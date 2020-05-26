__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS and ANNA BIDOLLI Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 15th day of June, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza,
500 E. San Antonio, #203,
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 23rd day of December, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4923 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($17,900.00) and Two Hundred Seventy Nine Dollars and Forty Cents in United States Currency ($279.40) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SEVENTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($17,900.00) AND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY NINE DOLLARS AND FORTY CENTS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($279.40) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from on BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS AND ANNA BIDOLLI. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County in the 3rd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of LillIian Wilson, LLC Plaintiff, the City of El Paso (Intervenor) vs. Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Perez, Deceased (In Rem Only), Alejandra Perez (In Rem Only) and Delia Perez (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2101, Docket No. 2020-SO-04386, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Perez, Deceased (In Rem Only), Alejandra Perez (In rem Only) and Delia Perez (In Rem Only) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
62 CAMPBELL N. 18 FT OF 3 & S 17 FT OF 4 (HOMESITE) (1000.00 SQ FT); AND 62 CAMPBELL N 18 FT OF 3 & S 17 FT OF 4 (3200.00 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THE NORTHERLY 18 FEET OF LOT 3 AND THE SOUTHERLY 17 FEET OF LOT 4, BLOCK 62, CAMPBELL ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 915 SOUTH SANTA FE STREET, EL PASO, TX 79901; AND TAX ACCOUNT ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): C05099906201100 AND C050999062101101
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Five and 24/100 Dollars ($42,235.24), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Lillian Wilson. LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Sylvia Ochoa, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0345, Docket No. 2020-SO-04458, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Sylvia Ochoa in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT #: P27700004601800
LOTS 18 AND 19, BLOCK 46, PARK ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF FABENS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 210 NE 1 AVE, FABENS, TX 79838
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Eight hundred Ninety-five and 77/100 Dollars ($26,895.77), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 171st District Court of El Paso County on the 11th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Sandra Escobedo and Equable Ascent Financial, LLC (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2341, Docket No. 2020-SO-03868, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Sandra Escobedo and Equable Ascent Financial LLC, (In Rem Only) in and the following described real property situated in El Paso, County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S0750-00019-C5575
A TRACT OF LAND OUT OF TRACT 3-A, BLOCK NINETEEN (19) SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AS FURTHER DESCRIBED IN DOC. NO. 20100058060 DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 13140 SHAPLEIGH CT, CLINT, TX 79836
The property of the Defendants will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Four Hundred Twenty-four and 43/100 Dollars ($36,424.43), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOS AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Stonegate East Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs Jaime Sandoval, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3130, Docket No. 2020-SO-04448, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jaime Sandoval in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 51 AND 52, BLOCK 547, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT ONE HUNDRED THIRTY SIX, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 71, PAGE 65, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 2nd day of April, 2020, as the property of Jaime Sandoval, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Four Hundred Eighty-Nine and 90/100 Dollars ($11,489.90) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Stonegate East Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED, THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILTY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Justice of the Peace, Precinct Seven, of El Paso County on the 11th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of The Law Offices of Michael J. Zimprich, PLLC, Plaintiff, vs. Abram De La Canal and Binary Investments, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 719-00090-CV, Docket No. 2020-SO-04246, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00, all the right, title and interest Binary Investments, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
88 BASSETT S 78.7 FT OF E 15 FT OF 18 & S 49.7 FT OF E 5 FT OF W 10 FT OF 18 (1429 SQ FT)
PID: 137965
2503 E. YANDELL DR., EL PASO, TX 79903
5 TERRY ALLEN LOT 13 (8429.64) SQ FT)
PID: 299128
1624 SAINT JOHNS DR. EL PASO, TX 79903
5 HIGHLANDS NORTH #2 LOT 14 (9534.76 SQ FT)
PID 292147
1304 SHADOW CANYON PL, EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 1st day of April, 2020, as the property of Binary Investments, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Four Hundred Sixty and 00/100 Dollars ($9,460.00) together with the sum of $46.00 as costs adjudged and with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of The Law Office of Michael J. Zimprich, PLLC
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED, THE DESCRIBED PRESMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILTY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ
INGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WILLIAM KURT RAMEY, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR00809, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: PATRICIA RAMEY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 14th day of May, 2020.
Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MANUEL HECTOR CABALLERO, Deceased, were issued on May 06, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00142, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY LYERLY, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
MARY LYERLY
773 Via Cipro
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of May, 2020.
/s Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of MANUEL HECTOR CABALLERO
__________________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF ROGELIO RIVERA, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2019-CPR00117
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the estate of ROGELIO RIVERA, Deceased, were issued on April 22, 2019, in Cause No. 2019-CPR00117, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: Karen Colon. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 14th day of May, 2020.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of SUSAN E. NAYLOR, Deceased, were issued to GEORGE ANDREW NAYLOR, on May 11, 2020, in case No.
2020-CPR00457, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor, in care of his attorney, as follows: Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NELIDA TORRES, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00379
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of NELIDA TORRES, deceased: DIANNA TORRES ARCHIBEQUE, having been duly appointed Independent Executrix of the Estate of NELIDA TORRES, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on May 14, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executrix within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DIANNA TORRES ARCHIBEQUE, Independent Executrix
Estate of NELIDA TORRES, Deceased
c/o George Kennedy
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico
88001
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OLIVIA MENCHACA, a/k/a OLIVIA A. EMNCHACA, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00097
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of OLIVIA MENCHACA, a/k/a OLIVIA A. MENCHACA, deceased: GRACIELA ARIAS, having been duly appointed Independent Administratrix of the Estate of OLIVIA MENCHACA, a/k/a OLIVIA A. MENCHACA, deceased, of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, on May 14, 2020, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Administratrix, within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
GRACIELA ARIAS
Independent Administratrix
Estate of OLIVIA MENCHACA, a/k/a OLIVIA A. MENCHACA, Deceased
c/o Alan D. Gluth
Gluth Law, LLC
2455 E. Missouri, Suite A
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARIA MAGADALENA PUGA, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00225
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA MAGADALENA PUGA, Deceased, were issued on the 6th day of May, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00225, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to CLAUDIA MAGDALENA GONZALEZ, Independent Executrix. The address of record for CLAUDIA MAGDALENA GONZALEZ IS 3729 Tierra Isela El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 6th day of May, 2020.
/s/ CLAUDIA MAGDALENA GONZALEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA MAGDALENA PUGA, Deceased
Prepared by:
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright, & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00365
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of AGNES FINLAY WEDGE, deceased: DEBORAH ANNE THURMOND having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of AGNES FINLAY WEDGE, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on May 13, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
DEBORAH ANNE THURMOND
Independent Executor of the Estate of AGNES FINLAY WEDGE, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
__________________________________________________
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
In The Matter of The Estate of SUZANNE MORRIS MAYNARD A/K/A SUZANNE MAYNARD, Deceased
Cause no. 2020-CPR00229
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SUZANNE MORRIS MAYNARD A/K/A SUZANNE MAYNARD, Deceased, were issued on the 7th day of May, 2020, in Docket Number
2020-CPR00229, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to JAMES ROY MAYNARD A/K/A JAMES ROY MAYNARD III, Independent Executor.
The address of record for JAMES ROY MAYNARD A/K/A JAMES ROY MAYNARD III is 6420 Cloudview, El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 7th day of May, 2020.
/s/ JAMES ROY MAYNARD a/k/a JAMES ROY MAYNARD III, Independent Executor of the Estate of SUZANNE MORRIS MAYNARD A/K/A SUZANNE MAYNARD, Deceased
Steven E. Anderson
Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.
Attorneys for Applicant
1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205
El Paso, Texas 79936
Texas Bar No. 01214550
(915) 595-1380 Telephone
(915) 591-6201 Facsimile
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELOISA ROBERTS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00573 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELOISA ROBERTS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and And Appointment Of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FREDRIC A. STYLE, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00572 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FREDRIC A. STYLE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RUBEN GARCIA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00611 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RUBEN GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship And For Letters Of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15Th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HAYLEY ELIZABETH ROBIC, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00593 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HAYLEY ELIZABETH ROBIC, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DANIEL STUBBEMANN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00601 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DANIEL STUBBEMANN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration and For Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF YVONNE ROSE BALDWIN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 8th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00592 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of YVONNE ROSE BALDWIN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Application For Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD EDWARD LOREK, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00606 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD EDWARD LOREK, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship And Appointment of Independent Administrator If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO M. LOYA, SR. a/k/a FRANK LOYA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00603 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO M. LOYA, SR., a/k/a FRANK LOYA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration, and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SAVANNA NICOLE SERNA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00615 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SAVANNA NICOLE SERNA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Independent administration and for Issuance of Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RONALD A. HELMERSON, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 9th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2019-CPR00433 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RONALD A. HELMERSON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship with Application for Letters of Independent Administration upon the Estate of an Intestate Decedent. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DON GARY CROPPER A/K/A D. GARY CROPPER, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00604 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate DON GARY CROPPER A/K/A D. GARY CROPPER, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For The Appointment of Independent Administrator, For Issurance Of Letters Of Administration, And Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 13Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAIME CASTRO-JARAMILLO, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00620 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAIME CASTRO-JARAMILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Jose Cordova
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARCO ANTONIO RODELA a/k/a MARCO A. RODELA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00607 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARCO ANTONIO RODELA a/k/a MARCO A. RODELA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance Of Letters Of Independent Administration Pursuant 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MICHAEL V. VAVRA, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00527 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MICHAEL V. VAVRA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application To Determine Heirship, And For Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Israel Beard
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SAMANTHA MORENO AND ALFONSO HERNANDEZ
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of March 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00056 on the docket of said court and styled ROSA ARRAS, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: DAVID TODD AND DEBRA TODD
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of March 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00054 on the docket of said court and styled ROGER TERRELL SWANN, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: RAY PAGE, NORMAN PAGE, SUE PAGE AND BARBARA PAGE
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of December 2019 in Cause No.
2019-CGD00235 on the docket of said court and styled In The Matter of the Guardianship of JAMES PAGE, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Permanent Guardian of the Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: VALENTIN GABALDON and OLGA GABALDON
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of March 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00049 on the docket of said court and styled AURORA GABALDON, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SUSAN MACANTINE, SHARRON MACANTINE, AND PATRICK MACANTINE
GREETINGS
YOU (AND EACH OF You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of March 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CGD00059 on the docket of said court and styled RAQUEL DURAN, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 15th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ARMANDO SOLIS, MANDIE APODACA, EDA MEDINA, THELMA SIGALA, NOEMI MARTINEZ AND SANDRA DEL SOL
GREETINGS:
YOU (AND EACH OF You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 8th day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 18th day of February 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00034 on the docket of said court and styled In the Matter of the Guardianship of Linda Cecilia Solis, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 18th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
CAUSE NO 2019CPR00770
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE ESTATE OF:
MELVIN DAVIDSON Deceased,
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MELVIN DAVIDSON, Deceased, were issued on March 2, 2020, under Cause Number 2019CPR00770, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA MARTINEZ, Applicant. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows: MARIA MARTINEZ, Estate of Melvin Davidson, Deceased c/o Rodolfo Romero
Attorney at Law
2507 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 19, 2020
Respectfully Submitted, Rodolfo Romero,
State Bar Number 17224600
Attorney for Applicant
2507 Montana Avenue,
El Paso, Texas 79903,
Telephone Number (915) 532-4688
Facsimile Number (915) 544-3868
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN C. SPADY, Deceased, were issued on April 29, 2020 under Docket No.
2020-CPR00376 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: KELLY MEHN. Claims may be presented in case of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
KELLY MEHN, Representative
Estate of JOHN C. SPADY, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of OSCAR DOZAL, Deceased, were issued on May 06, 2020 under Docket No.
2020-CPR00423 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas to: ADA BARAJAS. Claims may be presented in case of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
ADA BARAJAS, Representative
Estate of OSCAR DOZAL, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of SYLVIA TORRES SIFUENTES, a/k/a SILVIA T. SIFUENTES, Deceased, were issued on February 25th 2020 in Cause No. 2 pending in the Probate Court No. 2020CPR00042 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read
Dependent Administrator for the Estate of:
SYLVIA TORRES SIFUENTES, a/k/a SILVIA T. SIFUENTES
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6, El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 15th day of May, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of BILLY DEAN POPE a/k/a BILLY D. POPE, Deceased were issued on May 18, 2020, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01852 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to LINDA LOUISE POPE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of EMMA A. FERNANDEZ, a/k/a EMMA ALVARADO FERNANDEZ, Deceased were issued on May 18, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00174 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to DELIA A. FERNANDEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, co Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 18th day of March, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BARBARA JEANETTE DICKERSON-TENNESON a/k/a BARBARA J. DICKERSON a/k/a BARBARA J D , TENNESON, Deceased were issued on May 18, 2020, in Cause no.
2020-CPR00456 pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to PATRICK R. TENNESON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Administrator, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas, 79935 within the time prescribed by law Dated the 18th day of March, 2020
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: PATRICIA PARKS Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, 22nd day of June, 2020, before the Honorable 171st Judicial District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Hector E. Gutierrez
311 Montana
El Paso TX 79902
On 05/03/2018 in this case numbered 2018DCV1676 on the docket of said court and styled:
Property Tax Associates, Inc., a Texas Corporation, CJES, Inc., a Texas corporation, and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a Ysleta Park Apartments
VS
Patricia Parks and Security Service Federal Credit Union, a Texas State federal institution
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Plaintiff’s Property Tax Associates, Inc. a Texas Corporation CJES, Inc., a Texas Corporation and Jorge A. Sanchez and Sonia M. Sanchez individually and d/b/a YSLETA PARK APARTMENTS brought this suit against PATRICIA PARKS, SECURITY SERVICE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, a Texas State Federal Institution, and HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, a Foreign Financial Institution, in order to obtain temporary and permanent injunction against said Defendants and in order obtain judgment against Defendant, PATRICIA PARKS for Defendant PATRICIA PARKS’ conversion of funds.
As per attached and as is more fully shown by Plaintiff’s Original Petition and Application for Writ of Sequestration, Temporary Restraining Order, Temporary Injunction and Permanent Injunction on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 6th day of May, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio,
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Bareleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Corina Ramirez
Deputy
__________________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF CARLOS VARGAS, Deceased
CAUSE
NO. 2019-CPR00169
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARLOS VARGAS
Notice is hereby given that Original letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of CARLOS VARGAS Cause Number 2019-CPR00169 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 24th day of February, 2020, to LUCIA VARGAS, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 20th day of May, 2020.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for LUCIA VARGAS
__________________________________________________
IN PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF RAUL BONIFACIO RUBALCAVA, Deceased
CAUSE
NO. 2019-CPR01813
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RAUL BONIFACIO RUBALCAVA
Notice is hereby given that Original letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of RAUL BONIFACIO RUBALCAVA Cause Number
2019-CPR01813 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 21ST day of January, 2020, to GABRIEL MANUEL RUBALCAVA, whose residence is in El Paso County, Texas, and whose mailing address is:
c/o Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown below within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 20th day of May, 2020.
Law Offices of Saul Anaya PLLC
3110 Trawood Dr., Suite A
El Paso, Texas 79936
Tel. (915) 533-3144
Fax (915) 990-2029
By: /s/ Saul Anaya
Saul Anaya
Texas Bar License No. 24080006
Attorneys for GABRIEL MANUEL RUBALCAVA
__________________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF GUADALUPE VASQUEZ DOZAL, Deceased
No. 2020-CPR00435
NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO PROBATE A WILL AS A MUNIMENT OF TITLE MORE THAN FOUR YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH
You are notified of the filing in this Decedent’s estate of an application to probate a will as a muniment of title more than four years after the Decedent died.
You must understand the following:
1. The testator’s property will pass to the testator’s heirs if the will is not admitted to probate.
2. The person offering the testator’s will for probate is not in default for failing to present the will for probate during the four-year period immediately following the testator’s death.
Therefore, the Court will not grant the application in this case unless the applicant offers sufficient evidence to prove that she was not in default for failing to probate the will within four years of Decedent’s death.
As an heir of the Decedent, your rights to inherit property may be affected by the probate of a will more thatn four years after Decedent’s death.
If you want to object to the probate of the will more than four years after the Decedent’s death, you need to file a written objection with the Clerk of El Paso County, Texas.
The Clerk’s citation, which is attached to this notice, indicates the date by which you should file a written objection. Note that the citation does not indicate a specific hearing date.
If you sign an affidavit waiving citation, you are indicating to the court that you do not object to the probate of the will that has been filed by the applicant more than four years after the Decedent died.
You should consult an attorney if you have any questions about your rights in this probate matter.
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: FERNANDO PEREZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
on the 13th day of February, 2020, against FERNANDO PEREZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM0892 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: OMAR PEREZ ZAVALA Date of Birth: 10/03/2007 Place of Birth: Alabama
Child’s Name: MIA ZAVALA Date of Birth: 05/10/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX
The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas this the 15th day of May, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
__________________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: ELIA ROCIO HERRERA, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas,
On the 29th day of August, 2019, against ELIA ROCIO HERRERA, Respondent, and suit being number 2019DCM5693 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: Nicole Samantha Valdez Date of birth: 10/11/2006 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: Jacobe Saul Valdez Date of Birth: 04/19/2009 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas Child’s Name: Sebasthian Valdez Date of Birth: 12/08/2010 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservatorship with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said court at El Paso, Texas, this the 19th day of May, 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court El Paso County, Texas
/s/ Deputy
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of MANUEL M. RODRIGUEZ, SR., were issued on April 23, 2020 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01615 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to RUGINA CECILIA RODRIGUEZ a/k/a REGINA C. RODRIGUEZ whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF: MARGARITA SANCHEZ
Original Letters Testamentary were issued to DAVID VELOZ, who resides at 1124 Wind Ridge Dr. El Paso, Texas 79912, on May 4, 2020, in The Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00446. The representative’s address is c/o Eric M. Martinez, 5601 Montana Av., Ste. A, El Paso, Texas 79925. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them within the time prescribed by law.
Dated this 13th day of May, 2020.
Eric M. Martinez
Attorney for Estate
SBOT: 24034822
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 5/20/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2000 TOYOTA CAMRY932064 4T1BG22K2YU752653 $6,295.30
2000 NISSAN MAXIMA836TMT JN1CA31D6YT547574 $341.55
2000 FORD F15065031Z3 1FTRX18L8YKA49311 $276.60
2006 ACURA 3.2 TLLMN3778 19UUA66216A002466 $254.95
2005 CHEVROLET COBALTIEN295 1G1AL52F457650130 $254.95
2004 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZERCVC114 1GNDT13S142299897 $233.30
2001 CHEVROLET EXPRESSKXF8277 1GBFG15M511140813 $254.95
__________________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SHELDON MYRON PORETSKY a/k/a SHELDON M. PORETSKY, Deceased, were issued on May 7, 2020 in Cause Number 2020-CPR00470 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SYLVIA ANN DELGADO-PORETSKY as Independent Executor. Claims may be presented to the Estate addressed as follows:
SYLVIA ANN DELGADO-PORETSKY
Independent Executor
Estate of SHELDON MYRON PORETSKY a/k/a SHELDON M. PORETSKY, Deceased
405 Phil Hansen Drive
Canutillo, Texas 79835
All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 13, 2020.
/s/ Juan Carlos Garay
__________________________________________________
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
Hunt Mission Ridge, LLC is requesting the following variance from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed “T” Cul-de Sac residential access road within the Paseos at Mission Ridge 4 Subdivision. This variance to allow the use of a “T” Cul-de-Sac is in addition to the original vested County Variance from a 60-ft wide street right-of-way to a 52-ft right-of-way.
1. Variance to allow one (1) “T” Cul-de-Sac access roadway which consist of a 52-ft wide street right-of-way within the straight segment with 32-ft of pavement, (2) 5-ft concrete sidewalks and parkways, 6” standard curb & gutter and, a 70-ft wide street right-of-way within the “T” hammer head section with 60-ft of pavement, (2) 5-ft concrete sidewalks and 4” rolled curb and gutter. The length of the “T” Cul-de-Sac is 196-ft from center of intersecting street to center of cul-de-sac.
The Paseos at Mission Ridge 4 Subdivision encompasses approximately 45.990+ acres of land and has a legal description of “A Portion of Section 21, Block 79, Township 3, Texas and Pacific Railway Company Surveys, and a Portion of Section 22, Block 79, Township 3, Texas El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request
for these variances on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court
meeting.
__________________________________________________
NOTICE
FROM THE COUNTY OF EL PASO
FINAL PUBLIC HEARING
MORNING GLORY PHASE I&II WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENT
PROJECT
Notice is hereby given scheduled public hearings to be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020. Due to
COVID-19 pandemics along with social distancing requirements, this meeting will be conducted through
TELEPHONIC OR VIDEOCONFERENCE. Residents can accesses the meeting through the following webpage via Zoom Meeting. To join, please copy the following information to your browser; https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83340072649?pwd=eTAzU1l6YXo0WWRLK0RPUVNhb0Y2Zz09[us02web.zoom.us] .
Meeting ID: 833 4007 2649.
Password: 509574
Purpose of the meeting is to hold a final hearing to receive comments on the completion of the Morning Glory Phase I&II wastewater Project under the Community Funds Construction -CFC Program TxCDBG Contract No. 7218015 & 7218025. Citizens are encouraged to participate/attend this public hearing and present their views to the County. Interested persons who cannot attend or require special assistance are
asked to contact Munzer Alsarraj, El Paso County, 800 E. Overland St., Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79901, (915)
543-3845.
__________________________________________________
Notice of Public Logic and Accuracy Test
Notice is hereby given that the El Paso County Elections Department will run its official Public Logic and Accuracy Test of the automatic tabulating equipment on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. for the July 2020 Primary Runoff Election. The test will be conducted at the El Paso County Election Office located
at 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 in El Paso.
Aviso de la Prueba Pública De Precisión Y Lógica
Por la presente se da aviso que el Departamento de Elecciónes del Condado de El
Paso ejecutará su prueba oficial de precisión y lógica publica del equipo automático de tabulación el Miercoles, 27 de Mayo de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Para la Elección Primaria de Desempate de Julio de 2020. La prueba se realizará en la oficina de Elecciónes del Condado de El Paso localizada en 500 E. San Antonio Ave., Suite 314 en El Paso.
Publish on Sunday, May 24, 2020
__________________________________________________
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.