THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 14th day of May, 2020, against LISA ANN LUNA, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2315 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: CARLOS GARZA III Date of Birth: 04/08/2006 Place of Birth: Safford AZ The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-five days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, Greeting: And to All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer the Honorable 65th Judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by Robyne Bramblett, El Paso County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio, Room 503, El Paso, Texas, on the 6th day of June, 2020, against CHRISTIAN DURAN, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM2810 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a requires for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: LEO A. DURAN Date of Birth: 05/10/2016 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX Child’s Name: KAYLA DURAN Date of Birth: 10/28/2019 Place of Birth: El Paso, TX The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 9th day of April, 2021.

Robyne Bramblett

500 E. San Antonio St., RM 503

El Paso, TX 79901

(915) 546-8160

Norma Favela Barceleau

District Clerk

District Court, El Paso County, Texas

By: Martha Ortega

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit.. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: CESAR CARVAJAL

Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 24th day of May 2021, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by

Attorney at Law

Yvonne Rosales

500 E San Antonio 2nd Floor

El Paso, TX 79901

On 03/16/2021 in this case numbered 2021DCV0880 on the docket of said court and styled:

THE STATE OF TEXAS

VS.

ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY

($109,700.00)

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: a forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced ONE HUNDRED NINE THOUSAND SEVEN HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($109,700.00) which was seized by THE TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL from CESAR CARVAJAL. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by the Original Notice of Seizure and intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 9th day of April, 2021.

Clerk of the Court

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County Courthouse

500 East San Antonio

Room 103

El Paso, Texas 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Rose Delgado

Deputy

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 21-022

Removal and Replacement of One (1) Existing

Water Heater and Two (2) Storage Tanks

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Removal and Replacement of One (1) Existing Water Heater and Two (2) Storage Tanks.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 13, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of ANGEL TREJO, JR., Deceased, were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00199, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JO ANN VILLANUEVA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

Chase Bank Building

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated April 22, 2021

/s/ John B. Bright Attorney for JO ANN VILLANUEVA

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the estate of CECILIA M. BAKER, Deceased were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00258 pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas to: ALLAN D. BAKER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

Chase Bank Building

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated April 22, 2021

/s/ John B. Bright Attorney for ALLAN B. BAKER

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GLENDA JOHNSON TAYLOR, Deceased, were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00360, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JOHN ERWIN TAYLOR. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino,

Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated April 22, 2021

/s/ John B. Bright Attorney for JOHN ERWIN TAYLOR

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate MARY B. CARRASCO, an incapacitated person, were issued on April 19, 2021, to PROJECT AMISTAD, in Docket No.

2019-CGD00033, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:

Karin Armen Carson

Karin Carson, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

Attorney for the Guardian of the Estate

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSEFINA M. SALAZAR, Deceased were issued on April 26, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00647 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to GILBERTO SALAZAR and YOLANDA SALAZAR. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefer that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 26th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUDITH ANN RENNOLDS, Deceased, were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause no. 2021CPR00399, pending in the Probate Court No. One, El Paso County, Texas, to: BECKY L. ADKINS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Robert A. Duran

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated the 26th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Robert A. Duran

Attorney for BECKY L. ADKINS

State Bar No.: 06272200

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Suite B

El Paso, Texas 79936

Telephone: (915) 594-9952

Facsimile: (915) 590-1232

E-mail: radatty@gmail.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of IRMA R. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 19, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00361, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: FRANCISCO G. GONZALEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Susan M. Forbes

Attorney at Law

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

Dated the 26th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Susan M. Forbes

Attorney for Applicant

State Bar No.: 00790704

711 Myrtle Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79901

Tel: (915) 533-5441

Fax: (915) 533-7441

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELIZABETH M. EBERT DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00706 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELIZABETH M. EBERT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF IGNACIO SAENZ ARAUJO, JR. DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00708 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of IGNACIO SAENZ ARAUJO, JR., Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JERRY LEE HILDRETH DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00703 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JERRY LEE HILDRETH, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EDWARD R. PORTILLO DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of January, 2019 in Cause No.

2018-CPR00773 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of EDWARD R. PORTILLO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters of Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELVA MORALES GARCIA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00711 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELVA MORALES GARCIA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator and Issuance of Letter of Administration If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RAMON RAYMUNDO ARMENTA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00718 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RAMON RAYMUNDO ARMENTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for determination and declaration of heirship, for creation of independent administration in an intestate estate, and for letters of independent administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate of FIDEL ROGELIO MELENDEZ, Deceased.

Cause No. 2020-CPR01567

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FIDEL ROGELIO MELENDEZ, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of April, 2021, in Docket Number 2020-CPR01567, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ARACELY MELENDEZ, Independent Executor. The address of record for ARACELY MELENDEZ is

1804 Neil Armstrong Lane

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 22nd day of April, 2021.

/s/ ARACEY MELENDEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of FIDEL ROGELIO MELENDEZ, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate of NARCISO ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS A/K/A ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS, Deceased.

Cause No. 2021-CPR00229

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NARCISO ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS A/K/A ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS, Deceased, were issued on the 21st day of April, 2021, in Docket Number 2021-CPR00229, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to ALEXANDRO CONTRERAS, Independent Executor. The address of record for ALEXANDRO CONTRERAS is

5401 Joyce Cirl

El Paso, Texas 79904

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Signed the 21st day of April, 2021.

/s/ ALEXANDRO CONTRERAS, Independent Executor of the Estate of NARCISO ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS A/K/A ALEJANDRO CONTRERAS, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson, Bright & Associates, P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

In The Matter Of The Estate of CARMEN MORENO OVALLE A/K/A CARMEN OVALLE, Deceased

Cause No. 2020-CPR01025

PUBLISHED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Administration for the Estate of CARMEN MORENO OVALLE A/K/A CARMEN OVALLE, Deceased, were issued on the 22nd day of April 2021, in Docket Number

2020-CPR01025, pending in the Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to TRUDI MARIE GARCIA, Independent Administrator. The address of record for TRUDI MARIE GARCIA is

521 Valle Cromo Way

El Paso, Texas 79927

All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Signed the 22nd day of April, 2021.

/s/ TRUDI MARIE GARCIA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of CARMEN MORENO OVALLE A/K/A CARMEN OVALLE, Deceased

Steven E. Anderson

Anderson Bright & Associates P.C.

Attorneys for Applicant

1533 Lee Trevino, Suite 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Texas Bar No. 01214550

steve@andersoncrout.com

(915) 595-1380 Telephone

(915) 591-6201 Facsimile

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANNETTE LOREA SALINAS DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00726 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANNETTE LOREA SALINAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN A. RODRIGUEZ, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00720 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN A. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application For Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ADELA SALCIDO DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00734 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ADELA SALCIDO, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF RODOLFO M. RODRIGUEZ DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00700 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RODOLFO M. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship (Decedents last known address: 2631 Copper Ave, El Paso, TX 79930.) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERTHA ANDRADE BARCENA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2020-CPR01693 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERTHA ANDRADE BARCENA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, and Amended Application for Issuance of Letters of Independent Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SALVADOR SANCHEZ DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00713 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of SALVADOR SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in An Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BENIGNA MORALES SANCHEZ DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00717 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BENIGNA MORALES SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for creation of independent Administration in an Intestate Estate and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of MARIA HERNANDEZ, were issued on April 5, 2021 in Cause No. 2019-CPR01639 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ROSA J. KULKARNI, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of EVANGELINA GLORIA OLIVAS, were issued on April 20, 2021 in Cause No.2021-CPR00502 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to JOSE ANTONIO OLIVAS, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of TONY CARMONA, were issued on April 19, 2021 in Cause No. 2020-CPR01142 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to HERLINDA CARMONA BORG, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration for the Estate of NICOLAS M. ROSA, were issued on April 15, 2021 in Cause No.

2020-CPR01536 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to LAURA ALVARADO, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIANA TELLEZ, were issued on April 15, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CPR00566 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ADRIANA WEATHERLY, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ABELARDO TELLEZ, were issued on April 15, 2021 in cause No. 2021-CPR00567 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas to ADRIANA WEATHERLY, whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELLA EDWARDS WOLFE DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 21st day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00724 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELLA EDWARDS WOLFE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALBERTO CAMPOS DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00709 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALBERTO CAMPOS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELIA PEREZ LICON DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 22nd day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00729 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELIA PEREZ LICON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship, Independent Administration and for Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: John Summerford

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JUAN MANUEL AVILA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of February, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00205 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JUAN MANUEL AVILA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship And For Independent Administration or in the Alternative Dependent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARLIE SAUL, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00378

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CHARLIE SAUL, Deceased, were granted on April 21, 2021 under Docket Number

2021-CPR00378 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: PAMELA ANN (SAUL) MAULDING Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: JOSE H. SARINANA, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00482

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOSE H. SARINANA, Deceased, were granted on April 19, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00482 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ELIZABETH A. SARINANA Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time an in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CLAIRE THOMAS AKA CLAIRE WRIGHT DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01604

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of CLAIRE THOMAS AKA CLAIRE WRIGHT, Deceased, were granted on April 8, 2021 under Docket Number 2020-CPR01604 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: STEPHEN THOMAS Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Date: April 21, 2021

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were issued in the Estate of ABRAHAM H. PALACIOS, Deceased, on April 12, 2021. Said letters were issued under cause number

2021-CPR00358 in Probate Court 2 in El Paso County, Texas. Your claim may be presented within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to:

Estate of: ABRAHAM H. PALACIOS

c/o David Hilles

1013 E. San Antonio Avenue

El Paso, TX 79901

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ALBA LIDIA ALVIDREZ LOYA, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00202

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of ALBA LIDIA ALVIDREZ LOYA, Deceased, were granted on March 30, 2021 under Docket Number

2021-CPR00202 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: SILVIA DELFINA ALVIDREZ LOYA and JORGE RAMON LOYA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BETTY JEAN BECKER, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00377

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY JEAN BECKER, Deceased, were granted on April 15, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00377 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LARRY J. BECKER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration in the Estate of OSCAR MARTINEZ, Deceased, were granted to THEM THI RESGONIA, Independent Administrator on April 13, 2021 by Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2021-CPR00155. The address of record for THEM THI RESGONIA, Independent Administrator in the Estate of OSCAR MARTINEZ, is c/o Myer J. Lipson with the law firm of Lipson & Dallas, P.C. 1444 Montana Ave. Suite 200, El Paso, TX 79902. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that ANAI MARIE TIPTON was appointed on June 24, 2020, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR of the Estate of GLORIA G. MARTINEZ, Deceased 2020-CPR00787, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, of El Paso County, Texas. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law: ANAI MARIE TIPTON, c/o Albert A. Biel Jr. Attorney 615 Est Schuster Ave. Ste 6, El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated: 04-21-2021

/s/ Albert A. Biel Jr.

Attorney for ANAI MARIE TIPTON

615 East Schuster Ave Ste 6

El Paso, TX 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-7517

Fax: (915) 990-2030

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary/Administration for the Estate of ROBERT CALDERA, Deceased, were issued on April 21st, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR00302 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: APRIL LYNETT CALDERA All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

APRIL LYNETTE CALDERA

c/o: James Kirby Read, Esq.

Attorney at Law

615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 21st day of April, 2021.

/s/ James Kirby Read

Attorney for Estate

State Bar No.: 16625000

615 E. Schuster Bldg. 6

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 533-3697

Facsimile: (915) 533-4548

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF DAVID F. BASCH A/K/A DAVID FISHCER BASCH Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR00168

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DAVID F. BASCH A/K/A DAVID FISCHER BASCH

Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of DAVID F. BASCH A/K/A DAVID FISHER BASCH, Cause Number 2021-CPR00168, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 16th day of April, 2021, to EMMARY ANNE SIMPSON A/K/A EMMARY ANNE BASCH SIMPSON, whose residence and whose mailing address is:

c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, Texas 79902

All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Respectfully Submitted,

Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt PLLC

1300 N. El Paso St.

El Paso, TX 79902

Tel. 915-533-0007

(915) 534-7672 – Fax

Date: April 16, 2021

By: /s/ Jessica Kludt

Texas Bar License Number 24078797

Attorneys for Applicant

EMMARY ANNE SIMPSON A/K/A EMMARY ANNE BASCH SIMPSON

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF RUBEN G. DOMINGUEZ DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-CPR00098

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for RUBEN G. DOMINGUEZ, Deceased, were issued on 30th day of March 2021, under Docket No. 2021-CPR00098, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: JESUS RUBEN DOMINGUEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

JESUS RUBEN DOMINGUEZ

Independent

Administrator of the Estate of RUBEN G. DOMINGUEZ

C/O The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated this 19th day of April, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

The Law Office of Enrique Lopez

701 N. St. Vrain Street

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 351-0595

(915) 534-7207 (Fax)

By: /s Enrique Lopez

Enrique Lopez

State Bar No. 12563530

Attorney for Independent Administrator

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTONIO A. AGUILAR

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of December, 2020 in Cause No.

2019-CPR01316 on the docket of said court and styled TOMASA AGUILAR a.k.a TOMASA A. AGULAR a.k.a TOMASA ARZATE AGUILAR, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Fourth Amended Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: RAUL MACIAS

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of December, 2020 in Cause No.

2020-CGD00194 on the docket of said court and styled In the Guardianship of RAUL GAEL MACIAS ZAVALA, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHRISTINA FERNANDEZ, CONSUELO FERNANDEZ MARTINEZ, JUAN PABLO FERNANDEZ, BEATRIZ FERNANDEZ AND AUGUSTIN FERNANDEZ MARTINEZ

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of March, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CGD00057 on the docket of said court and styled MARIA BEATRIZ MONTOYA An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person and Estate. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: SANTO FERNANDEZ DIAZ, FATHER OF ROCIO HERNANDEZ DE LA CRUZ

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.

2020-CGD00164 on the docket of said court and styled ROCIO HERNANDEZ DE LA CRUZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

TO: SANTO FERNANDEZ DIAZ, FATHER OF DANIELA HERNANDEZ DE LA CRUZ

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of October, 2020 in Cause No.

2020-CGD00163 on the docket of said court and styled DANIELA HERNANDEZ DE LA CRUZ, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 21st day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio,

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

ESTATE OF: KAREN ELAINE SPRINGER, Deceased

Cause No. 2021-CPR00516

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF KAREN ELAINE SPRINGER, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of KAREN ELAINE SPRINGER, Deceased were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause Number 2021-CPR00516 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: CRAIG ALLEN BRAGINTON. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

CRAIG ALLEN BRAGINTON

Independent Executor, Estate of KAREN ELAINE SPRINGER, Deceased

c/o James E. Baumann

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Guevara, Baumann, Coldwell & Reedman, L.L.P.

4171 North Mesa Street, Suite B-201

El Paso, Texas 79902

Tel.: (915) 544-6646

Fax.: (915) 544-8305

By: /s/ James E. Baumann

Texas State Bar

No. 01931500

Attorneys for the Estate

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

ALL NATIONAL SELF STORAGE locations in El Paso, TX of property to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online to StorageTreasures.com

NATIONAL SELF STORAGE facility 7620 North Loop Dr. El Paso, TX 79915

Bidding will open May 17th at 10:00 AM and conclude May 22nd at 10:00 AM. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-I to highest bidder.

Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants:

292 CHRISOPHER DURAN, 467 JOSE/SALLY SARINANA, 707 DORIAN LILLIS, 927 RODOLFO JAIME, 929 ALEJANDRA ENRIQUEZ, 177 HOUSING UNIT

Self Storage units containing household items, plastic containers, misc. boxes, bogs, children’s/baby items, appliances, clothing, furniture, tools, tables, TV’s chairs etc. unless otherwise noted below.

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DELIA ITO ROSALES DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00675 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DELIA ITO ROSALES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERTO G. ESQUEDA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00694 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERTO G. ESQUEDA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF VELMA NANCE DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 14th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00674 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of VELMA NANCE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Declare Heirship with Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Brenda Berrahou

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT E. KEENE, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of January, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00007 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT E. KEENE, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Probate Non-Self Proving Will and for Issuance of Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.002(B) of the Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Naythan Fraire

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM GEORGE COSOLA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 19th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00701 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of WILLIAM GEORGE COSOLA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for determination of heirship and appointment of independent administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Humberto Lucero

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LAWRENCE J. DUNN DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00108 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of LAWRENCE J. DUNN Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of the Texas Estates Code If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 19th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Daniel Valencia

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS of HECTOR MANUEL HERRERA a/k/a HECTOR M. HERRERA, a/k/a HECTOR HERRERA, DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 16th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00688 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of HECTOR MANUEL HERRERA a/k/a HECTOR M. HERRERA, a/k/a HECTOR HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship and Declaration of Heriship, Application for Independent Administration and Letters of Administration Pursuant to Section 401.003 of The Texas Estates Code If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 16th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Vanessa Maldonado

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of MIGUEL ANGEL APODACA, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2021, in Cause No. 2019CPR00113, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ADRIANA EVANS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated April 21, 2021.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ADRIANA EVANS

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters testamentary for the Estate of NORMAN FERRIS HUMPHREY, Deceased, were issued to ELAINE MARY HUMPHREY on April 26, 2021, in Case No.

2021-CPR00519, Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas.

All persons having claims against this Estate must present them, within the time and in the manner prescribed by law, to the Independent Executor in care of Richard E. Mattersdorff, Attorney at Law, 4717 Hondo Pass Dr., Suite 3A, El Paso, TX 79904.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF CHRIS JOHNSTONE

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of CHRIS JOHNSTONE, Deceased, was granted to CAROLINE GARLAND, as Independent Executor on April 26, 2021, by the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas in cause number

2021-CPR00607. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Executor, c/o Gina Fields, 501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.

The Fields Law Firm, P.C.

501 Executive Center Blvd. Suite 200

El Paso, Texas 79902

Telephone: (915) 351-4000

Telecopier: (915) 759-4067

By: Gina Fields

State Bar No.: 11842750

Attorney for the Estate of CHRIS JOHNSTONE, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: DANIEL MORALES, DECEASED

NO. 2020-CPR01605

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Independent Administration for the Estate of DANIEL MORALES, Deceased, were granted on February 24, 2021 under Docket Number

2020-CPR01605 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: ERIKA MORALES Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Magda Yvonne Soto

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters of Testamentary for the Estate for the Estate of WILLIAM J. MAPES, were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00497 in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: MARGIE MAPES a/k/a MARGARITA MAPES, Independent Executor, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 23rd day of April, 2021 Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of BLANCA ROSA VELASQUEZ, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 2021, in Cause No.

2020-CPR00831, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: MICHAEL ALFONSO VELASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

MICHAEL ALFONSO VELASQUEZ

Dependent Administrator of the Estate of BLANCA ROSA VELASQUEZ

C/O Ruben Nunez

Attorney at Law

3224 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

Dated April 23, 2021.

/s/ Ruben Nunez

Ruben Nunez

Attorney for MICHAEL ALFONSO VELASQUEZ

State Bar No.: 00794909

3224 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79903

Telephone: (915) 577-0808

Facsimile: (915) 577-0086

E-mail: rubennunezlaw@yahoo.com

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF RODOLFO GARCIA, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of RODOLFO GARCIA, Deceased, were issued on April 20, 201, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00262, pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to RODOLFO GARCIA GONZALEZ, Independent Executor of the Estate of RODOLFO GARCIA, Deceased. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso, Texas. The post office address is c/o: Ernesto Pineda, Attorney at Law, 11170 La Quinta Place, Suite C, El Paso, Texas 79936. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 21st day of April, 2021.

/s/ Ernesto Pineda

Attorney at Law

11170 La Quinta Place,

Suite C

El Paso, Texas 79936

(915) 598-7726

Telecopier No.

(915) 593-3896

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAZ RENTERIA DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of PAZ RENTERIA, Deceased, were issued on January 14, 2021, under Docket No.

2020-CPR01594 pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to NOEMI VERONICA RAMIREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:

Representative, NOEMI VERONICA RAMIREZ

Estate of PAZ RENTERIA, Deceased

c/o Mario J. Martinez

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this the 26th day of April, 2021.

Respectfully submitted,

Mario J. Martinez, P.C.

Attorney at Law

1420 Montana Avenue

El Paso, Texas 79902

(915) 532-2638 – Telephone

(915) 534-4421 – Facsimile

mjmlawpc@att.net – Email

By: /s/ Mario J. Martinez

Mario J. Martinez

State Bar Number 13143000

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of DREW J. COLEMAN JR., a/k/a JIM COLEMAN Deceased were issued on April 27, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01020 in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to EDWARD L. COLEMAN. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 27th day of April 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of REGINA J. FORD, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00406 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CATHERINE M. McCRORY. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson, PLLC

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 27th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GOTTLIEB L. TURNBULL, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00417 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to COURTNEY C. TURNBULL f/k/a COURTNEY C. HIGGINS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of April, 2021.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA CALVO DAVIS a/k/a MARGARITA C. DAVIS, Deceased were issued on April 27, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00511 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to GENEVIEVE ROSA DAVIS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 27th day of April, 2021.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of GAYLE ANNE PATON, Deceased were issued on April 26, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00513 pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to DANIEL DAVID PATON. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to said Executrix, c/o Paul J. Kubinski, Attorney at Law, 10514 Montwood Dr., El Paso, Texas 79935 within the time prescribed by law. Dated the 26th day of April, 2021.

IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS

IN RE: ESTATE OF: BILLIE A. TURNER, DECEASED

NO. 2020CPR01281

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of BILLIE A. TURNER, Deceased were issued on April 16, 2021, in Cause No. 2020CPR01281, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas to GARY D. TURNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

Respectfully submitted

/s/ G. Daniel Mena

Attorney at Law

State Bar No.: 13929900

3233 N. Piedras

El Paso, Texas 79930

(915) 564-1336

(915) 564-1390 Fax

Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARGARET WILLETA PIERCE, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00209

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARET WILLETTA PIERCE, Deceased, were granted on April 13, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00209 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CODY JAMES PIERCE

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: ARTURO ONTIVEROS, DECEASED

NO. 2021-CPR00348

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ARTURO ONTIVEROS, Deceased, were granted on March 11, 2021 under Docket Number 2021-CPR00209 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: LYDIA MAZZOCHI

Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:

c/o Robert Warach

7300 Viscount, Suite 101

El Paso, Texas 79925

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SALVADOR EDMUNDO MORALES ZUNIGA a/k/a SALVADOR E. MORALES, Deceased, were issued on April 5th, 2021, in Cause No.

2020-CPR01418, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: GLORIA RAMIREZ a/k/a GLORIA EUGENIA MORALES REYES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: Jaime Alvarado

Attorney at Law

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Dated the 12th day of April 2021.

/s/ Jaime Alvarado

Attorney for GLORIA RAMIREZ a/k/a GLORIA EUGENIA MORALES REYES

State Bar No.: 24004524

14190 Horizon Blvd.

El Paso, Texas 79928

Telephone: (915) 852-0500

Facsimile: (915) 852-0503

E-mail: jaimealvaradolaw@yahoo.

Com

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LOUIS D. GONZALEZ a/k/a LOUIS DOMINGUEZ GONZALEZ, a/k/a LOUIS GONZALEZ Deceased

NO. 2020-CPR01444

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause number 2020CPR01444

On the 21st day of April 2021, Letter Testamentary upon the Estate of LOUIS D. GONZALEZ, Deceased, were issued to MARIA DOLORES JACQUEZ, Independent Executrix by the Probate Court # 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause Number 2020CPR01444 pending upon the docket of said Court. All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney MARIA DOLORES JACQUEZ, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

Telephone: 915-542-4287

Fax: 915-533-7421

TX Bar Number 18798000

Signature: /s/ Sam Snoddy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of LONNIE JONES, Deceased, were issued to CLARICE JONES on December 14, 2020, in Docket No. 2019-CPR01399, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.

CLARICE JONES

Independent Administratrix

11086 Tom Shaw Drive

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law

Dated this the 22nd of April, 2021.

THE STATE OF TEXAS

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and amended order, a default judgment may be taken against you.” In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org.” TO: LILY HERRERA PORTILLO, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable Jesus Rodriguez of the County Court at Law 5 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said county in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Amended Order on Motion for Other Substituted Service, filed in said Court on this the 30th day of March, 2021 against LILY HERRERA PORTILLO, Respondent, and the said suit being number 2021DCM0932 on the docket of said Court and entitled:

IN THE MATTER OF THE MARRIAGE OF ROGELIO ORTA AND LILY HERRERA PORTILLO

A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Amended Order on Motion for Other Substituted Service. The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgment or decree dissolving the marriage and providing for the division of property which will be binding on you. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and Seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, this on this the 21st day of April, 2021.

Marc Rosales

Attorney at Law

1400 Montana

El Paso, TX 79902

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas

By: Maria Soto

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ELENA AVILA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 23rd day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00738 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ELENA AVILA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and for Letters Testamentary. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF TEXAS

TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF AURORA TARANGO HERRERA A/K/A AURORA HERRERA A/K/A AURORA T. HERRERA DECEASED

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 15th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.

2021-CPR00686 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of AURORA TARANGO HERRERA A/K/A AURORA HERRERA A/K/A AURORA T HERRERA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application To Determine Heirship And Declaration of Heirship, Application For Independent Administration And Letters Of Administration Pursuant To Section 401.003 Of The Texas Estates Code. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 23rd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk

500 East San Antonio, Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Nayeli Villegas

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THE ESTATE OF

YONG CHOE CUTLER a/k/a YOG UI CUTLER a/k/a YONG U. CUTLER, Deceased

Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of YONG CHOE CUTLER a/k/a YONG UI CUTLER a/k/a YONG U. CUTLER, DECEASED

Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to CATHY YONG CUTLER as Independent Executor of the estate of YONG CHOE CUTLER a/k/a YONG UI CUTLER a/k/a YONG U CUTLER, deceased, on April 26, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00335. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CATHY YONG CUTLER, Independent Executor of the estate of YONG CHOE CUTLER a/k/a YONG UI CUTLER a/k/a YONG U. CUTLER, deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Temporary Guardianship of the Person and the Estate of FREDDIE VASQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person, were issued on April 13, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CGD00067, pending in the Probate Court One, El Paso County, Texas, to: INEZ VASQUEZ. The residence of the Guardian is 3816 Tierra Allen PL., El Paso, Texas 79938; the post office address is:

c/o: David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law, P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated the 27th day of April, 2021.

David A. Bonilla

Attorney at Law P.C.

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1

El Paso, Texas 79936

Phone: (915) 594-9952

Fax: (915) 590-1232

E-mail: dbonillalaw@gmail.com

By: /s/ David A. Bonilla

Attorney for INEZ VASQUEZ

State Bar No.: 24001759

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

To: CAROLINA LUJAN PRIETO

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said court on the 19th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00058 on the docket of said court and styled CESAR LUJAN PRIETO. An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

To: LUZ de BALDERRAMA, MOISES TARANGO, GUSTAVO TARANGO AND OLGA ORTEGA

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 10th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said court on the 22nd day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00023 on the docket of said court and styled MOISES TARANGO A/K/A MOISES BALDERRAMA An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 20th day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Saul Liberato

Deputy

CITATION BY PUBLICATION

To: LEONARDO GONZALEZ, JR., Father of BRYAN GREENHAM

GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 17th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said court on the 19th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00059 on the docket of said court and styled BRYAN GREENHAM, A Person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 22nd day of April, 2021.

Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk

500 East San Antonio

Suite 105

El Paso, Texas 79901

By: Larissa De La O

Deputy

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUDY S. VAN GEISON, Deceased were issued on April 18, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00446 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to MARY HENDERSON AND PHIL HENDERSON. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

MARY & PHIL HENDERSON

224 Moonglow Dr.

El Paso, Texas 79912

Dated the 28th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALICIA SCHWARTZBERG Deceased were issued on April 28, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00600 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to GARY SCHWARTZBERG. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 28th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BETTY J. BARTER Deceased were issued on April 28, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00592 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to SANDRA DEE VASQUEZ. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Co-Executors prefers that claims be addressed as follows:

Karin Armen Carson

4110 Rio Bravo, Ste. 220

El Paso, Texas 79902

Dated the 28th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Karin Armen Carson

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FLOYD R. SPEARS, SR., Deceased, were issued on April 27, 2021, in Cause No.

2021-CPR00458, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELIZABETH SPEARS MURPHY and MARY BERNICE SANDERS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John B. Bright

Attorney at Law

1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. 205

El Paso, Texas 79936

Dated: April 27, 2021.

/s/ John B. Bright, Attorney for ELIZABETH SPEARS MURPHY AND MARY BERNICE SANDERS

State Bar No.: 02991800

Telephone: (915) 598-7878

Facsimile: (915) 591-6201

E-mail: jbright2@elp.rr.com

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARGARITA DE LA ROSA aka MARGARITA GRANADO DE LA ROSA, Deceased, were issued on April 21, 2121, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00941, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: JESSE DE LA ROSA. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

JESSE DE LA ROSA

3702 94TH Street

Lubbock, Texas 79423

Dated the 28th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Jesus M. Olivas

Attorney for JESSE DE LA ROSA

State Bar No.: 15254672

501 N. Kansas, 202

El Paso, TX 79901

Telephone: (915) 533-4402

Facsimile: (915) 307-2499

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ALFREDO B. VILLEGAS, Deceased, were issued on August 12, 2020, in Cause No.

2020-CPR00500 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ALFREDO C. VILLEGAS. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Villegas Law Firm

Attn: Jorge Villegas

2211 Trawood Drive

El Paso, Texas 79935

Attorney for Administrator

Dated the 28th day of April, 2021

Villegas Law Firm

By: /s/ Jorge Villegas

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2

NO. 2021CPR00289

OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

Estate of SARA G. CORONA

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SARA G. CORONA, Deceased, were issued on 20th day of April, 2021 in Cause No. 2021CPR00289 pending in the Statutory Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to LINDA C. ORTIZ, a/k/a LINDA CORONA ORTIZ, Independent Executrix. The address of record for LINDA C. ORTIZ, a/k/a LINDA CORONA ORTIZ, Independent Executrix, 2996 Tierra Fresno Dr., El Paso, Texas 79938. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

Dated this 20th day of April, 2021.

/s/ LINDA C. ORTIZ, A/K/A LINDA CORONA ORTIZ

Independent Executrix

NOTICE

Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicles Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:

915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicles at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 04/28/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL

2002 MAZDA MILLENIA JM1TA222X21731827 $384.85

2017 CHONGQING KINLOL LONCIND1VW7 LLCMM2A1HA101173 $449.80

2006 BUICK TERRAZA 5GADV33L86D141296 $579.70

2001 AUDI TT TRUWT28N911045856 $536.40

2011 TOYOTA RAV4 EKF5494 2T3WF4DVBW057629 $731.25

2002 HONDA ODYSSEY67773F2 2HKRL18932H584164 $319.90

1990 MAZDA MPV JM3LV5234L0216898 $341.55

2003 TOYOTA 4RUNNERDW0353 JTEZU14R930006986 $298.25

2005 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD1GCHK23 U15F820082 $298.25

2016 FORD F-1501BB2091 1FTEW1EF6GKD39254 $233.30

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ERIC MANUEL ROMAN, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition For Termination and Adoption of Grandchild Filing at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, MARTHA ELENA ZUNIGA BECERRA and JUAN JOSE VELAZQUEZ ZARCO’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law Luis Yanez on this the 26th day of March, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1806 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In The Interest Of A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: E-File Event Original Filing The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ERIC ADRIAN ROMAN Date of Birth: January 1, 2008 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of April, 2021.

Luis Yanez

Attorney at Law

1015 Magoffin Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Josephine Redfearn

Deputy

THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT

“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and original petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” TO: ADRIANA PONCE ZUNIGA, Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Petitioner’s Original Petition For Termination and Adoption of Grandchild Filing at or before 10 o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty (20) days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable Judge Marlene Gonzalez of the 388th District Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse in El Paso, Texas of said County. Petitioners, MARTHA ELENA ZUNIGA BECERRA and JUAN JOSE VELAZQUEZ ZARCO’S, said Original Petition was filed in said court by Attorney at Law Luis Yanez on this the 26th day of March, 2021 in this case, numbered 2021DCM1806 on the docket of said Court and styled:

In The Interest Of A Child A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: E-File Event Original Filing The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child/children are as follows: Child’s Name: ERIC ADRIAN ROMAN Date of Birth: January 1, 2008 The court has authority in this suit to render an order in the child’s (children’s) interest that will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity, and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s (children’s) adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 23rd day of April, 2021.

Luis Yanez

Attorney at Law

1015 Magoffin Ave.

El Paso, TX 79901

El Paso, TX 79901

Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk

El Paso County, Texas

By: Josephine Redfearn

Deputy

NOTICE

It is the “Estate of HANS CALKINS, Deceased” with “JACK F. LEWIS, JR., CPA” as the “Temporary Administrator,” appointed 1/5/21 and issued “Letters of Temporary Administration” on 1/11/21. Cause number 2020-CPR01495 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas.

Please have any alleged creditors submit any such claims to JACK F. LEWIS, JR., CPA, Temporary Administrator, on behalf of the Estate of HANS CALKINS, Deceased @ his office address

6301 Gaston Ave. Ste. 800

Dallas, TX 75214

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

EMERALD HEIGHTS UNIT FOUR AND FIVE GRADING IMPROVEMENTS

Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (‘Owner’), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above-mentioned address until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work required for the construction of Emerald Heights Unit Four and Five Grading Improvements.

Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. The pre-bid conference call is mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.

Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:

“Bid for Emerald Heights Unit Four and Five Grading Improvements to be opened at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021”.

All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to Northtowne Village Joint Venture (Owner), as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. There after all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.

Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com. Physical copies may be secured from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC for seventy-five dollars ($75.00) per set, which is non-refundable.

Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications, and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should be in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

Contents of property in storage units to satisfy a landlord’s lien. Sale to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Bidding will open on May 3rd,2021 and will conclude May 17, 2021 at 5:00pm. Cleanup deposit is required. Seller reserved the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale. Unit items sold as-is to the highest bidder. Property includes the contents of space of the following tenants, which all units contain a variety of household goods and other items unless otherwise noted. Facilities with units for sale are located at:

10355 Dyer, El Paso TX 79924. Unit belonging to Michael Jenkins.

923 Hawkins Blvd, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Gloria Perez.

11100 Montana, El Paso TX 79936 Unit belonging to Juan Ontiveros and Joseph Quevedo.

11425 Pellicano, El Paso TX 79936 Units belonging to Isaac Mancilla and Jaime Munoz.

923 Tony Lama, El Paso TX 79915 Unit belonging to Juan Mena.

344 N. Zaragoza El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Francisco Jordan, Alicra Luna, Isabel Borunda, Guadalupe Garcia and Angelica Pinon, and a vehicle belonging to Glenn David Velez Rivera.

829 N. Zaragoza, El Paso TX 79907 Units belonging to Beatriz Cordero and Jose Juan Fayett Alava.

IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SAKINAT ESMAN SKINNER, A/K/A SAKINAT SKINNER, A/K/A SKINNER ESMAN Deceased

NO. 2020CPR01471

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cause Number 2020CPR01471

On the 9th day of April, 2021, Letters Testamentary upon the Estate of SAKINAT ESMAN SKINNER, Deceased, were issued to FUAD WILLIAM ESMAN, Independent Executor by the Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, in cause number 2020CPR01471 pending upon the docket of said Court.

All persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present them within the time prescribed by law at the address shown below. The name where claims may be sent is Sam Snoddy, attorney FUAD WILLIAM ESMAN, whose address is 1518 Montana Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.

Telephone: 915-542-4287

Fax: 915-533-7421

TX Bar Number: 18798000

Signature: Sam Snoddy

NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID

Bid 21-023

Leasing of Vehicles for the County of El Paso

The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Leasing of Vehicles.

Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:

www.epcounty.com

CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”

SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”

CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”

DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION

Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.

While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos

During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.

All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.

The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, May 20, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.

Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.

Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.

DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL

CPPO, CPPB

Purchasing Agent

(915) 546-2048

PEDIATRICS ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Tech University Health Sciences

Center El Paso is seeking an Assistant

Professor (Pediatric Critical Care) Duties:

Provide inpatient and outpatient care

clinical services and consultation

services. Teach medical students and

residents. Participate in department

scholarly activities and conduct other

services as required. Minimum

Requirements: M.D./D.O. or Foreign

Medical Equivalent. Successful completion

of an ACGME-accredited Pediatrics

Residency + an ACGME-accredited

fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care

Medicine, and eligible for licensure in

Texas. Location: El Paso, Texas. For

additional information and to apply, log

on to http://www.texastech.edu/careers

and refer to Requisition #23799BR

EEO Statement

As an EEO/AA employer, the Texas Tech

University System and its components

will not discriminate in our employment

practices based on an applicant’s race,

ethnicity, color, religion, sex, national

origin, age, disability, genetic information

or status as a protected veteran.

SOCORRO INDEPENDENT

SCHOOL DISTRICT

INVITATION TO RESPOND

Sealed RFPs to furnish the

District with the following

services will be accepted at

the following times:

Friday, May 21, 2021

Food Service Equipment

Repair Parts, Supplies and

Service, RFP No. E2202,

Until 12:00 p.m. MT

Proposals and detailed

specifications are available

and can be retrieved and

submitted electronically

through the district e-bid

website:

(https://sisd.ionwave.net/Login.aspx)

OCCUPATIONAL EDUCATION

LAB ASSISTANT

(Culinary Arts)

ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY

CENTER (ATC)

JOB CORPS SPECIALIST

(Temporary)

Application Deadline:

05/07/2021

EMPLOYMENT SPECIALIST

Application Deadline:

05/14/2021

Please visit our website and

apply on-line at:

http://jobs.epcc.edu

Jobline:

(915) 831-6378

EEO

