THE STATE OF TEXAS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of forty-two (42) days after the date this citation was issued, a default judgment may be taken against you. TO: BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS and ANNA BIDOLLI Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m., Monday, the 15th day of June, 2020, before the Honorable Criminal District Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court by
Attorney at Law
Jaime Esparza,
500 E. San Antonio, #203,
El Paso, TX 79901
On this the 23rd day of December, 2019 in this case numbered 2019DCV4923 on the docket of said court and styled:
The State of Texas
VS
Seventeen Thousand Nine Hundred Dollars in United States Currency ($17,900.00) and Two Hundred Seventy Nine Dollars and Forty Cents in United States Currency ($279.40) A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit:
A forfeiture proceeding based on the referenced SEVENTEEN THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED DOLLARS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($17,900.00) AND TWO HUNDRED SEVENTY NINE DOLLARS AND FORTY CENTS IN UNITED STATES CURRENCY ($279.40) which was seized by the EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT from on BRYANT ANGEL RIVAS AND ANNA BIDOLLI. The currency is alleged to have been used or intended to be used in the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, or in the alternative, is alleged to be proceeds gained from the commission of a felony under Chapter 481 of the Texas Health and Safety Code or Chapter 34 of the Texas Penal Code, as is more fully set out in Plaintiff’s Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture in this matter. As per attached and as is more fully shown by Original Notice of Seizure and Intended Forfeiture on file in this suit. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law and the mandate thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and the seal of said Court at offices in El Paso, Texas, on this the 28th day of April, 2020.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 East San Antonio
Room 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau, District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Mercedes Olivas
Deputy
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
Notice is hereby given, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 34th Judicial District Court of El Paso County in the 3rd day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of LillIian Wilson, LLC Plaintiff, the City of El Paso (Intervenor) vs. Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Perez, Deceased (In Rem Only), Alejandra Perez (In Rem Only) and Delia Perez (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2101, Docket No. 2020-SO-04386, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Perez, Deceased (In Rem Only), Alejandra Perez (In rem Only) and Delia Perez (In Rem Only) in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
62 CAMPBELL N. 18 FT OF 3 & S 17 FT OF 4 (HOMESITE) (1000.00 SQ FT); AND 62 CAMPBELL N 18 FT OF 3 & S 17 FT OF 4 (3200.00 SQ FT); AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THE NORTHERLY 18 FEET OF LOT 3 AND THE SOUTHERLY 17 FEET OF LOT 4, BLOCK 62, CAMPBELL ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 915 SOUTH SANTA FE STREET, EL PASO, TX 79901; AND TAX ACCOUNT ACCOUNT NUMBER(S): C05099906201100 AND C050999062101101
The property of the individuals named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Forty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Thirty-Five and 24/100 Dollars ($42,235.24), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Lillian Wilson. LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th District Court of El Paso County on the 13th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Sylvia Ochoa, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0345, Docket No. 2020-SO-04458, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Sylvia Ochoa in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT #: P27700004601800
LOTS 18 AND 19, BLOCK 46, PARK ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF FABENS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 210 NE 1 AVE, FABENS, TX 79838
The property of the individual named above will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-Six Thousand Eight hundred Ninety-five and 77/100 Dollars ($26,895.77), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendant and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT
915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 171st District Court of El Paso County on the 11th day of February, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Sandra Escobedo and Equable Ascent Financial, LLC (In Rem Only), Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV2341, Docket No. 2020-SO-03868, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Sandra Escobedo and Equable Ascent Financial LLC, (In Rem Only) in and the following described real property situated in El Paso, County, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: S0750-00019-C5575
A TRACT OF LAND OUT OF TRACT 3-A, BLOCK NINETEEN (19) SAN ELIZARIO GRANT, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL PUBLIC RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, AS FURTHER DESCRIBED IN DOC. NO. 20100058060 DEED RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 13140 SHAPLEIGH CT, CLINT, TX 79836
The property of the Defendants will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Thirty-Six Thousand Four Hundred Twenty-four and 43/100 Dollars ($36,424.43), together with interest due thereon against the said Defendants and all costs of suit, in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOS AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE SAMUEL SOTO FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2241
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 24th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Stonegate East Homeowners Association, Plaintiff, vs Jaime Sandoval, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2017DCV3130, Docket No. 2020-SO-04448, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Jaime Sandoval in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
LOT 51 AND 52, BLOCK 547, VISTA DEL SOL UNIT ONE HUNDRED THIRTY SIX, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 71, PAGE 65, PLAT RECORDS OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Levied on the 2nd day of April, 2020, as the property of Jaime Sandoval, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Eleven Thousand Four Hundred Eighty-Nine and 90/100 Dollars ($11,489.90) together with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of Stonegate East Homeowners Association.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED, THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILTY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the Justice of the Peace, Precinct Seven, of El Paso County on the 11th day of March, 2020, by the clerk thereof, in the case of The Law Offices of Michael J. Zimprich, PLLC, Plaintiff, vs. Abram De La Canal and Binary Investments, LLC, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 719-00090-CV, Docket No. 2020-SO-04246, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2020, it being the 2nd day of said month, at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor El Paso County Courthouse, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00, all the right, title and interest Binary Investments, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
88 BASSETT S 78.7 FT OF E 15 FT OF 18 & S 49.7 FT OF E 5 FT OF W 10 FT OF 18 (1429 SQ FT)
PID: 137965
2503 E. YANDELL DR., EL PASO, TX 79903
5 TERRY ALLEN LOT 13 (8429.64) SQ FT)
PID: 299128
1624 SAINT JOHNS DR. EL PASO, TX 79903
5 HIGHLANDS NORTH #2 LOT 14 (9534.76 SQ FT)
PID 292147
1304 SHADOW CANYON PL, EL PASO, TX 79912
Levied on the 1st day of April, 2020, as the property of Binary Investments, LLC, to satisfy a judgment amounting to Nine Thousand Four Hundred Sixty and 00/100 Dollars ($9,460.00) together with the sum of $46.00 as costs adjudged and with the interest due thereon, and all costs of suit, in favor of The Law Office of Michael J. Zimprich, PLLC
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED, THE DESCRIBED PRESMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILTY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ
INGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
RANCHO DESIERTO BELLO UNIT 13 PHASE – I SUBDIVISION
WATER AND WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS
Sealed Bids, in envelopes addressed to SDC Development, GP, LLC (‘Owner”), c/o TRE & Associates, LLC, 110 Mesa Park Drive, Suit 200, El Paso, Texas 79912, will be received at the above mentioned address until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and then publicly opened and read, for furnishing all labor, material and equipment and performing all work, required for the construction of Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 13 Phase – I Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements.
Prospective bidders are required to be pre-qualified. Qualification forms are included in the specification documents and must be returned to the Engineer, by the day of the pre-bid conference to be held via conference call on 11:00 a.m., Tuesday May 19, 2020. The pre-bid conference call is NOT mandatory. The pre-bid conference call information will be provided by the Engineer to all plan holders via e-mail.
Bids will be submitted in sealed envelopes for the project on the proposal furnished, and marked in the upper left-hand corner:
“Bid for Ranch Desierto Bello unit 13 Phase – I Subdivision Water and Wastewater Improvements to be opened at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020”.
All proposals shall be accompanied by a bid bond or certified cashier’s check upon a national or state bank in the amount of five (5%) percent of the total maximum bid price payable without recourse to SDC Development, GP, LLC, as a guarantee that bidder will enter into a contract and execute performance bond within ten (10) days after notice of award of contract to him. The notice of award of contract shall be given by the Owner within sixty (60) days after the bid opening. The bid security must be enclosed in the same envelope with the bid. Bids without bid security will not be considered. All bid securities will be returned to the respective bidders within twenty-five (25) days after bids are opened, except those which the Owner elects to hold until the successful bidder has executed the contract. Thereafter all remaining securities, including security of the successful bidder, will be returned within sixty (60) days. The successful bidder must furnish performance bond and payment bond in the amount of one hundred (100%) percent of the contract price from an approved surety company holding a permit from the State of Texas to act as surety (and acceptable according to the latest list of companies holding certificates of authority from the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States) or other surety or sureties acceptable to the Owner, with approval prior to bid opening.
The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids, and to waive any informality in bids received.
Plans, specifications, and bidding documents are available electronically at no charge from the office of the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, by submitting a written request via email to cchacon@tr-eng.com.
Bidders should carefully examine the Plans, Specifications and other documents, visit the site of work, and fully inform themselves as to all conditions and matters which can in any way effect the work or the cost hereof. Should a bidder find discrepancies in, or omissions from the Plans, Specifications or other documents, or should b in doubt as to their meaning, he should notify the Engineer, TRE & Associates, LLC, and obtain clarification prior to submitting any bid.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of ANTONIO GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued to LORENZO A. GUTIERREZ on April 28, 2020, in Docket No.
2019-CPR01050, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
LORENZO A. GUTIERREZ
Independent Administrator
5101 Indian Wells Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938-8673
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 6th day of May, 2020.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of MARIA DEL REFUGIO GUTIERREZ, Deceased, were issued to LORENZO A. GUTIERREZ on April 28, 2020, in Docket No. 2018-CPR01738, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas.
LORENZO A. GUTIERREZ
Independent Administrator
5101 Indian Wells Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79938-8673
All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this the 6th day of May, 2020.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF SIGRID ERIKA ROBINSON, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR00454
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SIGRID ERIKA ROBINSON, Deceased, were issued on April 17, 2020, under Cause No. 2020-CPR00454, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to MAX MAY Claims may be presented in care of the attorney of the estate, addressed as follows:
MAX MAY
Estate of SIGRID ERIKA ROBINSON Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Cody D. Luther PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: April 22, 2020
The Law Office of Cody D. Luther, PLLC
7100 Westwind, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79912
Office: (915) 584-5501
Fax: (915) 584-5314
By: /s/ Cody D. Luther
Cody D. Luther
Texas Bar No. 24062864
Attorney for Applicant
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary Administration for the Estate of RONALD A. HELMERSON, Deceased, were issued on October 24th, 2019 in Cause No. 2019CPR00433 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: James Kirby Read. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
James Kirby Read, Esq.
Dependent Administrator for the Estate of RONALD HELMERSON, Deceased
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 7th day of May, 2020.
/s/ James Kirby Read
Attorney for Estate
State Bar No.: 16625000
615 E. Schuster, Bldg. 6
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-3697
Facsimile; (915) 533-4548
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PABLO A. ROSAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00578 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PABLO A. ROSAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Determination of Heirship and Letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6Th day of April 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ALFONSO CORTINAS, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 25th day of May, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00579 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ALFONSO CORTINAS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6Th day of May 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Joseph Quintela
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of FRANCISCO CABRAL, Deceased were issued on May 11, 2020, in Docket No. 2020-CPR00381 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to ELENA CABRAL. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
ELENA CABRAL
9348 Lait
El Paso, Texas 79925
Dated the 11th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS CAUSE NO.
NO. 2019-CPR01222
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of ARMAN MECO, deceased: NATALIE MECO, having been duly appointed Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ARMAN MECO, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso, Texas, on January 23, 2020, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Dependent Administrator within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
NATALIE MECO,
Dependent Administrator of the Estate of ARMAN MECO, deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOHN C. SPADY, Deceased, were issued on April 29, 2020 under Docket No.
2020-CPR00376 pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas to: KELLY MEHN. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
KELLY MEHN, Representative
Estate of JOHN C. SPADY, Deceased
c/o Robert A. Skipworth
Attorney for Representative
310 N. Mesa, Suite 600
El Paso, TX 79901
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: JUSTIN C. LOZIER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 15th day of April, 2020, against EDGAR HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM1971 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: SAPPHIRE HANNAH LOZIER Date of Birth: 06/10/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of May 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: EDGAR HERNANDEZ, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 15th day of April, 2020, against EDGAR HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM1971 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: SAPPHIRE HANNAH LOZIER Date of Birth: 06/10/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of May 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney does not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you.” To: SARAH LOZIER, Respondent, Greeting: And To All Whom It May Concern: Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear and answer before the Honorable 65th judicial District Court of El Paso County, at the County Courthouse in El Paso, Texas, at or before 10:00 o’clock a.m. of the Monday next after the expiration of 45 days from the date of service of this citation, then and there to answer the Petition of The Texas department of Family and Protective Services, Petitioner, filed in said Court by
Vivian Arroyo
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio
Room 503
El Paso, Texas
On the 15th day of April, 2020, against EDGAR HERNANDEZ, Respondent, and suit being number 2020DCM1971 on the docket of said Court, and entitled “In the interest of,” the nature of which suit is a request for Termination and/or Managing Conservatorship in a Suit Affecting the Parent-Child Relationship. The date(s) and place(s) of birth of said child is as follows: Child’s Name: SAPPHIRE HANNAH LOZIER Date of Birth: 06/10/2008 Place of Birth: El Paso, Texas The Court has authority in this suit to enter any judgement or decree in the child’s interest, which will be binding on you, including the termination of the parent-child relationship, the determination of paternity and the appointment of a conservator with authority to consent to the child’s adoption. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to the requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, this the 11th day of May 2020.
Vivian Arroyo
500 E. San Antonio St.,
RM 503
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 546-8160
Norma Favela Barceleau, Clerk
District Court, El Paso County, Texas
By: Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIR OF RICHARD HAROLD BOWMAN a.k.a. RICHARD H. BOWMAN, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00319 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of RICHARD HAROLD BOWMAN A/K/A RICHARD H. BOWMAN, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Amended Application for Probate of Holographic Will not Self-Proven as Muniment of Title. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Joseph Quintela
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIR OF MARIA PALMIRA CHAVEZ, Deceased
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 6th day of May, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00581 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA PALMIRA CHAVEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application For Determination of Heirship And Appointment Of Independent Co-Administrators. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 7th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By:
Esteban Dominguez
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: AIDA LARES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 11th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00032 on the docket of said court and styled VERONICA VASQUEZ, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: ERIC FRESCH
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 10th day of March, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CGD00045 on the docket of said court and styled DIONNE FELICIA FRESCH, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 8th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: SYLVIA PINALES
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 1st day of June, 2020 to Petition filed in said Court on the 26th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2010-G00173 on the docket of said court and styled BRANDON SCOTT LE MASTER, An Incapacitated Person. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Successor Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2020.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Susana Belmontes
Deputy
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF JUAN ALFONSO RAMIREZ, DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2019-CPR00788
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for JUAN ALFONSO RAMIREZ, Deceased, were issued on 5th day of December 2019, under Docket No.
2019-CPR00788, pending in the Probate Court No. 2 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LYDIA VERONICA RAMIREZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
LYDIA VERONICA RAMIREZ
Independent Administrator of the Estate of
JUAN ALFONSO RAMIREZ
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 5th day of May, 2020.
Respectfully submitted,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of GARLAND B. GREENE, were issued on May 5, 2020 in Cause No. 2020-CPR00483 in the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso County, Texas to MELANIE TREVINO whose mailing address is c/o Robert C. Belk, Attorney at Law, 7362 Remcon Circle, El Paso, Texas 79912. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone:
915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 5/13/2020 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN#BAL
2014 DODGE DART 1C3CDFAA8ED742193 $839.50
2000 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA 3VWTE29M6YM104109 $796.20
2002 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT WVWPD63B42P245333 $796.20
1996 TOYOTA CAMRY 4T1BG12K2TU683241 $687.95
2002 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY 2C4GP34382R556498 $632.00
2002 HONDA ACCORD 1HGCG16572A018978 $632.00
1978 CHEVROLET C10 CCL248Z109427 $493.10
2007 BMW 335xi965KMX WBAVD535X7A007134 $313.20
2008 FORD EDGEELL1079 2FMDK39CX8BA64269 $319.90
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JULIUS S. HEINS, JR. DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF JULIUS S. HEINS, JR., DECEASED:
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to AMY H. GOLDFARB as Independent Executor of the estate of JULIUS S. HEINS, JR., deceased, on May 13th, 2020 by the judge of the Statutory Probate Court 2 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause no. 2020-CPR00465. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to AMY H. GOLDFARB, Independent Executor of the estate of JULIUS S. HEINS, JR., deceased c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Av. El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
of the estate of WALTER KLOCZKO
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for the Estate of WALTER KLOCZKO, Deceased, were issued on May 7, 2020 under Docket No. 2020-CPR00448, pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to HYONG SUK KLOCZKO. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the estate, addressed as follows:
HYONG SUK KLOCZKO, Independent Executor
Estate of WALTER KLOCZKO, Deceased
c/o The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
521 Texas Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
All persons having claims against this estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 12, 2020
The Law Office of Steve Ortega, PLLC
By: /s/ Steve Ortega
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 24046561
(915) 304-5050-Telephone
(915) 545-2295- Facsimile
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
FMG6 Properties, LLC is requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations for the proposed and submitted Conceptual Master Plan of Gateway Estates Lot 5 Replat “J’ and Gateway Estates Lot 3 Replat “K” Developments.
1. Variance from a 60-ft wide street right-of-way to a 54-ft wide street right-of-way. The 54-ft street will consist of two 5-ft parkways, two 5-ft wide concrete sidewalks and a 34-ft wide pavement structure.
2. Variance from a 90-ft wide Minor Arterial street right-of-way to an 81-ft wide Minor Arterial street right-of-way (Sun Fire Blvd). The 81-ft street will consist of one 10-ft hike/bike trail, two 5-ft parkways, one 5-ft sidewalk, four 11-ft travel lanes, and a 12-ft raised median. The request is necessary to maintain the same street right-of-way cross section with the existing Sun Fire Blvd. roadway to the south of the property, within the surrounding neighborhood.
3. Variance request to vary the yard setbacks as stated below:
a. 5-foot yard side setback (10-foot side setback when abutting a street);
b. 20-foot rear yard setback; and,
c. 15-foot front yard setback (20-feet front yard setback at driveway locations).
4. Variance from lot areas from a minimum of 6000 sq.ft. to the following schedule:
Master Plan Variance-OVERALL:
Min. 4,700 sq.ft.– 4,999 sq.ft. (18% of total lots) [23 Lots]
Min. 5,000 sq.ft.– 5,499 sq.ft. (45% of total lots) [57 Lots]
Min. 5,500 sq.ft.– 5,999 sq.ft. (10% of total lots) [13 Lots]
Min. 6,000 sq.ft.–11,534 sq.ft. (27% of total lots) [34 Lots]
Total: [177 Lots]
Gateway Estates Lot 5 Replat J subdivision encompasses approximately 8.15± acres of land and has a legal description of “A Portion of Lot 5, Gateway Estates, El Paso County, Texas.” Gateway Estates Lot 3 Replat K subdivision encompasses approximately 17.70± acres of land and has a legal description of “Lot 3, Gateway Estates, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
PUBLIC NOTICE FOR VARIANCE REQUEST
ANDREW GOMEZ & BEN SIEWERT are requesting the following variances from the County of El Paso Subdivision Regulations, pursuant to Section 2.9(b), for the proposed JULIAN & SOPHIE’S SUBDIVISION.
• Requesting variance of Section 2.8(r), Lot Dimensions, to allow for two commercial lots to exceed the three to one (3:1) ratio for lot depth due to accommodate on-site ponding and on-site septic tank installation requirements.
The proposed subdivisions are located in Tract 2, Section 5, Block 78 of the Texas & Pacific Railway Survey, El Paso County, Texas. The El Paso County Commissioner’s Court will consider the request for these variances on Monday, June 01, 2020 at the County Courthouse, 500 E. San Antonio Street, Room 303, El Paso, Texas 79901.
Anyone interested in providing comment on the proposed variance(s), either in support or opposition, may do so during the public comment period of the Commissioner’s Court meeting by providing written comment to the attention of the Assistant Planner, County Planning & Development Department, 800 E. Overland Avenue, Suite 200, El Paso, Texas 79901. Written comments must be received seven (7) calendar days prior to the Commissioner’s Court meeting.
SOCORRO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT INVITATION TO RESPOND
Sealed RFPs to furnish the District with the following products and/or services will be accepted at the following times:
Friday, April 24, 2020
Dish Cloth and Dust Mop Services, RFP No. E2047, Until 2:00 p.m.
Garbage Disposal Services, RFP No. E2046, Until 2:30 p.m.
Contracted Services for Inspection of Hood Suppression Systems, RFP No. E2054, Until 3:00 p.m.
Proposals and detailed specifications are available and can be retrieved and submitted electronically through the district e-bid website: (https://sisd.ionwave.net/ Login.aspx)
