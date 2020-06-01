__________________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you.  TO:  PATRICIA PARKS  Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 22nd day of June, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas.  Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by 

Attorney at Law

Hector E. Gutierrez 

311 Montana 

El Paso TX 79902

On 05/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1676 on the docket of said court and styled:

Property Tax Associates, Inc., a Texas Corporation, CJES, Inc., a Texas corporation, and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a Ysleta Park Apartments 

VS

Patricia Parks and Security Service Federal Credit Union, a Texas State federal institution

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Plaintiff’s Property Tax Associates, Inc. a Texas Corporation CJES, Inc., a Texas Corporation and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a YSLETA PARK APARTMENTS brought this suit against PATRICIA PARKS, SECURITY SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, a Texas State Federal Institution, and HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a Foreign Financial Institution, in order to obtain temporary and permanent injunction against said Defendants and in order obtain judgment against Defendant, PATRICIA PARKS for Defendant PATRICIA PARKS’ conversion of funds.

As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction on file in this suit.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2020.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio, 

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Bareleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Corina Ramirez

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA CARDONA, Deceased were issued on May 20, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00540 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LYDIA S. LAMAS.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

LYDIA S. LAMAS

7406 Alpha Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79915

Dated the 20th day of may, 2020.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY ELIZABETH ANDERSON, Deceased were issued on May 20, 2020, in Docket No. 

2020-CPR00539 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Members Trust Company FSB.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 20th ay of May, 2020.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA, Deceased were issued on January 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00868 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JORGE GARCIA.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Estate of MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA

c/o Jorge Garcia

12072 Banner Crest

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ORLANDO PENA, DECEASED; Cause No. 2020-CPR00501.  ALICIA CARRILLO  PENA serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ORLANDO PENA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 19, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, ALICIA CARRILLO PENA within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902.  Dated this the 22nd day of May, 2020.

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of IRMA RODRIGUEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR01866.  ELISABET RODRIGUEZ serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of IRMA RODRIGUEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 21, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them o said Independent Administrator, ELISABET RODRIGUEZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C. 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902.  Dated this the 22nd day of May, 2020.

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR00523.  SYLVIA MENDOZA a/k/a SYLVIA HERNANDEZ MENDOZA serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 11, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, SYLVIA MENDOZA a/k/a SYLVIA HERNANDEZ MENDOZA within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902.  Dated this the 22nd day of May, 2020.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  NORMAN OTTO RIECK DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR00307

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMAN OTTO RIECK, Deceased, were granted on May 4, 2020 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR00307 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  RORY RIECK  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  PAUL E. KLEINSCHMIDT DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR00311

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL E. KLEINSCHMIDT Deceased, were granted on May 4, 2020 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR00311 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CAROLE S. KLEINSCHMIDT  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  KARL L. STRASSER DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR00360

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KARL L. STRASSER Deceased, were granted on April 22, 2020 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR00360 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: AMBER JANE STRASSER  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o MagdaYvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:  MARIA GLORIA MONTOYA DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR00098

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA GLORIA MONTOYA Deceased, were granted on April 23, 2020 under Docket Number 

2020-CPR00098 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ELAINE MARIE M. MONTEON  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o MagdaYvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that SARA A. MARTINEZ was appointed as Independent Executor for the Estate of RAFAEL MARTINEZ, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-CPR1784 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

SARA A. MARTINEZ

c/o:  The Ehrlich Law Firm

444 Executive Center Blvd.

Suite 240

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Herbert Ehrlich

Attorney for Estate of the RAFAEL MARTINEZ, Deceased

State Bar #06490000

444 Executive Center Blvd. Ste. 240

El Paso, TX 79902

Telephone: (915) 544-1500

Facsimile: (915) 544-1502

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALFONSO VARELA, JR.

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ALFONSO VARELA JR., Deceased, were granted to BARBARA A. VARELA on May 26, 2020, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00411.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:  

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Stancy Stribling

Attorney for Independent Executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN CASEY WILLIAMS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SUSAN CASEY WILLIAMS, Deceased, were granted to RODNEY LAWRENCE CASEY on May 26, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number 

2020-CPR00561.  All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

Leila S. Hobson PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Leila Safi Hobson

State Bar No. 09744800

Attorney for the Estate of SUSAN CASEY WILLIAMS

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS CURIEL were issued on May 14, 2020, in docket number 

2020-CPR00430, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to REBECCA DELORA ROBERTSON.  All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit the, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:

Representative

Estate of LUIS CURIEL

c/o The Law Office of Ruben Nunez, P.C.

3224 Montana

El Paso, TX 79903

Tel. No.: (915) 577-0808

Fax No.: (915) 577-0086

rubennunezlaw@yahoo.com

Dated May, 26, 2020.

By:  Ruben Nunez

Attorney for Executrix of the Estate of LUIS CURIEL

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL RUEDA, Deceased, Cause No. 2020-CPR00575, were issued on May 26, 2020, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to ROSALVA RUEDA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Hector Phillips

Attorney at Law

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 26th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Hector Phillips

Attorney for ROLSALVA RUEDA

State Bar No.: 00792759

1017 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 838-8000

Facsimile: (915) 838-7060

E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO

NADIA RAMIREZ:  “You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served his citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  NADIA RAMIREZ, Greetings:  

GREETINGS:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by 

Robyne Bramblett

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio

Room 503

El Paso, Texas,

on the 19th day of August, 2019 against NADIA RAMIREZ & GONZALO CARDENAS, Respondents, and suit being number 2019DCM5531 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROBERTO RAMIREZ, children, the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The dates and place(s) of birth of said child are as follows:  Child’s Name:  ROBERTO RAMIREZ  Date of Birth: 06/16/2003  Place of Birth:  Sinaloa Mexico  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd  day of May, 2020.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma L. Favela, Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO

GONZALO CARDENAS:  “You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served his citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  GONZALO CARDENAS, Greetings:  

GREETINGS:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by 

Robyne Bramblett

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio

Room 503

El Paso, Texas,

on the 19th day of August, 2019 against NADIA RAMIREZ & GONZALO CARDENAS, Respondents, and suit being number 2019DCM5531 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROBERTO RAMIREZ, children, the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship.  The dates and place(s) of birth of said child are as follows:  Child’s Name:  ROBERTO RAMIREZ  Date of Birth: 06/16/2003  Place of Birth:  Sinaloa Mexico  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd  day of May, 2020.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St. 

RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma L. Favela, Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By:  Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA AMAYA GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on May 22, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00165, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated May 22, 2020.

/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES

State bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PASCUAL GARCIA GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on May 22, 220, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00164, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present  them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, 

Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated May 22, 2020.

/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JULIO AGUILAR JR. , Deceased, were issued on May 21, 220, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00183, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  CARMEN GUADALUPE AGUILAR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present  them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, 

Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated May 22, 2020.

/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for CARMEN GUADALUPE AGUILAR

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ERNESTO ALARCON, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th  day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00637 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ERESTO ALARCON, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20Th  day of May  2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY BERRY SENSLEY, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th  day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00635 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOROTHY BERRY SENSLEY, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19Th  day of May  2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Daniel Valencia

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF XAVIER CORDOVA, Deceased

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th  day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00629 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of XAVIER CORDOVA, Deceased.  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit:  Combined Application for independent Administration and Heirship.   If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19Th  day of May  2020.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By:  Saul Liberato

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE ESTATE OF ARNALDO MARTIN ALMODOVAR, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR00010

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARNALDO MARTIN ALMODAVAR, Deceased, were issued on May 14, 2020, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01800, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  AMALIA ALMODOVAR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney at Law

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Dated the 21st day of May, 2020.

/s/ Jorge Lopez M.

Jorge Lopez M.

Attorney for AMALIA ALMODAVAR

State Bar no.: 24055870

310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 838-3900

Facsimile: (915) 838-3905

E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of COLBY POLK, a minor, were issued on May 20, 2020, in Docket No. 

2020-CGD00035, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KELLY POLK.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

KELLY POLK

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

Warach, Soto & Associates

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL M. RODRIGUEZ SR.,were issued on April 23, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01615 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to RUGINA CECILIA RODRIGUEZ A/K/A REGINA C. RODRIGUEZ whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00707, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID BONILLA, Dependent Administrator for the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  

David A. Bonilla

Dependent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER

c/o:  David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 7936

Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.

/s/ David A. Bonilla

Dependent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER

State Bar No.: 24001759

1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DIANA FARLEY, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01603

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIANA FARLEY, Deceased, were granted on May 11, 2020 under Docket Number 

2019-CPR01603 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  SEAN D. FARLEY  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA RIVERA a/ka TERESA G. RIVERA, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00516 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to RAMON RIVERA JR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA RAYON a/k/a MARTHA M. RAYON, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00481 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT RAYON.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL V. VAVRA, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00527 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to LUCILA O VAVRA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, co Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MERLE W. CHRISTY a/k/a MERLE WAYNE CHRISTY, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00178 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBRA SHIPP f/k/a BARBRA A. CHRISTY.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law.  Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SUMIKO CHRISTY, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00177 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBRA SHIPP F/K/A BARBRA A. CHRISTY.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law  Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters  Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL MCGLONE, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00560 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA MCGLONE.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

TERESA MCGLONE

2314 N. Kansas

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 27th day of May, 2020

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSE MARIA AVILA, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2020, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01840, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  IRIS MARIE AVILA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 26th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that ROBERTO SANDOVAL was appointed Third-Party Independent Administrator for the Estate of HECTOR SOTO JR. Deceased, on May 14th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00336 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.  The address of the Administrator is:

Estate of HECTOR SOTO JR., Deceased

c/o: Roberto Sandoval

PO Box 3949

El Paso, TX 79923

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.

By:  Roberto Sandoval

Roberto Sandoval

Attorney for the Estate

State bar No.: 00784903

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA G. ALMENGOR, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2020, in cause No. 

2020-CPR00491, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  CARLOS G. ALMENGOR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 21st day of May, 2020.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOUISE HARTNETT, Deceased, were issued on May 15, 2020, in cause No. 

2020-CPR00200, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  DENNIS KEITH HARTNETT.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  

c/o:  Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 21st day of May, 2020.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D. DECEASED

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D., DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ESTHER AILEEN CROSSEN as Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D., deceased, on May 26th 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00556.  All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ESTHER AILEEN CROSSEN, Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D., deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions.  VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 

915-212-0205.  All owners and or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles.  Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction.  Fees accrue daily.  Balance as of 5/27/2020 provided below.  YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL

2008 CHRYSLER 300 2C3LA43R38H210373 $384.85

2005 FORD RANGER 64235U8 1FTYR10UX5PA33071 $341.55

2007 ITALIKA MOTORCYLCLE LALJCJF8573005365 $341.55

IN THE ESTATE OF RODRIGO HERRERA SR., DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR00458

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of RODRIGO HERRERA SR., Deceased, were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00458, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  Karen Colon.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o Karen Colon

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC.

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058 

IN THE ESTATE OF ADEILADA MCMURRY, DECEASED

NO. 2019-CPR01425

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADEILADA MCMURRY, Deceased, were issued on January 3, 2020, in cause No. 

2019-CPR01425, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  PATRICIA VILLA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o:  PATRICIA VILLA

11145 Muscat Road

El Paso, Texas 79927

Dated the 7th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Philip E. Mullin

Attorney for PATRICIA VILLA

State Bar No.: 14653300

1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214

El Paso, TX 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-7578

Facsimile: (915) 594-7969

E-mail: phimul@sbcglobal.net

IN THE ESTATE OF:  ELIZABETH DOLORES ARAGON DECEDENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS cause No. 2019-CPR00681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of ELIZABETH DOLORES ARAGON, Deceased, were issued on December 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00681, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ELIZABETH DOLORES GALLEGOS.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Estate of ELIZABETH DOLORES ARAGON

c/o David M. Chavez

2520 Wyoming Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

Dated the 7th day of May, 2020.

Respectfully submitted,

Law Office of Luis Yanez

2520 Wyoming Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

Tel: (915) 503-2424

Fax: (915) 500-4055

E-mail: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.

Com

By:  /s/ David M. Chavez

Luis Yanez

State Bar No. 24072432

David M. Chavez

TX State Bar No. 24090030

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

 

RFP 20-029

Events and Venue Feasibility Study for 

Existing County Coliseum and New Amphitheater

 

The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Events and Venue Feasibility Study for Existing County Coliseum and New Amphitheater

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 18, 2020.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted. 

 

Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price.  COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered.  Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:

Friday, April 24, 2020

Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.

Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.

Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.

Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)

