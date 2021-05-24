______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STAE OF TEXAS

COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee, Plaintiff, vs. David P. Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV3624, Docket No. 2021-SO-02355, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David P. Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

G ALAMO 31 & 32

PID: 324939

2628 ARIZONA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930

 

Levied on the 16th day of March, 2021, as the property of David P. Adams to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-One Thousand One Hundred Ninety-Five and 00/100 Dollars ($21,195.00), plus interest at the rate of 5% per annum, plus the additional sum of $325.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, David P. Adam, and all costs of suit, in favor of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-03172, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso county, Texas to wit:

 

TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600

LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF L PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936

 

Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Three Thousand Sixty-Two and 20/100 Dollars ($63,062.20), and all costs of suit in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS. 

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.

______________________________________________

REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE

THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV1937, Docket No. 2021-SO-02940 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:

 

REAL PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS COMMONLY KNOWN AS 11144 PIPECREEK COURT, EL PASO, TX 79936, SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND STATE OF TEXAS: LOT 7, BLOCK 121, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 14 REPLAT “C”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 59, PAGE 5, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

 

Property of Bobby Loya will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Three and 86/100 Dollars ($73,363.86) together with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC

 

ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.

 

CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: SYDNEY KAIN GILLIS, who may be served with process at 20635 Coldwar Dr. Fort Bliss, Texas 79918 or wherever he/she may be found. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before ten o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3, El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on this the 18th day of March, 2021, by

Attorney at Law

Joseph Isaac

109 North Oregon 12th Floor

El Paso, TX 79901

In this case numbered 2021DCV0912 on the docket of said court and styled: CARRIE FILLA Individually, and on behalf of and as Guardian of JADEN FILLA 

VS

SYDNEY KAIN GILLIS

The nature of Plaintiff’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of the Plaintiff’s Original Petition accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 E. San Antonio Ave. 

RM 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Clarisa Aguirre

Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 21-024

Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the 

County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse (re-bid)

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse.

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos 

 

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 10, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary for the Estate of LINDA COVAR DE BONA, Deceased, were issued to JULIEANN COVAR on May 12, 2021, in Case No. 2021-CPR00017, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of RICHARD E. MATTERSDORFF, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTAE OF TERESA RUBIO AKA TERESA FE RUBIO, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00549

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of TERESA RUBIO AKA TERESA FE RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2021 under Docket Number 

2021-CPR00549 pending in the Probate Court of el Paso County, Texas to:  JAVIER CARLOS RUBIO.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF :  ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01738

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of ALBERT RAMIREZ JR., Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2021 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01738 pending in he Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to:  ISABEL NICOLE RAMIREZ.  Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO

ESTATE OF:  ALFONSO NEVAREZ, DECEDENT

CAUSE NO. 

2021-CPR00648

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFONSO NEVAREZ, Decedent, were issued on the 6th day of May, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00648, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County Texas, to:  ROSA LYDIA NEVAREZ.  For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 1501 Vanderbilt Dr., El Paso, El Paso County, Texas.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of ROSA LYDIA NEVAREZ within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.

/s/ ROSA LYDIA NEVAREZ

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF CARLOS BRUNO VILLANUEVA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00789 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of CARLOS BRUNO VILLANUEVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FEDERICO J. CONTRERAS, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00837 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FEDERICO J. CONTRERAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larisa De La O

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FERNANDO ENRIQUE VILLALVA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00826 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FERNANDO ENRIQUE VILLALVA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship (Decedent’s La Known Address: 11316 Ardelle Ave.,El Paso, Texas 79936).

If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LUIS ROBLES PADILLA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00830 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LUIS ROBLES PADILLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ARTURO LOPEZ JR., DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00838 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ARTURO LOPEZ JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas estates code and Application to Determine Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 11th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE VASQUEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00849 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE VASQUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application to Determine Heirship, For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 OFT6 Texas Estate Code.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Rogelio Juarez

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MANUEL V. HERRERA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00589 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MANUEL V. HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 12th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of EDGAR VIDAL ALBA ANDRADE, Deceased, were issued on March 23rd, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00376 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to:  James Kirby Read.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  

c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.

Dependent Administrator of the Estate of EDGAR VIDAL ALBA ANDRADE

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster, Bldg 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL BARRAZA, Deceased were issued on May 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00668 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARGARITA BARRAZA, also known as MARGARITA DIAZ BARRAZA.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

MARGARITA BARRAZA

435 Link Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 17th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of RACHEL LOPEZ MONTES, Deceased were issued on May 12, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00401, in the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SAUL MONTES and NICOLE CHRISTINE MONTES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Co-Administrators prefer that claims be addressed in its name as follows:

Estate of RACHEL LOPEZ MONTES

c/o Saul Montes and Nicole Christine Montes

3222 Altura Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79930

Dated the 12th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of DORI S T. ELLIOTT, Deceased were issued on February 17, 2021, in Docket No. 

2021-CPR00113 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to RICHARD T. ELLIOTT.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

RICHARD T. ELLIOTT

10904 Dave Mart Ct.

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 13th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEPH A. McLOUGHLIN, Deceased were issued on December 3, 202, in Docket No. 

2020-CPR01540 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANNA M. TROH.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

ANNA M. STROH

10620 Kinross #C

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CARMEN B. SILVA, Deceased were issued on May 17, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00733 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARTIN SILVA and CYNTHIA D.E MANZANARES.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 17th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAYMUNDA DE LA TORRE a/k/a REYMUNDA DE LA TORRE, Deceased, were issued on May 10, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00093, pending in the Probate Court No. Two, El Paso County, Texas, to:  MARIA LUISA CHAPARRO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Robert A. Duran

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Robert A. Duran

Attorney for MARIA LUISA CHAPARRO

State Bar No.: 06272200

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

E-mail: radatty@gmail.com

______________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES C. COX, Deceased, were issued on October 21, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR00688, pending in Statutory Probate Court Two of El Paso County, Texas, to KAREN LEANNE COX.  All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Claims should be addressed in care of the representative:  KAREN LEANNE COX, Independent executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.

/s/ KAREN LEANNE COX

KAREN LEANNE COX, Independent Executrix of the Estate of JAMES C. COX, Deceased

______________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of HORTENCIA AGUILAR a/ka/ H. AGUILAR, Deceased, were issued on March 16, 2021, in Cause No. 

2019-CPR01434, pending in  Probate Court Number One  of El Paso County, Texas, to HUGO AGUILAR.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Claims should be addressed in care of the representative:  HUGO AGUILAR, Independent Executor, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.

/s/ Hugo Aguilar

HUGO AGUILAR, Independent Executor of the Estate of HORTENCIA AGUILAR a/k/a H. AGUILAR, Deceased

______________________________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAMONA PORTELA a/k/a RAMONA G. PORTELA, Deceased, were issued on December 15, 2020, in Cause No. 

2020-CPR01569, pending in Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to LAURA PORTELA.  All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Claims should be addressed in care of the representative:  LAURA PORTELA, Independent Executrix, c/o Enrique N. Medrano, Attorney at Law, 2411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79903.

/s/ LAURA PORTELA, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAMONA PORTELA a/k/a RAMONA G. PORTELA, Deceased

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  BERNIE VELASQUEZ DECEASED

Cause No. 2020CPR01750

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BERNIE VELASQUEZ Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01750, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  DIANA VELASQUEZ GALVAN.  The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:

c/o:  Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

Dated: May 13, 2021

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915)-351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of BERNIE VELASQUEZ

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  LUIGI PELLICANO DECEASED

Cause No. 2021CPR00320

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of LUIGI PELLICANO Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00320, , pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  JULIA FRANCESCA MAESE aka FRANCESCA MAESE.  The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:

c/o:  Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

Dated: May 13, 2021

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915)-351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of LUIGI PELLICANO

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF:  MARIA YOLANDA PELLICANO DECEASED

Cause No. 2020CPR01579

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA YOLANDA PELLICANO Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01579, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to:  JULIA FRANCESCA MAESE aka FRANCESCA MAESE.  The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:

c/o:  Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully submitted,

Dated: May 13, 2021

/s/ Eduardo Miranda

Eduardo Miranda

Attorney at Law

2330 Montana Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79903

(915)-351-7693

(915) 351-7696 fax

State Bar No.: 14199590

Attorney for the Estate of MARIA YOLANDA PELLICANO

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to lien granted by the Texas Self-Storage Facility Act, notice is hereby given that the undersigned self-storage units will be sold at a public sale by competitive bidding, to satisfy the lien of the Lessor, with Metro Storage LLC as managing agent for Lessor, for rental and other charges due from the undersigned.  The said property has been stored and is located at the respective address below.  Units up for auction will be  listed for public bidding on-line at www.StorageTreasures.com beginning five days prior to the scheduled auction date and time.  The terms of the sale will be by lot to the highest bidder for cash only.  A 10% to 15% buyer’s premium will be charged per unit.  All sales are final. Metro Self Storage LLC reserves the right to withdraw any or all units, partial or entire, from the sale at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids.  The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted.  All contents must be removed completely from the property within 48 hours or sooner or are deemed abandoned by bidder/buyer.  Sale rules and regulations are available at the time of sale.  Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenants at the following locations.  Metro Self-Storage, 6982 Alameda Ave., El Paso, TX 79915.  The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 6/18/21 at 10:00 AM. #901 Leslie A. Davis; #1424 Ma Esperanza Martinez Metro Self-Storage, 9565 North Loop Dr., El Paso, TX 79907.  The bidding will close on the website Storagetreasures.com and a high bidder will be selected on 6/18/21 at 10:00 AM. #0511 Rodolfo Contreras.  

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS MENDOZA A/K/A JESUS NAREZ MENDOZA, A/K/A JESUS N. MENDOZA, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00097 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS MENDOZA A/K/A JESUS NAREZ MENDOZA,A/K/A JESUS N. MENDOZA Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Second Amended Application for Determination of Heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

______________________________________________

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSE ANTONIO GONZALEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS:  You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 7th day of June, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 13th day of May, 2021 in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00865 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JOSE ANTONIO GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Application for independent administration and letters of administration pursuant to section 401.003 of the Texas estates code and Application to determine heirship.  If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs.  Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 14th day of May, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, 

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF EARL P. MINER

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of EARL P. MINER, Deceased, were granted to EDWARD W. SHUGERT on May 17, 2021, by the Probate Court No. One of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00723.  All persons having claims against this estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law to the Independent Executor, in care of:

Stancy Stribling

Stancy Stribling, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Stancy Stribling, 

Attorney for Independent Executor

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ROSA LEE WATTS, Deceased were issued on May 19, 2021, in Docket No. 2004-P00989 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to ANGELA R. WATTS.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARCELINO C. VILLANUEVA, Deceased were issued on May 19, 2021, in Docket No. 

2021-CPR00752 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to JANE P. PHILIPS.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALBERTA ALFORD FISHER, Deceased were issued on May 18, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00732 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ZEAK LOVELL WILLIAMS, III.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

ZEAK LOVELL WILLIAMS III

121 Casitas Del Este Lane

El Paso, Texas 79935

Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of STANFORD D. SCHNEIDER, Deceased were issued on My 19, 2021, in Docket No. 

2021-CPR00777 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GINA L. BROGNA.  All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law.  The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

GINA L. BROGNA

1766 Buckboard St.

El Paso, Texas 79911

Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, deceased; Cause No. 2020-CPR01493; ROSEMARY PENA, serving ad Independent Administrator of the Estate of GLORIA THELMA HERNANDEZ, deceased, of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 12, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas as appointed on May 12, 2021 by the Judge of Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, hereby notifies all persons indebted to said Estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said Estate to present them to said Independent Administrator, ROSEMARY PENA, within the time prescribed by law, at the following:  Jessica Mendez, Law Office of Jessica Mendez, P.C. 1218 E. Yandell Drive, Suite 103, El Paso, Texas 79902.  Dated this the 13th day of May, 2021.

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2021-CPR00255

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the estate of JEFFREY H. CARNAHAN, Cause Number 2021-CPR00255 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 30th day of April, 2021 to EUGENIA KEIL, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claim against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted:

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel. 915-0 533-0007

Fax 915-534-7672

Date: May 11, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Jessica Kludt

Texas State Bar License No. 24078797

Attorney for Applicant

EUGENIA KEIL

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

CAUSE NO.

NO. 2021-CPR00278

To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of JUANA LOZOYA, also known as JUANITA LOZOYA, deceased:  MONICA BALLESTEROS, formerly known as MONICA MACIAS, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of JUANA LOZOYA, also known as JUANITA LOZOYA, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on May 4, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:

MONICA BALLESTEROS, formerly known as MONICA MACIAS, Independent Executor of the estate of JUANA LOZOYA, also known as JUANITA LOZOYA, deceased

c/o Lauren D. Serrano

ScottHulse P.C.

PO Box 99123

El Paso, Texas 79999-9123

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF KYLE ANDREW FALVEY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2020-CPR00734

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administrator for the Estate of KYLE ANDREW FALVEY, Deceased, were issued on May 11, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00734, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: Victor H. Falvey.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Victor H. Falvey

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 12th day of May, 2021.

Law office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

/s/ Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA APODACA GARCIA DECEASED

NUMBER 2020CPR01703

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notices is hereby given that Letters of Administration with Will Annexed for the Estate of GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA GARCIA were issued on May 6, 2021 in Docket Number 2020CPR01703, pending in Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas to TONY F. GARCIA, Independent Administrator.  The address of record for GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA GARCIA is through her Texas agent.  

Daniel S. Gonzalez

Attorney at Law

909 E. Rio Grande

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated:  May 13, 2021

/s/ Daniel S. Gonzalez

DANIEL S. GONZALEZ for 

TONY F. GARCIA

Personal Representative of the Estate of GENOVEVA GARCIA a/k/a GENOVEVA APODACA GARCIA

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF TERRY RAY JENNINGS, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2020-CPR01169

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of TERRY JAY JENNINGS, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01169, pending in he Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JACLYN ANAYA.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to JACLYN ANAYA within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  

c/o: JACLYN ANAYA, Representative

Estate of TERRY JAY JENNINGS

2717 Tierra Gijon

El Paso, Texas 79938

Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Daniel Anchondo

Attorney for JACLYN ANAYA

State Bar No.: 01164800

2509 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 533-1100

Facsimile: (915) 533-2379

E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF VALENTIN LUJAN, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2020CPR00482

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of VALENTIN LUJAN, Deceased, were issued on May 4, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00482, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  LUZ ELENA VIEZCAS.  All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered are required to present them to FRANCISCO LUJAN, registered agent of this Estate within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  FRANCISCO LUJAN

Registered Agent, Estate of VALENTIN LUJAN

4201 Darwood Dr.

El Paso, TX 79902

Dated the 14th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Daniel Anchondo

Attorney for LUZ ELENA VIEZCAS

State Bar No.: 01164800

2509 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 533-1100

Facsimile: (915) 533-2379

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF GABRIELA RUBIO, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NO. 2020CPR00486

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of GABRELA RUBIO, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR00486, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ROBERTO RUBIO.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to ROBERTO RUBIO within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: ROBERTO RUBIO, Representative

Estate of GABRIELA RUBIO

14224 Falcon Point Ln.

El Paso, Texas 79938

Dated the 19th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Daniel Anchondo

Attorney for ROBERTO RUBIO

State Bar No.: 01164800

2509 Montana Ave.

El Paso, TX 79903

Telephone: (915) 533-1100

Facsimile: (915) 533-2379

E-mail: daniel@anchondolaw.com

  ______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AURORA TARANGO HERRERA a/k/a AURORA HERRERA a/k/a AURORA T. HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on May 18, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR-00686, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: HECTOR MANUEL HERRERA, II.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o:  Leonard E. Maldonado

1411 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 18th day of May 2021.

By: /s/ Leonardo E. Maldonado

State Bar No.: 24074641

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF:  WARREN BROWN, DECEASED

NO. 2021CPR00608

FIRST AMENDED

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of WARREN BROWN, Deceased were issued on May 5, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00608, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to GREGORY W. BROWN.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 FAX

Email:gdanmena@yahoo.

Com

______________________________________________

IN THE ESTATE OF OFELIA QUINONES CRESPIN A/K/A OFELIA CRESPIN, DECEASED

No. 2021-CPR00667

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 

EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executor of the Estate of OFELIA QUIONES CRESPIN a/k/a OFELIA CRESPIN, Deceased, were issued on May 17, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR0067, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:  RICARDO REYES.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o Karen Colon

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 18th day of May, 2021.

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

/s/ Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

 

IN THE ESTATE OF MARIA DE JESUS RAYAS A/K/A MARIA DE JESUS AREVALO A/K/A MARIA AREVELO RAYAS A/K/A MARIA D. RAYAS,

DECEASED

No. 2020-CPR01516

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Executrix for the Estate of MARIA DE JESUS RAYAS A/K/A MARIA DE JESUS AREVALO A/K/A MARIA AREVELO RAYAS A/K/A MARIA D. RAYAS, Deceased, were issued on February 24, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01516, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to:  ELIZABETH COCHRANE.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Karen Colon

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLCC

8732 Almeda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Dated the 13th day of May, 2021.

Law Office of Victor H. Falvey, PLLC

8732 Alameda Ave.

El Paso, Texas 79907

Telephone: (915) 858-0665

Facsimile: (915) 858-3116

/s/ Karen Colon

Karen Colon

State Bar No.: 24074058

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien.  Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915, 490 N. Kenazo Horizon City, TX 79928, 10560 N. loop drive Socorro, Tx. 79927

Bidding will open May 30th at 10:00 AM and conclude June 9th at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required.  Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale.  Unit items sold as-is to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:

292 CHRISTOPHER DURAN, 467 JOSE/SALLY SARINANA, 707 DORIAN LILLIS, 927 RODOLFO JAIME, 929 ALEJANDRA ENRIQUEZ, 177 HOESING UNIT, 136 CRESCENCIO CALDERON IBARRA 163 JESUS MEDINA, 436 JESUS MEDINA, 845 TOUREAN JONES, B37 FATIMA REYES, B49 LAWRENCE SILVA, 850 MIGUEL RAMOS, 819 FELIX ORTEGA, 514 ALEX LOPEZ, 212 JAVIER SOLIS

Self-Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MICHAEL P. MIECKOWSKI, Deceased, were issued on May 04, 2021, in Docket No. 2021CPR00095, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to BERTHA A. MIECKOWSKI, Independent Executor.  The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:

Bertha Mieckowski

3124 Lookout Point Place

El Paso, Texas 79938

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 13th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Samuel S. Sipes

Attorney for the Estate of MICHAEL MIECKOWSKI

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.”  TO:  BELEM ABIGAIL ALEJO, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Original  Petition for Divorce, filed in said Court by Attorney at Law

Carlos M. Quinonez

11890 Vista Del Sol Drive

Suite A-115

El Paso, Texas 79936

On this the 30th day of March, 2021 against BELEM ABIGAIL ALEJO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM1868 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF JUAN MANUEL COBOS JR. AND BELEM ABIGAIL ALEJO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Divorce.  The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 12th day of May, 2021.

Carlos M. Quinonez

Attorney at Law

11890 Vista Del Sol Dr., Ste. A-115

El Paso, TX 79936

915-533-0009

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Fabiola Bartolini

Deputy

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexaLawHelp.org.”  TO:  UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, ELEANOR ALICE CURTIS said Original Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Erica P. Rios

On this the 7th day of April, 2020 in this case, numbered 2020DCM1899 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In The interest Of: K.D.A.F.A., A child  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  Original Petition for Termination and Adoption of a Child.  The date(s) and places(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:

Child’s Name:  KEKOA DON ANALU FELIPE ASUNCION  Date of Birth:  May 22, 2019 

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 18th day of May, 2021.

Erica P. Rios

Attorney at Law

501 N. Kansas, Ste 200

El Paso, TX 79901

Norm Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  Maria Soto

Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions  VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 

915-212-0205.  All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles.  Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction.  Fees accrue daily.  Balance as of 05/19/2021 provided below.  YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

 

2008 NISSAN 350ZEKV5039 1N4AL24E78C108869 $449.80

2008 CHRYLSER 300780127C 2C3LA53G58H136104 $406.50

2003 HYUNDAI ELANTRA052481G KMHDN45D23U678537 $341.55

1998 HONDA CR-V JHLRD1842WC103391 $341.55

2003 KIA SPECTRA KNAFB121535212297 $298.25

2004 HONDA ACCORD05030A1 1HGCM56744A140427 $319.90

2002 FORD EXPEDITION 4WKH778 1FMEU17L32LA14312 $276.60

2008 CHRYSLER 300780127C 2C3LA53G58H136104 $406.50

1997 CHEVROLET S-10VLQ818 1GCCS144XVK144113 $406.50

UNKNOWN BOAT STEU0433T293 $598.00

1990 MAZDA MPV JM3LV5234L0216898 $796.20

UNKNOWN BOAT TRAILER $598.00

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexaLawHelp.org.”  TO:  CHRISTOPHER PAUL PEREZ, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Divorce at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Lyda Ness Garcia of the 383rd District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner, BRENDA ROSARIO SANCHEZ BERNAL’S, said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by

Attorney at Law

Jason J. Lempke

On this the 19th day of April, 2021 in this case, numbered 2019DCM4655 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In the Matter of the Marriage of BRENDA  ROSARIO SANCHEZ BERNAL and CHRISTOPHER PAUL PEREZ and in the Interest of Y.R.S.B. and N.I.P. Children  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  First Amended Petition for Divorce.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Children’s Names:  YANEXI ROXANNE SANCHEZ BERNAL  Date of Birth: 11/02/2014  Child’s Name:  NEVAEH ISABELLA PEREZ  Date of Birth: 05/02/2013  The court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property that will be binding to you.  The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  

The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.   Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of April, 2021.

Jason J. Lempke

Attorney at Law

1444 Montana Ste. 207

El Paso, TX 79902

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Lori Gonzalez

Deputy

______________________________________________

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES DEAN WARNER, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 

2020-CPR01717

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLES DEAN WARNER, Deceased, were issued on the 16th day of April, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01717, pending in the Probate Court Number Two El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to:  CHARLES DEAN WARNER.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Stephen H. Nickey

Attorney at Law

1201 North Mesa Suite B

El Paso, TX 79902

Dated the 3rd day of May, 2021.

/s/ Stephen J Nickey

Attorney for CHARLES DEAN WARNER

State Bar No.: 15014225

1201 North Mesa, Ste. B

El Paso, TX 79902

Telephone: (915) 351-6900

Facsimile: (915) 351-6901

______________________________________________

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued.  You may employ an attorney.  If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.  In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.  These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk.  Find out more at TexaLawHelp.org.”  TO:  UNKNOWN FATHER, Greetings:  You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s First Amended Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Child at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County.  Petitioner’s, KORAL INDA and PETER JAMES GREEN’S, said First Amended Petition was filed in said court, by 

Attorney at Law

Woodrow W. Bean, III

On this the 6th day of May, 2021 in this cause numbered 2020DCM5151 on the docket of said Court and styled:  In The Interest of:  LEAH ARIEL INDA, MINOR CHILD  A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:  First Amended Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and Adoption of Child.  The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows:  Child’s Name:  LEAH ARIEL INDA  Date of Birth: October 13, 2014

The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption.  The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs.  Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 17th day of May, 2021.

Woodrow W. Bean III

Attorney at Law

616 N. Virginia St. Ste E

El Paso TX 79902

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By:  /s/ Maria Soto

Deputy

______________________________________________

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARIA OROZCO PRANGNER, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA OROZCO PRANGNER, DECEASED, were issued on May 18, 2021, in Cause No. 

2021-CPR00311, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARIA PRANGNER OTHMAN, Independent Executrix of the Estate of MARIA OROZCO PRANGNER, Deceased.  The residence of the Independent Executrix is n Texarkana, Texas.  The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936.  All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.  Dated this the 19th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Ernesto Pineda

Attorney at Law

11170 La Quinta Place, 

Suite C

El Paso, Texas 79936

(9150 598-7726

Telecopier No. (915) 593-3896

______________________________________________

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

 

Bid 21-025

Printing and Mailing Services for Voter Registration 

Certificates and Address Confirmation 

Forms for the County of El Paso

 

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Printing and Mailing Services for Voter Registration Certificates and Address Confirmation. 

 

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

 

www.epcounty.com

 

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

 

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

 

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. 

 

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS).  The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

 

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos 

 

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

 

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com.  Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

 

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 17, 2021.  All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions.  It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted. 

 

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES.  Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered.  Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office.  Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order.  Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services.  Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

 

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas.  The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening.  Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

 

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL 

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent 

(915) 546-2048

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.