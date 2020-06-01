__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: PATRICIA PARKS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 22nd day of June, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Hector E. Gutierrez
311 Montana
El Paso TX 79902
On 05/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1676 on the docket of said court and styled:
Property Tax Associates, Inc., a Texas Corporation, CJES, Inc., a Texas corporation, and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a Ysleta Park Apartments
VS
Patricia Parks and Security Service Federal Credit Union, a Texas State federal institution
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Property Tax Associates, Inc. a Texas Corporation CJES, Inc., a Texas Corporation and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a YSLETA PARK APARTMENTS brought this suit against PATRICIA PARKS, SECURITY SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, a Texas State Federal Institution, and HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a Foreign Financial Institution, in order to obtain temporary and permanent injunction against said Defendants and in order obtain judgment against Defendant, PATRICIA PARKS for Defendant PATRICIA PARKS’ conversion of funds.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Bareleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA CARDONA, Deceased were issued on May 20, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00540 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to LYDIA S. LAMAS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
LYDIA S. LAMAS
7406 Alpha Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79915
Dated the 20th day of may, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY ELIZABETH ANDERSON, Deceased were issued on May 20, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00539 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to Members Trust Company FSB. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th ay of May, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA, Deceased were issued on January 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR00868 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JORGE GARCIA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of MARGARITA TAMAYO GARCIA
c/o Jorge Garcia
12072 Banner Crest
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ORLANDO PENA, DECEASED; Cause No. 2020-CPR00501. ALICIA CARRILLO PENA serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of ORLANDO PENA, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 19, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, ALICIA CARRILLO PENA within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 22nd day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of IRMA RODRIGUEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR01866. ELISABET RODRIGUEZ serving as Independent Administrator of the Estate of IRMA RODRIGUEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 21, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them o said Independent Administrator, ELISABET RODRIGUEZ within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C. 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 22nd day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR00523. SYLVIA MENDOZA a/k/a SYLVIA HERNANDEZ MENDOZA serving as Independent Executor of the Estate of MARIA GUADALUPE HERNANDEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 11, 2020 by the Judge of Probate Court Number One of El Paso, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Executor, SYLVIA MENDOZA a/k/a SYLVIA HERNANDEZ MENDOZA within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C., 1218 E. Yandell Dr., Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 22nd day of May, 2020.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: NORMAN OTTO RIECK DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00307
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NORMAN OTTO RIECK, Deceased, were granted on May 4, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00307 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: RORY RIECK Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PAUL E. KLEINSCHMIDT DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00311
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAUL E. KLEINSCHMIDT Deceased, were granted on May 4, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00311 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CAROLE S. KLEINSCHMIDT Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: KARL L. STRASSER DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00360
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KARL L. STRASSER Deceased, were granted on April 22, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00360 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: AMBER JANE STRASSER Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o MagdaYvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA GLORIA MONTOYA DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00098
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA GLORIA MONTOYA Deceased, were granted on April 23, 2020 under Docket Number
2020-CPR00098 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ELAINE MARIE M. MONTEON Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o MagdaYvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that SARA A. MARTINEZ was appointed as Independent Executor for the Estate of RAFAEL MARTINEZ, Deceased, in Cause No. 2019-CPR1784 pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso, County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
SARA A. MARTINEZ
c/o: The Ehrlich Law Firm
444 Executive Center Blvd.
Suite 240
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Herbert Ehrlich
Attorney for Estate of the RAFAEL MARTINEZ, Deceased
State Bar #06490000
444 Executive Center Blvd. Ste. 240
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 544-1500
Facsimile: (915) 544-1502
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALFONSO VARELA, JR.
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of ALFONSO VARELA JR., Deceased, were granted to BARBARA A. VARELA on May 26, 2020, by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00411. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling
Attorney for Independent Executor
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN CASEY WILLIAMS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of SUSAN CASEY WILLIAMS, Deceased, were granted to RODNEY LAWRENCE CASEY on May 26, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR00561. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of SUSAN CASEY WILLIAMS
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LUIS CURIEL were issued on May 14, 2020, in docket number
2020-CPR00430, pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to REBECCA DELORA ROBERTSON. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit the, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of LUIS CURIEL
c/o The Law Office of Ruben Nunez, P.C.
3224 Montana
El Paso, TX 79903
Tel. No.: (915) 577-0808
Fax No.: (915) 577-0086
Dated May, 26, 2020.
By: Ruben Nunez
Attorney for Executrix of the Estate of LUIS CURIEL
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL RUEDA, Deceased, Cause No. 2020-CPR00575, were issued on May 26, 2020, in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to ROSALVA RUEDA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Hector Phillips
Attorney at Law
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 26th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Hector Phillips
Attorney for ROLSALVA RUEDA
State Bar No.: 00792759
1017 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 838-8000
Facsimile: (915) 838-7060
E-mail: hphillips@hectorphillips.com
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO
NADIA RAMIREZ: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served his citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: NADIA RAMIREZ, Greetings:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Robyne Bramblett
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 19th day of August, 2019 against NADIA RAMIREZ & GONZALO CARDENAS, Respondents, and suit being number 2019DCM5531 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROBERTO RAMIREZ, children, the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The dates and place(s) of birth of said child are as follows: Child’s Name: ROBERTO RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 06/16/2003 Place of Birth: Sinaloa Mexico The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of May, 2020.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma L. Favela, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO
GONZALO CARDENAS: “You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served his citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: GONZALO CARDENAS, Greetings:
GREETINGS: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Robyne Bramblett
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 19th day of August, 2019 against NADIA RAMIREZ & GONZALO CARDENAS, Respondents, and suit being number 2019DCM5531 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of ROBERTO RAMIREZ, children, the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The dates and place(s) of birth of said child are as follows: Child’s Name: ROBERTO RAMIREZ Date of Birth: 06/16/2003 Place of Birth: Sinaloa Mexico The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 22nd day of May, 2020.
Robyne Bramblett
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma L. Favela, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA AMAYA GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on May 22, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00165, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated May 22, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES
State bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PASCUAL GARCIA GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on May 22, 220, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00164, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated May 22, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for PATRICIA GARCIA MORRONES
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of JULIO AGUILAR JR. , Deceased, were issued on May 21, 220, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00183, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARMEN GUADALUPE AGUILAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: John B. Bright
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino,
Ste. 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated May 22, 2020.
/s/ John B. Bright, Atty for CARMEN GUADALUPE AGUILAR
State Bar No.: 02991800
Telephone: (915) 598-7878
Facsimile: (915) 591-6201
E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ERNESTO ALARCON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00637 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ERESTO ALARCON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY BERRY SENSLEY, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 15th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00635 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DOROTHY BERRY SENSLEY, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF XAVIER CORDOVA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00629 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of XAVIER CORDOVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Combined Application for independent Administration and Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF ARNALDO MARTIN ALMODOVAR, DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00010
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ARNALDO MARTIN ALMODAVAR, Deceased, were issued on May 14, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01800, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: AMALIA ALMODOVAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney at Law
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Dated the 21st day of May, 2020.
/s/ Jorge Lopez M.
Jorge Lopez M.
Attorney for AMALIA ALMODAVAR
State Bar no.: 24055870
310 N. Mesa St. Ste. 900
El Paso, TX 79901
Telephone: (915) 838-3900
Facsimile: (915) 838-3905
E-mail: jorgelopez@lms.legal
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Estate of COLBY POLK, a minor, were issued on May 20, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CGD00035, in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to KELLY POLK. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Guardian of the Estate prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
KELLY POLK
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
Warach, Soto & Associates
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Magda Yvonne Soto
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL M. RODRIGUEZ SR.,were issued on April 23, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01615 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to RUGINA CECILIA RODRIGUEZ A/K/A REGINA C. RODRIGUEZ whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00707, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to DAVID BONILLA, Dependent Administrator for the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER
c/o: David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 7936
Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of THOMAS A. SCHOBER
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DIANA FARLEY, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01603
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DIANA FARLEY, Deceased, were granted on May 11, 2020 under Docket Number
2019-CPR01603 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SEAN D. FARLEY Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA RIVERA a/ka TERESA G. RIVERA, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00516 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to RAMON RIVERA JR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARTHA RAYON a/k/a MARTHA M. RAYON, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00481 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to ROBERT RAYON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executor, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr. El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MICHAEL V. VAVRA, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00527 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to LUCILA O VAVRA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, co Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MERLE W. CHRISTY a/k/a MERLE WAYNE CHRISTY, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00178 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBRA SHIPP f/k/a BARBRA A. CHRISTY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of SUMIKO CHRISTY, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00177 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to BARBRA SHIPP F/K/A BARBRA A. CHRISTY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administratrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL MCGLONE, Deceased were issued on May 27, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00560 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to TERESA MCGLONE. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
TERESA MCGLONE
2314 N. Kansas
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 27th day of May, 2020
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSE MARIA AVILA, Deceased, were issued on May 19, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01840, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: IRIS MARIE AVILA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 26th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that ROBERTO SANDOVAL was appointed Third-Party Independent Administrator for the Estate of HECTOR SOTO JR. Deceased, on May 14th, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00336 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas. The address of the Administrator is:
Estate of HECTOR SOTO JR., Deceased
c/o: Roberto Sandoval
PO Box 3949
El Paso, TX 79923
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 20th day of May, 2020.
By: Roberto Sandoval
Roberto Sandoval
Attorney for the Estate
State bar No.: 00784903
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROLINA G. ALMENGOR, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00491, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: CARLOS G. ALMENGOR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 21st day of May, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARY LOUISE HARTNETT, Deceased, were issued on May 15, 2020, in cause No.
2020-CPR00200, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: DENNIS KEITH HARTNETT. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 21st day of May, 2020.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D. DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D., DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to ESTHER AILEEN CROSSEN as Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D., deceased, on May 26th 2020 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00556. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to ESTHER AILEEN CROSSEN, Independent Executor of the estate of JOHN JACOB CROSSEN, M.D., deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 5/27/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN #BAL
2008 CHRYSLER 300 2C3LA43R38H210373 $384.85
2005 FORD RANGER 64235U8 1FTYR10UX5PA33071 $341.55
2007 ITALIKA MOTORCYLCLE LALJCJF8573005365 $341.55
IN THE ESTATE OF RODRIGO HERRERA SR., DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR00458
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of RODRIGO HERRERA SR., Deceased, were issued on May 27, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00458, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 27th day of May, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC.
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF ADEILADA MCMURRY, DECEASED
NO. 2019-CPR01425
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ADEILADA MCMURRY, Deceased, were issued on January 3, 2020, in cause No.
2019-CPR01425, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA VILLA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
c/o: PATRICIA VILLA
11145 Muscat Road
El Paso, Texas 79927
Dated the 7th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Philip E. Mullin
Attorney for PATRICIA VILLA
State Bar No.: 14653300
1790 Lee Trevino, Suite 214
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-7578
Facsimile: (915) 594-7969
E-mail: phimul@sbcglobal.net
IN THE ESTATE OF: ELIZABETH DOLORES ARAGON DECEDENT
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS cause No. 2019-CPR00681
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Administration for the Estate of ELIZABETH DOLORES ARAGON, Deceased, were issued on December 5, 2019, in Cause No. 2019CPR00681, pending in the Probate Court Number Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH DOLORES GALLEGOS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of ELIZABETH DOLORES ARAGON
c/o David M. Chavez
2520 Wyoming Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
Dated the 7th day of May, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
Law Office of Luis Yanez
2520 Wyoming Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
Tel: (915) 503-2424
Fax: (915) 500-4055
E-mail: dchavez@yanezlawoffice.
Com
By: /s/ David M. Chavez
Luis Yanez
State Bar No. 24072432
David M. Chavez
TX State Bar No. 24090030
REQUEST FOR
PROPOSALS
RFP 20-029
Events and Venue Feasibility Study for
Existing County Coliseum and New Amphitheater
The County of El Paso is requesting proposals for Events and Venue Feasibility Study for Existing County Coliseum and New Amphitheater.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this RFP from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
Proposals are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Proposal number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 18, 2020. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be proposer’s responsibility to check the website prior to the RFP opening date to verify whether any addenda have been posted.
Award will be made based on an evaluation of qualifications, scope of services and price. COMMISSIONER COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL PROPOSALS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only proposals that conform to specifications will be considered. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Successful proposer shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Successful proposer must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
