ
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF KIRAN D. SHIRSAT, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to PRATIBHA K. SHIRSAT, as independent executor of the estate of KIRAN D. SHIRSAT, deceased, on May 24, 2021 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause No.
2021-CPR00810. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Robert Paul Maddox with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901.
PRATIBHA K. SHIRSAT, independent executor of the estate of KIRAN D. SHIRSAT, deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOANN MULLIGAN, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00664
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOANN MULLIGAN, Deceased, were issued on May 24, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00664 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: WILLIAM CRAIG MULLIGAN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM MATTHEW PAYAN, Deceased, were issued on May 25, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00792, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: NAOMI MARTHA PEREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevio, Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated May 25, 2021.
/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for NAOMI MARTHA PEREZ
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JUDITH A. FRATACCIA, Deceased, were issued on May 14, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00249, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: DEBRA HEMMERLING. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 25th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF
JOSEFINA H. CASTANEDA, Deceased
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JOSEFINA H. CASTANEDA, Deceased: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to JOSE ALFREDO CASTANEDA as Independent Executor of the estate of JOSEFINA H. CASTANEDA, deceased, on May 25th, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, tin cause No.
2021-CPR00788. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to JOSE ALFREDO CASTANEDA, Independent Executor of the estate of JOSEFINA H. CASTANEDA, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ MARQUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ A/K/A MARIA D. ORTIZ
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00285
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ MARQUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ A/K/A MARIA D ORTIZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ MARQUEZ A/K/A MARIA DEL ROSARIO ORTIZ A/K/A MARIA DE ORTIZ, Cause Number 2021-CPR00285 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 12th day of May, 2021 to TELMA VALLE A/K/A TELMA IDALIA VALLE A/K/A TELMA IDALIA TROUTMAN A/K/A TELMA IDALIA RANGEL ORTIZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulte & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulte & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel: 915-533-0007
Fax: 915-534-7672
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MERCEDES RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00065, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: AGUSTIN RAMIREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Omar Maynez
Attorney at Law
2426 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Dated the 10th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Omar Maynez
Attorney for AGUSTIN RAMIREZ
State Bar No.: 24043807
2426 Montana ve.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 542-1877
Facsimile: (915) 533-8039
E-mail: cervanteslawelpaso@gmail.com
NOTICE
Notice of Public Sale of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The auction will be held online on www.StorageTreasures.com MONTWOOD SELF STORAGE is located at 1951 Joe Battle Blvd. El Paso, TX 79938. Bidding will open June 6th at 9:00 am and conclude June 16th at 9:00 am. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder. Property includes contents of following tenant: Javier A. Ramirez-Sepulveda, misc. household items & furniture.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALBERT T. MINER Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00306
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ALBERT T. MINER, were issued on May 17, 2021 under Cause No.
2021-CPR00306, in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate as follows:
William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of
ALBERT T. MINER
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 21st day of May, 2021.
/s/ William A. Elias
Attorney for the Estate of ALBERT T. MINER, Deceased
1100 Montana Suite 102
El Paso, TX 79902
(915) 532-1907
(915) 532-5153
State Bar No. 06517000
Email: aelias1100@aol.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT#
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JANIS R. KRUEGER, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00727
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JANIS R. KRUEGER, Deceased, were issued on May 24, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00727 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: WILLIAM W. PRIOR, III Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: HUMBERTO J. TELLEZ, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00740
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HUMBERTO J. TELLEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00740 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: GLORIA VILLANUEVA TELLEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of NORMA I. SALAZAR, an incapacitated person, were granted on May 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CGD00031, in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to NADIA I. ABBUD. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
NADIA I. ABBUD
C/O Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount 1101
El Paso, TX 79925
Dated the 25th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of AMANDA LYNN HOFFMEISTER a/k/a AMANDA LYNN ELDER, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR1452, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOBE DANIEL HOFFMEISTER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JOBE DANIEL HOFFMEISTER
Independent Administrator, Estate of AMANDA LYNN HOFFMEISTER a/k/a AMANDA LYNN ELDER
10045 Paloma Drive
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 25th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Ouisa D. Davis
Attorney for JOBE DANIEL HOFFMEISTER
State Bar No.: 05532600
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 588-9592
Facsimile: (915) 792-0582
E-mail: odavisatty@gmail.com
IN THE ESTATE OF ROSA MARIA VASQUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2021-CPR00041
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ROSA MARIA VASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00041, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JAVIER C. VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 25th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
State Bar No.: 24055870
Lopez Molinar & Saroldi, PLLC
Attorneys for Javier C. Vasquez
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: NORMA FRANCIS KIRSCH, Deceased
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00350
NOTICE TO CREDITORS PURSUANT TO T.E.C. §308.007
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMAN FRANCIS KIRCH, Deceased, were issued on May 20, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00350, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas, to MARC A. KIRSCH, Independent Executor. All persons having claims against the Estate of NORMAN FRANCIS KIRSCH, which is currently being administered, are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: MARC A. KIRSCH
Independent Executor
c/o Mark T. Davis
Attorney at Law
1554 Lomaland D.
El Paso, TX 79935
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bruce Lee Gomez
State Bar No. 24108903
Mark T. Davis
State Bar No. 00787338
1554 Lomaland Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Tel: (915) 779-3596
Fax/ (915) 629-9691
Attorney for Independent Executor
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SALVADOR MEZA, a/k/a SALVADOR MEZA GUTIERREZ, Deceased
NO. 2021-CPR00634
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of SALVADOR MEZA, a/k/a SALVADOR MEZA GUTIERREZ, deceased: SALVADOR NUNEZ, JR. having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of SALVADOR MEZA, a/k/a SALVADOR MEZA GUTIERREZ, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on May 17, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SALVADOR NUNEZ, JR.,
Independent Executor
Estate of SALVADOR MEZA, a/k/a SALVADOR MEZA GUTIERREZ, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico
88001
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANA CRISTINA MEZA, a/k/a ANA CRISTINA NUNEZ CHACON, Deceased
NO. 2021-CPR00633
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ANA CRISTINA MEZA, a/k/a ANA CRISTINA NUNEZ CHACON, Deceased SALVADOR NUNEZ, JR. having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of ANA CRISTINA MEZA, a/k/a ANA CRISTINA NUNEZ CHACON, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on May 17, 2021, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
SALVADOR NUNEZ, JR.,
Independent Executor
Estate of ANA CRISTINA MEZA, a/k/a ANA CRISTINA NUNEZ CHACON, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico
88001
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: (915) 212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 05/26/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2012 HOMEMADE TRAILER 39011N $15,323.35
2005 BMW X3 LVM7111 WBXPA93465WD09058 $276.60
1999 HONDA CR-V JHLRD1848XC084508 $319.90
2010 TOYOTA CAMRY LDL4402 4T4BF3EK6AR031705 $319.90
2020 UTILITY TRAILER 406UP3 1UYFS2539L5901718 $729.44
2011 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 099SHT9 3VW2K7AJ9BM020893 $341.55
2006 INTERNATIONAL 8600 58EN3M 1HSHXAHR06J296414 $729.44
2017 JAGUAR XF SAJBD4BV5HCY31504 $233.30
2007 HONDA ODYSSEY 9537Y6 5FNRL38707B446663 $276.60
1994 CADILLAC DEVILLE 1G6KD52B9RU297237 $228.30
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate Of ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased
Cause no. 2020-CPR00804
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased, were issued on the 24th day of May, 2021, in Docket Number 2020-CPR00804, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to DOREEN CHRILS CHAMBERLIN, Independent Administrator. The address of record for DOREEN CHRILS CHAMBERLIN is 9325 Turrentine Dr., El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Signed the 24th day of May, 2021.
/s/ DOREEN CHRILS CHAMBERLIN, Independent Administrator of the Estate of ERNEST KENNETH CHAMBERLIN A/K/A E. KENNETH CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A ERNEST K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A E.K. CHAMBERLIN II A/K/A KEN CHAMBERLIN, Deceased
Steven A. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorney for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JUAN MARRERO RIVERA Deceased
No. 2019CPR00122
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN MARRERO RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2019CPR00122, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA N. MARRERO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ANA N. MARRERO
1015 Magoffin Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Dated the 20th day of May, 2021.
Respectfully submitted
Law Office of Luis Yanez
1015 Magoffin Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
E-mail: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE
Lindsay C. Snodgrass is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed Athena West Subdivision Replat “G”.
We are requesting permission to increase the minimum frontage to depth ratio of 3 to 1.
The proposed subdivision is located in Precinct Number 3 and is more specifically identified as Lot 5, Block 7, Athena West Subdivision and is more specifically identified as Tracts 2, 3, 5 and 6A, Block 23, San Elizario Grant containing 4.9091 acres of land. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for this variance on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 9:30 am at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Subdivision Coordinator, County Courthouse – Suite 407, County Road and Bridge Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
NOTICE
PUBLIC HEARING
BY THE COMMISSIONERS COURT
OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing by the El Paso County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting will be held on the 17th day of June 2021, at 9:30 a.m. to consider the District Clerk’s proposed plan for the preservation of restoration of the district court records archives and adoption of a $10 district court records archive fee, pursuant to Texas Government Code Section 51.305. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Abbott, on March 16, 2020, suspended various provisions of the Texas Open Meetings Act that require government officials and members of the public to be physically present at a governmental bodies meeting location. This suspension permits governmental officials and members of the public to participate via telephone or video conference. Should the Governor’s suspension continue through June 17, 2021 members of the public may participate and address the governmental body on this matter by calling 1-888-835-7276 or 1-888-8ELPASO. Meetings may be viewed online at https://www.epcounty.com/video/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-2RxYOS6Y6VkDlp5eM0OLA [youtube.com].
In the event that Governor Abbott lifts the suspension and requires in person participation, a public hearing will be held at the El Paso County Courthouse, Commissioners Court Chambers, 500 East San Antonio, Room 303; El Paso, Texas 79901.
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the properties at Eastlake Blvd. and State St. El Paso County, Texas, are in the process of being replated. The subject property is legally described as A REPLAT OF LOT 6, BLOCK 1, OF PROJECT WILLIAM UNIT ONE, EL PASO, TEXAS. CONTAINING 4.843 ACRES +/-.The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday June 21, 2021 at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner‘s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Work s Department , 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 407, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
