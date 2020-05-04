__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: JAMES ANTHONY GOVER Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiffs Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Veronica Vallejo
Assistant District Attorney
500 E. San Antonio, Room 203
El Paso, Texas 79901
On this the 19th day of September, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV3783 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWO THOUSAND THREE HUNDRED FIVE DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($2,305.00) Which was seized by the El PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from JAMES ANTHONY GROVER. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended o be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. Monday, on this the 25th day of May, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio, #203, El Paso, TX 79901 on this the 30th day of January, 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0349 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS.
FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00)
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced FOURTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED NINETY DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($14,990.00) which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from RICHARD CHARLES PINKNEY. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter as per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On the 30th day of January 2020 in this case numbered 2020DCV0348 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
Vs
Seven Thousand Eight Hundred Seventy Dollars in United States Currency ($7,870.00) et al
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SHAROD DEMON ROBERTSON. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 234 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal code, as is more fully set out in the Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: JoAnn Acosta
Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. ALEXIS CISNEROS, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN, and OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 25th day of May 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza
500 E. San Antonio
Suite #203
El Paso, TX 79901
On this 3rd day of July, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV2529 on the docket of said court and styled:
THE STATE OF TEXAS
VS
TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND
2014 BMW 5281 VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: See Attached
To-wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced TWENTY SIX THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($26,500.00) AND 2014 BMW VIN: WBA5A5C59ED505247 which was seized by the EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE from OLIVERIO FRIAS GUZMAN, ERIC PASCUAL GUZMAN AND ALEXIS CISNEROS. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code of Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 7th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
Revision of Plat
Local Government Code 232.041 (b-1)
The purpose of this notice is to inform adjacent property owners that the property at the Northwest of Mission Ridge Boulevard and Paseo Del Este is in the process of being replatted. The subject property is legally described as Being a Replat of Lots 61-78, Block 5, Lots 26-41, Block 7 Lots 13-16, Block 8, Lots 1-17, Block 9, Lots 1-13, Block 10 and portions of Stansbury Drive, Crystal Deer Drive, Crystal Rook Drive, Pleasant Crest Avenue Right of Ways, Americas Estates Unit Two, El Paso County Texas, Containing 19.47 Acres. The County of El Paso is informing adjacent property owners to give them the opportunity to voice their comment regarding the revision of the plat at the Commissioner’s Court Meeting.
The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request to revise the subdivision plat on Monday May 18, 2020, at 9:30 am, at the County Courthouse, Room 303, 500 E. San Antonio Street.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed replat, either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting or by providing written comment to the attention of the Lead Planner, El Paso County Public Works Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received five (5) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRANK ALTUS, Deceased
No. 2019-CPR01299
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of FRANK ALTUS, deceased: ALAN D. GLUTH, having been duly appointed Independent Administrator of the Estate of FRANK ALTUS, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, on February 5, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
Alan D. Gluth
Independent Administrator
Estate of NINETTE G. ALTUS, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ESTELA L. HERNANDEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00323
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ESTELA L. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of April, 2020, in the above styled cause to FELIX HERNANDEZ III, Independent Administrator. The address of record for FELIX HERNANDEZ III is c/o Darron Powell with the law firm of Darron Powell, PLLC, 1517 N. Campbell, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2020.
FELIX HERNANDEZ III
Independent Administrator
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If your or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LUIS FLORES, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas
on the 17th day of July, 2019, against LUIS FLORES, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM4675 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: LEELA SKYA BOSANKO Date of Birth: 08/29/2013 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 24th day of April, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of RITA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 27, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00269 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: MATTHEW J. GONZALEZ, Independent administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of April by Alexander V. Neill, Texas bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HELEN ROSENSTONE, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2020, in Docket No.
2020-CPR00466 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SERGIO ARREDONDO. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
SERGIO ARREDONDO
4449 General Maloney Circle
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 27th day of April, 2020
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO D. MESTAS, Deceased, were issued on April 23, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00152 in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: FERNANDO MESTAS, Independent Administrator whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, P.O. Box 942, El Paso, TX 79946. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 24th day of April by Alexander V. Neill, Texas Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF MARTHA KELLY WELCH, also known as KELLY WELCH, also known as M. KELLY WELCH
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary in the Estate of MARTHA KELLY WELCH, also known as KELLY WELCH, also known as M. KELLY WELCH, Deceased, were granted to MARTHA JANE MOORE, also known as JANE THOMAS MOORE, also known as MARTHA JANE THOMAS MOORE, on April 22, 2020, by the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas in case number
2020-CPR00355. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Leila S. Hobson, Leila S. Hobson PLLC, 4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Leila S. Hobson PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Leila Safi Hobson
State Bar No. 09744800
Attorney for the Estate of MARTHA KELLY WELCH, also known as KELLY WELCH, also known as M. KELLY WELCH, Deceased
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of LORENZO MORALES MENDOZA, JR. Deceased were issued on April 28, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00514 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to BEATRIZ M. GUTIERREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 28th day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Administration for the Estate of HARRY J. CLARK, Deceased were issued on April 23, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00113 in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to JAMES D.H. CLARK. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Estate of HARRY J. CLARK
C/O JAMES D. H. CLARK
9523 Beau Brg.
San Antonio, TX 78254
Dated the 23rd day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING A CLAIM
Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of LORRAINE HARTNETT, were issued on April 21, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00312 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: SARAH HARTNETT, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 21st day of April, 2020 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOHNNIE D. LAWLESS, Deceased, were issued on April 07, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00318, pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to: HANS F. LAWLESS, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOHNNIE D. LAWLESS, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JOHNNIE D. LAWLESS, Deceased
HANS F. LAWLESS – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2020.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA FAYE PATIN, Deceased were issued on April 22, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00489 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANDRE LEE PATIN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ANDRE LE PATIN
9231 Roanoke
El Paso, Texas 79924
Dated the 22nd day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RICHARD ALLAN MARTIN, Deceased were issued on April 21, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00494 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to CONCEPCION MARIA MARTIN. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 21st day of April, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: AMANDA L. STEAD, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Karen A. Pelletier of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, Ryan Stead’s said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Eugene M. Semko
On this the 6th day of March, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM1394 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In the Matter of the Marriage of RYAN STEAD AND AMANDA L. STEAD
And In The Interest of S.S., E.S. and S.S., Children
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Petition For Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: Samuel Stead Date of Birth: 07.06.2005
Child’s Name: Thomas Stead Date of birth: 12.28.2001 Child’s Name: Emily Stead Date of Birth: 09.24.2003
The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 27th day of April, 2020.
Eugene M. Semko
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas Ste. B-100
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Crystal Almanza
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF BARBARA S. MUIR, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00443
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of BARBARA S. MUIR, Deceased, were issued on April 28, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00443, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOYCE CHAVEZ-DICKENS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 28th day of April, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF JESSE A. HILL A/K/A JESSE ALVIN HILL, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00115
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of JESSIE A. HILL A/K/A JESSE ALVIN HILL, Deceased, were issued on April 16, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00115, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA G. HILL. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 21ST day of April, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA ELENA RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00036
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of MARIA ELENA RODRIGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 16, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00036, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ALFREDO DEL ANGEL RODRIGUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 16th day of April, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF CATALINA R. MCDOWELL A/K/A CATALINA R. ARONCE A/K/A CATALINA RAMIREZ ARONCE MCDOWELL, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00056
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the estate of CATALINA R. MCDOWELL A/K/A CATALINA R. ARONCE A/K/A CATALINA RAMIREZ ARONCE MCDOWELL, Deceased, were issued on April 16, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00056, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS DAVID ARONCE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 21st day of April, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
HORIZON REGIONAL MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT WATER SUPPLY WELLS NO. 10 & 11 IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District (‘Owner’), 14100 Horizon Blvd., Horizon City, TX 79928, will be received at the above mentioned address until 10:30 a.m. MDT, May 19, 2020, and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Water Supply Wells No. 10 & 11 Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. MDT. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory; however, bids will be accepted only from pre-qualified bidders who submit the required qualifications by 5:00 p.m. MDT, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Any other proposals received by the Owner will not be considered. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner;
“Bid for the Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District Water Supply Wells No. 10 and 11 Improvements to be opened at 10:30 a.m., MDT, Tuesday, May 19, 2020”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or a certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to “Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District”, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without check or bond will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, Specifications and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MAN K. KIM, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of April, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00520 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MAN K. KIM, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Order of Independent, or in the Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMONA CHAVEZ HINOJOS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 17th day of April, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00518 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMONA CHAVEZ HINOJOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code and Determination of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: 6811 Delta Drive #228, El Paso, Texas 79905) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SARAH PEREZ, AMBER POAG, AGNES POAG, LILAH POAG, TOMMY POAG, AND CHUCK POAG
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 11th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00010 on the docket of said court and styled JOE LOUIS POAG, An Incapacitated Person A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Deli Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 10
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 4/29/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2020 ITALIKA DM 150 3SCYDMEE6L1003315 $644.65
2002 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY 2C4GP34382R556498 $319.90
2002 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCG16572A018978 $319.90
2017FREIGHTLINER CASCADIAWP96148 3AKJGLDR5HDHG6519 $615.78
2004 KIA RIO34769G4 KNAFE121045017619 $211.65
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CRYSTAL PORTER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 20 days from the date of service of this citation then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Marilyn K. Mungerson
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 22nd day of July, 2019, against CRYSTAL PORTER, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM4809 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of DARREN DEANDRE GREEN JR., Child,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child) is as follows: Child’s Name: DARREN DEANDRE GREEN JR. Date of Birth: 09/02/2007 Place of Birth: St. Louis, MO The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 28th day of April, 2020.
Marilyn K. Mungerson
500 E. San Antonio St.
Rm 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS and ANNA BIDOLLI Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 15th day of June, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza,
500 E. San Antonio, #203,
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 23rd day of December, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4923 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($17,900.00) and Two Hundred Seventy Nine Dollars and Forty Cents in United States Currency ($279.40) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SEVENTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($17,900.00) AND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY NINE DOLLARS AND FORTY CENTS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($279.40) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from on BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS AND ANNA BIDOLLI. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
