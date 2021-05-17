________________________________________________
NOTICE
MGC Contractors is seeking competitive proposals from general contractors and subcontractors for the El Paso Water – Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project – Early Bid Package. Proposals will be electronically received at the following email address: Contracts@epwater.org until June 2, 2021 at 2 P.M. All proposals must include Proposer’s Company name and Project Name “Bustamante CMAR Early Bid Package” in the subject line. Contractors desiring to submit proposals can access documents at www.mgccontractors.comselect the bids tab, select online documents, then select Roberto R. Bustamante WWTP Headworks Improvements Project, then download all documents. Check this website for any addenda prior to proposal closing date. MGC Contractors, Inc. has been selected by the El Paso Water to act as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) for the above referenced project. The Team conducting the review and making the best value selection will be made up of representatives from the owner, engineers, and MGC Contractors. All Offerors will be required to submit a statement of qualifications and provide specific company information meeting the requirements of the Bid Package. A mandatory pre-proposal meeting will be held May 19, 2021, at 10 A.M. followed by a site visit. It is anticipated the Early Bid Package will be awarded August 11, 2021. For information or questions please contact Matt Olsen, MGC Contractors, at (210) 819-8071, or by email molsen@mgccontractors.com
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STAE OF TEXAS
COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Writ of Execution issued out of the County Court at Law Number 3 of El Paso County on the 5th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee, Plaintiff, vs. David P. Adams, Defendant, in a certain Cause No. 2018DCV3624, Docket No. 2021-SO-02355, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest David P. Adams in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
G ALAMO 31 & 32
PID: 324939
2628 ARIZONA AVE, EL PASO, TX 79930
Levied on the 16th day of March, 2021, as the property of David P. Adams to satisfy a judgment amounting to Twenty-One Thousand One Hundred Ninety-Five and 00/100 Dollars ($21,195.00), plus interest at the rate of 5% per annum, plus the additional sum of $325.50, cost adjudged against the said Defendant, David P. Adam, and all costs of suit, in favor of Russell Barbee and Scarlett Barbee.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 41st Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Ovation Services, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, ET AL Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2019DCV0626, Docket No. 2021-SO-03172, and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso county, Texas to wit:
TAX ACCOUNT NUMBER: V92799903902600
LOT 26, BLOCK 39, VISTA REAL UNIT THREE AMENDING SUBDIVISION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN BOOK 74, PAGE 30, 30A AND 30B, PLAT RECORDS OF L PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3429 TOUCHSTONE, PL, EL PASO, TX 79936
Property of Lena L. Orozco and Alejandro Martinez Will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Sixty-Three Thousand Sixty-Two and 20/100 Dollars ($63,062.20), and all costs of suit in favor of Ovation Services, LLC.
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WELL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE ANTHONY ROLLINS FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2268.
REAL PROPERTY SHERIFF’S SALE
THE STATE OF TEXAS COUNTY OF EL PASO
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 327th Judicial District Court of El Paso County on the 8th day of March, 2021, by the clerk thereof, in the case of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff vs. Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, Defendants, in a certain Cause No. 2020DCV1937, Docket No. 2021-SO-02940 and to me, as Sheriff directed and delivered, I will proceed to sell, within the hours prescribed by law for Sheriff’s Sales, on the First Tuesday in June 2021, it being the 1st day of said month, at 4100 E. Paisano Dr., El Paso County Coliseum, in the City of El Paso, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; at 10:00 a.m., all the right, title and interest Bobby Loya, Kim Loya, United States of America, N.A. and El Paso Insulation Systems, LLC, in and to the following described real property situated in El Paso County, Texas to wit:
REAL PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS COMMONLY KNOWN AS 11144 PIPECREEK COURT, EL PASO, TX 79936, SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF EL PASO AND STATE OF TEXAS: LOT 7, BLOCK 121, PEBBLE HILLS SUBDIVISION UNIT 14 REPLAT “C”, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF EL PASO, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME 59, PAGE 5, REAL PROPERTY RECORDS, EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
Property of Bobby Loya will be sold to satisfy a judgment amounting to Seventy-Three Thousand Three Hundred Sixty-Three and 86/100 Dollars ($73,363.86) together with interest and all costs of suit in favor of Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC
ALL WARRANTIES, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, THAT MIGHT ARISE BY COMMON LAW AS WEL AS THE WARRANTIES IN SECTION 5.023 OF THE TEXAS PROPERTY CODE (OR ITS SUCCESSORS) ARE HEREBY EXCLUDED. THE DESCRIBED PREMISES ARE CONVEYED WITHOUT WARRANTIES, INCLUDING THOSE AS TO TITLE, INTEREST, CONDITION, HABITABILITY, MERCHANTABILITY, OR FITNESS FOR PURPOSE. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD “AS-IS” AND WITH ALL FAULTS.
CONTACT DETECTIVE DAVID DOMINGUEZ FOR ANY INQUIRES AT 915-538-2256
NOTICE
We are applying for a Mixed beverage permit (MB) and mixed beverage till 2 a.m. permit.
Our entity is a Limited Liability corporation going under the name Rookies Cantina LLC.
Our trade name is Rookies Cantina.
We will be located inside The Pavilions II at 1610 N. Zaragosa Suite F3-F4.
The officers in charge will be Kevin Hernandez and Robert Herrera
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of ERNESTO MEDRANO were issued on May 5, 2021, in docket number 2021CPR00625 pending in the Statutory Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to YVONNE MEDRANO. All persons having claims against the estate, which is presently being administered, are required to submit them, within the time and manner prescribed by law, and before the estate is closed, addressed as follows:
Representative
Estate of ERNESTO MEDRANO
c/o Frederick X. Walker
9531 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79924
Dated May 5, 2021
By: /s/ Frederick X. Walker
Frederick X. Walker
Attorney for Executor of the Estate of ERNESTO MEDRANO
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF THE ESTATE OF JACK EISENBERG, DECEASED
Notice to Debtors and Creditors of the Estate of JACK EISENBERG, DECEASED: Notice is hereby given that Letters Testamentary were granted to CLIFF EISENBERG as Independent Executor of the estate of JACK EISENBERG, deceased, on May 6, 2021 by the Judge of the Statutory Probate Court 1 of El Paso County, Texas, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00640. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to CLIFF EISENBERG, Independent Executor of the estate of JACK EISENBERG, decease c/o Aaron Goldfarb of The Goldfarb Law Firm, PLLC, 309 E. Robinson Ave., El Paso, Texas 79902.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of DAVID M. SPRINKLE, were issued on May 3, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00610 in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: LETICIA SPRINKLE, Independent Administrator, whose mailing address is c/o Firth Bunn Kerr Neill, 311 Montana, Ste. B, El Paso, Texas 79902. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 6th day of May, 2021 by Alexander V. Neill, TX Bar License 24041575.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of NATHANIEL M. BENNETT, Deceased were issued on May 5, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00645 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SHIRLEY MONSON, formerly known as SHIRLEY DIANE BENNETT. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of CAROL ANN BARTLETT, Deceased were issued on May 3, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00593 in Probate Court #1 of El Paso County, Texas, to SCOTT SARGENT All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
Karin Armen Carson
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Guardianship for the Estate RICHARD JONES, an incapacitated person were issued on March 10, 2021, to Project Amistad, in Docket No.
2019-CGD00213, pending in the Probate Court Number 2 of El Paso County, Texas.All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law to the Guardian of the Estate, in care of:
Karin Armen Carson
Karin Carson, PLLC
4110 Rio Bravo, Suite 220
El Paso, Texas 79902
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
Attorney for the Guardian of the estate
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ROBERTO OAXACA, Deceased were issued on February 1, 2021, in Docket No.
2020-CPR01515 in Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CLAUDIA MORAYMA OAXACA. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Independent Executor prefers that claims be addressed as follows:
CLAUDIA MORAYMA OAXACA
1515 Montana
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 5th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Dependent Administration for the Estate of MATILDE MARTINEZ LECHUGA, Deceased were issued on May 3, 2021, in Docket No. 2021-CPR00478, in the Probate Court #2 of El Paso County, Texas, to CONCEPCION MARTINEZ-ALONZO. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner provided by law. The Dependent Administrator prefers that claims be addressed in its name as follows:
Estate of MATILDE MARTINEZ LECHUGA
c/o CONCEPCION MARTINEZ-ALONZO
11509 La Poblana Dr.
Socorro, TX 79927
Dated the 5th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Karin Armen Carson
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: WARREN M. PULNER, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00626
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of WARREN M. PULNER, Deceased, were issued on May 6, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00626 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: CLAIRE PULNER. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: MARIA DEL CARMEN BALDERRAMA, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00552
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MARIA DEL CARMEN BALDERRAMA Deceased, were issued on May 10, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00552 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: JULIO CESAR BALDERRAMA Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount, Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BERTHA ALICIA NICHOLS DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 24th day of February, 2020 in Cause No.
2020-CPR00276 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of BERTHA ALICIA NICHOLS, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio,
Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA TERESA SANDOVAL DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00807 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA TERESA SANDOVAL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Declaration of Heirship and for Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROBERT LEWIS ELLIOTT DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 3rd day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00796 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ROBERT LEWIS ELLIOTT, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Letters of Independent Administration and for Determination of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ABELINA ACOSTA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00228 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ABELINA ACOSTA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: First Amended Application to Determine Heirship and for Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Saul Liberato
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JESUS ALBERTO JOHNSTON DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 4th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00809 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JESUS ALBERTO JOHNSTON, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Detrmination of Heirship and Appointment of Independent Administrator. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vanessa Maldonado
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF FRANCISCO ESPINOZA DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00804 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of FRANCISCO ESPINOZA, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for independent administration and declaration of heirship of FRANCISCO ESPINOZA, Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DONALD J. SINKIEWICZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00783 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of DONALD J. SINKIEWICZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine Heirship for Independent Administration and for letters of Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF SHERRI ANN G. BONILLA A/K/A SHERRI A. BONILLA, DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that letters testamentary were granted to MIGUEL WARREN BONILLA, as independent executor of the estate of SHERRI ANN G. BONILLA a/k/a SHERRI A. BONILLA, deceased, on May 10, 2021 by the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas in Cause no. 2021-CPR00558. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present their claims within the time prescribed by law to the executor c/o Gregory E. Martin with the law firm of Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas St., Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas 79901-1401.
MIGUEL WARREN BONILLA, independent executor of the estate of SHERRI ANN G. BONILLA a/k/a SHERRI A. BONILLA, deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JUAN ENRIQUE LUNA, Deceased, were issued on April 28, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00256, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: ELVIRA NEVAREZ. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of MAXINE YVONNE WILSON, Deceased, were issued on April 28, 2021, in Cause No.
2021-CPR00305, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to: GWENDOLYN JOYCE McCRAY. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Susan M. Forbes
Attorney at Law
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
Dated the 7th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Susan M. Forbes
Attorney for Applicant
State Bar No.: 00790704
711 Myrtle Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79901
Tel: (915) 533-5441
Fax: (915) 533-7441
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
CAUSE NO.
NO. 2021-CPR00279
To those indebted to or holding claims against the Estate of GWENETTA FAYE WILSON, deceased: GEORGE HULAN WILSON, having been duly appointed Independent Executor of the Estate of GWENETTA FAYE WILSON, deceased, late of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, by the Judge of the Probate Court Number 1 of El Paso, Texas, on April 14, 2021, hereby notify all persons indebted to said estate to come forward and make settlement, and those having claims against said estate to present them to said Independent Executor within the time prescribed by law, at the following address:
GEORGE HULAN WILSON
Independent Executor of the Estate of GWENETTA FAYE WILSON, Deceased
c/o Zachary G. Daw
ScottHulse P.C.
PO Box 99123
El Paso, Texas 79999-9123
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE ESTATE OF: ISIDRO VILLEGAS MONTANEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.: 2021CPR00163
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Administration for the Estate of ISIDRO VILLEGAS MONTANEZ Deceased, were issued on April 22, 2021, in Cause No. 2021CPR00163, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to: MARTHA PROVENCIO MONTANEZ. The residence of the Independent Administratrix is:
c/o: Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Avenue
El Paso, Texas 79903
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 5, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Miranda
Eduardo Miranda
Attorney at Law
2330 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79903
(915) 351-7693
(915) 351-7696 fax
State Bar No.: 14199590
Attorney for the Estate of ISIDRO VILLEGAS MONTANEZ
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA ELENA GONZALEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 29th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00787 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARIA ELENA GONZALEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for the Appointment of Independent Administrator, for Issuance of Letters of Administration and Judicial Declaration of Heirship. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARJORIE J. VIRGIL DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 7th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00827 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of MARJORIE J. VIRGIL, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Appointment Of Permanent Dependent Administrator And For Determination Of Heirship (Decedent’s Last Known Address: Avila’s Foster Home 6749 Morningside, El Paso, Texas 79904). If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 10th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ JR. A/K/A ANGEL R. SANCHEZ, JR., A/K/A ANGEL SANCHEZ, JR. A/K/A ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ, DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 31st day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 5th day of May, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00815 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ JR. A/K/A ANGEL R. SANCHEZ, JR., A/K/A ANGEL SANCHEZ, JR., A/K/A ANGEL ROBERTO SANCHEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for determination and declaration of heirship, for creation of independent administration in an intestate estate, and for letters of independent administration., Deceased. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 6th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Humberto Lucero
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JAIME FLORES DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 27th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00759 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of JAIME FLORES, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application for Determination and Declaration of Heirship, For Creation of Independent Administration In An Intestate Estate, And For Letters of Independent Administration. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 4th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Daniel Valencia
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
THE STATE OF TEXAS
TO: ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PILAR R. RODRIGUEZ DECEASED
GREETINGS: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 30th day of April, 2021 in Cause No.
2021-CPR00784 on the docket of said court and styled In The Estate of PILAR R. RODRIGUEZ, Deceased. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to wit: Application to Determine heirship and Declaration of Heirship and for Creation of Independent Administration in an Intestate Estate, and for Letters of Independent Administration. (Decedents last known address: 2631 Cooper Ave. El Paso, TX 79930) If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 30th day of April, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County, Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Vannessa Uribe
Deputy
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO: JENNIFER HERNANDEZ, Mother, of McKENZIE PAINE
Greetings: You (And Each of You) are hereby commanded to appear before the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, at the Courthouse thereof, by filing a written answer at or before 10:00 o’clock A.M. on the first Monday next after the expiration of ten days from the date of the issuance of this citation, same being the 24th day of May, 2021 to Petition filed in said Court on the 12th day of March, 2021 in Cause No. 2021-CGD00052 on the docket of said court and styled McKENZIE PAINE, A person of Diminished Capacity. A brief statement of the nature of this suit is as follows, to-wit: Application for Appointment of Permanent Guardian of the Person. If this citation is not served within ten days after the date of its issuance, it shall be returned unserved. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates hereof, and made due return as the law directs. Witness, Delia Briones, Clerk, El Paso County, Texas. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this 5th day of May, 2021.
Delia Briones, El Paso County Clerk
500 East San Antonio, Suite 105
El Paso, Texas 79901
By: Larissa De La O
Deputy
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF ESTATE OF ALBERTO LOPEZ SR. DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2020-CPR-00397
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF THE ESTATE OF ALBERTO LOPEZ, SR., DECEASED
Notice is hereby given that Letters of Administration upon the Estate of ALBERTO LOPEZ, SR., Deceased, were granted to ALBERTO LOPEZ JR. on April 22, 2021, by the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas in cause number 2019-CPR00397. All persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same to said Independent Administrator, c/o Juan H. Gil, II c/o Juan H. Gil, PLLC., 909 E. Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, Texas 79902, within the time prescribed by law.
Juan H. Gil II, PLLC
909 E. Rio Grande Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 533-8760
Fax: (915) 533-4188
By: /s/ Juan H. Gil II
State Bar No.: 24029572
Attorney for Applicant
ALBERTO LOPEZ JR.
IN THE STATUTORY PROBATE COURT NUMBER 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS
ESTATE OF MARIA LUISA HERNANDEZ a/k/a MARIA L. HERNANDEZ Deceased
Cause No. 2020-CPR01030
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Testamentary for MARIA LUISA HERNANDEZ a/k/a MARIA L. HERNANDEZ, Deceased, were issued on 4th day of January 2021, under Docket No. 2020-CPR01030, pending in the Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: LOURDES VERONICA HERNANDEZ. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
LOURDES VERONICA HERNANDEZ,
Independent Administrator of the Estate of MARIA LUISA HERNANDEZ a/k/a MARIA L. HERNANDEZ
c/o The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain
El Paso, Texas 79902
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.
Respectfully submitted,
The Law Office of Enrique Lopez
701 N. St. Vrain Street
El Paso, Texas 79902
(915) 351-0595
(915) 534-7207 (Fax)
By: /s/ Enrique Lopez
Enrique Lopez
State Bar No.: 12563530
Attorney for Independent Administrator
THE STATE OF TEXAS
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT
“You have been sued. You may employ an attorney. If you or your attorney do not file a written answer with the clerk who issued this citation by 10:00 a.m. on the Monday next following the expiration of twenty days after you were served this citation and petition, a default judgment may be taken against you. In addition to filing a written answer with the clerk, you may be required to make initial disclosures to the other parties of this suit. These disclosures generally must be made no later than 30 days after you file your answer with the clerk. Find out more at TexasLawHelp.org” TO: SYDNEY KAIN GILLIS, who may be served with process at 20635 Coldwar Dr. Fort Bliss, Texas 79918 or wherever he/she may be found. Greetings: You are hereby commanded to appear by filing a written answer to the Plaintiff’s Original Petition at or before ten o’clock A.M. of the Monday next after the expiration of twenty days after the date of service of this citation before the Honorable County Court at Law Number 3, El Paso County, Texas, at the Court House of said County in El Paso, Texas. Said Plaintiff’s Petition was filed in said court on this the 18th day of March, 2021, by
Attorney at Law
Joseph Isaac
109 North Oregon 12th Floor
El Paso, TX 79901
In this case numbered 2021DCV0912 on the docket of said court and styled: CARRIE FILLA Individually, and on behalf of and as Guardian of JADEN FILLA
VS
SYDNEY KAIN GILLIS
The nature of Plaintiff’s demand is fully shown by a true and correct copy of the Plaintiff’s Original Petition accompanying this citation and made a part hereof. The officer executing this writ shall promptly serve the same according to requirements of law, and the mandates thereof, and make due return as the law directs. Issued and given under my hand and seal of said Court at El Paso, Texas, on this the 22nd day of March, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
Norma Favela Barceleau
District Clerk
El Paso County Courthouse
500 E. San Antonio Ave.
RM 103
El Paso, Texas 79901
Norma Favela Barceleau District Clerk El Paso County, Texas
By: Clarisa Aguirre
Deputy
IN THE ESTATE OF JARED DAVID SQUIRES,DECEASED
NO. 2020CPR01648
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 1 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JARED DAVID SQUIRES, Deceased, were issued on February 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01648, pending in the Probate Court No. 1, El Paso County, Texas, to: JONNA JEANETTE SQUIRES. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: JONNA SQUIRES
10901 Bella Vista
El Paso, Texas 79935
Dated the 6th day of May 2021.
/s/ Claudio Flores Jr.
Claudio Flores Jr.
Attorney for JONNA JEANETTE SQUIRES
State Bar No.: 00795808
521 Texas Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79901
Telephone: (915) 533-4228
Facsimile: (915) 533-0814
E-mail: cgfloresjrpc@yahoo.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EL PASO COUNTY,TEXAS PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO
ESTATE OF: JOANNE LOUISE ELLWANGER, DECEDENT
NO. 2020-CPR01687
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOANNE LOUISE ELLWANGER, Decedent, were issued on the 22nd day of April, 2021, in Cause No. 2020-CPR01687, pending in the Probate Court No. Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: CLAYTON FREDERICK ELLWANGER. For presentation of claims the residence and mailing address of the Independent Executor is 148 Racetrack Road, Arenas Valley, Grant County, New Mexico 88022. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them in care of CLAYTON FREDERICK ELLWANGER within the time and in the manner prescribed by law. Dated the 5th day of May, 2021.
/s/ William R. Copeland
Counsel of Record For:
CLAYTON FREDERICK ELLWANGER
3504 Olympic Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79904
(915) 595-1533
(888) 317-1786 FAX
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BARNARD STEWART, Deceased, were issued on October 8, 2020, in Cause No. 2020-CPR00254 pending in Probate Court No. 1 of El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA STEWART. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Villegas Law Firm
Attn: Jorge Villegas
2211 Trawood Drive
El Paso, Texas 79935
Attorney for Independent Administrator
Dated the 3rd day of March, 2021.
Villegas Law Firm
By: /s/ Jorge Villegas
IN THE PROBATE COURT 1 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE GUARDIANSHIP OF THE PERSON AND ESTATE OF: BEATRIZ JOHNSON
CAUSE
NO. 2019-CGD00206
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Guardianship for the Person and Estate of BEATRIZ JOHNSON, an incapacitated person, were issued on March 24, 2021 in the Cause No. 2019-CGD00206, in the Probate Court 1 of El Paso, El Paso County, Texas, to: VIVIAN DENISE GELO. The residence of the Guardian is 7328 Dale Rd., El Paso, Texas 79915
The person to receive all claims and notices is:
c/o Vivian Denise Gelo
7328 Dale Rd.
El Paso, Texas 79915
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them at the above address within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated: May 5, 2021
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eduardo Vasquez
Eduardo Vasquez
State Bar No.: 00789703
Attorney for Guardian
310 N. Mesa Ste. 710
El Paso, Texas 79901
(915) 542-4556 Office
(915) 351-7115 Facsimile
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of Independent Administration for the Estate of JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA HERNANDEZ a/k/a JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA, Deceased, were issued on April 12, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00070, pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, Texas, to: JANETH HERRERA, Independent Administrator of the Estate of JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA HERNANDEZ a/k/a JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA, Deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA HERNANDEZ
a/ka/ JOSE LEOPOLDO HERRERA, Deceased
JANETH HERRERA – Independent Administrator
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Administrator
1533N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 5th day of May, 2021.
David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RAUL S. DE LA ROSA a/k/a RAUL DE LA ROSA, Deceased, were issued on May 3, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00362, pending in the Probate Court Number One, El Paso County, Texas, to: ANA LAURA LOPEZ, Independent Executrix of the Estate of RAUL S. DE LA ROSA a/k/a RAUL DE LA ROSA, Deceased. All persons having claim against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Estate of RAUL S. DE LA ROSA a/k/a RAUL DE LA ROSA, Deceased ANA LAURA LOPEZ – Independent Executrix
c/o David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C.
Attorney for Independent Executor
1533 N. Lee Trevino, Ste. B1
El Paso, Texas 79936
Dated the 6th day of May, 2021.
/s/ David A. Bonilla
Attorney at Law, P.C
State Bar No.: 24001759
1533 N. Lee Trevino Ste. B1
El Paso, TX 79936
Telephone: (915) 594-9952
Facsimile: (915) 590-1232
IN THE PROBATE COURT NO. 2 OF EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
ESTATE OF RACHEL SANTANA CHAVEZ aka, RACHEL S. CHAVEZ
DECEASED
CAUSE NO.:
2021-CPR00413
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of RACHEL SANTANA CHAVEZ aka RACHEL S. CHAVEZ, Deceased, were issued on May 05, 2021, in Cause No. 2021-CPR00413, pending in the Probate Court No. 2, El Paso County, Texas, to:
ROSEMARY CHAVEZ AMERENA
8712 Gazelle Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Dated the 11th day of May, 2021
Respectfully submitted
Law Offices of Christine Pacheco
/s/ Christine Pacheco
Attorney at Law
Texas State Bar No. 15400700
1413 Montana Ave.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Telephone: (915) 532-7777
Facsimile: (915) 440-0047
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of BOBBY D. STROUD SR., a/k/a BOBBY DON STROUD SR., Deceased were issued on April 06, 2021, in Docket No. 2020-CPR01650, pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas, to KATHY J. PARRY, Independent Executor. The residence of the Independent Executor is in El Paso County, Texas, and the post office address is:
KATHY J. PARRY
4816 El Campo Dr.
El Paso, Texas 79924
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Dated the 10th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Samuel S. Sipes
Attorney for the Estate of BOBBY D. STROUD, SR. A/K/A BOBBY DON STROUD, SR., Deceased
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF MONICA VELIA CARBAJAL CARRAZCO A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA A/K/A MONICA VELIA YANEZ A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA YANEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00136
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MONICA VELIA CARBAJAL CARRAZCO A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA A/K/A MONICA VELIA YANEZ A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA YANEZ
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Administration were issued on the Estate of MONICA VELIA CARBAJAL CARRAZCO A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA A/K/A MONICA VELIA YANEZ A/K/A MONICA VELIA SEGOVIA YANEZ, Cause Number 2021-CPR00136 in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number One of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 4th day of May, 2021 to APRIL YANEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007 Fax 915-534-7672
Date: May 10, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
APRIL YANEZ
IN THE PROBATE COURT 2 EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SOLEDAD PROVENCIO, DECEASED
NO. 2021-CPR00550
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of SOLEDAD PROVENCIO, Deceased, were issued on May 12, 2021 under Docket Number
2021-CPR00550 pending in the Probate Court of El Paso County, Texas to: MARTHA CAMPA. Claims may be presented in care of the attorney for the Estate addressed as follows:
c/o Magda Yvonne Soto
7300 Viscount,Suite 101
El Paso, Texas 79925
All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER TWO EL PASO COUNTY, TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF FERNANDO DUARTE NUNEZ A/K/A FERNANDO NUNEZ DECEASED
CAUSE NO.
2021-CPR00213
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
Notice is hereby given that Original Letters of Testamentary were issued on the Estate of FERNANDO DUARTE NUNEZ A/K/A FERNANDO NUNEZ, Cause Number 2021-CPR00213, in said cause number pending in the Probate Court Number Two of El Paso County, State of Texas, on the 29th day of April 2021 to JOE PAUL NUNEZ, whose residence and whose mailing address is:
c/o Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, Texas 79902
All Persons having claims against said Estate now administered are hereby required to present them to the undersigned at the address shown above within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
Respectfully Submitted,
Townsend Allala, Coulter & Kludt, PLLC
1300 N. El Paso St.
El Paso, TX 79902
Tel. 915-533-0007
(915) 534-7672 – Fax
Date: May 11, 2021
By: /s/ Jessica Kludt
Jessica Kludt
Texas State Bar License No. 24078797
Attorney for Applicant
JOE PAUL NUNEZ
NOTICE
Per Texas Transportation Code 683.011 Abandoned and Junked Vehicles, Section 5.03PG, the El Paso Police Department hereby advises all owner and lien holders of the following listed vehicles, that said a lien has been filed on the said vehicles to the City of El Paso Police Department Municipal Vehicle Storage Facility, managed by United Vehicle Management Solutions. VSF Lic. No. 0654883VSF, 11615 Railroad Drive, El Paso, Texas 79934 Phone: 915-212-0205. All owners and/or lien holders have 30 days from this day to reclaim their vehicles. Failure to do so will constitute a waiver of all rights, title and interest and consent to sale of said vehicle at a public auction. Fees accrue daily. Balance as of 05/12/2021 provided below. YR MAKE MODEL LICENSE VIN# BAL
UNKNOWN BOAT TRAILER $446.45
1990 MAZDA MPV JM3LV5234L0216898 $644.65
2010 NISSAN SENTRAEMB9083 3N1AB6AD0AL707903 $276.60
2008 NISSAN 350ZEKV5039 1N4AL24E78C108869 $298.25
2006 HONDA ODYSSEY05595U1 5FNRL38616B444829 $254.95
1997 CHEVROLET S-10VLQ818 1GCCS144XVK144113 $254.95
UNKNOWN BOAT STEU0433T293 $446.45
2004 FORD F-1507N11992 1FTPW12504KC11723 $1,315.80
IN THE PROBATE COURT NUMBER ONE EL PASO COUNTY TEXAS
IN RE: ESTATE OF: WARREN BROWN, DECEASED
NO. 2021CPR00608
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Notice is hereby given that original Letters of administration for the Estate of WARREN BROWN, Deceased were issued on May, 2021, in Cause No.: 2021CPR00608, pending in the Statutory Probate Court, El Paso County, Texas, to GARY D. TURNER. All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.
c/o: G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ G. Daniel Mena
Attorney at Law
State Bar No.: 13929900
3233 N. Piedras
El Paso, Texas 79930
(915) 564-1336
(915) 564-1390 FAX
Email: gdanmena@yahoo.com
NOTICE OF INTENT TO BID
Bid 21-024
Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the
County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse (re-bid)
The County of El Paso is requesting bids for Purchase and Installation of a New Canopy at the County of El Paso Fabens Warehouse.
Those interested in participating in this process may download ALL documents related to this Bid from the Purchasing page on the County of El Paso website:
CLICK BUTTON LABELED “DIRECTORY”
SEARCH FOR AND SELECT “PURCHASING”
CLICK ON BUTTON LABELED “LIST OF BIDS”
DUE TO THE CURRENT DISASTER DECLARATION
Bids are due in the County of El Paso Purchasing Department, 800 East Overland, Room 300, El Paso, Texas 79901 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
No in person submittals are allowed. Vendors must mail via USPS or third-party carrier (i.e. Fed-Ex/UPS). The County of El Paso is not responsible for late deliveries of any kind or any reason.
While all County buildings are closed to the public, all scheduled bid openings will occur via live video feed at the County YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwcq_JYs28xwL14oGAVPZg/videos.
During the live broadcast, citizens may call in at telephone (915) 546-2048 ext. 2357. Allow for a 10-second delay during the live broadcast.
All questions should be submitted in writing and sent via email to: bidquestions@epcounty.com. Bid number and title must be on the “Subject Line” of the e-mail.
The deadline for receipt of written questions shall be 12:00 (noon), Thursday, June 10, 2021. All questions and their responses will be posted on the website and available for download by respondents after the deadline for questions. It shall be bidder’s responsibility to check the website prior to the bid opening date to verify whether any addendums have been posted.
Said contract shall be let to the lowest responsible bidder, and the COMMISSIONER’S COURT RESERVES THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY AND ALL BIDS AND WAIVE TECHNICALITIES. Only bids that conform to specifications will be considered. Successful bidder shall not order items or services until a Purchase Order is received from the County Purchasing Office. Payment will not be made on items delivered without a Purchase Order. Payment shall be made through County funds after completion of goods or services. Purchase Orders will be issued as required. Contract will be awarded by lump sum or line item, whichever is in the best interest of the County.
Bids and construction projects in excess of $100,000, the bidder shall furnish a certified cashier’s check made payable to the order of County of El Paso or a good and sufficient Bid Bond in the amount of 5% of the total contract price, executed with a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Texas. The bid bond must be included with the bid at the time of the opening. Successful bidder must comply with all bonding requirements as stated in the Texas Local Government Code §262.032.
DEBRA CARREJO-TRULL CPPO, CPPB
Purchasing Agent
(915) 546-2048
