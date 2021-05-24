______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STAE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee, Plaintiff, vs. David P. Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV3624, Docket No. 2021-SO-02355, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David P. Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G ALAMO 31 & 32
PID: 324939
2628 ARIZONA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 16th day of March, 2021, as the property of David P. Adams to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-One Thousand One Hundred Ninety-Five and 00/100 Dollars ($21,195.00), plus interest at the rate of 5% per annum, plus the additional sum of $325.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, David P. Adam, and all costs of suit, in favor of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-03172, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso county, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF L PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Three Thousand Sixty-Two and 20/100 Dollars ($63,062.20), and all costs of suit in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
______________________________________________
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV1937, Docket No. 2021-SO-02940 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
REAL PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS COMMONLY KNOWN AS 11144 PIPECREEK COURT, EL PASO, TX 79936, SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND STATE OF TEXAS: LOT 7, BLOCK 121, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 14 REPLAT “C”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 59, PAGE 5, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Bobby Loya will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Three and 86/100 Dollars ($73,363.86) together with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: SYDNEY KAIN GILLIS, who may be served with process at 20635 Coldwar Dr. Fort Bliss, Texas 79918 or wherever he/she may be found. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before ten o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3, El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on this the 18th day of March, 2021, by
Attorney at Law
Joseph Isaac
109 North Oregon 12th Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
In this case numbered 2021DCV0912 on the docket of said court and styled: CARRIE FILLA Individually, and on behalf of and as Guardian of JADEN FILLA
VS
SYDNEY KAIN GILLIS
The nature of Plaintiff’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of the Plaintiff’s Original Petition accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave.
RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-024
Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the
County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 10, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters testamentary for the Estate of LINDA COVAR DE BONA, Deceased, were issued to JULIEANN COVAR on May 12, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR00017, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of RICHARD E. MATTERSDORFF, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTAE OF TERESA RUBIO AKA TERESA FE RUBIO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00549
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA RUBIO AKA TERESA FE RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00549 pending in the Probate Court of el Paso County, Texas to: JAVIER CARLOS RUBIO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF : ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., DECEASED
NO. 2020-CPR01738
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2021 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01738 pending in he Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ISABEL NICOLE RAMIREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Robert Warach
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
ESTATE OF: ALFONSO NEVAREZ, DECEDENT
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00648
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFONSO NEVAREZ, Decedent, were issued on the 6th day of May, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00648, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to: ROSA LYDIA NEVAREZ. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 1501 Vanderbilt Dr., El Paso, El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of ROSA LYDIA NEVAREZ within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.
/s/ ROSA LYDIA NEVAREZ
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS BRUNO VILLANUEVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00789 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS BRUNO VILLANUEVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Naythan Fraire
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO J. CONTRERAS, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00837 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO J. CONTRERAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larisa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO ENRIQUE VILLALVA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00826 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO ENRIQUE VILLALVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship (Decedent’s La Known Address: 11316 Ardelle Ave.,El Paso, Texas 79936).
If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ROBLES PADILLA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00830 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ROBLES PADILLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO LOPEZ JR., DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00838 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO LOPEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas estates code and Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE VASQUEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00849 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 OFT6 Texas Estate Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Rogelio Juarez
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL V. HERRERA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00589 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL V. HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: John Summerford
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of EDGAR VIDAL ALBA ANDRADE, Deceased, were issued on March 23rd, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00376 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of EDGAR VIDAL ALBA ANDRADE
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile: (915) 533-4548
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL BARRAZA, Deceased were issued on May 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00668 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGARITA BARRAZA, also known as MARGARITA DIAZ BARRAZA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
MARGARITA BARRAZA
435 Link Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 17th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RACHEL LOPEZ MONTES, Deceased were issued on May 12, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00401, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAUL MONTES and NICOLE CHRISTINE MONTES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of RACHEL LOPEZ MONTES
c/o Saul Montes and Nicole Christine Montes
3222 Altura Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79930
Dated the 12th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORI S T. ELLIOTT, Deceased were issued on February 17, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00113 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD T. ELLIOTT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
RICHARD T. ELLIOTT
10904 Dave Mart Ct.
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 13th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH A. McLOUGHLIN, Deceased were issued on December 3, 202, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01540 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNA M. TROH. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ANNA M. STROH
10620 Kinross #C
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN B. SILVA, Deceased were issued on May 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00733 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTIN SILVA and CYNTHIA D.E MANZANARES. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 17th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMUNDA DE LA TORRE a/k/a REYMUNDA DE LA TORRE, Deceased, were issued on May 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00093, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARIA LUISA CHAPARRO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Robert A. Duran
Attorney at Law
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Robert A. Duran
Attorney for MARIA LUISA CHAPARRO
State Bar No.: 06272200
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B
El Paso, Texas 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
E-mail: radatty@gmail.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES C. COX, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR00688, pending in Statutory Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to KAREN LEANNE COX. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: KAREN LEANNE COX, Independent executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ KAREN LEANNE COX
KAREN LEANNE COX, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JAMES C. COX, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HORTENCIA AGUILAR a/ka/ H. AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2021, in Cause No.
2019-CPR01434, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas, to HUGO AGUILAR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: HUGO AGUILAR, Independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ Hugo Aguilar
HUGO AGUILAR, Independent Executor of the Estate of HORTENCIA AGUILAR a/k/a H. AGUILAR, Deceased
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONA PORTELA a/k/a RAMONA G. PORTELA, Deceased, were issued on December 15, 2020, in Cause No.
2020-CPR01569, pending in Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA PORTELA. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Claims should be addressed in care of the representative: LAURA PORTELA, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.
/s/ LAURA PORTELA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAMONA PORTELA a/k/a RAMONA G. PORTELA, Deceased
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: BERNIE VELASQUEZ DECEASED
Cause No. 2020CPR01750
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BERNIE VELASQUEZ Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01750, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: DIANA VELASQUEZ GALVAN. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: May 13, 2021
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915)-351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of BERNIE VELASQUEZ
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: LUIGI PELLICANO DECEASED
Cause No. 2021CPR00320
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LUIGI PELLICANO Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00320, , pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIA FRANCESCA MAESE aka FRANCESCA MAESE. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: May 13, 2021
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915)-351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of LUIGI PELLICANO
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: MARIA YOLANDA PELLICANO DECEASED
Cause No. 2020CPR01579
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA YOLANDA PELLICANO Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01579, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: JULIA FRANCESCA MAESE aka FRANCESCA MAESE. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully submitted,
Dated: May 13, 2021
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915)-351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of MARIA YOLANDA PELLICANO
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Pursuant to lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned. The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below. Units up for auction will be listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time. The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only. A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit. All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer. Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations. Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 6/18/21 at 10:00 AM. #901 Leslie A. Davis; #1424 Ma Esperanza Martinez Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907. The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 6/18/21 at 10:00 AM. #0511 Rodolfo Contreras.
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS MENDOZA A/K/A JESUS NAREZ MENDOZA, A/K/A JESUS N. MENDOZA, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00097 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS MENDOZA A/K/A JESUS NAREZ MENDOZA,A/K/A JESUS N. MENDOZA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Second Amended Application for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ANTONIO GONZALEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00865 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ANTONIO GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration and letters of administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas estates code and Application to determine heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EARL P. MINER
Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of EARL P. MINER, Deceased, were granted to EDWARD W. SHUGERT on May 17, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00723. All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:
Stancy Stribling
Stancy Stribling, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Stancy Stribling,
Attorney for Independent Executor
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA LEE WATTS, Deceased were issued on May 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2004-P00989 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELA R. WATTS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARCELINO C. VILLANUEVA, Deceased were issued on May 19, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00752 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JANE P. PHILIPS. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTA ALFORD FISHER, Deceased were issued on May 18, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00732 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ZEAK LOVELL WILLIAMS, III. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ZEAK LOVELL WILLIAMS III
121 Casitas Del Este Lane
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STANFORD D. SCHNEIDER, Deceased were issued on My 19, 2021, in Docket No.
2021-CPR00777 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GINA L. BROGNA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
GINA L. BROGNA
1766 Buckboard St.
El Paso, Texas 79911
Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR01493; ROSEMARY PENA, serving ad Independent Administrator of the Estate of GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 12, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 12, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, ROSEMARY PENA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following: Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C. 1218 E. Yandell Drive, Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902. Dated this the 13th day of May, 2021.
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00255
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the estate of JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN, Cause Number 2021-CPR00255 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of April, 2021 to EUGENIA KEIL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claim against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted:
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-0 533-0007
Fax 915-534-7672
Date: May 11, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
EUGENIA KEIL
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00278
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JUANA LOZOYA, also known as JUANITA LOZOYA, deceased: MONICA BALLESTEROS, formerly known as MONICA MACIAS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JUANA LOZOYA, also known as JUANITA LOZOYA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on May 4, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
MONICA BALLESTEROS, formerly known as MONICA MACIAS, Independent Executor of the estate of JUANA LOZOYA, also known as JUANITA LOZOYA, deceased
c/o Lauren D. Serrano
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF KYLE ANDREW FALVEY, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR00734
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the Estate of KYLE ANDREW FALVEY, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00734, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Victor H. Falvey. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Victor H. Falvey
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 12th day of May, 2021.
Law office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA APODACA GARCIA DECEASED
NUMBER 2020CPR01703
PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notices is hereby given that Letters of Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA GARCIA were issued on May 6, 2021 in Docket Number 2020CPR01703, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to TONY F. GARCIA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA GARCIA is through her Texas agent.
Daniel S. Gonzalez
Attorney at Law
909 E. Rio Grande
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 13, 2021
/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez
DANIEL S. GONZALEZ for
TONY F. GARCIA
Personal Representative of the Estate of GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA APODACA GARCIA
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF TERRY RAY JENNINGS, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020-CPR01169
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of TERRY JAY JENNINGS, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01169, pending in he Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JACLYN ANAYA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to JACLYN ANAYA within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JACLYN ANAYA, Representative
Estate of TERRY JAY JENNINGS
2717 Tierra Gijon
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for JACLYN ANAYA
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF VALENTIN LUJAN, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020CPR00482
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of VALENTIN LUJAN, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00482, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: LUZ ELENA VIEZCAS. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to FRANCISCO LUJAN, registered agent of this Estate within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: FRANCISCO LUJAN
Registered Agent, Estate of VALENTIN LUJAN
4201 Darwood Dr.
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for LUZ ELENA VIEZCAS
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF GABRIELA RUBIO, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NO. 2020CPR00486
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GABRELA RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00486, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ROBERTO RUBIO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to ROBERTO RUBIO within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: ROBERTO RUBIO, Representative
Estate of GABRIELA RUBIO
14224 Falcon Point Ln.
El Paso, Texas 79938
Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Daniel Anchondo
Attorney for ROBERTO RUBIO
State Bar No.: 01164800
2509 Montana Ave.
El Paso, TX 79903
Telephone: (915) 533-1100
Facsimile: (915) 533-2379
E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURORA TARANGO HERRERA a/k/a AURORA HERRERA a/k/a AURORA T. HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR-00686, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: HECTOR MANUEL HERRERA, II. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Leonard E. Maldonado
1411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 18th day of May 2021.
By: /s/ Leonardo E. Maldonado
State Bar No.: 24074641
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: WARREN BROWN, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00608
FIRST AMENDED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WARREN BROWN, Deceased were issued on May 5, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00608, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to GREGORY W. BROWN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email:gdanmena@yahoo.
Com
______________________________________________
IN THE ESTATE OF OFELIA QUINONES CRESPIN A/K/A OFELIA CRESPIN, DECEASED
No. 2021-CPR00667
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2
EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor of the Estate of OFELIA QUIONES CRESPIN a/k/a OFELIA CRESPIN, Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR0067, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: RICARDO REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA DE JESUS RAYAS A/K/A MARIA DE JESUS AREVALO A/K/A MARIA AREVELO RAYAS A/K/A MARIA D. RAYAS,
DECEASED
No. 2020-CPR01516
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS RAYAS A/K/A MARIA DE JESUS AREVALO A/K/A MARIA AREVELO RAYAS A/K/A MARIA D. RAYAS, Deceased, were issued on February 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01516, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH COCHRANE. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Karen Colon
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC
8732 Almeda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Dated the 13th day of May, 2021.
Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC
8732 Alameda Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79907
Telephone: (915) 858-0665
Facsimile: (915) 858-3116
/s/ Karen Colon
Karen Colon
State Bar No.: 24074058
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com
NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 490 N. Kenazo Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 N. loop drive Socorro, Tx. 79927
Bidding will open May 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude June 9th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.
Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:
292 CHRISTOPHER DURAN, 467 JOSE/SALLY SARINANA, 707 DORIAN LILLIS, 927 RODOLFO JAIME, 929 ALEJANDRA ENRIQUEZ, 177 HOESING UNIT, 136 CRESCENCIO CALDERON IBARRA 163 JESUS MEDINA, 436 JESUS MEDINA, 845 TOUREAN JONES, B37 FATIMA REYES, B49 LAWRENCE SILVA, 850 MIGUEL RAMOS, 819 FELIX ORTEGA, 514 ALEX LOPEZ, 212 JAVIER SOLIS
Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL P. MIECKOWSKI, Deceased, were issued on May 04, 2021, in Docket No. 2021CPR00095, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to BERTHA A. MIECKOWSKI, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
Bertha Mieckowski
3124 Lookout Point Place
El Paso, Texas 79938
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 13th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of MICHAEL MIECKOWSKI
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: BELEM ABIGAIL ALEJO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law
Carlos M. Quinonez
11890 Vista Del Sol Drive
Suite A-115
El Paso, Texas 79936
On this the 30th day of March, 2021 against BELEM ABIGAIL ALEJO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1868 on the docket of said Court and entitled:
IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JUAN MANUEL COBOS JR. AND BELEM ABIGAIL ALEJO
A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Divorce. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of May, 2021.
Carlos M. Quinonez
Attorney at Law
11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Ste. A-115
El Paso, TX 79936
915-533-0009
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Fabiola Bartolini
Deputy
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, ELEANOR ALICE CURTIS said Original Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Erica P. Rios
On this the 7th day of April, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM1899 on the docket of said Court and styled:
In The interest Of: K.D.A.F.A., A child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child. The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:
Child’s Name: KEKOA DON ANALU FELIPE ASUNCION Date of Birth: May 22, 2019
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of May, 2021.
Erica P. Rios
Attorney at Law
501 N. Kansas, Ste 200
El Paso, TX 79901
Norm Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Maria Soto
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 05/19/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
2008 NISSAN 350ZEKV5039 1N4AL24E78C108869 $449.80
2008 CHRYLSER 300780127C 2C3LA53G58H136104 $406.50
2003 HYUNDAI ELANTRA052481G KMHDN45D23U678537 $341.55
1998 HONDA CR-V JHLRD1842WC103391 $341.55
2003 KIA SPECTRA KNAFB121535212297 $298.25
2004 HONDA ACCORD05030A1 1HGCM56744A140427 $319.90
2002 FORD EXPEDITION 4WKH778 1FMEU17L32LA14312 $276.60
2008 CHRYSLER 300780127C 2C3LA53G58H136104 $406.50
1997 CHEVROLET S-10VLQ818 1GCCS144XVK144113 $406.50
UNKNOWN BOAT STEU0433T293 $598.00
1990 MAZDA MPV JM3LV5234L0216898 $796.20
UNKNOWN BOAT TRAILER $598.00
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaLawHelp.org.” TO: CHRISTOPHER PAUL PEREZ, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner, BRENDA ROSARIO SANCHEZ BERNAL’S, said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Jason J. Lempke
On this the 19th day of April, 2021 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4655 on the docket of said Court and styled: In the Matter of the Marriage of BRENDA ROSARIO SANCHEZ BERNAL and CHRISTOPHER PAUL PEREZ and in the Interest of Y.R.S.B. and N.I.P. Children A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Divorce. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Children’s Names: YANEXI ROXANNE SANCHEZ BERNAL Date of Birth: 11/02/2014 Child’s Name: NEVAEH ISABELLA PEREZ Date of Birth: 05/02/2013 The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you. The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.
The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of April, 2021.
Jason J. Lempke
Attorney at Law
1444 Montana Ste. 207
El Paso, TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Lori Gonzalez
Deputy
______________________________________________
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DEAN WARNER, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR01717
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES DEAN WARNER, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of April, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01717, pending in the Probate Court Number Two El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: CHARLES DEAN WARNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Stephen H. Nickey
Attorney at Law
1201 North Mesa Suite B
El Paso, TX 79902
Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.
/s/ Stephen J Nickey
Attorney for CHARLES DEAN WARNER
State Bar No.: 15014225
1201 North Mesa, Ste. B
El Paso, TX 79902
Telephone: (915) 351-6900
Facsimile: (915) 351-6901
______________________________________________
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexaLawHelp.org.” TO: UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioner’s, KORAL INDA and PETER JAMES GREEN’S, said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by
Attorney at Law
Woodrow W. Bean, III
On this the 6th day of May, 2021 in this cause numbered 2020DCM5151 on the docket of said Court and styled: In The Interest of: LEAH ARIEL INDA, MINOR CHILD A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Child. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: LEAH ARIEL INDA Date of Birth: October 13, 2014
The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 17th day of May, 2021.
Woodrow W. Bean III
Attorney at Law
616 N. Virginia St. Ste E
El Paso TX 79902
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: /s/ Maria Soto
Deputy
______________________________________________
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA OROZCO PRANGNER, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA OROZCO PRANGNER, DECEASED, were issued on May 18, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00311, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA PRANGNER OTHMAN, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA OROZCO PRANGNER, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executrix is n Texarkana, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this the 19th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Ernesto Pineda
Attorney at Law
11170 La Quinta Place,
Suite C
El Paso, Texas 79936
(9150 598-7726
Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896
______________________________________________
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-025
Printing and Mailing Services for Voter Registration
Certificates and Address Confirmation
Forms for the County of El Paso
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Printing and Mailing Services for Voter Registration Certificates and Address Confirmation.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 17, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL
CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
